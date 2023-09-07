Best CBD Gummies of 2023: Top Hemp Edibles for Pain Relief, Stress, & More

Gummies can be a convenient option for getting your daily dose of CBD to help relieve anxiety and pain. But how do you narrow down the options to find the best CBD gummies for your needs?

We realize the process can be overwhelming, so we researched the best CBD gummies on the market. Our top pick is FOCL Gummies, which offers both full and broad-spectrum options.

Read on to see why we chose this brand and other alternatives to try.

Best CBD Gummies: First Look

FOCL – Best CBD gummies overall

Tommy Chong – Best full-spectrum CBD gummies

FAB CBD – Best CBD gummies for sleeping

CBDfx – Best CBD gummies for wellness

Cornbread Hemp – Best organic CBD gummies

Medterra – Best CBD gummies for anxiety

cbdMD – Best broad-spectrum CBD gummies

PlusCBD – Best CBD gummy bundles

Social CBD – Most affordable CBD gummies

3Chi – Best THC gummies

We compared a wide range of gummies available on the market in our search for the best CBD gummies. We narrowed the options based on company reputation, hemp source and extraction methods, CBD quality, and additional ingredients.

We then ranked the remaining companies and came up with ten that meet our high standards for CBD gummy products, with FOCL gummies leading the way.

1. FOCL – Best CBD Gummies Overall – Ranking 4.9/5

Pros:

Full and broad spectrum gummies available

Third-party lab reports for all products

Vegan and cruelty-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

Full-spectrum CBD may contain small amounts of THC

Only one dosage strength

Who Is FOCL Gummies Best For?

FOCL is at the top of our list because they may be a great fit for anyone interested in the best CBD gummies. You can choose between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum gummies, depending on your needs. Full spectrum options include small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids, which may improve the effectiveness of the gummies.

Ordering from FOCL also offers many benefits, including free shipping and a 60-day guarantee. You can also bundle drops and supplements with gummies at a discount.

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies?

If you’re worried about drug testing or would rather avoid the possibility of taking THC, you might not want to try FOCL gummies.

Additionally, you may want to try another option if you’re dealing with severe pain or anxiety. FOCL gummies only come in a single strength, which may make it difficult to adjust the dosage.

FOCL Gummies Ranking: 4.9/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 5/5

FOCL offers broad-spectrum gummies with 25 mg of CBD and no THC. You can also get gummies with 25 mg of CBD and 5 of THC for a 5:1 ratio.

Flavor – 5/5

FOCL has three options: sour watermelon, tropical punch, and mandarin orange. While the choices are limited, the flavors are natural, and most users enjoy them.

Dosage – 4.75/5

FOCL only offers one dosage option, with 25 mg of CBD per gummy available. Some products also come with 5 mg of THC, though they still only have 25 mg of CBD.

Customer Satisfaction – 5/5

Customers enjoyed FOCL gummies, mentioning in particular that they have a great flavor with little aftertaste. As with all CBD products, some customers found the gummies had little effect.

Summary

FOCL gummies are a great, basic option for anyone interested in trying CBD out for themselves. The gummies have a great flavor without an unpleasant aftertaste. Some options come with a small amount of THC, which may make CBD more effective. If you’re concerned about the amount of CBD and THC, you can double-check the third-party lab test results.

2. Tommy Chong – Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Ranking 4.8/5

Pros:

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Vegan and all-natural

Less expensive than alternatives

Third-party lab reports available

Cons:

Not available everywhere

One dosage option

Who Is Tommy Chong Gummies Best For?

The legendary Tommy Chong has been toking up for decades, and now he’s offering his cannabis expertise to you, in the form of his CBD products. The full-spectrum CBD gummies contain smaller doses of CBD and a small amount of THC. A no-THC option is also available.

Either way the products are all organic and natural, with natural flavoring. The THC content is low enough that it’s legal everywhere. Additionally, the combined effects of THC and CBD may be more effective for pain and inflammation [1]. All products come with a lifetime guarantee.

