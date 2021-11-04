Search for:
    • On the Press: A PW Event, New Garces Restaurant, Devil’s Den Bingo Nights

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents an 11 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

    Image by OpenClipart-Vectors

    Bingo plus beer

    Bingo enthusiasts and beer nerds can join forces at Devil’s Den for Beer Bingo Nights on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 from 7pm-9pm. At each event, a different brewery will host and provide two signature craft beers on draft for guests to enjoy while playing bingo, with $1 off featured beer during the game. Additionally, each brewery will offer swag for attendees to have a chance at winning. Check out devilsdenphilly.com for details.

    Photo by joshuemd of Pixabay

    New Garces restaurant

    Jose Garces’ new restaurant, Hook & Master, has opened in the city’s Olde Kensington neighborhood. Hook & Master merges a traditional Chicago-style pizzeria with a tiki-inspired lounge to create a unique and elevated dining experience. In partnership with Chef Steven Seibel, Hook & Master’s menu features a variety of pizzas – from thin and crispy Tavern-Style pizza that Garces grew up eating in Chicago, to the more traditional Chicago Pan Style Pizza, along with an assortment of Brooklyn-style pies. Along with the pizza offerings, menu highlights include antipasti-style seafood dishes and finely curated tiki-inspired cocktails. Learn more at hookandmasterphl.com.

    Image | Courtesy of Stu Bykofsky

    On the Press: A PW Event

    Join Philadelphia Weekly for an evening to talk with long-time Philly journalist and PW contributor Stu Bykofsky. Stu will answer questions about how the press operates, as well as how it used to, and read an excerpt from his latest novel, “Press Card.” It takes place Nov. 10 from  7pm-9pm at The Fin Restaurant & Bar in Fishtown (Executive Chef Valentin Bay), at 1000 Frankford Ave #1. Be one of the first people in Philadelphia for a sneak preview in this exciting new seafood restaurant, a concept by the owners of Crab Du Jour. The evening includes complimentary light bites to sample the forthcoming menu. Come meet fellow PW readers and chat about the issues ailing our city! Thanks to The Fin and Aversa PR.

