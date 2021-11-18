Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • A Convicted Councilman

    486 The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents an 11 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that…

    Image | Emiliano Bar

    486

    The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents an 11 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

     Image | Emiliano Bar

    3

    The number of days since an elected Philadelphia official has been found guilty of a crime. City Councilman Bobby Henon, along with union boss John Dougherty, were found guilty of conspiracy and other federal charges on Monday. In a separate case, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s trial on bribery charges is set to take place in the coming months. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

     Image | Quaker City Mercantile

    Drink your Thanksgiving dinner

    Art in the Age founder Steven Grasse, along with Tamworth Distilling, are once again pushing boundaries with bold choices of flavor and historically-influenced local ingredients. Available for pre-sale and just in time for the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving, Bird of Courage, a roasted turkey flavored whiskey, will join The House of Tamworth lineup of rare and evocative limited-release spirits. This brand-new, tryptophan-free whiskey was birthed from a barrel of 5-year-old Bottled in Bond Whiskey (12% rye, 81% corn, 7% malt) and was steeped with a (mostly) historically accurate and quintessential New England Thanksgiving dinner. Visit artintheage.com to learn more.

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More

      Up Next in State of Our City

      Most Popular This Week

      1. OpinionArts and money
      2. NewsBait and switch
      3. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
      4. The RundownMusic, civic unity and Indigenous arts
      5. From the EditorVote ‘no’ on Question 3
      More Popular Articles

      Upcoming Philly Events

        More Events
        Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
        Join Now

        Hide this message