Who Should Avoid Tommy Chong Gummies?

If you’re concerned about drug testing or just don’t want any THC, you may want to look elsewhere. The small amount of THC is under legal limits but can still cause a positive drug test result. Additionally, these products aren’t available in Hawaii, Oregon, Idaho, or Colorado.

Tommy Chong Gummies Ranking: 4.8/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 5/5

Tommy Chong’s full-spectrum gummies have a 10 CBD to 1 THC ratio. There’s a chance that it might make you feel slightly intoxicated. However, it’s a great ratio to address pain and inflammation.

Flavor – 4.75/5

The gummies come in five natural flavors: cherry, orange, lemon, apple, and pineapple.

Dosage – 4.75/5

Tommy Chong’s full-spectrum CBD gummies come with 1 mg of CBD and 0.3 mg of THC per gummy. The result is a lower, milder dose than you might find elsewhere.

Customer Satisfaction – 5/5

Tommy Chong’s customers were generally satisfied with the gummies, mentioning that they were useful for reducing pain and relaxing before bed.

Summary

Tommy Chong’s gummies are a mild mix of CBD and THC, making them an excellent choice for people with a low tolerance. They may be a particularly good option for folks managing pain or worried about sleepless nights. The lifetime guarantee means you can always get your money back if you decide it’s not the right choice.

3. FAB CBD – Best CBD Gummies for Sleeping – Ranking 4.75/5

Pros:

Designed to relax and aid in better sleep

Contains theanine, melatonin, and other ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Organic and all-natural

Cons:

Expensive

Only one dosage option

Who Is FAB CBD Gummies Best For?

CBD has become famous as the therapeutic part of cannabis, helping users to relax and relieving pain. That makes it a fabulous aid to settling down before bed time. FAB CBD adds several other sleepy-time ingredients to improve the effects, including melatonin and theanine [2].

These gummies also contain no measurable THC, making them a great fit for folks concerned about drug testing.

Who Should Avoid FAB CBD Gummies?

If you’re interested in CBD gummies for their ability to manage pain and reduce inflammation, you may want to try another option. Adding THC is associated with greater relief in both those areas, but FAB CBD’s sleep gummies don’t contain any. Additionally, these gummies are more expensive than many alternatives.

FAB CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.75/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4.5/5

These gummies contain no measurable THC, though they may contain cannabinoids other than CBD.

Flavor – 5/5

The sleep gummies come in only one flavor, acai berry. Customers claimed that the gummies were flavorful with little aftertaste. However, note that the gummies are sugar-coated.

Dosage – 4.75/5

FAB CBD gummies come in a single dosage of 12.5 mg per gummy.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.75/5

Most customers were satisfied with FAB CBD’s sleep gummies, saying they helped them sleep faster and better. Some mentioned that they’d prefer a higher dosage as the effects wore off too quickly.

Summary

FAB CBD sleep gummies combine CBD with other ingredients like melatonin, theanine, ashwagandha, and GABA. Together, they can help you relax and settle down after your day. Sleep is restful and restorative as a result. With the specialized mix of ingredients, these gummies might not be as helpful in managing pain or anxiety.

4. CBDfx – Best CBD Gummies for Wellness – Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

Higher dosages

Two dosage options available, including 25 mg and 50mg

Wide variety including multi-vitamins, apple cider vinegar, and more

Broad spectrum gummies with no THC

Natural and organic ingredients

Cons:

Expensive

Limited refund policy

Who Is CBDfx Gummies Best For?

CBDfx combines your daily dose of CBD with a few different kinds of supplements. Take your CBD to relax and relieve pain while supporting your overall health. It allows you to combine CBD with your daily multivitamin, apple cider vinegar, melatonin, and others. You can also get a broad-spectrum CBD on its own.

