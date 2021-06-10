Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • Aiden James Releases New Music

    Singer songwriter releases first new music in more than a year. Plus, a Preston & Steve blood drive, and more murders in Philly.

    Aiden James
    Image | Courtesy of Aiden James

    233

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 32 percent increase over the same time last year.

    Image | Nguyễn Hiệp

    I Bleed for Preston and Steve

    The American Red Cross and 93.3 WMMR are teaming up once again to present the 16th annual “I Bleed for Preston & Steve” blood drive on Friday, June 18, 7am-7pm at multiple locations. Presenting donors will receive a free, limited-edition, Preston & Steve T-shirt, while supplies last, and WMMR DJs will make appearances at each location throughout the drive and will give away concert tickets and other items to random presenting donors. Donors are  asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code WMMR or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS. 

    New Aiden James music

    Singer songwriter Aiden James has released his first new music in over a year: a moody yet dance-forward single called “Elixir.” Written during the physical isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic, “Elixir” is how James dealt with, and ultimately overcame, the feeling of helplessness – a tonic for the soul, music for the ears. “Elixir” draws heavily on ‘80s pop classics like Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” with some more modern influences reminiscent of The Weekend. “Elixir” is available for purchase and streaming via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Tidal. For more on AJ, visit aidenjamesmusic.com

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More

    Up Next in State of Our City

    Most Popular This Week

    1. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
    2. Interests, News, OpinionNational progressives are watching Philly’s D.A. race
    3. Opinion, Voices of Our CityVoices | May 13-20
    4. From the Editor, OpinionI gotta go, but I’ll miss raising hell at PW
    5. LGBTQ / Sex, Sex with TimareeWill Philly be next to decriminalize sex work?
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events
    Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
    Join Now

    Hide this message