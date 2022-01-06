5

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 25 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019. The city ended 2021 with a horrific 562 murders.

National Hot Toddy Day

Assembly Rooftop Lounge, Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, recently transformed for the season into Alpine Heights, a modern ski lodge-inspired pop-up running through Saturday, February 26.

To go along with the cozy themed pop-up is a bevy of winter warmers for imbibers to enjoy including the Alpine Toddy ($15) prepared with Jameson Whiskey, ginger liqueur, fresh lemon, and infused with earl grey tea. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday 4 pm – 10:30 pm.

Jurassic Quest at the Convention Center

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger, and better than ever when Jurassic Quest opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a two-week run January 15-23.

Jurassic Quest will include more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more. Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19, available online or on-site, and include a 100% ticket refund guarantee in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason. More information at jurassicquest.com.