Each option is available in two dosages, either 25 mg or 50 mg per gummy. All of them come in tasty, though limited, flavors.

Who Should Avoid CBDfx Gummies?

If you’re just trying out CBD or looking for a lower dose, CBDfx may not be the right choice. Lower-cost options with smaller amounts of CBD are available elsewhere.

CBDfx Gummies Ranking: 4.7/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4.5/5

CBDfx offers gummies that contain both CBD and THC. In fact, they have as much THC as they can and remain federally legal. However, multivitamins and other wellness varieties aren’t offered with THC.

Flavor – 4.75/5

Customers enjoy the berry flavor of the different gummies.

Dosage – 4.75/5

CBDfx offers two dosages, 25 mg and 50 mg per gummy.

Customer Satisfaction – 5/5

Customers were overall happy with the product and service.

Summary

If CBD is part of your overall health routine, CBDfx has the right gummies for you. They offer tasty gummies that combine CBD with other supplements, like a daily multivitamin. Each option is made of organic and natural ingredients. All options are also available in 25 mg and 50 mg of CBD.

5. Cornbread Hemp – Best Organic CBD Gummies – Ranking 4.6/5

Pros:

Whole-flower, full-spectrum CBD

Vegan CBD gummies

Gluten-free

Third-party reports available for all products

Organic ingredients

Cons:

Higher price point

No in-between strengths

No international shipping

Who Is Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies Best For?

These organic CBD gummies are best for those with anxiety, stress, sleep challenges, chronic pain, or arthritis. Cornbread Hemp extracts its hemp oil from just the flower, which contains higher nutrient concentrations than the stalk or leaves and may produce more noticeable results [3]. It’s also great for vegans and those on a gluten-free diet.

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies?

If you have diabetes, you should speak to your physician before consuming hemp edibles containing sugar [4]. This product may produce a positive drug test, so you may want to avoid it if your job requires regular drug testing.

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies Ranking: 4.6/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4.5/5

Cornbread Hemp indicates how much CBD and THC are in each serving on the label. The high 25:1 CBD to THC ratio is in line with what is needed to produce health benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Flavor – 4.75/5

The company uses organic cane sugar, fruit, and agave to create flavorful CBD gummies from natural ingredients.

Dosage – 4.5/5

Cornbread Hemp offers options of 10mg or 50mg of CBD per gummy, giving you the choice of a low or high dose. However, there is no mid-range dosage.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.75/5

Most customers indicated that they were happy with the product and results. Cornbread Hemp has a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who didn’t get the expected outcomes.

Summary

These full-spectrum gummies are made from organic hemp plants’ flowers and manufactured in a certified cGMP facility. Overall, customers give the company and its products high ratings.

6. Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies – Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety – Ranking 4.5/5

Pros:

Keep Calm gummies supplements CBD with other ingredients

Plant-based

30-day money-back guarantee

Multiple options for CBD gummies

Third-party lab results

Cons:

Some products contain no organic ingredients

Some customers complain of a strong aftertaste

Who Is Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies Best For?

CBD can help relieve anxiety and stress, particularly when all THC has been removed. Medterra’s Keep Calm gummies support CBD”s calming qualities with other ingredients shown to reduce stress, including ashwagandha and theanine.

The gummies are gelatin-free, making them excellent for vegans and vegetarians.

Who Should Avoid Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Gummies?

These gummies are broad spectrum, containing a range of cannabinoids. However, they do not contain any THC. If you want to try a combination of CBD and THC, another project may be better. These products contain two grams of sugar and may not be suitable for people with diabetes.

Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.5/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4/5

Containing only broad-spectrum CBD, there is no THC in Mediterra Keep Calm gummies.

Flavor – 4.5/5

Most people found the gummies tasty. Some customers didn’t enjoy the flavor or found they had an aftertaste.

