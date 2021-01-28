Dell-P: the ‘best kept secret of hip’hop’

Dell-P has been called “the best kept secret of hip hop” by XXL Magazine. But, as more people hear his music, he won’t be a secret for long.

A West Philadelphia native who isn’t afraid to create his own lane and refuses to conform to the new wave, Dell-P has a lot of great things currently happening for him, as well as on the horizon.

Already, Dell-P is the 2017 Philly Hip Hop Awards Album of the Year Award winner, the 2017 PHL Live Hip Hop Artist Of The Year, a 2017 Black Gala Award winner, a 2017 Black Power Music Award nominee, a 2018 dual Spiral Award winner (Album Of The Year and Artist Of The Year), the 2020 Spiral Award winner (Artist Of The Year), and 2020 Indie Music Award winner for Album Of The Year and Single Of The Year. He’s also been named one of hip-hop’s Hottest Independent Artists of 2020 by Source Magazine.

In addition, he’s been co-signed by hip-hop legends such as Chuck D, Black Thought, Wise Intelligent, Arrested Development, EPMD, Wyclef Jean, David Banner, Jay Electronica and more.

He’s been considered seven times for a Grammy – including three for Best Rap Album and once for Best Rap and Song Performance.

Dell-P’s latest Grammy considered album, “MEGA” (Make Emceeing Great Again) is available on all digital platforms now. Be sure to check the video for his latest single “Follow The Signs,” which is now in rotation on BET Jams.

Dell-P also has gained the attention and consulting support of the legendary three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Carvin Haggins. Stay tuned for what’s to come in the near future.

So, out of all of the awards and recognition, what stands out for him?

“Winning Album Of The Year and Single Of The Year From the 2020 Indie Music Awards was the most special to me,” he said.

“My album ‘MEGA’ (Make Emceeing Great Again) addressed everything going on in the world from white supremacy to the senseless violence in Philadelphia. I’m glad that I was able to give the people a body of work full of positive vibes and inspiration.”

Dell-P’s interest in music goes back to his childhood.

“My interest in music stems from hearing Run D.M.C and LL Cool J when I was 3 years old,” he said.

“I was influenced by my uncle, and hip-hop has always been a very big deal to us. I’m also highly inspired by being from the same neighborhood as Will Smith, Steady B, Cool C, and Da Youngstas. West Philadelphia is cemented in hip-hop history, and I’m just here to carry on tradition.”

In February 2020, Dell-P was personally recommended by the legendary Black Thought to participate in The School Of Thought Workshop/Showcase. This was the first-ever Hip Hop Master Class to be held at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

“I’m still tripping off of the experience, honestly,” he said.

“Black Thought is arguably the greatest emcee ever, and I’ve been a fan since I was 12. My supporters have been wanting to see us connect for years. The fact that he personally reached out to me proves that God is real. I will always be humbly honored that I was a part of the first Hip Hop Master Class held at Carnegie Hall.”

Dell-P cites a number of inspirations for his music.

“My all time favorite group is A Tribe Called Quest, rest in peace Phife Dawg,” he said.

“When I heard Bonita Applebum for the first time, I fell in love with hip-hop. Biggie, Nas, Black Thought, Rakim and Mos Def are my top five emcees. I also find inspiration from old school soul acts such as Stevie Wonder, Gil Scott Heron, Roy Ayers, Earth Wind & Fire, and of course, The Sound Of Philadelphia.”

Dell-P has performed at many premier locations in the Philadelphia area, including the TLA, Sigma Sound, and the Wells Fargo Center. His musical talents have granted him the opportunity to open up for industry acts such as Arrested Development, Wyclef Jean, Rakim, Brand Nubian, Schoolly D, EPMD, Jay Electronica, Roxanne Shante, Camp Lo, DMX, Slum Village, H-Town, Kelly Price, Fabolous, State Property and more.

Out of all of the performances, one sticks out in his mind.

“There have been numerous great moments over the years, but I would have to say the cypher on stage with Wyclef Jean was the stand out,” he said.

“I had just met him at Temple University earlier that day during a meet and greet. I gave him my album to check out and he texted my phone an hour later telling me that I was dope. Ironically, my uncle had tickets to Wyclef’s show at Ardmore Music Hall later that night. Clef spotted me in the crowd, invited me to the stage, and the rest is history.”

Dell-P says the Philly music scene remains strong, despite the pandemic.

The music scene is still going strong, we just had to think of creative ways to put on shows due to COVID-19,” he said.

“Virtual concerts and rooftop jam sessions have been very successful in these recent times.

“I would love to work with The Roots, Musiq Soulchild, Kindred The Family Soul, Carol Riddick, and Jazmine Sullivan.”

Outside of music, Dell-P has received music placement and an acting role in the 2021 Film “When George Got Murdered,” directed By Terrance Tykeem, which will be available on Netflix.

So what’s ahead for Dell-P, post-pandemic?

“We just released the video for my heartfelt single, ‘By Any Means’ featuring Jay Reezy, directed by D.S The Writer,” he said.

“I have acting roles in two movies coming soon to Netflix, and I’m also featured on the legendary hip-hop group Arrested Development’s next album, so stay tuned.

“Be sure to download/stream my album, ‘MEGA’ (Make Emceeing Great Again) available on all digital platforms, follow me on Instagram @DELLP215, and check out my website www.dell-p.com. Thanks for the love and support… Peace and blessings!”

Related