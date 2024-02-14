Find Out How Much Does a Background Check Cost in 2024?

Trust is crucial in personal relationships, especially in today’s interconnected world. Conducting a thorough background check often plays a pivotal role in establishing trust. But how much does it cost to ensure the integrity of the person you’re dating and verify their claims?

What resources are available to help you make an informed decision? The answer may be more intricate than anticipated. This article explores the expenses associated with background checks, as they can vary depending on the type of check and provider.

Understanding these costs is essential in guiding your decision-making process when selecting the appropriate type of check, provider, and tools while avoiding unnecessary expenses. So fasten your seatbelt and embark on this captivating journey into the realm of background check costs!

What Is a Background Check?

Conducting a thorough search into an individual’s background involves delving into their past records and activities. This encompasses scrutinizing criminal and traffic records, educational achievements, and other pertinent information.

How Much Does a Background Check Cost?

The price of conducting a background check can vary depending on factors such as the type of check, the provider chosen, and the level of detail required. While basic checks can be as affordable as $20 to $50, comprehensive checks can cost significantly more, potentially reaching hundreds of dollars.

There may also be additional charges for expedited processing or accessing specific sources. When selecting a provider, consider both quality and relevancy.

To show you how much background checks cost with some reputable services:

BeenVerified: BeenVerified offers subscription plans that start at $29.99 per month and $19.49 for a 3-month membership. PeopleLooker: PeopleLooker provides subscription plans starting at $23.99 per month and $19.19 for a 3-month membership. TruthFinder: TruthFinder offers subscription plans starting at approximately $28.05 per month and bi-monthly subscriptions at $23.28/month. Intelius: Intelius has subscription plans available from around $24.86 per month and bi-monthly subscriptions at $21.13/mo. Instant Checkmate: Instant Checkmate provides subscription options starting from about $35.12/mo or $28.09/mo for a 3-month membership.

Factors That Affect the Cost of a Background Check

The elements that impact the price of a background check are:

Scope of the Background Check

Criminal History: Searching an individual’s past involvement with the law, encompassing arrests, convictions, and periods of incarceration. The extent of this inquiry can vary, and the associated expenses may rise depending on the number of jurisdictions scrutinized.

Education History: Confirming an individual’s educational background, encompassing degrees obtained, institutions attended, and attendance dates. Expenses may fluctuate based on the number of institutions examined and the level of detail requested.

Driving Records: Analyzing an individual’s driving track record, including accidents, traffic infractions, and license suspensions.

Type of Background Check

Basic: A straightforward background checks, typically involving a limited criminal history search. While these checks are more budget-friendly, they may not offer a comprehensive understanding of an individual’s background.

Standard: A more exhaustive background check that may encompass criminal history, employment and education history. Although the cost of a standard check may be higher than a basic one, it provides a more detailed overview of an individual’s background.

Comprehensive: A thorough background examination that may cover criminal history, employment and education history, driving records, and additional searches as required. While these checks are the most costly, they offer the most in-depth insight into an individual’s background.

Jurisdiction & Geographic Location

Local Checks: Background searches are conducted within a specific city or county, typically entailing a search of local criminal and traffic records. While local checks are generally more budget-friendly, they may not encompass information from other jurisdictions.

Statewide Checks: Background checks that encompass a search of criminal and traffic records within an entire state. Statewide checks tend to incur higher costs compared to local checks but offer broader coverage.

National Checks: Background assessments that cover criminal and traffic records from multiple states or nationwide sources. Although national checks may be pricier due to their extensive scope, they provide a more comprehensive overview of an individual’s background.

International Checks: Background verifications involving searches in foreign countries, which may include criminal and traffic records, employment history, and education history. International checks are typically the most expensive due to the intricacies of accessing information across borders and navigating diverse legal systems.

Volume & Frequency of Checks

Single or Occasional Checks: Background searches are carried out as needed, typically for individuals or small organizations. These checks may incur a higher cost per check due to the absence of volume discounts.

Frequent Checks: Background checks are conducted regularly, often by larger organizations or those with continuous hiring needs. The per-check cost may be reduced compared to single or occasional checks due to the higher volume.

Bulk Discounts for Large Orders: Numerous background check providers offer discounted pricing for organizations requiring substantial background checks. The greater the number of checks ordered, the lower the cost per check, leading to significant savings for the organization.

Top 3 Background Check Tools

The price of conducting a background check may differ depending on the tool you choose. Below are three well-liked background check tools, a brief description of their capabilities and an overview of their costs. Note that these tools aren’t approved by the FCRA, meaning they cannot be used for tasks such as employee or tenant screening that require FCRA compliance.

BeenVerified

Features

BeenVerified is a digital platform that allows users to access public records information details through its online background check service. It stands out from other similar services due to its array of distinctive features, such as a mobile application, the ability to perform reverse phone lookups, conduct social media searches, search criminal and traffic records, and perform people searches.

These features are beneficial in numerous scenarios, including locating individuals and uncovering criminal behavior or financial vulnerability.

