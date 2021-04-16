State of Our City | April 15-22

Peruse your pot pleasures

Next week weed enthusiasts are invited to the fifth installment of Northwest Learning Hub’s Cannabis Night Market. Vendors will offer a wide variety of CBD, hemp and Delta-8 infused products ranging from cooking sauces to baked goods to skin care products and more. Shop, indulge, network and #destigmatize cannabis, as the hashtag goes. You can also enter to win a huge goodie bag of green treats provided by each vendor. The night market will be held Friday, April 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 6730 Germantown Ave. in Mount Airy.

Now that medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, dispensaries are popping up like springtime buds. Here are a few we found reputable:

– Beyond/Hello in Center City has a wide range of cannabis products on its menu, from premium flower to tincture – and advertises an on-site pharmacist to help with consultations. What we like about this place is its immediate patient resources and invitation to be part of a rewards program that allows you to earn points for shopping and get personalized deals on future purchases.

– Herbology on Passyunk Avenue is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week long (they close at 5 p.m. on weekends). Its website is easy to navigate, with features like a “cannabis vocabulary” tab, recommendations for use and consumption and even “cooking with cannabis” recipes.

– Restore Integrative Wellness Center on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown was Philly’s first medical marijuana dispensary. It features all kinds of promotions and discounts for veterans, seniors, new patients and industry workers. Restore offers consultations by phone with licensed medical professionals, cannabis in flower form, vape, extract, tincture, capsules and more. Whether you like your bud fruity and herbaceous or woody with clove infusion, you should be able to find it all here.

– Ethos boasts a five-star review on potguide.com, and they want everyone to know their main focus is on the “three E’s: expertise, empowerment and experience.” Located right at 8th and Locust, this Center City pot destination has all the popular strains of indica and sativa and even some rarer hybrids.

Did you know you can go to school just 10 miles outside of Philly to study weed and walk away with a degree in Cannabis Studies? The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media offers two-year online programs in cannabis business, health therapy, and horticulture. So, the next time you find yourself stoned AF and lacking all motivation in life, just think – you could be the next Steve Jobs.

