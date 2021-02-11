Celebrate your love

Looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day? Need an idea or two?

Well, here’s a long list of dining, drinking and boxing (yes, boxing) options. As always, check with the venue regarding reservations, restrictions and more.

Evil Genius Beer Company

Evil Genius Beer Company time travels with a special “Back to the Future” theme night and special beer release for “Marty, whatever happens, don’t ever go to 2020.” Four Humors Distilling will present a Cafe 80’s Speakeasy-themed vending area that would make a modern-day Marty McFly and Jennifer Jane Parker proud. Kick back (to the future) in the Evil Genius Beer Garden with food truck specials, drink specials and futuristic fun. Reservations aren’t required but are highly suggested. No charge, food/drink pay as you go. Saturday, Feb. 13, noon to 8pm | 1727 N. Front Street | evilgeniusbeer.com

Love Notes: Opera Never Tasted So Good

East Passyunk Opera Project teams up with Pistola’s del Sur, Sancho Pistola’s and Jose Pistola’s for Love Notes, a special, three-course dinner and virtual concert taking place over Valentine’s Day Weekend. The dinner and concert, presented by RE/MAX One Realty – The Capri Dessecker Team, will feature performances by Philadelphia-based opera singers Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor. Opera never tasted so delicious as Pistola’s Executive Chef Adan Trinidad created a special three-course dinner to pair with the concert. Love Notes runs Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Food is available for pick-up or delivery. The virtual concert premieres on Friday night at 7:30pm and the link is live for ticket holders all weekend long. Tickets are $75, which includes a three-course dinner for two and performance, or $95 for the three-course dinner for two, drink pairing for two and performance. Pistolas del Sur, 1934 East Passyunk Avenue | Sancho Pistola’s, 19 W. Girard Avenue | Jose Pistola’s, 263 S. 15th Street. Tickets are on sale now at pistolaslife.com.

Positano Coast

Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day/Weekend this year – including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Let the Lamberti family set the scene as they present a special dinner by candlelight for the entire weekend – where the lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the spacious Old City staple. Let them set the mood and vibe as you enjoy a night with your date – while enjoying the warm glow of the candles throughout with your wine, cocktails, dinner and dessert. 212 Walnut St. (2nd floor) | 215-238-0499 | positanocoast.net

Concourse Dance Bar

The only thing colder than its ice-room is your ex’s heart. Enjoy a night of fun, safe, social distance entertainment with the best dance music in Philly as the background tunes. For a Valentine’s twist, the light room will offer a light show to go with some of your favorite single anthems. $32.50 (plus tax and tip) per person. The cost includes entry, three drinks (including an amazing specialty cocktail menu), and three small plate pairings (pretzel bites, mini-cheesesteaks, and TastyKakes). Friday, Feb. 12 to Saturday, Feb. 13, 5pm to 9:30pm | 1635, Back Entrance, Market St. | concoursedancebar.com/ (267) 534-4128

East Passyunk Avenue

Home to over 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, East Passyunk has several restaurants and shops offering Valentines-themed meals and goodies for the romantic holiday. Flannel is hosting a special Valentine’s Day menu for $45 per person consisting of Southern Wedding Soup, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Southern Maki Roll, Country Captain, Kale Avocado Slaw, Stuffed Red Peppers, and Heart Shaped Spicy Chocolate Whiskey Brownie. Down the road at River Twice, there is a special menu available from Thursday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 14. The menu includes Chicharros, Venison Tartare, Grilled Squid, Quail, Beef Striploin, and Chocolate Cake, all for $75 with an optional $45 wine pairing. Creations by Coppola has crafted floral arrangements available for pre-order. The bouquets are offered at different price points, and Grab & Go Bouquets and small arrangements are available in-store. visiteastpassyunk.com

Forsythia

Old City’s French bar and restaurant is serving up a sexy and sophisticated menu for two this Valentine’s Day. On the menu is Chestnut Bisque, Crab Salad, Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Duck Heart Ragout, Filet Mignon with caramelized onion shiitake mushroom daube, black truffle bordelaise, and Chocolate and Speculoos Crepe Cake, all for $75 per person with the option of a wine pairing for an additional $25 per person. Some additional offerings include a floral bouquet brought to the table as a surprise for your significant other ($40), charcuterie with all the fixings ($20), Champagne ($50), and a ‘Love Potion’ cocktail ($10). Available for takeaway and indoor dining at limited capacity. 233 Chestnut Street | 215-644-9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Image: Courtesy of Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” has put together a Rosé and Cheese pairing fit for a romantic night this Valentine’s Day. For $69, the gift pack consists of three bottles of rosé — a Sparkling, Calkarasi, and Grenache — paired with the following artisan cheese gift pack: Goat Rodeo Wild Rosemary Cow/Goat, Clover Creek Galen’s Good Old Cow, and Boxcarr Nimble Cow/Goat, housemate Pimento Cheese, Candied Walnut, Pickled Carrots, Whipped Pumpkin Butter, and two Buttermilk Biscuits. 1525 South Street | 215-735-1116 | jetwinebar.com

