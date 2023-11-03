Life happens, and it doesn’t wait for your next paycheck. Medical or veterinary bills need payment, and your most important personal or business assets need replacement or repairs, so what are your options when you need a convenient, small loan? They mostly belong to the category of online payday loans, but not all are legitimate services.

After extensive research and analysis, we have identified the top payday loan providers in the industry. These lenders have been evaluated based on loan amounts, application process, funding speed, credit score requirements, and fees. Our top pick overall is Viva Payday Loans, with 247FastFund coming in second.

Best Online Payday Loans

The best online payday loans often become a go-to solution for many, offering a fast and easy way to bridge the gap until the next paycheck. We’ve curated a list of the 12 best online payday loans, focusing on lenders that offer easy approval processes and rapid cash advances. While Viva Payday Loans is our top pick, keep reading to find the best option for your needs.

1. Viva Payday Loans – Best Online Payday Loans Overall

Pros

Easy eligibility

Borrow as little as $100

Flexible repayment options

Wide range of APR

No upfront fees or costs

Cons

Not a direct lender

APR & Amount

Loan anywhere from $100 to $5,000, interest rates (APR) from 5.99% to 35.99%

Overview

Viva Payday Loans is our overall winner, thanks to its simple eligibility criteria that allow low-income borrowers to pay for small yet sudden expenses.

Why Viva Payday Loans Stands Out

Viva Payday Loans provides the best online payday loans for those who would otherwise fall through the cracks of financial services.

Although you must meet a $1,000 per month income threshold, it doesn’t matter how you earn the money. People who work part-time or are self-employed, including freelancers, can qualify. Welfare recipients, those financially supported by family, and pensioners can access loans, too.

If you are unsure as to when you can repay the full amount, don’t worry. You can choose repayment terms ranging from two to 24 months. A poor or nonexistent credit score is no issue either, which is common for working-class borrowers who avoid interest rates by paying with cash or debit cards.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Go to the official website, select the amount of money you need, and decide on the duration. Next, click on “Request funds” and fill out the brief application. You will receive a response within just 2 minutes.

Eligibility Criteria

Viva Payday Loans has a simple list of eligibility criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have a valid government ID

Have an active bank account

Show proof of a residential address

Provide proof of income

Summary

We love Viva Payday Loans’ services thanks to its range of choices and inclusivity, so you can access an emergency loan regardless of your source of income.

2. 247FastFunds – Best for Speedy Service

Pros

Get approved within a few minutes

Request service at any time of the day

Convenient application

Wide network of lenders

Offers up to $5,000

Cons

Does not make loan or credit decisions

APR & Amount

You can receive a loan ranging from $100 to $5,000; interest rates vary by lending partner.

Overview

247FastFunds can approve your loan request in minutes, giving you the best online payday loans for fast service.

Why 247FastFunds Stands Out

If you’re at the mechanic or emergency room right now while you are reading this, 247FastFunds may be the service for you. In as little as two minutes, one of their partnered lenders can reply with an offer, and you can receive the money the next day.

Simply review the terms of your potential loan once you receive a response, and accept them if you want to lock in your funds.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Just fill out the streamlined online application form and wait for a response. It’s best to review the terms of several loans before committing to one, if you receive multiple offers.

Eligibility Criteria

247FastFunds has several eligibility criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a citizen of the US or a permanent resident

Have a valid email address and checking account in your name

Provide telephone numbers for both your home and work

Be employed for at least 90 days with your current job

Earn at least $1,000 per month after tax

Summary

247FastFunds gives you the best payday loans online same day but has stricter employment criteria than some other services. That said, the faster funding process could also be a lifeline for individuals in urgent need of financial support.

3. 247 Credit Loans – Best for Low-Income Borrowers

Pros

Receive loans of up to $1,000 at short notice

No hidden fees or charges

Minimum income requirements start from $800 monthly

Over 10 years of experience

Straightforward application process

Cons

Does not display interest rates

APR & Amount

The APR varies by lender, so 247 Credit Loans do not display them. You can borrow anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

Overview

247 Credit Loans stands out as a dependable online platform designed to connect borrowers with potential lenders for personal loans up to $1,000. It offers a quick and straightforward online application process that can be completed in less than three minutes.

