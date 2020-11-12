Turkey Day deals wanted

Search for:

    COVID. Closures. Social distancing. Thanksgiving 2020 will not be like all of the others.

    Already the “experts” are asking families to cancel holiday gatherings. But we all have to eat, right? And, especially this year, does anybody really feel like spending hours in the kitchen? Didn’t think so.

    That’s why we’re asking Philly restaurants to share their holiday specials with us – so that we can share them with everybody else. (We know there are at least a few Thanksgiving things going on because some restaurants already have sent their info to us.)

    On Nov. 19, PW plans to publish a roundup of Thanksgiving offerings. We’ll list all of the socially distanced meals at those restaurants that are doing the inside dining thing. Have a take-out or delivery option? We’ll include those too.

    Want to be a part of it all? Just send your holiday specials by Nov. 16 to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com. Include all of the basics, including any virus-related rules, reservation requirements, etc.

    People need a break in 2020. A break from everything – and that includes cooking Thanksgiving dinner. So, local restaurants, how about it? Tell us about your Thanksgiving specials and we’ll let everyone else know.

