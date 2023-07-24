Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds for Sale Online: A Guide to Genetics

To grow a female plant that produces flowers and buds with serene high potential, plant feminized cannabis seeds. These seeds ensure that you only get female flowers and buds.

But where can you find the best feminized cannabis seeds?

Below, we provide all the information you need about feminized cannabis seeds, including where to find the best ones around.

Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds 2023

Feminized cannabis seeds are easier to find than you think. With excellent producers from both the US and Canada growing high-quality feminized cannabis seeds, you can find any kind of feminized cannabis seeds you can think of.

From our top pick for best feminized cannabis seeds producer, SeedSupreme, to a few other worthy mentions, let’s take a closer look at the best feminized cannabis seeds producers and what to expect from each brand.

SeedSupreme – Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds Overall

Pros:

4000+ strains

Excellent payment methods

Discrete stealth shipping

Offers regular promos and discounts

Customized medicinal feminized cannabis seeds

Cons:

Customer support could be improved

Newer seed bank

Feminized Cannabis Seeds Germination Guarantee

SeedSupreme is committed to the quality of its feminized cannabis seeds. They claim to offer the best feminized seeds in the business, and after trying them out for ourselves and seeing how quickly they can germinate and grow in comparison to other seeds, we completely agree.

So committed are they to producing the best feminized cannabis seeds that they offer a 100% feminized cannabis seeds germination guarantee. If even one of your femanized seeds does not germinate, you can reach out to them for a replacement.

Superior Feminized Cannabis SeedsSelection

SeedSupreme carries an impressive selection of over 4000 different strains, including Afghan Kush, Blue Dream, GG4, and more. It is possibly the largest selection of seed strains in the industry which is even more remarkable as SeedSupreme is a relatively new seed producer.

Summary

SeedSupreme not only offers a femanized seeds germination guarantee and a stunning selection of over 4000 different strains; they also offer excellent payment and shipping services over and above an easy ordering system.

The whole process, from ordering to receiving your feminized cannabis seeds, is simple, efficient and impressive. We especially like the modern website with its intuitive display and excellent navigation.

They have many convenient features, such as accepting Bitcoin and offering stealth shipping. Talking of shipping, you can expect your parcel within 3 to 10 days after dispatch, depending on where they are shipping to.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here

ILGM – Best Super Skunk Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Pros:

Superior Super Skunk feminized cannabis seeds

Germination guarantee

Free shipping in the US

Great buy 10, get 10 free promos

Excellent customer support

Cons:

No international shipping

Standard pricing is on the high side

High THC Strains

ILGM, short for I Love Growing Marijuana, offers extremely high strains of THC plant derivatives. Their Super Skunk feminized cannabis seeds (also their best feminized seeds) offer a full-bodied high, offering the ultimate relaxation, and the Girl Scout Cookies Extreme feminized cannabis seeds follow not far behind.

If you are looking for a potent experience, then you cannot go wrong with any one of their super-high-strength THC varieties, all of which are easily displayed on their website. Their Super Skunk feminized cannabis seeds take 72 hours to germinate and can be harvested within 15 to 20 weeks.

Buy 10, Get 10 Free Promotion.

ILGM’s prices can be a little high but when you consider that they offer a year-round promotion where you buy 10 and get 10 free, the prices seem a little more reasonable. To be clear, it isn’t that ILGM is expensive. They offer a fantastic service coupled with a superb quality product, irrespective of which strain or kind of feminized cannabis seed you choose.

Summary

ILGM operates an impressive customer loyalty program and they often run promotions such as 10% off when paying with Bitcoin, extra bonuses for frequent customers, and their year-round buy 10 get 10 free promotion, which we have previously mentioned.

They also rank extremely highly in user-generated customer reviews. Most reviews cite their amazing customer service, excellent promotions and brilliant germination rate as reasons for their success. They also offer free shipping and germination guarantees.

ILGM also offers some of the best THC-level strains on the planet. Their selection of different feminized cannabis seeds strains is impressive, but the same could be said for all of their products. From their fast-growing, indoor/outdoor feminized cannabis seeds to their auto-flowering seeds, you can expect excellent quality across the board.

>>Check the best price for the best feminized seeds for the Super Skunk strain here.

Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best Granddaddy Purple Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Pros:

Superior Granddaddy Purple feminized cannabis seeds

Large selection of payment options

Free shipping on orders over $99

Excellent customer support

Discreet shipping

Cons:

An amalgamation of two poor-performing old companies

Slightly outdated website design

One Stop Shop For All Things Cannabis

All seeds, even the best feminized seeds, need a little extra help by way of fertilizers and nutrients from time to time, and Homegrown Cannabis Co offers a full suite of products to get the most out of your feminized cannabis seeds.

They have specially formulated nutrients and fertilizers for every growth stage, and they are conveniently packaged to make following each step as easy as possible. They also have additional products such as Mould Shield, Root Guardian and Bug Blaster.

Large Selection Of Payment Options

Homegrown Cannabis Co offers a large selection of payment options making it super convenient for their customers from all over the world to transact. They offer payment via ACH/echeck, credit and debit cards as well as Zelle, Cash App, G Pay, bank transfer, counter deposit, Bitcoin, money order, and payment by cash via mail.

Summary

Homegrown Cannabis Co has done an excellent job of reestablishing itself as a quality brand. The company is an amalgamation of two previously poor-performing companies that struggled with seed quality and customer service issues.

These issues are a thing of the past, however, as Homegrown Cannabis Co now offers excellent feminized cannabis seeds and top-quality customer support. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, and they have a germination guarantee that ensures you get the best value for your buck.

When it comes to the types of strains they have on offer, Homegrown Cannabis Co has every well-known strain as well as a few lesser-known strains that are worth getting to know. They have also cultivated a few new feminized cannabis seeds such as Alien Technology which offers a smooth relaxed high.

>>Check the best price for the best feminized seeds for the Granddaddy Purple strain here.

Crop King Seeds – High CBD Feminized Seeds

Pros:

High CBD feminized seeds

Wide range of strains

Free shipping on orders over $200

Worldwide delivery

Excellent live chat support

Cons:

International shipping is expensive

Seeds can be a little expensive

Focus On Medicinal High CBD Feminized Seeds

If you are looking for feminized seeds that have high medicinal value, or CBD content, then Crop Kings should be on the top of your list of producers. They offer an expanded range of high CBD strain feminized seeds as well as a range of medicinal marijuana.

With the legalization of medicinal marijuana, Crop Kings have become a front-runner in the supply of medicinal feminized seeds and marijuana plants themselves. Their CBD feminized seeds can produce potency between 8% to 12%; however, they can go as high as 26%.

Worldwide Shipping

Crop King has some brick-and-mortar stores in Canada, but for the rest of us who are from a little further afield, they offer worldwide discreet shipping. This is a huge plus as many local feminized seeds companies only ship to either the US or Canada.

Crop Seeds ships globally but their shipping costs can be a little high. For example, shipping to Australia, Europe and the UK can cost as much as $30 or more.

Summary

Crop King offers discounts and freebies on a regular basis. They currently are running a 10% discount if you use the code RKS10. You can also get 10 extra seeds on orders over $420 and free shipping on orders over $200.

Crop King offers a variety of germinated feminized seeds and has several best sellers such as White Cookies, Auto-Flower feminized seeds mixed pack, Dark Angel and Candy Cane.

Their wide variety of strains offers different kinds of potencies and promises an 80% germination rate. There are over 500 different feminized seeds and strains available at Crop Kings, making them one of the largest strain sellers available.

>>Check the best price for the highest CBD-content feminized seeds from Crop King

Herbies Seeds – Highest THC-Level Feminized Seeds

Pros:

High THC feminized seeds

Over 3200 different strains available

Worldwide discreet shipping

70% germination rate guarantee

Loads of freebies on offer

Cons:

No free shipping

Customer support could be better

Global Customer Footprint

Herbies Seeds is a Uk company based in Spain, but it has a global footprint, and there isn’t a corner of the globe that they do not discreetly ship to. One of the downsides is that the shipping is not free, but you can get your feminized seeds delivered to you in the US for roughly $13, which is a small price to pay for some of the best THC-level feminized seeds.