Why 247 Credit Loans Stands Out

We selected 247 Credit Loans as the best option for low-income borrowers, recognizing its decade-long commitment to serving customers with varied financial backgrounds.

The platform’s membership in the Online Lenders Alliance underscores its dedication to upholding high industry standards and ensuring responsible lending practices. Plus, the promise to safeguard user data with the latest technology adds an extra layer of trust and security.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

You can get a response in as fast as three minutes. All you have to do is simply fill in your details, including your loan amount, and upload the required documents.

Eligibility Criteria

Besides being at least 18 years of age, all you need to be eligible for 247 Credit Loans is:

A minimum monthly income of $800

A permanent address

US citizenship or a permanent residency

Summary

247 Credit Loans positions itself as a leading choice for low-income borrowers seeking quick and hassle-free personal loans. The platform’s swift application process, transparency, and commitment to data protection culminate in a trustworthy and user-friendly borrowing experience.

4. Brighter Loans – Best for Car Expenses

Pros

Get a loan of up to $35,000

Funds within the next business day

Receive approval in as little as three minutes

No fuss, hassle-free process

Cons

Loan amounts and APRs vary by lender

APR & Amount

Brighter Loans links you to loans from $100 to $35,000. They do not list APRs, as they are not direct lenders.

Overview

When you urgently need a substantial amount of money, perhaps for a new or second-hand vehicle, Brighter Loans is a reliable option to consider for mid-range loans.

Why Brighter Loans Stand Out

Brighter Loans gives you the best online payday loans for larger expenses, such as a car, major hospital bills, or significant home repairs. You can borrow anywhere up to $35,000 with the money in your account the next business day. There are no fees and charges either, and some lenders can roll over your loan for another two weeks if you’re just a little late.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Simply upload your details and the requested paperwork online, which takes a few minutes to complete.

Eligibility Criteria

Brighter Loans require all borrowers to have:

US citizenship or permanent residency

A valid savings or checking account

A minimum income of at least $800 per month.

Summary

Brighter Loans give borrowers a trustworthy, fresh start, with larger loans available often regardless of your financial history. The user-friendly process, coupled with the potential for rapid fund access, provides a seamless borrowing experience.

5. Priority One Payday Loans – Best for Large Payments

Pros

Receive loans of up to $50,000

No unnecessary charges

Approval usually within minutes

Hassle-free application

Cons

No estimates for APR

APR & Amount

The typical APR for the best payday loans online same day ranges from 4 to 35%, and you can borrow anywhere from $100 to $50,000.

Overview

In cases of severe financial crises, Priority One Payday Loans stands out as a top provider of the best online payday loans, especially when you need a substantial amount of money.

Why Priority One Payday Loans Stands Out

Priority One Payday Loans mainly stands out for its ability to lend you up to $50,000. This may be exactly what you need for longer hospital stays, larger copayments, serious vet bills, and the effects of major weather events on your assets.

Better yet, you can expect large sums of money within just two or three days. Approval in minutes adds more to your peace of mind.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Visit the official website, select the amount you require, and complete the online form, attaching any necessary documents. You can expect to receive a response in just five minutes or less.

Eligibility Criteria

Priority One Payday Loans’ criteria are:

Borrowed must be at least 18 years of age

You must be either a US citizen or resident

Your income must be at least $800 per month, and be regular

Summary

Priority One Payday Loans is tailored for individuals facing severe financial crunches, requiring large sums of money promptly. With an impressive lending ceiling of $50,000, quick approval times, and an expedited funds transfer process, it ensures that users are not left waiting in their times of need.

6. FastLoansGroup US – Best for Rapid Response

Pros

Loans of up to $50,000

Rapid turnaround times

No unwanted fees and charges

Wide range of loan products

Cons

Rates and loan size will vary based on your creditworthiness

APR & Amount

Receive loans of up to $50,000, with your APR typically falling between 4.99% and 35.99%.

Overview

FastLoansGroup US has a well-deserved reputation for providing you with fast loans in urgent times.

Why FastLoansGroup US Stands Out

FastLoansGroup US is the best online payday loans provider when it comes to an impressive response time. With 24-hour, quality customer support, it doesn’t matter if you need reassurance at 3 a.m.