Pricing

The price of their packages varies depending on how long you subscribe and the particular features you need. They offer a monthly plan priced at $29.99 per month and a 3-month plan with a monthly cost of $19.49 per month. All plans come with a 7-day trial and allow for up to 100 reports per month.

TruthFinder

Features

TruthFinder is an exceptional background check tool that provides distinct functionalities, including thorough searches on the deep web to ensure comprehensive outcomes.

It offers a user-friendly mobile application, an add-on Dark Web Monitoring service available, and responsive customer support. These remarkable features contribute to TruthFinder’s versatility and reliability as an excellent choice for individuals needing detailed background check information.

Pricing

While TruthFinder may not provide complimentary memberships or trial periods, the extensive reports available on the platform more than validate their price. TruthFinder presents options for monthly and bi-monthly subscriptions for individuals seeking information. Monthly plans begin at $28.05 per month, while bi-monthly plans start at $23.28 per month.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Instant Checkmate

Features

Instant Checkmate provides a convenient platform for conducting background checks, which encompass criminal and traffic records, contact details, social media profiles, and other relevant information. This tool generates a detailed report on the individual in question and allows unlimited searches throughout the subscription duration.

Pricing

If you’re in search of budget-friendly solutions for conducting background checks, Instant Checkmate might pique your interest. This platform offers various membership choices tailored to suit your needs. The monthly membership fee is $35.12. However, opting for a 3-month plan costs $28.09 per month.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)”

Cost Breakdown of Different Types of Background Checks

The price of various background checks can differ based on the extent and thoroughness of the search. Below is a basic breakdown of the costs associated with different types of background checks:

Basic Background Check

Features & Limitations

Limited Criminal History Search : Typically involves checking local or statewide criminal and traffic records but may not extend to national or international sources.

: Typically involves checking local or statewide criminal and traffic records but may not extend to national or international sources. Verification : Confirms an individual’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number but may lack in-depth checks such as employment or education history.

: Confirms an individual’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number but may lack in-depth checks such as employment or education history. Limited Scope: This may not offer a comprehensive understanding of an individual’s background due to the restricted searches conducted.

Typical Cost Range

The price of background checks can differ based on the provider, and the services offered. However, standard checks cost between $10 and $50 per check.

Standard Background Check

Features & Limitations

Criminal History Search : Encompasses local, statewide, and occasionally national criminal and traffic record sources, presenting a thorough insight into an individual’s criminal background.

: Encompasses local, statewide, and occasionally national criminal and traffic record sources, presenting a thorough insight into an individual’s criminal background. Some Limitations: May not cover driving records, professional license verification, or international checks, contingent on the chosen provider and specific services selected.

Typical Cost Range

The price of regular background checks may differ but falls between $30 and $100 per check. The cost is contingent upon the provider and the specific services offered.

Comprehensive Background Check

Features & Limitations

Extensive Criminal History Search : Encompasses local, statewide, national, and potentially international criminal and traffic record sources to provide the most comprehensive perspective on an individual’s criminal background.

: Encompasses local, statewide, national, and potentially international criminal and traffic record sources to provide the most comprehensive perspective on an individual’s criminal background. Employment, Education, & Professional License Verification : Conducts a thorough examination of an individual’s professional and educational history.

: Conducts a thorough examination of an individual’s professional and educational history. Driving Records : Searches an individual’s financial responsibility and driving history, offering additional insights into their background.

: Searches an individual’s financial responsibility and driving history, offering additional insights into their background. Customizable Checks : Comprehensive background checks can be personalized to include additional searches as needed, such as reference checks or social media checks.

: Comprehensive background checks can be personalized to include additional searches as needed, such as reference checks or social media checks. Limitations: This may not consistently include international checks or industry-specific checks unless specifically requested, and the cost may be notably higher than basic or standard checks.

Typical Cost Range

Extensive in scope, comprehensive background checks can be quite costly. The price for such thorough search varies depending on the provider and the specific services offered, typically ranging from $100 to $300 or even higher per check.

Factors to Consider When Selecting a Provider

Pricing: Compare the expenses associated with background checks across various providers, accounting for both the base costs and any additional membership fees while also considering the range of services included in the packages.

Turnaround Time: Examine the average duration it takes for a provider to furnish background check results, recognizing the significance of prompt turnaround times for time-sensitive decisions related to hiring or leasing.

Reliability: Assess the provider’s track record in delivering precise and current background check results, acknowledging that unreliable or outdated information could negatively impact decision-making processes.

Customer Service: Gauge the excellence of the provider’s customer service, encompassing factors such as responsiveness, support, and the user-friendliness of their platform or tools.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, conducting background checks is vital to guarantee safety and security. The expenses associated with these checks can vary depending on factors such as the type of check needed, its scope, the provider chosen, and the number of checks required. Prices can range from $10 for basic checks all the way up to over $300 for extensive ones.

Selecting a suitable background check provider and using appropriate tools are crucial steps in obtaining relevant information. To make well-informed decisions that meet your specific requirements, compare providers and tools based on factors like pricing, turnaround time, relevancy levels, and customer service quality.

Searching in background checks and utilizing effective tools will result in improved decision-making across various professional or personal aspects of life while effectively managing costs.

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available here may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.