High-Quality Feminized Cannabis Seeds with a 70% Germination Guarantee

Herbies focuses on the quality of its feminized cannabis seeds and offers in-depth descriptions of all of its products and is transparent about its user-generated reviews. They sell some of the highest-strength THC-level feminized seeds the industry has to offer.

They have over 3200 different strains of feminized seeds on offer. The high-THC varieties are slightly more expensive, but their prices are excellent overall.

Summary

Herbies Seeds is known for its excellent customer support over and above its high-quality feminized seeds.They have a wide variety of different strains and you will find some of the highest THC-level feminized seeds on the market available here.

They guarantee a shipping time of between 9 to 13 days to the US and offer replacement feminized seeds should yours not germinate. Additionally, they offer a 100% free replacement if your package gets seized, which is a nice touch.

They offer payments via credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and Bitcoin for added security and anonymity. Note that payments for your feminized seeds are made in euros and not dollars or pounds.

>>Check the best price for the highest THC-content feminized seeds from Herbies Seeds

Seedsman – Most Feminized Cannabis Seeds and Strains

Pros:

Over 4000+ feminized cannabis seeds and strains on offer

Low shipping costs

Free returns policy

Interesting online blog

Competitive prices

Cons:

No Guaranteed shipping

Customer support could be better

Promos Galore

Seedsman offers a few promos and freebies to their customers. They offer extra feminized cannabis seeds when paying with Bitcoin, there is a cool VIP club where you can earn points to be redeemed for free feminized cannabis seeds and they offer a 10% discount on all feminized cannabis seeds purchased to the value of $200 and over.

Over 4000 Strains On Offer

Seedsman has a comprehensive list of over 4000 different strains in their product library. They have partnered with an impressive list of world-class breeders such as Mephisto, Dutch Passion and Barney’s Farm. They excel at both high levels of THC content as well as CBD medicinal content.

Summary

Seedsman has an impressive 50,000 positive customer reviews so it obviously is doing something right. They ship the seeds to you in the breeder’s packaging so you know which breeders your seeds are from.

Their shipping costs are relatively low but we are a little disappointed that there is no shipping guarantee, so you are a little stuck if your parcel gets lost in the mail. That being said, they have an excellent 100% return policy for customers that are not completely satisfied with their products.

Seedsman specializes in feminized cannabis seeds and they have a few exciting strains such as Sour Deisel Feminized Seeds, Northern Light Specialized Feminized Seeds and Raspberry Cough Feminized Seeds. Interestingly, Seedsman was also the first company to start selling auto-flowering seeds.

>>Check the best price for the widest range of strains and feminized cannabis seeds.

Rocket Seeds – Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds from Top Breeders

Pros:

Over 600+ feminized cannabis seeds and strains on offer

Free shipping on orders over $200

Accepts Bitcoin

Guaranteed delivery

Top 20 breeders

Cons:

It doesn’t ship worldwide

High CBD seeds can be expensive

Top Breeders

Rocket Seeds works with the 20 top breeders in the world. They have an esteemed list of breeders on their books such as Sunwest Genetics, Sonoma Seeds, Crop King Seeds and Beaver Seeds.

Fast Version Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Rocket Seeds offers the best feminized seeds in a turbo version. The fast version feminized seeds contain ruderalis, which allow the plants to flower faster than average. This is more cost-effective as feminized cannabis seeds germinate and flower faster meaning you need fewer resources such as ventilation, fertilizers, and water.

Summary

Rocket Seeds places a great focus on quality, hence the reason why they work with only the top breeders in the industry. They also have a few specialized variants such as their fast version of feminized cannabis seeds which are the best feminized seeds if you want a faster growth rate.

They also have a decent selection of high CBD and THC content new strains such as Gorilla Crush, Chunky Nova and Meridian Sour. We especially love their attention to innovation as well as the exceptional layout and design of their website, which has superb navigation.

Rocket Seeds also has a brilliant blog which caters to the first-time grower as well as offering more in-depth information and “how to” guides for even the most seasoned of growers. They even teach you how to make your own edibles.

>>Check the best price for Rocket Seeds

MSNL – Best Customer Experience Feminized Seeds Bank

Pros:

Excellent customer service

Fantastic shipping times

Great payment options

Free seeds with every order

Superb overall strain quality

Cons:

Photos on the website are grainy

Best Customer Experience

Of all the seed producers, breeders, and resellers on this list, MSNL offers the best customer experience. Everything from their website layout, product catalog, and ordering system to their shipping, customer support and discreet packaging is on point.

