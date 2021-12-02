Psychics and Sweet Treats

He no doubt saw this coming

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has announced Matt Fraser – America’s top psychic medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment – has sold out his first Live appearance on March 5, 2022, and now, by popular demand, a second show has been added on March 6 at the new Event Center. Fraser, known for his astonishing accuracy, celebrity readings and vibrant personality, will take guests on a spiritual journey with live audience readings. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased at Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com.

Sweet treat: Cookies and beer

On Dec. 9 from 7pm – 10pm join Devil’s Den in celebrating 150 years of brewing excellence by noted Duvel Moortgat Brewery. Imbibers can spend the evening sipping on an impressive selection of Belgian beers including La Chouffe, Duvel Single, Ommegang Witte, N’ice Chouffe, and so on. In the spirit of the holidays, guests are in for one sweet treat with a spirited cookie and beer pairing. To learn more, visit devilsdenphilly.com.

Give the most delicious gift in town

Treat you and yours with a limited-time offer from Assembly Rooftop Lounge: for every $100 gift card purchased, you’ll receive a $25 bonus card on them. For all those last-minute shoppers, Assembly has you covered. Order a physical card by Dec. 15 to ensure delivery in time for Christmas, or choose a virtual option for same-day delivery. This offer is valid through Dec. 31. Bonus cards will be valid for redemption between Jan. 1 – March 31, 2022. For details, visit assemblyrooftop.com.