Dosage – 5/5

Medterra offers two dosages. One had 25 mg per gummy, while the other contained 50 mg in each gummy. However, both dosage options may not always be available.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.5/5

Customers found Mediterra Keep Calm gummies effective for reducing anxiety, with the only major complaint being the flavor.

Summary

Medterra products contain natural ingredients and organically-grown hemp. Generally, customers seem satisfied with the results they get from the gummies, though some do not like the flavor. The Keep Calm gummies combine CBD with other mellowing supplements, including theanine and ashwagandha.

7. cbdMD – Best Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies – Ranking 4.4/5

Pros:

All natural and organic

Broad spectrum CBD

Subscribe for a discount, free shipping, and more

60-day money-back guarantee

Higher dosage options

Cons:

Limited free shipping

Expensive

Who Is cbdMD Gummies Best For?

CBD has become famous for its health benefits, but other cannabinoids can also have benefits. Broad-spectrum CBD gummies from cbdMD allow you to experience the full range of benefits without worrying about THC’s presence.

As a result, they’re perfect for people struggling with anxiety, sleeplessness, or pain. They’re also a great option for people worried about the presence of THC due to drug testing or other concerns.

Who Should Avoid cbdMD Gummies?

If you’re looking for help managing pain, you may want to try another full-spectrum CBD gummy. There is evidence that a combination of CBD and THC is best for managing pain.

Additionally, these gummies are coated with organic sugar. Anyone with diabetes may want to try another option.

cbdMD Gummies Ranking: 4.4/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4/5

As a broad-spectrum product, cbdMD gummies have no measurable THC.

Flavor – 4.25/5

While cbdMD has various other options, their broad spectrum CBD gummies come in mixed tropical flavors. They include strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit.

Dosage – 5/5

cbdMD offers a wider range of and higher dosages than you’ll find with most competitors. They offer 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg gummies.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.25/5

Most customers found the gummies were effective. However, many complained the taste didn’t live up to their expectations. The higher the dosage, the stronger the unpleasant flavor.

Summary

If you’re interested in broad-spectrum gummies in a much higher dosage than other options. With cbdMD, you’ll get a wide range of cannabinoids without measurable THC.

While free shipping is limited, the gummies cost enough to qualify. Alternatively, sign up for regular shipments for a discount and free shipping.

8. PlusCBD – Best CBD Gummy Bundles – Ranking 4.25/5

Pros:

Affordable bundles

Choose between full spectrum and broad spectrum

90-day refund window

Bundles include both Calm and Sleep formulas

Cons:

No free shipping

Only one dosage available

Who Is PlusCBD Gummies Best For?

The bundles from PlusCBD are perfect for folks who want to take CBD gummies throughout the day. The bundles include both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options. You can also get bundle options that can help you manage anxiety during the day and sleep well throughout the night.

Who Should Avoid PlusCBD Gummies?

If you’re interested in CBD but need to stick to a budget, PlusCBD may not be the best option. The bundles are reasonable for two jars of gummies, but you can find less expensive alternatives elsewhere. Competitors also offer free shipping and other benefits that can save you money.

PlusCBD Gummies Ranking: 4.25/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4.25/5

The full spectrum reserve collection features 25 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC for a 10:1 ratio.

Flavor – 4.25/5

PlusCBD balances the bitter flavor of hemp with tasty flavors like raspberry, strawberry lemonade, peach, sour watermelon, cherry mango, and citrus punch. Only some flavors are available for each option, however.

Dosage – 4/5

Most gummies contain 10 mg of CBD. The exception is the slightly more expensive reserve collection, which contains 25 mg of CBD in each gummy.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.5/5

Customers have found PlusCBD effective, particularly as a sleep aid.

Summary

PlusCBD offers several quality CBD products, but their bundles are particularly attractive. They provide an affordable way to cover all your CBD needs, whether you need help relaxing during the day or settling down to sleep at night.

The gummies are all tasty but are limited in flavors. They are also limited in dosage, though you can get both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum gummies.

