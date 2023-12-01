Any landscape needs trees, as they provide shade, beauty, and environmental benefits. However, trees also need proper care and maintenance to avoid potential hazards and thrive.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of healthy and beautiful trees, hiring a professional tree service in Philadelphia is a smart decision for any homeowner or property owner.

But how do you find one?

We’ve done the research for you and found the most trusted and top-rated tree service providers in the city. They can handle any tree-related task, from trimming and pruning to removal and stump grinding.

So, relax and let us show you the best tree service in Philadelphia companies.

Best Tree Service in Philadelphia 2024

Are you looking for the best tree service in Philadelphia in 2024? Look no further than our 2024 list. They all offer a full range of tree care services, from pruning and trimming to removal and stump grinding. Read on to find out more about why we picked these companies as the best ones in the Philadelphia area.

1. Strobert Tree Services Inc – ISA-Certified Arborists

Pros

Offers a wide range of tree care services, from pruning and removal to cabling and plant health care

Provides free no obligation consultations with expert arborists

Equipped with cutting-edge tools and equipment

Offers 24-hour emergency tree services

Fully licensed, bonded, and insured

Cons

Not BBB accredited

Why Choose Strobert Tree Services Inc?

Strobert Tree Services Inc is a locally owned and operated company that has been serving Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey since 1998. They have a team of ISA-Certified Arborists who are dedicated to plant health care and sustainability, ensuring the long-term well-being of your trees and the environment.

They prioritize communication with customers, to ensure they are aware of each step of the tree care process, backed by its commitment to safety training and a dedication to never leaving a customer unsatisfied.

Services Offered

Tree removal

Stump grinding

Pruning

Plant health care

Cabling

Reputation

Strobert Tree Services Inc has a 4.9 rating on Angi based on 16 reviews. They have also received positive feedback on Facebook and Google. Customers praise their professionalism, quality, efficiency, and customer service.

Summary

If you are looking for a reliable and experienced tree service company in the tri-state area, you should consider Strobert Tree Services Inc. They offer a variety of tree care services, from tree removal and stump grinding to pruning and plant health care.

2. Grace Tree Company – Family-Owned and Operated

Pros

Specializes in tree trimming, pruning, and removal

Offers free estimates and competitive pricing

Has over 20 years of experience in the industry

Serves residential and commercial customers in Philadelphia and surrounding areas

Follows the highest standards of safety and quality

Cons

Does not offer stump grinding or plant health care

No online reviews or testimonials

Why Choose Grace Tree Company?

Grace Tree Company is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing quality tree services in Philadelphia since 2001. They have a team of skilled and trained technicians who can handle any tree project, big or small.

They are passionate about trees and take pride in their work, ensuring that your trees are healthy, beautiful, and safe. They also offer flexible scheduling and prompt service, making them a convenient and reliable choice for your tree needs.

Services Offered

Tree trimming

Tree pruning

Tree removal

Storm damage cleanup

Firewood delivery

Reputation

Grace Tree Company does not have any online reviews or testimonials, but they claim to have many satisfied customers who refer them to their friends and family. They also have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Summary

If you are looking for a family-owned and operated tree service company in Philadelphia, you should consider Grace Tree Company. They have over 20 years of experience in the industry and follow the highest standards of safety and quality.

3. Tree Guys Tree Service – Professional and Affordable

Pros

Offers a full range of tree services, including tree removal, pruning, trimming, stump grinding, and more

Provides free estimates and honest advice

Has over 25 years of experience and expertise in the field

Serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware counties

Has a 5-star rating on Google and HomeAdvisor

Cons

Not BBB accredited

Why Choose Tree Guys Tree Service?

Tree Guys Tree Service is a professional and affordable tree service company that has been serving the Philadelphia area since 1998. They have a team of certified arborists and tree experts who can handle any tree project with skill and efficiency.

They are committed to customer satisfaction and guarantee quality workmanship and cleanup. They also offer discounts for seniors, veterans, and first responders.

Services Offered

Tree removal

Tree pruning

Tree trimming

Stump grinding

Land clearing

Reputation

Tree Guys Tree Service has a 5-star rating on Google based on 113 reviews. They also have a 5-star rating on HomeAdvisor based on 23 reviews. Customers rave about their professionalism, punctuality, responsiveness, and fair pricing.

Summary

If you are looking for a professional and affordable tree service company in Philadelphia, you should consider Tree Guys Tree Service. They have over 25 years of experience and expertise in the field and have a 5-star rating on Google and HomeAdvisor.

4. Bob Koch 215-CUT-TREE – Easy To Call Tree Service in Philadelphia

Pros

Offers tree trimming, removal, stump grinding, lot clearing, and storm debris removal

Provides free estimates and 10% senior discount

Has over 20 years of experience and is fully insured and licensed

Serves Philadelphia and surrounding counties

Has a 4.9 rating on Angi based on 16 reviews

Cons

Not BBB accredited

Why Choose Bob Koch 215-CUT-TREE?

