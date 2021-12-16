Search for:
    • A Winter Wonderland and Small Plates

    529 homicide victims in 2021

    Image | Courtesy of Stratus Rooftop Lounge

    529

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 13 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

     

     Image | Courtesy of Stratus Rooftop Lounge

    A Winter Wonderland extravaganza

    For the duration of December, Stratus Rooftop Lounge, the chic rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, has transformed its Mist pavilion into a Winter Wonderland extravaganza, rife with twinkling lights, white Christmas trees, hot toddies, sparkling wine, and loads more effervescent holiday-themed fun. Guests can expect a fun and festive seasonal transformation of the recently renovated Mist pavilion offering the perfect holiday backdrop and Insta-perfect location for photos, fun and more. The decked-out pop-up features winter-inspired, spirited craft cocktails courtesy of lead bartender Christopher Devern, and small bites and hors d’oeuvres from chef Jonathan Dearden. Visit stratuslounge.com for details.

     

     Image | Courtesy of Fond

    Small Plate Sundays at Fond

    Fond, Chef Lee Styer’s celebrated French restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue, recently launched Small Plate Sundays offering guests a relaxed experience with a bevy of à la carte favorites to enjoy in a walk-in only, casual atmosphere to cap off the weekend, from 5 – 10pm. Styer and team have curated a lineup of fan-favorite fare available for snacking at the bar or sit-down every Sunday night this month. Additionally, GM and beverage expert Michael Ringland is mixing up an extensive line-up of seasonal tipples, along with expertly curated French wines. For details, visit fondphilly.com.