9. Social CBD – Most Affordable CBD Gummies – Ranking 4.2/5

Pros:

Small orders and low prices are available

30-day money-back guarantee

CBD is supported by other ingredients for calm and sleep

Third-party lab tests results are available

Cons:

Limited free shipping

One dosage option

Who Is Social CBD Gummies Best For?

If you only use CBD gummies occasionally, Social CBD may be the right option for you. They include options for reducing anxiety and aiding in sleep. Additionally, they ship as few as 10 gummies, costing only a few dollars. Buying from Social CBD means you only buy what you need and save money for other things.

Who Should Avoid Social CBD Gummies?

These gummies contain glucose and sugar, so they may not be suited for folks with diabetes or other blood sugar-related conditions.

Social CBD Gummies Ranking: 4.2/5

CBD-to-THC Ratio – 4.5/5

Social CBD gummies contain broad-spectrum CBD and have no detectable THC.

Flavor – 4/5

Flavor options are limited. The chill formula comes in lemon berry, and the sleep formula is available in blackberry mint. Their original formula gummies are available in raspberry and peach mango.

Dosage – 4/5

All gummies come with 25 mg of CBD per gummy.

Customer Satisfaction – 4.25/5

Most customers found the gummies effective and tasty, though some complained that the texture was rubbery.

Summary

You can get as few as 10 gummies an order through Social CBD, making them a fantastic option if you only use CBD gummies occasionally. The cost is much lower, as little as just a few dollars. However, you will have to pay for shipping. Additionally, flavor options are limited.

BONUS: 3Chi – Best THC Gummies

Pros:

Wide variety of THC gummies and other edibles

Vegan

Federally legal Delta 8 THC gummies available

Low-cost options

Small orders with low prices

Cons:

Artificial flavors and ingredients

No free shipping

All sales final

Who Is 3Chi THC Gummies Best For?

While 3Chi doesn’t carry any CBD gummies, they have a wide variety of other cannabis and hemp edibles. You can find gummies with 9 Delta THC, the full-strength psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. You can also find gummies with Delta 8 THC, which is generally slightly less potent. However, it’s legal on the federal level.

In addition to gummies, you can also get

chocolates, brownies, and a range of other edibles.

Who Should Avoid 3Chi THC Gummies?

If you’re looking for CBD, 3Chi won’t be able to help. They have CBN, HHC, and other cannabinoids, but no products with just CBD.

3Chi also doesn’t offer benefits you’ll find with other options, like free shipping or a generous return policy. As a result, they may not be a good option if you’re unsure what you’re ordering.

CBD-to-THC Ratio

You can get THC and various other cannabinoids with 3Chi, but no CBD.

Flavor

Most customers found 3Chi’s products to be tasty. With a wide range of flavors and edible options, you’ll be able to find something you enjoy.

Dosage

3Chi offers several different dosages, depending on the cannabinoid and the product. Options include 6 mg, 8 mg, and 10 mg per edible.

Customer Satisfaction

Customers were generally satisfied, though some preferred specific products over others.

Summary

3Chi offers a wide range of cannabis and hemp edibles, so it might seem surprising that they don’t offer CBD. However, if you’re interested in a THC gummy or other edible, they can fit your palate.

Note that some products are legal everywhere and contain only small amounts of Delta 9 THC. Others contain higher amounts of Delta 9 and may only be legal in some states.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies are CBD-infused gummy candies, usually sweetened and given fruit flavors. Though they are a form of candy, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD gummies likely won’t taste like most candy to most as most retain some amount of hemp flavor. However, a CBD isolate may eliminate the hemp flavor entirely.

The 2018 Farm Bill made CBD legal when it removed hemp from the list of Schedule One drugs. Hemp and marijuana are both strains of the Cannabis sativa plant, but hemp products can’t contain more than the 0.3% legal limit of the psychoactive compound Delta 9 THC.