MSNL Blog

MSNL has an awesome blog offering expertise in germinating, growing, and harvesting your seeds and many other great, supremely interesting insight articles. They go into detail regarding legalities, product reviews, and much more.

Summary

Not only is MSNL dedicated to offering high-quality products, but they are also focused on the customer experience. And they do a great job when it comes to the customer experience. They offer excellent worldwide shipping that is record-breakingly fast considering they have to ship from the UK. Packages can reach the states within 5 to 7 days.

They also separate their seed products into clever categories, such as by different climates, making it as easy as possible for the first-time grower to navigate their way through what the best feminized seeds are for a particular climate.

While we like the overall website design, their photos can be a little grainy, but that is not major when one considers the overall quality of the customer experience. We especially like that MSNL offers exceptional value packs so you get a lot of bang for your buck.

>>check out the best feminized seeds from MSNL

Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best Quebec Gold Feminized Cannabis Seed Seller

Pros:

500+ strains available

Breed their own strains

Frequent offers and discounts available

Fast 7-day shipping

Excellent seed quality

Cons:

No returns policy

Can be a little pricey

Best Quebec Gold Feminized Seeds

Quebec Cannabis Seeds have the best quality Quebec Gold seeds of any of the breeders and producers we have come across. With a 50% sativa and 50% indica genotype, the Quebec Gold sold by Quebec Cannabis Seeds is amazing, and it offers a smooth relating high that is unequaled by any other breeder.

Regular Limited Edition Strains

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is an innovative company that likes to experiment with different strains and often has a limited edition special whereby growers can buy experimental strains that offer great success rates on the whole.

Summary

Quebec Cannabis Seeds has an excellent reputation, and given the quality of their overall offering, it is not surprising. They have a well-designed website that offers exceptional navigation and an easy shopping experience.

They offer super-fast shipping, and your parcels should arrive in the US within 7 days. They cater more to the all-rounder, but a few strains offer extremely high THC and CBD content.

There is also always something on offer at Quebec Cannabis Seeds. They usually offer free seeds, discounts, and cashback on almost every order, and there is no minimum order quantity.

To check out the best Quebec Gold feminized seeds, click here.

Sonoma Seeds – Fastest Shipping to Canada

Pros:

Fastest shipping time to Canada

Offer quality seeds with robust genetics

Excellently priced

Various payment methods

Worldwide shipping

Cons:

No other breeder products available

Reports of seeds not germinating

Fast Shipping to Canada

If you want the fastest possible shipping to Canada, look no further than Sonoma Seeds. They work with some of best seed producers directly to ensure the fastest possible shipping. When shipping to Canada, your seeds will arrive between 3 to 5 days. If going to the USA, shipping will take between 7 to 14 days.

Excellent Website Design and Execution

Sonoma has one of the best websites of all the feminized cannabis seed breeders. It is exceptionally well designed with amazing graphics and animations and fantastic navigation. The ordering process, like the website, is simple, easy to manage, and everything is designed with the customer in mind.

Summary

Sonoma is a well-known player in the online marijuana seeds business and has a long history of excellent customer service and high-quality seed breeding. They are based on the West Coast of Canada, but they do offer global shipping.

They have many innovative strains on offer and they like to be a little experimentational when it comes to engineering new strains. For instance, they offer such strains as Juicy Fruit and Chocolope, which offer a mellow high that is the epitome of relaxation.

Their website is full of helpful hints on how to grow the best weed possible and they offer trains that are high in CBD and THC content. Additionally, they offer a nice variety of payment methods, including payments via Bitcoin.

>>check out the best top seed breeder prices from Sonoma

7 Reasons Why You Should Use Feminized Cannabis Seeds

These are the reasons why you should use feminized cannabis seeds.

1. Higher Yields of the Best Feminized Seeds

Most people know that all the good stuff from a cannabis plant comes from the female plant. By using feminized cannabis seeds, you are ensuring that your plants are female and therefore increasing your yield potential. Regular seeds produce both male and female plants, so the number of female plants produced is unpredictable.