We also found that FastLoansGroup US has a 96/100 rating on ScamAdviser. You are unlikely to have your information compromised and do not have to worry about false promises.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

All you have to do is visit the official website, choose the amount you need, fill out the online form, and submit the required documents. FastLoansGroup US has a user-friendly application form that takes around five minutes to fill out.

Eligibility Criteria

All you need to be eligible for a loan is:

A permanent address

An active bank account that takes direct deposits

US citizenship or permanent residency

Summary

FastLoansGroup US offers a powerful solution for individuals in need of speedy financial assistance, proving itself as the best in class for rapid response. With a user-friendly application process, a broad range of loan amounts, and competitive APRs, the platform delivers on its promise of efficiency and reliability.

7. 1stPremierLending.com – Best for Transparency

Pros

Offers loan amounts ranging up to $20,000

Competitive interest rates

Repayment terms ranging from 2 months to 72 months

Get a loan offer in as little as 2 minutes

Cons

Not available in all states

Not all lenders can provide up to $20,000

APR & Amount

You can take a loan from $100 to $20,000, and your APR will most likely be between 5% and 32%.

Overview

If you’re looking for a reputable and reliable online payday loan provider, 1st Premier Lending is an excellent choice.

Why 1st Premier Lending Stands Out

The decision to highlight 1st Premier Lending as the best platform for transparency is rooted in its evident commitment to ethical lending practices and company integrity. Being a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) serves as a testament to their dedication to upholding high standards in lending.

The platform goes the extra mile by offering financial rehabilitation advice and services for those who may face difficulties in qualifying for a loan.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

The application process is straightforward. Fill out a short loan request form, review loan offers from various lenders, and complete the application with your chosen lender. If approved, you can expect to receive the loan amount through direct deposit within one business day.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for an installment loan from 1st Premier Lending, you must:

Have a regular income

Be at least 18 years old

Be a U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number

Have an active bank account

Possess a driver’s license or other state ID

Summary

1stPremierLending.com sets a high bar in the online payday loans sector, championing transparency, integrity, and borrower support. Their comprehensive lender network ensures tailored loan solutions for diverse financial needs. Plus, their commitment to fair lending practices provides a trustworthy and secure environment for borrowers.

8. Funds-Now.com – Best for Speedy Deposits

Pros

Payment terms of up to 72 months (six years)

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance

Receive loans of up to $20,000

Cons

Only provides APR after you submit the application

APR & Amount

Borrow anywhere from $100 to $20,000, with interest rates for good credit ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Overview

Funds-Now.com positions itself as a leading online payday loans service, offering a swift and ethical financing solution for those in immediate need.

Why Funds-Now Stands Out

Funds-Now.com has earned the accolade of being the best for speedy deposits, a distinction that highlights its commitment to rapid and efficient service. Applicants can expect approval from a Funds-Now partner in under two minutes, a remarkable feat given the number of affiliates and the necessary paperwork involved.

This efficiency, combined with a quick three-minute application process, ensures that users are on the fastest track to securing their needed funds and achieving greater peace of mind.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Begin by selecting your loan amount on the official website’s main page, specify its purpose, and input your email and zip code. Browse through various loan offers, complete the application with your chosen lender, and upon approval, expect the loan to be deposited in your account within one business day.

Eligibility Criteria

Have a social security number

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Have a driver’s license or other state-issued ID

Receive a regular income of at least $1,000 per month

Summary

Funds-Now.com stands out as a top-tier choice for individuals seeking fast and reliable payday, emergency, or personal loans. With competitive interest rates, a wide range of loan amounts, and an impressively quick approval process, Funds-Now.com delivers on its promise of speedy deposits.

9. SmartAdvances.com – Best for Poor Credit Scores

Pros

No credit check

No hidden fees

Receive loans of up to $20,000

Get loan offers in as little as 2 minutes

Cons

May sell your information to third parties for marketing purposes

APR & Amount

The typical APR ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%, and you can borrow from $100 to $20,000 in emergency funds.

Overview

SmartAdvances.com positions itself as a sanctuary for those grappling with poor credit scores, offering loans up to $20,000.

