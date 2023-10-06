The Best Dab and Wax Pens of 2023 To Help You Relax

Nothing beats rolling up a Russian Cream Backwoods and sparking up, but it’s not always easy or convenient to smoke flower on a whim. Whether you’re in public or trying to hide your habit from the neighbors next door, smoking cannabis lets everyone around know what you’re doing.

If you’re a certified veteran, you already know that stoners get really creative when it comes to their favorite pastime. Buying a concentrate pen, dab pen, vape pen, or wax pen is the next iteration of getting high on your terms! Enjoy a drag with the added comfort of total discretion.

In this round-up review, we’ve compiled a list of the best vape pens for cannabis consumers, with Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen topping our list. We’ve got awesome dab pens for beginners, once-in-a-while indulgers, and chronic smokers!

Where to Find Dab Pens for Sale: First Look

1. Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen (OG Kush) – Best Dab Pen Overall

Pros

CO2 extracted, full-spectrum D8

No MCT/VG/PG/PEG additives

2 grams of organic goodness

Hybrid between calm + clarity

30 day money back guarantee

Cons

It’s not exactly like the real thing

Style & Portability: 4.9/5

Exhale Wellness’ Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen combines a sleek form factor with 2 grams of full-spectrum cannabis oil; and the entire device fits discreetly in your front pocket! It comes ready to go directly out of the box, and it’s activated with your first draw. No button required!

Scent and Flavor: 4.8/5

OG Kush usually smells like Cheech & Chong’s old basement, but Exhale Wellness’ team adds a new twist on this consistent favorite with organic terpenes that mask the smell of cannabis.

If we’re being honest, this Delta-8 pen maintains earthy and sour flavors without giving it away.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.7/5

They’ve made a commitment to using full-spectrum, CO2 extracted Delta-8 hemp oil that’s near 100% purity. You’ll puff on 2 grams of heady clarity and bodily relaxation without getting

a visit from the nearest police station. That’s because Delta-8 THC is federally legal. Yup!

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Exhale Wellness launched a revolutionary line-up of federally legal dab pens, and they’ve become a recognized brand name since opening shop in 2021. They offer a 30 day money-back guarantee with no questions asked, but we doubt you’ll find their D8/CBD products inadequate.

2. THCa + Delta 9p 2G Disposable – Best Portable Device for High Tolerance Experimentalists

Pros

Blend of multiple cannabinoids

Syrupy-sweet blueberry flavor

Get KOd with Tyson’s left hook

Indica, hybrid and sativa strains

2 gram disposable is ready to use

Cons

Designed for true experimentalists

Style & Portability: 4.8/5

Delta Extrax’ THCa + Delta 9p wax pen is quite the looker – while it’s considerably larger than a JUUL or nicotine vape, it’s slimmer than the average ballpoint pen. If you’ve ever seen a Torch Pen or Sauce Bar (blech); they’ve improved on this form factor with a pre-heat function.

Scent and Flavor: 4.9/5

Their Nocturnal blend features indica terpenes mixed with a sweet blueberry flavor, and your living room might smell like Grandma’s kitchen if you’re chain-vaping. Delta Extrax also sells a Higher Spirit sativa (mango & grapefruit) in addition to the Devil’s Lettuce Hybrid (pine, earthy).

No matter which strain you decide to purchase, this dab pen tastes just as awesome as it feels.

THC Potency & Effects: 5/5

Watch out – this wax pen is NOT for beginners! Blackcraft/Delta Extrax’ Nocturnal blend of D8 THC + THCa + Delta 9p is designed to knock you out cold. D8 live resin forms the base with premium terpenes, but a sprinkle of THCa and D9p brings veterans back to their first time.

THCa is a legal cannabinoid that turns into THC when the vapor produced is heated by your first inhale. It’s something of a legal loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill [1]. As for Delta-9p, it’s at least 30x stronger than Delta 9 by weight. A touch is all you need to get blasted into space.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Delta Extrax gives it away in the name – since the summer of 2020, they’ve utilized premium extraction methods from USA-grown hemp to produce affordable and legal cannabis pens. They’ve also broken boundaries with specially produced blends for high-tolerance smokers!

3. Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen (Blackberry Kush) – Best Federally Legal Live Resin Vape Pen

Pros

Get 15% off + free shipping

Enjoy 700 puffs of Delta-8 THC

Third-party lab tested in USA

Natural terpenes + additive free

30 day money back guarantee

Cons

Budpop doesn’t ship to 11 states

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

Budpop’s Delta-8 disposable is a pipsqueak compared to Delta Extrax’ behemoth of a vape pen, but we’re huge fans of the ghost-white matte exterior. It’s a joy to hold, and you can dangle this pen from your lips like the Marlboro Man with a half-lit cigarette. Talk about an added cool factor!

Scent and Flavor: 4.5/5

Budpop keeps things simple with 100% pure Delta-8 THC oil, which has no smell or taste by default. It’s derived from USA-grown hemp, and their lab-tested extraction process is free from harmful additives. Natural terpenes give a slight hint of earthy hemp and true cannabis flavor.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.6/5

You should never judge a book by its cover, and Budpop’s Blackberry Kush vape pen features strong cerebral relaxation front-and-center. It’s best for bedtime usage, and customers say it’s an excellent choice for pain relief and body-melting tingles without the associated brain fog.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Budpop will give you 15% off your first purchase when you subscribe to their email newsletter! As an added bonus, you’ll qualify for fast and free shipping. However, Budpop won’t ship to 11 states – customers in AZ, AR, CA, CO, DE, ID, IA, MS, MT, RI, and Utah must buy elsewhere.

4. White Buffalo THCH Disposable – Best for Budget-Conscious Consumers

Pros

Code “NEWC30” for 30% off

Win up to $100 in store credit

Enjoy the entourage effect

Third-party lab tests available

Smooth, heady & tasty buzz

Cons

Blend of six unique cannabinoids

Style & Portability: 4.4/5

Diamond CBD’s White Buffalo Vape Pen features a shiny, jet-black exterior that’s made of hard-shell plastic. It’s scratch-resistant by default, and a diamond-shaped indicator shows

you exactly how much goodness is left to inhale. This pen also fits discreetly in your pocket.

Scent and Flavor: 4.6/5

This wax pen eliminates excessive hemp undertones, opting to replace them with a sweet and fruity taste. It’s like eating all your favorite candies mixed together! If you’re old enough to know what a bubble gum shop smells like, you’ll take a trip down memory lane with every inhalation.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.5/5

Diamond CBD’s “Desire” Blend combines 1800 mg. of THC-H, D11, HHC, D8, CBD, and CBG for a smooth and relaxing experience you’ll desire again and again! Experience the entourage effect with their federally legal wax pen – buyers gave it 4.5 stars and noticed a heady buzz.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Diamond CBD subjects their products to third-party lab testing, and they’re practically giving away cannabis oil with deep discounts. Use the promo code “NEWC30” for 30% off and enter their free monthly raffle for your chance to win $100 in store credit!

Pros

Blend of multiple cannabinoids

Hemp-derived live resin terpenes

Rechargeable with USB-C

Tantalizing citrus + berry notes

Free shipping on orders over $90

Cons

Charger doesn’t come included

You’ll need the pre-heat function

Style & Portability: 4.5/5

CBD Genesis’ 3.5 gram disposable is a behemoth of a vape pen, but they’ve managed to cram three disposables’ worth of oil into a compact device. It slides nicely into your front pocket, and it’s satisfying to hold in your hand.

When you’re ready to draw, just click and hold the power button – it’s nice to see their included pre-heat function, since larger inhale-activated disposables tend to clog without them.

Scent & Flavor: 4.6/5

Orange Bud features tantalizing aromas with diesel undertones, but the overwhelming taste of citrus appeals to sativa smokers. Experienced vapers with a distinguished palate will notice a berry flavor, which complements each puff quite well. They’ve made their blend taste great!

THC Potency & Effects: 4.7/5

High-tolerance users can experience the entourage effect with a potent blend of five federally legal cannabinoids. CBD Genesis combines Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, PHC, THC-P, THC-JD, and live resin terpenes derived from USA-grown hemp. Each puff can deliver uplifting clarity, noticeable chronic pain relief, and the perfect balance between calm and energy.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

CBD Genesis is a larger online store that accommodates lesser-known brands looking for their rise to the top. They launched in 2016 and created their own line of products before expanding to collaborate with hundreds of brands. If you’re looking for something new, check here first!

6. Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape – Best for an Out-of-this-World Experience

Pros

2 grams of sativa D8 THC oil

Get blasted into the stratosphere

It’s cerebral, creative & uplifting

Rechargeable with Micro-USB

Draw-activated with no buttons

Cons

Charger isn’t found in the box

Uses natural + artificial flavors

Style & Portability: 4.4/5

You’d never guess that Moonwlkr’s sleek, disposable dab pen contains 2 grams of outer space sauce! They’ve gotten the form down pat, and the matte black wrap-around exterior tapers into an ergonomically friendly mouthpiece. Plus, there are no buttons required to activate the device.

Scent & Flavor: 4.6/5

Moonwlkr’s outer space D8 sauce features a citrus-y aroma with berry and hemp undertones. If you’ve ever had the pleasure of smoking a strain like Jack Herer or Green Crack, you’ll have a good idea already! Thankfully, the smell doesn’t linger in the air for longer than 2 or 3 minutes.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.5/5

High-tolerance veterans may be surprised with their first puff – Moonwlkr’s disposable wax pen promises creative, cerebral and uplifting effects for an out-of-this-world experience. Prepare for liftoff and put on your helmet, because you’re taking a trip to the edge of the solar system.

Unlike some indica and hybrid-leaning strains, this D8 sativa pen won’t leave you in a fog. Many writers, physical laborers, and creative types report that D8 sativa powers them through the day!

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Moonwlkr was the brainchild of veteran cannabis enthusiasts with a desire to propel the next generation of hemp-derived highs while breaking arbitrary boundaries. In 2020, they opened shop and made it their mission to provide experienced consumers with otherworldly euphoria!

Did we mention that you’ll enjoy free USA shipping when you order $90+ worth of products?

7. Delta 8 Live Resin Disposable (Durban Poison) – Best for Euphoria

Pros

20% discount via email

100% sativa live resin

Ready out of the box

Has 4.73 out of 5 stars

Get loyalty points today

Cons

May cause anxiety (sativa)

Style & Portability: 4.3/5

Blue Moon Hemp’s 2 gram disposable is virtually indistinguishable from a JUUL or any other nicotine vape on the market! It features a smooth, wrap-around exterior and a modern bluelight indicator that shows you when the vape needs to be recharged. It’s Micro-USB compatible!

Scent and Flavor: 4.5/5

Live resin is designed to mimic the flavor, feeling and smell of a traditional smoke sesh. Thanks to pre-determined temperature settings and Blue Moon’s 280 mAH battery, you’ll get a massive amount of vapor from each pull! Durban Poison tastes (and smells) like kief-coated lemons.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.7/5

Durban Poison is a 100% sativa strain, which may cause anxiety in beginners – even still, you might find yourself skipping that afternoon coffee after a few puffs! This strain is known for its cerebral, heady, and ultra-energizing feeling. Freelancers and creative types will fall in love.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

Blue Moon Hemp is offering a 20% discount when you sign up for their email newsletter, and they’ve promised cannabis consumers a premium vaping experience since their launch in 2016. They offer third-party lab tests, outstanding customer service, and single-source THC.

8. Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds (Pineapple Express) – Best for Accurate Strain Effects

Pros

Liquid diamonds add potency

They guarantee the munchies

800 puffs with true strain effect

Disposable and ready to use

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Blend of multiple cannabinoids

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

TREhouse’s multi-faceted 2-gram disposable is a bit chunky around the edges, but it’ll quickly become your new BFF once you experience the entourage effect from 5 potent cannabinoids. Customers rave about the sweet flavors, portability, and complete discretion this device offers!

Scent and Flavor: 4.7/5

This dab pen takes the strain “Pineapple Express” literally – once you’re done vaping, the entire area will smell like a Baya Bar. Tropical undertones mix with flavorless liquid diamonds to let this strain do the talking. If you’ve ever wanted to try a Piña Colada in a vape, here’s your chance!

THC Potency & Effects: 4.6/5

TREhouse blends Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, Delta-10 THC, HHC, and THC-P to create a mix that represents highly accurate strain effects. Live rosin and liquid diamonds allow your vaping experience to reflect a proper smoke session. Pineapple Express is heady, sleepy and euphoric!

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

TREhouse dominates the charts with rock-bottom pricing, high-potency cannabinoid products, long-lasting refund policies, and insanely bold claims (including guaranteed munchies). Their products are geared towards a high-tolerance audience with nothing but time to get stoned.

