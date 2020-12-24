Catch the hilarious Jeremiah Watkins at SoulJoel’s Comedy Club on Dec. 30

Jeremiah Watkins is heralded as the comedian for making Judd Apatow fall in love with comedy again, and that’s a direct quote from Judd himself.

You may know him as one-third of The Wave from Comedy Central’s “Roast Battle, as Moshpit (a roadie/hypeman) in “The Comedy Jam,” or as half of the musical comedy super-duo Regan and Watkins during “Kill Tony,” the No. 1 live podcast in the world. He performs stand-up at all of the major clubs in Los Angeles throughout the week and became a paid regular in 2016 at The World Famous Comedy Store, getting his name painted on its prestigious wall in 2017. The Comedy Store is also the home for his wildly popular live show “Stand-Up On The Spot,” which just came off a hit run of shows at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and was named by GQ Magazine as one of the “5 Funniest Nights in America.”

Since moving to LA from Kansas, he has established himself as one of the most physical stand-up comedians in Los Angeles with his high-energy and off-the-cuff style. He placed second in the 2015 Big Sky Comedy Festival, and has performed at Just for Laughs, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, TBS’s New York Comedy Festival, South by Southwest, Riot LA, Moontower, and many other festivals throughout the country.

Other film and TV appearances include: “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Netflix’s “Historical Roasts,” and more. He is a graduate of The Second City, has trained at The Groundlings, and has performed improv all over Los Angeles. Watkins is headlining SoulJoel’s Comedy Club and Lounge in Royersford on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7pm. Visit souljoels.com for tickets and all of the details – especially given the COVID restrictions. SoulJoel’s has an outside amphitheater for shows.

Watkins also just released his debut hour-long comedy special “Family Reunion.” And he announced he and his wife are having a baby!

Jeremiah Watkins will headline at SoulJoel’s in Royersford on Dec. 30. His act includes a lot of crowd work, so you just might become part of the show. | Image: Matt Misisco

PW caught up with Watkins to talk comedy in what is definitely not a funny year.

Let’s go back to the beginning. When did you realize you were funny, and when did you make the decision to get into comedy as a career?

I realized at a young age I had a talent for mimicking people and doing impressions. When I started middle school in a new district, I quickly became known as the new funny guy, and that felt good. I realized I might have a real shot with a comedy career following an original comedy song I performed at my brother’s wedding for my Best Man speech. It killed with all of the ages that were present, and it was the first feeling of, I think I can get paid to do this someday!

2020 has been quite the year. Have the pandemic, social unrest, political discord, etc., forced you to change your routine? What’s funny in 2020?

Family, relationships and how we all have to adapt to the craziness of life will always be funny.

You just released your debut hour-long comedy special “Family Reunion.” How would you describe it and how can people see it?

It’s a fun and really light special that makes you miss the comedy club experience because you feel like you are part of the crowd. My family surprised me by sitting in the front row, which is a comedian’s nightmare. But for the viewer, it’s a beautiful disaster. I interview my family, so it’s a great way for you to get to know me outside of what I’m doing on stage.

There’s some great written bits throughout and some fun crowd work that I improvised in the moment that made it into the cut. If you like silly, this special is for you. It’s available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, VOD & more. The album with bonus tracks just came out on Spotify, iTunes, etc. You can find all the available platforms on my website jeremiahwatkins.com.

You work the crowd a lot in your routine. What will your fans who show up Dec. 30 at SoulJoel’s experience?

My shows are always fun, interactive and different every time. We’re going to have a good time together! I don’t fully know what to expect, and neither do you, which makes it exciting and fresh for us all.

What’s ahead for you? More appearances – both in-person and through the media? More albums?

I have some projects that I’m working on right now and I’m really excited for people to see/hear me on some upcoming TV/film appearances in 2021.

What are the best ways for your fans to keep up with what you’re doing?

I’m very active on social media. @jeremiahstandup on all platforms. YouTube.com/jeremiahwatkins for weekly podcasts, standup and more. Tour dates and merch at jeremiahwatkins.com.