Bob Koch 215-CUT-TREE is a well-established business in Philadelphia since 1997. They have a catchy phone number that makes it easy for you to remember and contact them whenever you need tree service.

They have a team of professional and courteous technicians who can handle any tree project with skill and safety. They also offer competitive pricing and honest advice, making them a trustworthy and reliable choice for your tree needs.

Services Offered

Tree trimming

Tree removal

Stump grinding

Lot clearing

Storm debris removal

Reputation

Bob Koch 215-CUT-TREE has a 4.9 rating on Angi based on 16 reviews. They also have a Facebook page where they share their work and updates. Customers praise their punctuality, quality, efficiency, and customer service.

Summary

If you are looking for an easy way to remember your tree service in Philadelphia, you should consider Bob Koch 215-CUT-TREE. They offer a full range of tree services, including tree trimming, removal, stump grinding, lot clearing, and storm debris removal.

5. Shechtman Tree Care – Residential and Commercial

Pros

Provides quality tree and shrub care in northwest Philadelphia and its suburbs

Has a team of certified arborists and experienced technicians who use the best equipment and urban forestry techniques

Provides free estimates, honest advice, and 10% senior discount

Fully insured and a member of the International Society of Arboriculture

Cons

Not BBB accredited

Why Choose Shechtman Tree Care?

Shechtman Tree Care is a locally owned and operated business for both residential and commercial areas. They are passionate about trees and take pride in their work, ensuring that your trees are healthy, beautiful, and safe.

The service also prioritizes excellent communication with their customers, ensuring that every step of the tree care process is clearly communicated, backed by their commitment to safety training and a dedication to never leaving a customer unsatisfied.

Services Offered

Pruning

Removal

Cabling

Planting

Stump grinding

Milling

Complete tree and shrub healthcare

Reputation

Shechtman Tree Care has a 4.7 rating on Angi based on 23 reviews. They also have a Facebook page where they share their work and updates. Customers praise their professionalism, punctuality, quality, efficiency, and customer service.

Summary

If you are looking for a reliable and professional tree service company in Philadelphia, you should consider Shechtman Tree Care. They provide quality tree and shrub care in northwest Philadelphia and its suburbs, offering a wide range of services, including pruning, removal, cabling, planting, stump grinding, milling, and more.

What Is Tree Service?

Tree service is the term used to describe the activities and tasks related to the care and maintenance of trees.

Tree service includes:

Tree trimming and pruning : This involves removing dead, diseased, or unwanted branches from a tree to improve its health, appearance, and safety.

: This involves removing dead, diseased, or unwanted branches from a tree to improve its health, appearance, and safety. Stump grinding and removal : Removing the stump and roots of a tree that has been cut down or fallen, to clear the space and prevent pests and diseases.

: Removing the stump and roots of a tree that has been cut down or fallen, to clear the space and prevent pests and diseases. Emergency tree services : Responding to urgent situations where a tree poses a threat to people or property, such as after a storm, fire, or accident.

: Responding to urgent situations where a tree poses a threat to people or property, such as after a storm, fire, or accident. Fertilization and maintenance : Applying nutrients and treatments to a tree to enhance its growth, health, and resistance to pests and diseases.

: Applying nutrients and treatments to a tree to enhance its growth, health, and resistance to pests and diseases. Dead tree removal: Removing a tree that is dead or dying, to prevent it from falling or spreading diseases to other trees.

Benefits of Tree Service

Tree service has many benefits for your trees and your property, such as:

Improving safety: Hiring a tree service in Philadelphia prevents accidents and injuries caused by falling branches, unstable trees, or power line interference.

Hiring a tree service in Philadelphia prevents accidents and injuries caused by falling branches, unstable trees, or power line interference. Enhancing appearance: Make your trees look more attractive and appealing, by shaping them, removing dead or diseased parts, and creating a balanced and harmonious landscape.

Make your trees look more attractive and appealing, by shaping them, removing dead or diseased parts, and creating a balanced and harmonious landscape. Boosting health: Tree service can improve the health and longevity of your trees, by removing pests and diseases, promoting growth and development, and increasing resistance to stress and environmental factors.

Tree service can improve the health and longevity of your trees, by removing pests and diseases, promoting growth and development, and increasing resistance to stress and environmental factors. Increasing value: A tree service in Philadelphia can increase the value and curb appeal of your property, by creating a more pleasant and inviting outdoor space, and reducing the risk of damage or liability.

Why Hire a Professional Tree Service Company in Philadelphia?

While some tree service tasks may seem simple or easy, they actually require a lot of skill, knowledge, and experience to perform safely and effectively.