Taking a CBD gummy won’t make you high. However, they may still provide benefits from cannabidiol. Full- and broad-spectrum CBD products contain minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and other micronutrients found in hemp plants, potentially providing increased benefits.

How Do CBD Gummies Work?

CBD-infused gummies are edible, and people often eat them like a piece of candy. The active and inactive ingredients travel through your digestive tract. Along the way, your body absorbs those ingredients into the bloodstream as they travel to your liver.

Once your liver processes them, they re-enter your bloodstream and reach your brain. This process can take one to two hours, though every person responds differently to CBD. You may begin to feel the effects when the active ingredients reach your brain.

Some companies make their gummies soft enough to dissolve in the mouth if you hold them there before eating them. In this instance, some CBD oil in the gummy is absorbed into the bloodstream before ingestion.

How Are CBD Gummies Made?

The primary difference between a gummy that contains cannabidiol and one that doesn’t is the CBD extract infused in the gummy.

Making CBD gummies starts with the hemp plant. Different companies extract their CBD oils from various plant components. Some use just the flowers, while other companies use the flowers and leaves, and others utilize the whole plant. The companies process the oil to remove what they don’t want.

Full-spectrum CBD extraction generally removes impurities but keeps all the phytonutrients, including CBD, THC, and minor cannabinoids. Broad-spectrum CBD does the same thing, except the process removes the THC. CBD isolate extraction keeps just CBD, separating it from the other phytonutrients.

The CBD oil is combined with sugar, flavor, and thickener. Then, it’s heated. High-quality CBD gummies use organic cane sugar or a natural low-glycemic alternative. Though gelatin is often used as the thickener, vegan-friendly gummies use alternatives not sourced from animals. They also use natural fruit rather than artificial flavors.

Some companies add additional nutrients before the whole concoction is poured into molds and cooled.

Are CBD Gummies Better Than CBF Oil?

The best option for you depends on your circumstances and preferences.

CBD edibles like gummies are more convenient than CBD oils. They’re easy to carry, and you can throw them in your bag when traveling. When needed, take one, no matter where you are.

However, you generally have to wait longer for them to work than CBD oil, as long as you take it sublingually. Putting the oil in your morning coffee or tea goes through the same process as a CBD gummy when you eat it.

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Top-Rated CBD Gummies

Taking the right CBD products can potentially provide significant benefits, but if you have a terrible experience, it can turn you off altogether.

As we researched companies, we considered several essential factors contributing to trust in a product and the company that sells them.

Brand Reputation

Taking any product that can impact your health comes with inherent risks. Choosing products from a trustworthy company with a solid reputation minimizes that risk. We selected companies with reliable track records for their products, company policies, and customer service.

CBD Source and Extraction Method

Pure CBD starts at its source. We looked at where companies sourced their hemp plants, choosing those that used certified organic hemp, organically grown hemp, or sustainably farmed hemp.

How the company extracts CBD oil is another critical factor. We investigated each company’s extraction method, choosing only those that utilize methods that retain hemp’s nutritional profile and are safe for people and the environment.

The two most common extraction methods that fit these criteria are CO2 and ethanol. We eliminated companies that use techniques that strip the desired nutrients or leave harmful residues.

Lab Testing and Third-Party Verification

Verifying that a company produces high-quality CBD gummies requires more proof than the words on a jar or website. A top-rated CBD company provides evidence of what’s in its products. We only chose brands that provided access to their third-party lab reports on the website.

THC to CBD Ratio

Brands that sell CBD products should indicate the amount of THC and CBD in each gummy. Often, it’s necessary to check the certificate of analysis to see how much THC is in the product.

The THC should be significantly lower than the CBD to ensure it’s legal and doesn’t produce a high. THC-free gummies should not contain any psychoactive compound.

