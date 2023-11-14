Brighter Loans Reviews: Pros, Cons, & How To Get Reliable Personal Loans

If you’re looking for an easy online loan, chances are you stumbled across Brighter Loans. The platform is open to individuals with varying credit histories and offers flexible payment options, including no penalties for early repayment.

But is Brighter Loans legit?

This article explores how the lending network works, its pros and cons, and alternatives to consider. Let’s dive in!

What Is Brighter Loans?

Brighter Loans is an online platform that provides quick access to cash as a short-term solution, granting personal loans up to $35,000.

They offer services to individuals with varying credit histories, including those with bad credit or no credit at all. The company acts as a facilitating service, connecting borrowers to lenders without charging any fees.

How Brighter Loans Works

Based on Brighter Loans reviews, the application process begins with the applicant filling out a form on the official website, providing necessary personal, employment, and banking details.

Once the application is submitted, which can take as little as 5 minutes, Brighter Day Loans reviews the information and connects the applicant with potential lenders from their network.

The lenders then present the applicant with loan offers, including details like the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment terms.

The applicant has the freedom to review these offers and choose the one that best suits their needs. Upon agreement, the lender deposits the loan amount directly into the borrower’s bank account. This process can be completed within 24 hours, making Brighter Loans a convenient option for those in need of quick cash.

Pros and Cons of Using Brighter Loans

Using this lending platform comes with its advantages but also disadvantages. Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of using Brighter Loans.

Pros

Speedy Process : The entire loan process will be completed within 24 hours, from application to receiving funds. In some instances, it only takes a single hour!

: The entire loan process will be completed within 24 hours, from application to receiving funds. In some instances, it only takes a single hour! Wide Network of Lender s: The site connects you with a variety of lenders, increasing your chances of getting a loan that fits your needs.

s: The site connects you with a variety of lenders, increasing your chances of getting a loan that fits your needs. Accessible to Many Borrowers : They may provide loans to individuals with varying credit scores, including those with poor or no credit history.

: They may provide loans to individuals with varying credit scores, including those with poor or no credit history. Online Convenienc e: The entire process can be done online, providing convenience and saving time.

e: The entire process can be done online, providing convenience and saving time. Flexible Loan Amounts: Depending on the lender, you might have the flexibility to borrow varying amounts, going up to $35,000.

Cons

Potentially High Interest Rates : Short-term loans like the ones offered through Brighter Day Loans can come with high interest rates, making them an expensive form of borrowing.

: Short-term loans like the ones offered through Brighter Day Loans can come with high interest rates, making them an expensive form of borrowing. $800 Minimum Monthly Earnings: Some might brand this as an advantage because most lenders require higher regular pay, but still, $800 monthly income is the minimum required to receive cash from Brighter Loans.

Types of Loans Offered by Brighter Loans

According to Brighter Loans reviews, the firm keeps its offerings simple and easily understood. You can loan anywhere between $100 and $35,000 from one of the lenders; here’s what the company offers in its catalog.

Short-Term Cash Loans

Brighter Day Loans primarily offer short-term cash loans through its lenders. These loans are designed to provide quick access to funds, often depositing cash directly into your bank account as soon as the next business day.

Installment Loans

These loans are repaid over a set period with scheduled payments, starting at just $100. Personal loans, student loans, and car loans fall under this category.

Personal Loans for Bad Credit

For individuals with bad or no credit, Brighter Loans works with lenders who offer personal loans. These loans for bad credit can be a convenient option for those struggling to secure traditional financing.

Brighter Loans Eligibility Requirements

Like many online lending platforms, Brighter Loans has certain eligibility criteria that prospective borrowers must meet. Here is a list of some common requirements:

Age : Borrowers must be at least 18, the legal age to enter into contractual agreements in most states.

: Borrowers must be at least 18, the legal age to enter into contractual agreements in most states. Residency : Applicants should be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Some lenders may require proof of residence.