Why Smart Advances Stands Out

Smart Advances does not perform a hard credit check, and they do not ask you to give a reason for requiring a loan. As a member of the Online Lenders Alliance, they are accountable for fair practices, but you don’t pay for it with a long list of requirements. Instead, you can enjoy the convenience of approval in two minutes with no nasty hidden costs.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

It takes just a few minutes to fill out Smart Advances’ application form. Your work status, income, and whether you own or rent your home are required information.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum requirements for Smart Advances are:

A regular income

US citizenship

A valid state ID such as a driver’s license

An active bank account to receive the funds

Summary

SmartAdvances.com emerges as a beacon of hope for those with less-than-stellar credit, offering a fast, reliable, and transparent solution for emergency funding needs. It offers a broad range of loan amounts, competitive APRs, and a quick and easy application process.

10. SpringLoans.net – Best for Long Repayment Term

Pros

Specializes in medical expenses

Loans of up to $20,000 cover many copayment bills

All categories of FICO scores are accepted

Cons

Not all lenders can provide up to $20,000

APR & Amount

Borrow from $100 up to $20,000, with a typical APR of 5.99% to 35.99%.

Overview

SpringLoans.net is a financial platform that offers a seamless and secure process to borrow amounts up to $20,000. The brand stands out for its commitment to providing a simplified loan request experience, supported by leading security technology to ensure customers’ peace of mind.

Why Spring Loans Stands Out

SpringLoans.net has earned its reputation as the best platform for long repayment terms, offering an extensive range of repayment options between 8 weeks and 72 months.

The brand provides a simplified and rapid loan request process, combined with instant notifications and quick deposit of funds after approval.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Spring Loans’ application form is quick and convenient, taking around three minutes, including documentation.

Eligibility Criteria

US citizenship or permanent residency

A driver’s license or other valid state ID

A permanent address

An income of over $1,000 per month

Summary

SpringLoans.net distinguishes itself as a leading platform for those in need of financial assistance, delivering a straightforward and secure loan request process, quick notifications, and prompt fund deposits. It also offers extensive repayment terms and a strong commitment to customer security and satisfaction.

11. SteadyCash.net – Best for Mid-Size Sums

Pros

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance

High approval rate for medium-sized loans

No hidden fees or charges to add to your concerns

Cons

This service is not available in all states

APR & Amount

Borrow from $100 to $20,000, with an APR typically between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Overview

SteadyCash.net has firmly positioned itself in the online lending marketplace, catering to a diverse range of borrowers in need of mid-sized sums. The platform offers loans ranging from a modest $100 to a substantial $20,000, with an emphasis on providing quality and fair lending services.

Even those with lower credit scores are not left behind, as Steady Cash strives to accommodate their financial needs.

Why Steady Cash Stands Out

SteadyCash.net shines when it comes to providing mid-size sums, particularly loans between $3,000 and $10,000. The platform stands out for its rapid approval process, promising decisions within mere minutes of submitting an application.

That, combined with competitive APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%, makes it an attractive option for borrowers in need of prompt financial assistance.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

In just three minutes, you can fill out the application form and receive loan approval if eligible.

Eligibility Criteria

Similar to other providers of the best payday loans online same day, you need:

US citizenship or permanent residency

A social security number

An income of at least $1,000 per month

A driver’s license or other state ID

Summary

SteadyCash.net earns its stripes as the go-to platform for midsize loans, ensuring a swift, seamless, and supportive borrowing experience. With a fast application process, competitive interest rates, and responsive customer service, it positions itself as a top choice for those seeking financial aid, even with a lower credit score.

12. Brigit – Best for Improving Credit Score

Pros

User-friendly mobile app

Great service for microloans

No credit checks

Cons

Users have less control over the service

APR & Amount

Brigit provides paycheck advances of up to $250 without any credit check or interest and automatic advances to help users avoid overdraft fees​.

Overview

Brigit is a personal finance app designed to help individuals manage their finances, with a particular emphasis on improving credit scores. It offers a unique Credit Builder Account feature, which helps users improve their credit scores through a structured loan repayment process.

Why Brigit Stands Out

Brigit stands out from other cash advance apps by offering a dedicated credit-building feature. The Credit Builder Account allows users to receive a $600 installment loan to improve their credit scores, with flexible monthly payments over 24 months.