Potency and Effectiveness

We looked at how potent each CBD gummy product was and determined whether the concentration was sufficient to produce the results the company claimed. Most people find a CBD dose of 25mg per gummy offers the best benefits, though higher or lower concentrations are sometimes desirable.

Extra Ingredients

The inclusion of additional ingredients is another factor we considered. We eliminated products that contained components that weren’t natural. If additional supplements were added, we checked whether they were safe to take with CBD and whether they could meet the manufacturer’s claims.

Flavors and Taste

Most CBD gummy products have flavor added since they are edibles. We ensured that added flavors were natural and that most people liked the taste. The flavor is even more important to consider with broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, since those products tend to have a more intense earthy or bitter flavor.

Customer Reviews

Customer opinions on the product’s effectiveness and taste can help steer you away from disappointing products. Likewise, customer reviews of company policies and customer service provide a great insight into what you can expect from the company.

Price

High-quality products are often pricier, but they shouldn’t break the bank. If a company’s prices were high, we looked at available discounts, sales, and offers to make the CBD gummies more affordable.

Refund Policy

We checked each company’s refund policy to see if it offered full refunds for dissatisfied customers and how long you could expect to wait.

Guarantees

Good companies that sell high-quality products aren’t afraid to stand by their products. We looked for companies with a 100% satisfaction guarantee that gave customers at least 30 days to decide whether the product worked for them.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

The claimed benefits of CBD are numerous, but many of them are not backed by science. Though research in the CBD space is relatively young, relying on unsupported claims of seemingly endless health benefits could lead to disappointment. Available scientific evidence suggests that the benefits of CBD gummies could include the following:

Pain relief for chronic pain from conditions that include, but are not limited to, neuropathy and arthritis [5] [6]

for chronic pain from conditions that include, but are not limited to, neuropathy and arthritis [5] [6] Reduce systemic, long-term inflammation [7]

Alleviate stress , anxiety, and depression symptoms [8]

, anxiety, and depression symptoms [8] Improve sleep , including in people who have insomnia [9]

, including in people who have insomnia [9] Reduction in weight [10]

Rapid blood pressure reduction [11]

Reduce seizure activity [12]

As scientific research continues, we may learn more about the benefits of CBD, including health benefits that are not on this list. For now, CBD gummies offer a convenient method for reaping some of the potential benefits.

CBD Gummies: Potential Side Effects

CBD products are often considered completely safe and without side effects, but this common perception is untrue. While these products are generally safe, there are potential side effects and the possibility of more severe consequences for some.

What Are the Side Effects?

People who take CBD may experience some mild side effects, such as:

Drowsiness

Lethargy and fatigue

Reduced appetite

Difficulty sleeping or poor sleep quality

Diarrhea

Rash

Elevated levels of liver transaminase

If you experience these side effects, you may want to reduce how many CBD gummies you take daily or milligrams per serving. If the side effects continue, you should consider talking to your physician to ensure it is safe to continue using the product.

Who Shouldn’t Take CBD Gummies?

Avoid CBD gummies or other products before talking to your doctor if you take certain medications. Cannabinoids may interfere with over-the-counter drugs, herbal or vitamin supplements, or other CBD products.

They may also negatively interact with prescription drugs, including common immunosuppressants used in chemotherapy and transplants. When taken with warfarin, the combination may result in the potentiation of anticoagulant effects.

People who take the anticonvulsant drug clobazam should not use CBD gummies. Cannabinoids may also negatively interact with other seizure medications [13].

If you have glaucoma or are at risk of glaucoma, you should not consume CBD products, including gummies, without first discussing it with your optometrist. Although THC alone reduces intraocular pressure, CBD has the opposite effect, potentially increasing it significantly for one to four hours [14].

Is It Worth Taking CBD Gummies?

CBD’s potential wellness and health benefits make them worth taking for many. Whether they are worth it for you is a personal decision.

If you are considering CBD gummy products, you should factor into your decision which conditions you hope to improve and the scientific evidence available. Given your particular situation, you should also consider the risks of using CBD. If you try them, it’s best to start with a low dose and increase it slowly until you reach the desired effects.

