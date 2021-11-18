A Convicted Councilman

486

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents an 11 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019.

3

The number of days since an elected Philadelphia official has been found guilty of a crime. City Councilman Bobby Henon, along with union boss John Dougherty, were found guilty of conspiracy and other federal charges on Monday. In a separate case, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s trial on bribery charges is set to take place in the coming months. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