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl, right across the street from Independence Hall and just a stone’s throw from area attractions, is offering couples a weekend-long date night for the occasion featuring a three-course menu for $45 per person, and libation specials such as red, white, and sparkling wine from $22 – $100 per bottle. Available from Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 14. In addition, for guests looking to enjoy dinner with a view, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia is offering a private room for three hours including a three-course dinner with wine or bubbly, candlelit table overlooking Liberty Park, and a prepaid movie On Demand, for $199 per couple with a $25 charge for each additional person. Upgrade to an overnight stay for an additional $99. 433 Chestnut Street | 215-923-2267 | redowltavern.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets is offering a “Lovebirds” special for Valentine’s Day consisting of Whole Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Rosemary Biscuits, B&B Pickles Chipotle Honey, and additional sides including Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey, Country-style Baked Mac and Cheese, Spiced Chilled Watermelon, Togarashi, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, and more. For those couples looking to indulge, Pecan Pie will be offered for dessert, and to toast to the special occasion, a Sparkling Rosé Champagne Cocktail will be offered. This “Lovebirds” special is priced at $35 for the entrée, cocktail, and dessert, and additional sides are an extra $4 each. 121 South 17th Street | 215-563-5008 | square1682.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse is teaming up with The Logan Hotel to offer the ultimate date night package. Couples will enjoy an overnight stay in one of The Logan Hotel’s 700 sq. ft. Pennsbury Suites boasting sweeping views of Logan Circle, complete with a three-course meal from Urban Farmer Executive Chef Sonny Ingui. Guests will also have the option to enhance the experience with a personal bartender who will bring a fully stocked bar cart to the room to shake, stir and pour cocktails, plus a special discount at the Underground Spa & Wellness. The date night package is available Tuesdays-Saturdays and must be ordered 48 hours in advance. The package is available for $459/night (Valentine’s Day weekend prices vary). 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215-963-2788 | urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Dinner and a movie

AKA Rittenhouse Square and a.kitchen have partnered to bring the award-winning restaurant experience to the comfort and safety of AKA Rittenhouse Square’s residences with Dinner and a Movie. Launching on Valentine’s Day weekend, the program will offer upgrades that grant exclusive access to AKA’s seven-seat a.cinema for a private theater experience, with films curated by the Philadelphia Film Society. Private suites for three-hour dinner bookings come with a $50 fee and guests may elect to extend their stay overnight, which that fee can be directly applied to. stayaka.com/aka-rittenhouse-square

SliCE

This Valentine’s Day, love is in the pizza. Say “be mine” with a specially delivered heart-shaped pizza-gram from SliCE. Customize your pie with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. As a bonus, SliCE will surprise one lucky pizza-gram delivery recipient with a 24k gold dipped rose from Steven Singer Jewelers. The winner will be drawn at random based on delivery orders on Sunday, Feb. 14. Heart-shaped pies are the same price as traditional pies and are available at all SliCE locations. Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave. | 215-425-1555 | Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St. | 215-463-0868 | slicepa.com

Amada

Spend a romantic dinner with Garces as Amada is open again for indoor dining. For Valentine’s Weekend, enjoy a three-course chef’s tasting menu featuring Garces shared plates. $80 per person for dine-in only Valentine’s Weekend Friday to Sunday. 217-219 Chestnut Street | 215-625-2450 | philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/

The Olde Bar

Fall head over heels this Valentine’s Weekend/Day with Garces and The Olde Bar! Enjoy private intimate dining in the library nooks at The Olde Bar, located in the heart of Old City Philadelphia. This special three-course fixed price dinner includes your favorites, like filet, shrimp, bass, oysters, and of course dessert. Price: $65 per person. Available Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 14. A la carte menus are also available Friday and Saturday. 125 Walnut Street | 215-253-3777 | theoldebar.com

Germantown Garden Grill and Germantown Garden (The Igloos)