: Applicants should be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Some lenders may require proof of residence. Income : Regular income is a requirement, whether it’s from employment, self-employment, or benefits. Proof of $800 in monthly income is requested.

: Regular income is a requirement, whether it’s from employment, self-employment, or benefits. Proof of $800 in monthly income is requested. Bank Account : A valid checking or savings account is needed to deposit funds directly.

: A valid checking or savings account is needed to deposit funds directly. Credit History : Brighter Loans reviews show your credit history may affect loan terms and interest rates.

: Brighter Loans reviews show your credit history may affect loan terms and interest rates. Contact Information: Valid contact information, including an email address and phone number, is required for communication purposes.

How to Apply for a Loan With Brighter Loans

Brighter Loans reviews show applying for a loan on the platform is pretty straightforward. Here’s how to do it in a matter of minutes.

Step 1: Fill Out the Application

Start by filling out a form on the Brighter Loans website. This will require necessary details such as personal information, employment status, and banking details.

Step 2: Submit Your Application

Submit your application after filling out the form, which can take as little as 5 minutes. Brighter Loans will then review your information.

Step 3: Get Connected with Lenders

Once your application is reviewed, Brighter Loans connects you with potential lenders from their network.

Step 4: Review Loan Offers

The lenders will present you with loan offers, including details like the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment terms.

Step 5: Choose Your Loan

You have the freedom to review these offers and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Step 6: Receive Your Loan

Upon agreement, the lender deposits the loan amount directly into your bank account. This process can be completed within 24 hours, making Brighter Loans a convenient option for emergency loans.

Brighter Loans Interest Rates and Fees

Brighter Loans operates as a free loan connection service that links borrowers with potential lenders. As such, the company does not charge any fees for its services. It’s important to note that Brighter Loans is not a lender and has no influence over the rates and terms set by its network of lenders.

The actual rates, fees, and APR (annual percentage rates) associated with a loan will only be provided once you’re connected with a lender and your loan has been approved. This information is governed by the Truth in Lending Act, which requires lenders to disclose all costs associated with a loan.

Upon approval, the lender will provide you with all the details pertaining to the interest rates and fees details. If you agree to these terms, you’ll be directed to an e-signature page to finalize the loan process.

Alternatives to Brighter Loans

We know that Brighter Day Loans is not the only company offering loans out there. If you’re looking for something different or want to see what’s out there, here are our top 3 alternatives.

Money Mutual

Over 2 million customers

$5,000 personal loans

5-minute application

Loans approved almost instantly

Next-day funding

MoneyMutual is a popular loan connection service that has reportedly served over 2,000,000 customers. The platform stands out for its fair terms, low origination fees, and quick loan process, making it a top choice for those seeking simple fast loans.

Even individuals with poor credit scores have the opportunity to borrow up to $5,000 through MoneyMutual, making it a flexible option for many borrowers. As a member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA) and the Online Lenders Alliance, the company adheres to responsible lending practices.

The minimum loan amount offered is $100, and the APR ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. If you have good credit, you may be able to secure a lower interest rate on personal loans over $1,000.

The application process is impressively swift – taking just five minutes to apply and approximately two minutes to receive an approval decision. Plus, approved loans are typically funded by the next business day, adding to the platform’s convenience.

CashUSA

$10k loans

Only performs soft checks

Funded the next day

72-month loan terms

CashUSA is a reputable online loan connection service that offers personal loans up to $10,000. One of its key advantages is the use of soft credit checks only, which means your credit history won’t be impacted during the application process.

The platform provides flexible repayment terms, allowing you to pay off your debt in as little as three months or extend it over a period of up to six years. This flexibility can be a major benefit for those concerned about prepayment fees.

Loan APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99%, and origination fees may vary depending on the lender. Despite the website’s slightly dated design, the application process is straightforward and takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

Upon accepting a loan offer, borrowers can expect their funds to be delivered via direct payment by the next business day following approval. While CashUSA’s loan limit is higher than some competitors, it’s important to ensure the loan amount and repayment plan align with your financial situation.

