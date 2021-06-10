Aiden James Releases New Music

233

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 32 percent increase over the same time last year.

Image | Nguyễn Hiệp

I Bleed for Preston and Steve

The American Red Cross and 93.3 WMMR are teaming up once again to present the 16th annual “I Bleed for Preston & Steve” blood drive on Friday, June 18, 7am-7pm at multiple locations. Presenting donors will receive a free, limited-edition, Preston & Steve T-shirt, while supplies last, and WMMR DJs will make appearances at each location throughout the drive and will give away concert tickets and other items to random presenting donors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code WMMR or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

New Aiden James music

Singer songwriter Aiden James has released his first new music in over a year: a moody yet dance-forward single called “Elixir.” Written during the physical isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic, “Elixir” is how James dealt with, and ultimately overcame, the feeling of helplessness – a tonic for the soul, music for the ears. “Elixir” draws heavily on ‘80s pop classics like Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” with some more modern influences reminiscent of The Weekend. “Elixir” is available for purchase and streaming via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Tidal. For more on AJ, visit aidenjamesmusic.com.