The feature not only aids in credit score improvement but also encourages savings as users get their deposits back at the end of the two years.

How to Apply for the Best Online Payday Loans

Just download the Brigit app and connect your bank account while you register your account.

Eligibility Criteria

All you need is to have an active bank account connected to your Brigit account and be over 18.

Summary

Brigit is a robust financial tool aimed at helping users navigate through their financial journey while focusing on credit score enhancement. Its Credit Builder Account is a distinguishing feature that offers a structured pathway to better credit scores alongside the benefit of savings.

Plus, with the added advantage of no-interest cash advances, Brigit makes a compelling option for those looking to better their financial standing and credit scores.

What Are Online Payday Loans?

Online payday loans are short-term, unsecured loans designed to provide quick access to cash. These loans are intended to help borrowers cover unexpected expenses or bridge financial gaps between paychecks. Unlike traditional loans, online payday loans do not require collateral and are typically repaid with your next paycheck.

It’s important to note that payday loans should not be used as a long-term financial strategy. The high-interest rates and strict repayment terms make them suitable for emergencies only. Responsible borrowing and careful consideration of the terms are crucial to avoid falling into a cycle of debt.

Benefits of Online Payday Loans

Why choose the best online payday loans over crowdfunding or other sources? Convenience and a wide range of options stood out to us the most.

Quick and Convenient Access to Funds

In emergencies, the speed at which you receive the funds is crucial. The best payday loans online can give you funds within one business day. Quick access to cash can make a significant difference when dealing with urgent financial situations.

Minimal Documentation and Paperwork

Often, all you need is a bank account, proof of income, citizenship (or residency), and state-issued ID. You don’t have to jump through hoops while coping with some of life’s most stressful situations.

Approval Even With Bad Credit

Don’t let the past limit your options. Some of the best online payday loans do not consider your credit score, such as Viva Payday Loans. It’s important to remember that using credit and paying it back on time boosts your score, so not using credit at all can disqualify you from traditional services.

Flexible Loan Amounts

Different payday loan providers offer varying loan amounts. Most start at just $100, and some reach up to $30,000 or $50,000. They also have a range of payment terms extending up to six years.

Online Application and Processing

The best payday loans online same day feature a streamlined and user-friendly application process. Online applications should be straightforward, allowing you to complete the process quickly and efficiently. Avoid lenders with complex or time-consuming application procedures.

Drawbacks of Online Payday Loans

Even the best online payday loans have disadvantages. Let’s take a closer look at some of the drawbacks of online payday loans.

High Interest Rates and Fees

Interest rates for the best payday loans online same day can reach 35.99%. This gets worse the longer your repayment terms are.

Short Repayment Terms

Repayment terms may reach 24 months or more, but sometimes, you must repay your loan in as little as two or three months. Low or irregular incomes may not cover shorter terms.

Risk of Debt Cycle

The expense of interest rates may push you to take out another loan for other expenses, and this can turn into a cycle of loans, debt, and more loans. Consider your budget, including the risk of more unexpected bills.

Predatory Lending Practices

Predatory lending practices that you don’t see among the best online payday loans include unclear terms and conditions. Some APR figures may reach 400% or more without you knowing, and there will often be hidden fees or loans flipping into larger sums.

How to Spot and Avoid Payday Loan Scams

Loan scams can be simple or harder to spot. You may find that the website is, in fact, hiding a phishing scam through independent site databases, for example. On the other hand, a legitimate-looking site may offer “convenient” loans with unclear terms and missing information. Do not trust services that claim to lend to absolutely everyone.

Methodology: How We Ranked the Best Online Payday Loan Lenders

When evaluating payday loan providers, several factors should be taken into account to ensure you choose the best option for your needs. Here are some key considerations:

Customer Reviews

The best payday loans online same day usually have an average customer rating of 4.5/5 or 9/10. While their websites will boast convenience and solutions to countless financial problems, real-life users can reveal whether these are legitimate claims or just hot air.

Lender Reputation

Besides customer reviews, we looked at the legitimacy of websites on scam detectors, the presence of lenders’ alliances, and any history of media coverage to ensure high reputations.