Philadelphia’s hidden garden restaurant and Philadelphia’s open-air poolside steakhouse host Valentine’s Day dinner and brunch all weekend long in Northern Liberties. Private heated covered igloo and other covered dining is available. Reservations suggested. Enjoy dinner under the starry skies with a number of great meals and deals. Also, check out Disney’s Sleeping Beauty at a one-of-a-kind dining experience. It includes 90 minutes in a private heated igloo or a completely covered outdoor table for you and your immediate family members. Each reservation comes with a private visit from the princess, a souvenir, and princess-themed activity sheets. Tickets are $15 for Igloo seating and $5 for outdoor seating without the Igloo. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. 1029 Germantown Avenue | germantowngarden.com | gggrill.com/

Wine Dive

This Valentine’s Day Wine Dive is celebrating the month of love with some brand new cocktails. Featured here “I’m My Own Valentine” – a delightful Rosé spritzer, “Circle Yes, No, or Maybe” – a chocolatey truffle shot, and “Safe Word” – a killer Bourbon cocktail. Wine Dive will also showcase Galentine’s Day featuring women winemakers, rotating live music on weekends, and some cutesy to-go gifts for you, your friends, or your special someone. 1506 South Street | winedivephilly.com | 267-900-9463

Juno

Enjoy the new greenhouses at Juno for two for Valentine’s Weekend – limited reservations, call today. Plus, Juno celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with brunch specials including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with powdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberries and bananas; Tres Leches Cake all day to share, glasses of champagne for $8 on special, and build your own mimosa to share for $35 for a bottle of sparkling wine with choice of two juices. 1033 Spring Garden Street | 267-639-2892 | junophilly.com

Punk Burger

No reservations required – no fuss, no complicated plans! Marlo and Jason Dilks know how busy things get with all those kids and running all those restaurants – and they know that sometimes something delicious and casual is what’s in order! For the burger lovers, enjoy two burgers (any specialty burger or BYO with 3 toppings), plus two sides (fries or onion rings) and two shakes (any variety) for only $35. Make it a family night with all of the above and 2 slider kids’ meals and 2 shakes for only $55. 1823 Passyunk Ave. | punkburger.com | (215) 468-PUNK (7865)

Image: Courtesy of Rosy’s Taco Bar

Rosy’s Taco Bar

Rosy’s Taco Bar celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with menu specials for Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 14. Specials include cocktails, entrees, desserts and more. 2220 Walnut St. | 267-858-456 | rosystacobar.com

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

This Valentine’s Day, Hawthornes will offer Detroit style PIZZA – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, and Veggie Pizza. Pre-order these savory eats via our website or call ahead at 215-627-3012. If dessert is more your thing, Hawthornes whipped together a DIY take home brownie sundae kit for you. May you gift it or eat it all yourself – do you, boo. This kit includes brownie batter in an aluminum cup, a pint of ice cream, and some cutesy heart shaped sprinkles. To order these, call ahead at 215-627-3012 for pick up, order via our website at hawthornecafe.com for pick up, or through delivery services – DoorDash, or Uber eats. 738 S. 11th St.

Image: Courtesy of El Camino

El Camino

Tacos are for lovers. Enjoy Valentine’s Day at home or at El Camino. Three courses for $35 per person for take-out or dine in. Valentine’s menu includes everything from chips and salsa to cocktails and even a NY strip steak. (215) 925-1110 | 1040 N. 2nd St. | elcaminophilly.com

Hudson Table

Check out their Valentine’s Meal Kit to Go with pick up on Sunday, Feb. 14. The food will be fully cooked and reheating/finishing instructions will be provided. They will be offering streamlined pickup/take out. This meal kit is intended to be two servings. The pickup window will be 11am – 2pm. All guests must pick up at their scheduled pickup time. Please bring a reusable bag if you have one. Also, check out their special cooking classes for two. 1001 N. 2nd St. Unit 01 | (215) 982-2580 | hudsontable.com

Liberte Lounge

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

This Valentine’s Day, escape to Paris at the Sofitel Philadelphia. Indulge in a three-course menu curated by their classically training executive chef, Ed Hancock. Four people max per table. Reservations required. $75 per person plus tax/gratuity. Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14, 5pm to 9:30pm. The Valentine’s Day menu is available in Liberte Lounge, or if you are spending the night, it is available for in-room dining. Sofitel also invites you to experience a private luxury dinner for two in the comfort and elegance of your own hotel room. Sofitel is offering a special experience with an overnight luxury stay, gourmet dinner for two, breakfast for two the following morning, plus 20 percent discount on valet for Valentine’s Day. 120 S. 17th St. | sofitel-philadelphia.com | (215) 569-8300

Oui Pastries

Check out Ou’s Red Velvet Cake, Chocolate Bars, Macaron Kits and more. And don’t forget the Valentine’s Day Desserts: Strawberry and Chocolate Cake $6, Spicy burnt Cinnamon Caramel Mousse $6, Passionfruit lemon tart $6. 160 N. 3rd Street | ouipastries.com