CBD Gummies Dosage

Finding the correct dosage takes time, as everyone’s response to cannabinoids is different, based on individual physiology, weight, metabolism, and condition. You may also respond differently to a pure CBD isolate versus a full- or broad-spectrum product.

Kids

The general dosage guidance for children is to start with 0.5mg per pound, given over three doses per day. Evaluate the response for at least two weeks before increasing the dosage.

Before you give your children CBD, you should consult with their pediatrician. Discuss what form of CBD is best for them, starting dose, the maximum dose they recommend, and how many times of day you should give it to them.

Adults

If you are uncertain about how much CBD you should take, consult with your doctor before you begin. When you first start taking CBD gummies, you may want to start with a low dose of 10mg or 20mg per serving.

Monitor your response and reactions for at least a week before increasing your dose. You may want only to increase your dose by 5mg. Continue to assess how well the product works for the symptoms you hope to improve, increasing every week or two until you get the desired response.

Best CBD Gummies: FAQs

Do you still have unanswered questions? Let’s answer some of the most common queries about CBD gummies.

Which CBD Gummies Work Best?

FOCL Gummies are the best CBD gummies overall. The company produces high-quality CBD gummies using natural ingredients. The product is certified organic and is available with either full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD. Customers find that these gummies effectively reduce pain, improve mood, alleviate stress and anxiety, and improve sleep.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Sleep?

Tommy Chong CBD Gummies are ideal for pain management, and FAB CBD Gummies work best for people with trouble sleeping. Tommy Chong’s products are full-spectrum CBD containing cannabidiol and other compounds, including THC, terpenes, and hemp phytonutrients. FAB CBD Sleep formula includes 2.5mg of melatonin per gummy.

What Is the Strongest CBD Gummy Bear?

cbdMD’s CBD Gummies contain up to 200 mg per serving, making them the most potent CBD gummy product on our list. Most gummy bears contain 25mg per gummy. cbdMD offers full-spectrum products with small amounts of THC and broad-spectrum options with no measurable THC.

Our Ranking Methodology Explained

When evaluating CBD gummy products, we ranked them according to the CBD-to-THC ratio, flavor, dosage, and customer satisfaction.

CBD-to-THC Ratio

The amount of CBD in a gummy should be significantly higher than the THC level to ensure the product does not produce a high. The THC content legally needs to be less than 0.3%. We looked for products that contained less than the limit but were still high enough to contribute to the overall potential benefits.

Flavor

CBD edibles should have a flavor that most people like since they are chewed. While full- and broad-spectrum CBD products have an inherently stronger flavor, adding fruit flavors and sweeteners should make them more palatable. We looked through reviews to determine whether most customers found the taste acceptable or too distasteful to handle.

Dosage

We evaluated products for how many milligrams of CBD per serving they contained. Most people find 25mg of CBD per dose adequate for daily use. We also considered ranges between 20mg and 50mg to offer flexibility for those who need higher or lower concentrations.

Customer Satisfaction

Last, though certainly not least, we ranked companies according to what their customers had to say. We dove into the reviews to determine whether they were satisfied with the product, flavor, and results. We also looked at what they thought about order fulfillment, returns, and customer service.

The Best Hemp Gummies: The Takeaway

The best CBD gummies are sourced from high-quality hemp grown using organic or sustainable practices. They are made with natural ingredients, containing no synthetics.

Our top choice for the best hemp gummies are

FOCL CBD Gummies, as they’re vegan, non-GMO, THC-free, and third-party tested for quality and safety. They also come in three delicious flavors, and each gummy contains 25mg of premium CBD, a potent dose that can help you feel the effects quickly.

While FOCL CBD Gummies are our top choice, the other nine products met our stringent criteria, giving you some options to explore and choose one that best suits your needs.