9. Delta 9 THC Indica (Purple Punch) – Best for Medical Users

Pros

Code “RELAX” for 35% off

Legal + it’s the real thing

+ Beginner-friendly, sleepy effects

4.9 star rating with 196 reviews

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Mostly comprised of CBN + CBD

Style & Portability: 4.6/5

This dab pen packs 2 grams of CBD + CBN + Delta-9 THC oil into a powerful, rechargeable battery. Even though it might feel like you’re holding a banana, the ergonomically friendly mouthpiece tapers off for comfortable draws. We’re fans of the dark purple & black exterior!

Scent and Flavor: 4.5/5

Purple Punch tastes (and smells) like purple grapes that just fell off the vine. You’ll notice slight hemp undertones due to its CBD content, but they’re offset by the sweetness of each inhale. Just remember – it’ll be fairly obvious to everyone around you that you’re self-medicating.

THC Potency & Effects: 4.3/5

CBDfx’s latest vape pen is designed for beginners and people coming back from a long T-break. Indica terpenes and CBD eliminate the possibility of your buzz becoming too overpowering, so first-time smokers and medical users will enjoy the benefits of cannabis without the downsides.

Although high-tolerance veterans won’t get much beyond subtle relief from this dab pen, it’s already earned 196 shining customer reviews and boasts an average 4.9 out of 5 star rating.

Each 2-gram disposable pen contains 5 mg. of hemp-derived THC, 500 mg. CBD for relaxation, and 30 mg. CBN. It’s best reserved for nighttime use, and you might find yourself drifting off to sleep before setting your alarm for the next morning.

Where to Buy This Dab Pen

CBDfx began their venture into the cannabis industry 7 years ago, and sunny California was the place they chose to get started! As a nationally recognized hemp brand, they’ve created a wide range of federally legal products and put focus where it needs to be – high-quality ingredients.

Still, they stand out with their 60-day money back guarantee and excellent flash discounts. Use the promo code “RELAX” and get 35% off your first purchase!

Benefits of Dab Pens, Wax Pens, Vape Pens & Concentrates

In this section, we’ve explained a bit more about the dab pen high and what you can expect.

Pain Relief

In comparison to regular cannabis flowers, many vape pens are targeted towards pain relief. With virtually instantaneous effects on a much stronger scale than traditional buds, dab pens break out the big guns when it comes to relaxing the mind and body. Effects vary by person!

Portability

A portable wax vaporizer (vape pen battery) fits discreetly in your pocket, purse, or knapsack. No matter where your busy schedule takes you, dab pens are designed with a convenience factor that regular flowers can’t match. They can also fit in your carry-on (you didn’t hear that).

Discretion

Portability and discretion go hand-in-hand. If you’re in a public area where smoking and vaping are permitted, nobody will be able to tell the difference between your dab pen and a traditional nicotine vaporizer. Dab pens are designed to eliminate the infamous odor associated with THC.

Control

Dab rigs and vape pens give you ultimate control over your next buzz. Unless you’re using a bong or pipe in the middle of Times Square, lighting a joint usually means you have to finish it. That’s not the case with dab pens – you can take a single hit (or ten) until you reach nirvana.

How We Chose the Best Dab Pens: Our Ranking Methodology

Here, we’ve explained the benchmarks used by our experts to separate the wheat from the chaff. Your safety, well-being, and happiness are just as important as our top affiliate links.

Style, Look & Feel

We picked wax vaporizers that have a sleek, stylish look and feel. Nobody wants to be that person who breaks out a box mod at a party, and dab pens offer the same discretion as a nicotine vape. Besides, nice-looking vape pens are more fun to use in our expert opinion.

Brand Reputation

Cannabis concentrates are rapidly becoming mainstream, but not every brand is on the straight and narrow path. Our experts did the research to find reputable brands with long-standing track records and plenty of verified customer reviews. You should always know what you’re smoking.

Pricing & Discounts

Expensive devices have their place in the cannabis market, but we understand that our readers have affordable price points. Our experts reviewed high-quality vape pens that promise the best value for your hard-earned money. We gave priority to brands that offer deep, dark discounts.

THC Potency & Effects

Contrary to popular belief, not everyone is looking for wax vaporizers that melt their face off. Our experts were cognizant of beginners and medical users who want to experience the benefits of cannabis without drooling on their favorite shirt. We accounted for a diverse range of potencies!