2. Best Feminized Seeds Have Faster Flowering Time

Female plants also offer faster flowering times. Male plants take longer to reach maturity and flower than female plants, so ensuring your seeds are feminized decreases the time they need to flower.

3. Grow Indoor Or Outdoor

Feminized cannabis seeds are perfect for both indoor and outdoor growing.

Because feminized seeds are a little more robust and efficient, they are perfect for indoor and outdoor growth. It would obviously still depend on the time of year and local climate, but they are generally great indoor and outdoor growing options.

4. It’s Easier To Grow Best Feminized Seeds

Feminized cannabis seeds are easier to grow. Female plants not only flower faster; they also adapt better to external environments making them easier and more sturdy than their male counterparts.

5. High THC

While male plants still produce THC, their female counterparts produce much higher levels of THC. The higher THC levels are thanks to the females producing more trichomes which are required to produce THC.

6. No Need To Identify Male Seeds

As you are producing purely female plants from feminized cannabis seeds, there is no need to identify male plants early on. When you use ordinary seeds, many growers need to separate the male and female plants from each other manually, whereas feminized seeds negate the need for separation as purely female plants are produced.

7. Maximize Productivity

If your seeds flower faster, are more sturdy, and offer higher THC levels, it goes without saying that you will maximize your production and overall productivity. Feminized seeds have revolutionized the industry in their ability to increase overall productivity.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here

How To Buy Feminized Cannabis Seeds Online

Wondering where to buy feminized cannabis seeds? We answer that and more.

Germination Rate Guarantee

Finding a reputable breeder or reseller with a decent germination rate guarantee is always a good idea. Anything below 70% is not acceptable. Most legitimate organizations will offer an 80% and above germination rate for the best feminized seeds.

Indica vs Sativa

Sativas are best for those who want to be a little more active, whereas indicas are notorious for making the user feel a little more lethargic. To get the best of both world, hybrid strains offer unique benefits, depending on the precise strain and the contents of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids.

Brand Reputation And Customer Reviews

User-generated customer reviews are everything in this game. Sites such as Trust Pilot, Sitejabber, and any other user-generated review section offer deep insight into how a company treats its customers and give you the low down of what to expect from a product perspective.

Genetics And Seed Quality

Genetics and seed quality are critical if you are looking to get the best feminized seeds. Choosing top breeders who uphold genetic integrity and breed robust, efficient seeds is the difference between a poor yield and a high quality harvest.

Promotions And Discounts

There is a lot of competition out there, so producers and resellers like to outshone the competition by offering a few freebies and discounts along the way. Many resellers even offer specials such as buy 10 and get 10 free, such as SeedSupreme. Be on the lookout for discounts and promotions on offer.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here

Prices, Shipping, and Returns

While it is never a good idea to shop with the lowest price in mind if you are looking for quality, you do not need to search for the highest prices possible. You also need to be mindful of a company’s shipping policies. Not all producers ship globally, although more often than not, breeders and producers offer stealth shipping.

A returns policy is critical. Many producers and breeders will offer a 100% returns policy as not all seeds may germinate. On top of this, you will notice that many suppliers also offer a germination guarantee.

What To Look For in the Best Feminized Seeds

What should you look for when buying the best feminized seeds? Consider if they are indoor or outdoor seeds, how difficult it is to grow them, their yield, climate they grow best, their variety, and their THC content.

Indoor & Outdoor Seeds

Companies ship seeds all over the world, to many different climates so it stands to reason that you have seeds that are suitable for indoor growing and others that are more suited to outdoor growing in more temperate climates.

Think of where you would like to grow your seeds. If you have designated a space outdoors for your seeds, then it stands to reason that you should look for outdoor feminized cannabis seeds.

Growing Difficulty

Different strains have different growing difficulties. If you are a first-time grower, starting your weed seed-growing journey with a notoriously difficult strain is probably not the best idea. Speak to your seed supplier about robust seeds that are suitable for first-time growers.

Flowering Time & Climate

Different strains flower at different times and react differently to changes in climate. Be sure to check the flowering time with your supplier and make sure you have the right climate to suit that particular strain.

