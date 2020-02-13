Sex is so awkward

Get a jump on Valentine’s Day with some really awkward sex courtesy of this renowned comedy tour and PunchLine Philly!

On Feb. 13, some of the funniest NYC comedians will be packed into a 90-minute show in an attempt to break barriers about sex, relationships, dating taboos, and more while making you laugh hysterically.

Natalie Wall, the show’s creation notes that the show “expertly pairs sexual inclusion with humor swimmingly and sheds light on the awkward universal experience we all know and love (for the most part).”

Show starts at 8 p.m., but doors will open at 7 p.m., offering plenty of time to grab a drink, grab a seat and watch the finest comedic storytellers relive their most embarrassing sexual experiences on stage for your pleasure.

Awkward Sex…and the City | 8 p.m. $25-35! punchlinephilly.com/EventDetail