Panorama Wine Bar

Valentine’s three-course menu, $75 per person (not including tax, gratuities and beverages), and includes complimentary glass of Prosecco. Available Friday, Feb. 12 – Sunday, Feb. 14. Main course includes choices of salmon, steak and pasta. 14 N. Front Street | 215-922-7800 | PanoramaWineBar.com

Sassafras

Sassafras will offer five champagne cocktails over the Valentine’s Weekend: Lavender Champagne $9, French 75 $11, French 95 $11, Peruvian 75 $11, Airmail 48 $11. 48 S. 2nd Street | 215-925-2317 | sassafrasbar.com

Scoop Deville Old City

Chocolate covered strawberries along with other Valentine’s Day gifts and themed ice creams. 111 S. Independence Mall E. | 215-988-9998 | scoopdevilleicecream.com

Shane Confectionery

Chocolate Heart Boxes, Personalized Gingerbread Hearts, 1 Dozen Rose Bon Bons Box, Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and more. 110 Market Street | 215-922-1048 | shanecandies.com

Art in the Age

Philadelphia’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Boozy Valentine’s Gift Packages. These unique gift sets – featuring craft spirits from Tamworth Distilling alongside other goodies from local purveyors – are perfect for any relationship, no matter the love language; be it flowers, chocolate, or breakfast in bed. shop.artintheage.com

Image: Courtesy of The Rittenhouse Hotel

Rittenhouse

Pamper loved ones with a romantic staycation at the historic hotel situated on Rittenhouse Square. Couples can book the lavish Rittenhouse Romance Package, designed to spoil and celebrate your love. When guests reserve the Rittenhouse Romance package, they can indulge in luxury accommodations, $100 credit toward their outlets, and romantic welcome amenities. rittenhousehotel.com

Boston Market

Boston Market is everyone’s Valentine this year with a special free dessert offer for all! On Sunday, Feb. 14, all kids under the age of 12 can stop by any Boston Market restaurant to grab a free cookie, brownie, slice of cake or pie while supplies last – no purchase necessary! But don’t worry, the rotisserie everything experts are letting big kids and adults in on the V-Day fun too with a complimentary dessert with every purchase. BostonMarket.com.

Fogo de Chão

The internationally-renowned steakhouse will celebrate Valentine’s Day and all things love by offering every couple that dines at Fogo Feb. 12-14 a complimentary dining card valid for $25 off two Full Churrascos (available for dine-in only). For those hoping to enjoy a romantic yet flavorful evening at home, Fogo is offering a premium Valentine’s Day To-Go bundle for two, packed with fire-roasted meats, decadent sides and desserts to share, available for delivery and pickup from all Fogo locations. fogodechao.com

Hooters

Hooters invites you to destroy a photo of your ex and receive 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings as part of #ShredYourEx promotion. Shredders will be at participating Hooters restaurants or submit virtually at Hooters.com/ShredYourEx. Those who participate online will receive a digital coupon for the deal.

Off Mic Comedy School

On Valentine’s Day, Off Mic Comedy School – Philadelphia’s first all-virtual stand-up comedy school – hosts a workshop on dark comedy. Ideal for those with some standup comedy, theater, or improv experience, instructor Cassandra Dee will focus on turning darker emotions and experiences into comedy, while still connecting with your audience. offmiccomedyschool.com

Image: Courtesy of Fond

Fond

The acclaimed contemporary French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue is pulling out all the stops this Valentine’s Day with a bake shop pop-up and specialty menu items in addition to their street-side grill available for takeaway on Sunday, Feb. 14. Limited quantities of bake sale and kitchen items will be available for walk-in purchase. fondphilly.com

The Clay Studio

The Clay Studio has special handmade gifts guaranteed to delight your Valentine. The Clay Studio’s specially curated Valentine’s Day collection is available online or in-person and includes themed items designed by local artisans ranging from jewelry to tableware to decorative and everything else in-between. Show that special someone what they mean to you with a gift from talented local and national artists including Julie Moon, Pete Scherzer, Yoko Sekino-Bove, and more. theclaystudio.org

You’re a Knockout – Special Valentine’s Event

You’re a knockout! Bring your partner for a Valentine’s Day you won’t want to forget. After a year staying at home and eating take-out, enjoy something truly different and out of the box. Get out, get active and head to this Northern Liberties Black-owned fitness center for a special class for $125.00 a pair with five class times to pick from from 9:00am to 1:00pm – only 20 slots are available to make this special and give each couple special attention. Maleek Jackson Fitness Boxing Gym. 926 N. 2nd St. | (267) 444-5833 | maleekjacksonfitness.com