High Yields

For most people, the point of the exercise is to have the highest yield possible from your harvest. Check the yield potential with your supplier before committing to a certain strain. Some strains have higher yields than others. It is worth mentioning that feminized cannabis seeds already increase your yield as they are purely female plants.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here

Sativa vs. Indica

As previously mentioned, there is a notable difference between the yield, flowering time and bud experience of a Sativa plant vs the same of an Indica plant. Familiarize yourself with the differences and make sure you speak to your supplier about ordering whichever you choose.

THC Content

The THC content is different with every strain of marijuana seed. You may think that you are getting the best high with the highest THC level, but that is not always the case. Different strains offer different experiences, so it is always a good idea to research what kind of high you are looking for from your feminized cannabis seeds.

FAQs About Feminized Cannabis Seeds

Still have more questions about the best feminized cannabis seeds? We answer your most asked questions online below.

What Is The Downside Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds?

Feminized cannabis seeds can be slightly pricier than traditional seeds, although when you consider all of the advantages, the price doesn’t seem to be a major factor.

Additionally, there is a greater risk of hermaphroditism which can affect bud yield and lower the overall quality of the buds. That being said, hermaphroditism in feminized cannabis seeds is rare.

One major downside to feminized seeds is that you cannot reproduce with pure feminized seeds as they do not produce any male plants to facilitate reproduction.

What Does It Mean When A Cannabis Seed Is Feminized?

A feminized cannabis seed is simply a cannabis seed that has been genetically bred to produce female plants only.

Many growers prefer the overall quality, yield, speed of growth and bud content of female plants. While male plants are not useless, females tend to be in higher demand.

Researchers discovered a way to breed cannabis seeds so that they only produce female plants (in rare instances these seeds can also produce hermaphrodite seeds) and these specimens are called feminized cannabis seeds.

Are Feminized Cannabis Seeds Worth Buying?

Buying feminized cannabis seeds are absolutely worth it. Feminized seeds produce female plants which have numerous advantages over male plants. Yields are higher, flowering time is faster, and plants tend to be more robust and they are also super-efficient at THC and CBD content production.

Additionally, female plants tend to be more predictable and reliable when it comes to their reactions to humidity, temperature and oxygen and light levels. You are also looking at higher potency levels with feminized cannabis seeds than with any other kind of seeds, including fast-growing and auto-flowering seeds.

It is worth mentioning that feminized seeds can be slightly pricier than other seed varieties but when you consider all of the advantages of feminized seeds, it is a small price to pay.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here

Do Cannabis Seeds Need To Be Feminized?

No, cannabis seeds do not need to be feminized. There are a few reasons as to why feminized seeds are a better bet, particularly for first-time growers, but it is not essential that your seeds be feminized.

There are many different types of cannabis seeds; traditional seeds (which can be male, female and hermaphrodite seeds), fast-growing seeds and auto-flowering seeds are just a few examples of the different types of seeds. As the names suggest, fast-growing seeds are seeds where the flowering process is speeded up.

Auto-flowering seeds are where the plants begin to flower based on age and not the usual process where they flower based on the light levels the plants receive. You can also get medicinal cannabis seeds, where the seeds are bred to have higher CBD levels.

Additionally, if you would like to produce your own seeds that could be male and not just grow your plants for the CBD or THC yields, you will need traditional seeds, as feminized seeds are not conducive to traditional seed reproduction.

How Are Feminized Cannabis Seeds Produced?

Feminized seeds are produced by breeding two female plants together to produce higher bud-yielding female plants. Because no male plants are present, all the seeds produced are female, otherwise known as feminized cannabis seeds.

Female plants that are bred to produce seeds almost always produce a lesser-quality bud yield as more energy is going to seed production. For the best bud yield, do not try to produce seeds and stick to focusing on your bud harvest.

Takeaway: Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds 2023

For the best bud harvest, choose feminized seeds. They offer a myriad of different potencies and experiences, and guarantee maximum crop output. With thousands of different strains, uses, and potency levels available from the best seed banks, it can be hard to determine the best feminized cannabis seed producer.

Our top pick is SeedSupreme, but any of the excellent companies on this list can assist you in finding exactly what you’re looking for. We wish you success on your cannabis growing journey and may the 420 be ever in your favor.

>>Check the best price for feminized cannabis seeds from SeedSupreme here