Eligibility Requirements

While the best payday loans online same day are often accessible to borrowers with poor credit, it’s essential to understand each lender’s credit score requirements. Some lenders specialize in providing loans to individuals with bad credit, while others may have stricter credit score criteria. Choose a lender that aligns with your credit profile to increase your chances of approval.

Rates and Fees

Payday loans typically come with higher interest rates and fees due to their short-term nature and higher risk for lenders. We compared the fees and interest rates charged by different providers to ensure you are getting the most favorable terms possible. Be cautious of lenders with excessive fees or hidden charges.

Online Application Process

An online application process means you can get started working with the best payday loans online same day from your phone. If you’re in the hospital or mechanic shop, chances are you can’t go home right away.

Alternative to Payday Loan

If the best payday loans online same day don’t seem to suit your needs, there are several other ways you can pay urgent bills.

Personal Loans

Personal loans are unsecured loans that you can obtain from banks, credit unions, or online lenders. They typically have fixed interest rates and are repaid in monthly installments over a set period.

The best personal loans can be a good option if you have a good credit score, which will help you secure a lower interest rate. They are suitable for consolidating debt, paying medical bills, or covering other significant expenses.

Cash Advance Apps

Cash advance apps provide a modern solution for immediate cash needs, allowing users to borrow small amounts against their upcoming paycheck. These apps typically charge lower fees than payday loans and offer a quick and convenient process.

However, because the borrowed amount is usually small, this option is best for minor emergencies.

Auto Title Loans

Auto title loans are secured loans where borrowers can use their vehicle title as collateral. This option can provide quick access to cash, regardless of credit history.

That said, it carries a significant risk, as failing to repay the loan can result in the loss of your vehicle. The interest rates can also be quite high, making it a costly option in the long run.

Pawn Shop Loans

Pawn shop loans provide an immediate cash solution where borrowers can use their valuables as collateral. This option does not require a credit check, and repayment terms are typically short, often around 30 days.

While it provides quick access to cash, borrowers risk losing their valuables if they cannot repay the loan. Plus, the interest rates can be quite high compared to other lending options.

Frequently Asked Questions about Payday Loans

Here are the top questions borrowers ask about the best payday loans online same day.

What Are the Best Online Direct Lender Payday Loans?

The best payday loans online same day are from Viva Payday Loans, but no service we reviewed here is a direct lender. We chose the services we reviewed because they give you a range of choices.

Where Can I Borrow $100 Instantly Online?

Brigit is one of the most instantaneous of the services we reviewed here, helping with microloans that you can even use to pay for other loans.

What Is the Best Payday Loan for the Same Day?

247FastFund is our favorite for rapid service, as same-day approval is common, as well as Brigit.

What App Will Let Me Borrow Money Until I Get Paid?

All of the best payday loans online same day allow you to receive money at short notice, usually before you get paid if you receive wages fortnightly or monthly.

How Do Online Payday Loans Work?

The best payday loans online same day work by connecting you to a number of lenders, where you can choose one of your matches to receive funds. Then, you can pay it off once you’re ready, within the repayment terms.

Are Online Payday Loans Safe?

Not all online loan services are safe, which is why we compiled a list of the best and shared them with you. The companies we reviewed are safe to work with.

Can I Get an Online Payday Loan With Bad Credit?

Yes, the best payday loans online same day will accept your request even if you have bad or no credit scores. We chose services such as Viva Payday Loans because of this.

What Are the Typical Fees Associated With Online Payday Loans?

There should be no hidden fees when you’re getting the best payday loans online same day from legitimate services, but your APR may be up to 35.99%.

How Long Does It Take To Get Approved for an Online Payday Loan?

Looking at the best payday loans online same day, you can receive approval in as little as two to five minutes, but generally, you can expect a response within the same day.

What Happens if I Can’t Repay an Online Payday Loan on Time?

Late repayments may result in additional fees, and some services can bring down your credit score the more you make late payments.

Best Online Payday Loans: Conclusion

To wrap it all up, what are the best online payday loans? We found a number of services that accommodate people with poor credit scores, low incomes, and a need for longer repayment times. For some of the best payday loans online, same-day funding is possible.

Overall, the best service we could find was Viva Payday Loans. The lender clearly explains that regardless of your source of income, you can borrow up to $5,000 and pay it back on flexible terms.