Viva Payday Loans

APR starts at 5.99%

Up to $5,000 in loan money

Loans start at just $100

Up to 24 months to repay the money

Viva Payday Loans is a commendable choice for individuals in need of payday loans, particularly those with poor credit scores. The company is well-regarded for providing online payday loans that feature flexible repayment options and low APRs, starting as low as 5.99%.

The platform offers loan amounts that range from $100 to $5,000, making it a versatile solution for various financial requirements. Additionally, borrowers can choose repayment terms from as short as three months to as long as 24 months, providing further flexibility based on individual needs and repayment capabilities.

One of the key advantages of Viva Payday Loans is the straightforward application process. The company offers a user-friendly online form that makes applying for a loan quick and hassle-free.

More importantly, they do not have a minimum credit score requirement, making their services accessible to a wider audience, including those with less-than-perfect credit histories.

Frequently Asked Questions About Brighter Loans

Uncertain about Brighter Loans? Discover straightforward explanations for common questions in the section below.

Is Bright Loans Real?

Yes, Bright Loans is a real online platform that connects borrowers with potential lenders. They are known for offering loans ranging between $100 and $35,000, including short-term cash loans, installment loans, and personal loans for individuals with bad or no credit.

How Do I Get a Loan From Bright Loans?

To get a loan from Bright Loans, you need to fill out an online application form available on their website. The form requires details like your personal information, income, and banking details. Once submitted, Bright Loans matches you with potential lenders based on the information provided. If approved, the loan terms are presented for your review.

What Is the Lawsuit Against Bright Lending?

The lawsuit against Bright Lending pertains to the company’s alleged violation of state usury laws. Some borrowers claimed they were charged interest rates far higher than what’s legally allowed in their respective states. It’s important to note that Bright Lending and Brighter Loans are different entities, though they operate in similar spaces.

How Long Does It Take To Get Funds From Bright Lending?

Once a loan is approved, funds are usually deposited directly into your bank account, often as soon as the next business day. However, the exact timing can vary based on the lender and your bank’s processing procedures. In certain cases, you might even receive the funds within an hour.

How Does Brighter Loans Work?

Brighter Loans shares your information with various lenders in their network when you submit an application. If a lender decides to offer you a loan, you’ll be redirected to the lender’s website to review the terms and conditions. Plus, if you agree to the terms, the lender deposits the loan amount directly into your bank account.

Is Brighter Loans a Legit Company?

Yes, Brighter Loans is a legitimate company. They operate as a lending connection service, helping borrowers find potential lenders. Like with any financial service, it’s important to do your research and understand the terms of any loan you consider.

Does Brighter Loans Do a Credit Check?

Brighter Loans itself does not perform credit checks for the three major consumer credit bureaus – Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. However, the lenders in their network may perform credit checks to determine your creditworthiness. These checks could be a soft pull, which doesn’t impact your credit score, or a hard pull, which can.

Does Brighter Loans Call Your Employer?

While Brighter Loans itself won’t call your employer, some lenders in their network might as part of their verification process. It’s always best to ask the lender about their verification process if you have concerns.

Is Brighter Loans a Direct Lender?

No, Brighter Loans is not a direct lender. They are an online service that connects borrowers with a network of lenders. If you’re matched with a lender and agree to their terms, that lender will provide the loan funds.

Final Thoughts on Brighter Loans

And that’s a wrap! We hope you have gained a deeper understanding of this company, that you enjoyed the Brighter Loans reviews, and that you feel more confident whether their services are right for you.

Again, we do recommend this company for easy access to funds, clear terms, and up to $35,000 in available cash. If you’re looking for an alternative, though, check out Money Mutual or CashUSA.

That said, financial decisions are significant, and the more informed you are, the better choices you’ll make. Remember, the right loan platform should align with your needs and offer transparency throughout the process.