Here’s What You Should Know Before Buying Dab Pens Online

Before you buy wax vaporizers or dab pens online, consider the following factors – it’s better to buy nice than buy twice!

Vaping Dry Herb or Concentrate?

Some portable devices are made to vaporize cannabis flowers, which is better for people with sensitive lungs. However, this review covers pre-filled vape pens that contain THC oil (wax). Based on your desired effects, it may be worth considering a compact device like the Pax 3.

Wax/Shatter Pens vs. Vape Oil Pens

As any experienced vaper will tell you, there’s a major difference between wax/shatter and vape oil. Shatter is designed for use with traditional dab rigs, which are anything but portable. Still, when you’re buying online, brands use the terms wax/concentrate/oil interchangeably.

Quartz vs. Ceramic Coils & Safety

Quartz coils are best for eliminating the dab pen smell, but a ceramic coil cap leaves the emphasis on flavor. Additionally, quartz coils have a stronger heating element than ceramic coils. Finally, ceramic coils are suitable for vape oils while quartz coils are best for shatter.

It’s worth noting that ceramic coils offer less temperature control than quartz coils because they use a different heating element. Quartz coils get hot enough to melt crumbly concentrate.

Where to Buy Dab Pens, Wax Pens & Vape Pens: FAQs

In this section, we’ve answered your questions about how dab pens work. You might also be asking yourself – do dab pens smell? The answer is yes, but they usually smell like berries.

What is a Dab Pen?

Dab pens are discreet devices that allow you to grab a quick hit of cannabis oil from wherever you are. Dab pens are also known as “wax pens” or “vape pens” due to the rising popularity of cannabis oil. They’re also used for vaporizing (rather than combusting) THC concentrates.

Is a Dab Pen Just a Vape?

For all intents and purposes, a dab pen is just a vape with a fancy new name. Unless you’re buying a traditional dab rig to vaporize crumbly shatter with a hot knife, dab pens refer to pre-filled vaporizers that contain medium-viscosity cannabis oil. Just inhale and enjoy!

Is A Dab Pen Stronger Than Regular Cannabis?

Yes, a dab pen is many times stronger than regular cannabis by weight and potency. THC concentrates, live resin, and live rosin are made by pressing cannabis flower to extract the good stuff. If you want a comparison, it’s like pitting Bacardi 151 against your favorite beer.

Are Dabs Better Than Carts?

Dabs aren’t better than carts, but dabs are usually stronger than carts. Remember that dabs usually refer to low-viscosity cannabis oil, which is used to pre-fill 510 threaded cartridges. While cannabis cartridges require a separate 510 battery, dab pens are ready out of the box.

Dab pens work differently than dab rigs. A dab rig is meant to be used at home, and it may require a hot knife along with plenty of concentrate. A dab rig also delivers much bigger hits, is compatible with vape mods, and allows you to apply the heating chambers to your wax directly.

Does A Dab Pen Have Nicotine?

No, a dab pen does not contain nicotine or any kind of tobacco. A dab pen uses a long-lasting battery with a predetermined temperature setting to produce vapor. While nicotine vapes

offer the same degree of portability and convenience, dab pens only contain THC product.

How Long Will My Dab Pen Battery Last?

The battery life of your dab pen lasts between a few hours and a few days. If you’re only activating the atomizer chamber before bed, you’ll get more battery life than somebody who vapes 24/7. Still, most disposable dab pens are rechargeable with a MicroUSB or USB-C cable.

Final Thoughts: Buy Dab Pens & Cannabis Concentrate Online!

Whether you’re seeking out tasty clouds, a discreet device, or enough vapor production to get you zooted with one puff; dab pens are designed to accommodate your personal preferences. In this article, we’ve covered the best wax pens for beginners, casuals, and veteran stoners alike!

Exhale Wellness’ premium Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen is our top all-rounder – enjoy the sweet taste and mental relaxation of OG Kush before you melt into the nearest tub of ice cream. Delta 8 THC is federally legal [1], making it easy for total beginners to achieve that perfect first high.

Still, we’ve covered a wide range of top brands for our readers! No matter which wax/dab pen you get, be sure to check your local laws before hitting the power button.

Finally, don’t forget to have fun!