That’s why hiring a professional tree service company in Philadelphia is the best option for your tree service needs.

A professional tree service company can offer you:

Expertise : A tree service in Philadelphia has trained and certified arborists who know how to handle any type of tree, situation, or problem. They can assess the condition and needs of your trees, and provide the best solutions and recommendations for their care and maintenance.

: A tree service in Philadelphia has trained and certified arborists who know how to handle any type of tree, situation, or problem. They can assess the condition and needs of your trees, and provide the best solutions and recommendations for their care and maintenance. Equipment : They have the right tools and equipment to perform any tree service task, from pruning and trimming, to stump grinding and removal, to emergency tree services. A tree service in Philadelphia can handle any size, height, or location of a tree, and ensure the job is done safely and efficiently.

: They have the right tools and equipment to perform any tree service task, from pruning and trimming, to stump grinding and removal, to emergency tree services. A tree service in Philadelphia can handle any size, height, or location of a tree, and ensure the job is done safely and efficiently. Insurance: Professional tree service companies have the necessary insurance and licenses to protect you and your property from any liability or damage that may occur during the tree service process. They can also handle any permits or regulations that may apply to your tree service project.

Types of Tree Services

A professional tree service company in Philadelphia can provide a wide range of tree services, depending on your needs and preferences. Some of the most common types of tree services are:

Tree Trimming and Pruning

This is one of the most essential and beneficial tree services, as it can improve the health, appearance, and safety of your trees.

It involves removing dead, diseased, or unwanted branches from a tree, to allow more light and air to reach the tree, to prevent pests and diseases, to reduce the weight and stress on the tree, and to shape the tree according to your desired look.

These should be done regularly, at least once a year, and preferably by a professional tree service company, as improper or excessive pruning can harm or kill a tree.

Stump Grinding and Removal

Particularly important, especially if you have a tree that has been cut down or fallen, and you want to get rid of the stump and roots. Stump grinding and removal involves using a specialized machine to grind the stump and roots into small pieces, which can then be removed or used as mulch.

Stump grinding and removal can clear the space for new planting or construction, prevent pests and diseases from infesting the stump and roots, and improve the appearance and safety of your property. It should be done by a tree service in Philadelphia, as it can be dangerous and difficult to do by yourself.

Emergency Tree Services

This is a vital and lifesaving tree service, especially if you have a tree that poses a threat to people or property, such as after a storm, fire, or accident. Emergency tree services involve responding to urgent situations where a tree has fallen or is about to fall, and removing it or securing it as soon as possible.

Emergency tree services can prevent or minimize damage or injury, restore power or access, and ensure the safety and security of your property. It should be done by a tree service in Philadelphia, as they have the experience and equipment to handle any emergency situation quickly and safely.

Fertilization and Maintenance

This is a beneficial and preventive tree service, as it can enhance the growth, health, and resistance of your trees.

Fertilization and maintenance involves applying nutrients and treatments to a tree, to provide it with the essential elements it needs to thrive and survive. It can improve the color, size, and quality of your trees, prevent or cure pests and diseases, and increase the lifespan and value of your trees.

A tree service in Philadelphia can determine the best type and amount of fertilizer and treatment for your trees, and apply them properly and safely.

Dead Tree Removal

Dead tree removal involves removing a tree that is dead or dying, to prevent it from falling or spreading diseases to other trees. It can improve the safety and appearance of your property, create more space and light for other plants, and reduce the risk of fire or infestation.

Hiring a tree service in Philadelphia can identify and remove a dead or dying tree safely and efficiently.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Company for Tree Services in Philadelphia

If you have trees on your property, you know how important it is to keep them healthy and beautiful. Trees provide shade, beauty, and value to your home, but they also require regular care and maintenance. That’s why you need a reliable and professional company for tree services in Philadelphia.

But how do you choose the best company for your needs?

Here are some factors to consider when hiring a tree service company in Philadelphia.

Location

You want a tree service in Philadelphia that is local and familiar with the climate and conditions of Philadelphia. A local company will be able to respond quickly and efficiently to your requests and emergencies. They will also have the knowledge and experience to handle the specific types of trees and issues you may encounter in your area.

A tree service in Philadelphia will also be more likely to offer competitive prices and discounts for loyal customers.

Safety Measures

Tree work can be dangerous and risky, especially when dealing with large, old, or diseased trees. You want a company that follows the highest standards of safety and quality, and has the proper equipment and training to handle any situation.

A reputable tree service in Philadelphia will have the necessary licenses, certifications, and insurance to protect you and your property from any liability or damage. They will also follow the best practices and guidelines of the industry, such as the ANSI A300 standards and the OSHA regulations.

Customer Satisfaction

You want a tree service in Philadelphia that values your satisfaction and feedback, and strives to exceed your expectations. A good company will have a solid reputation and a long history of satisfied customers.

Check their reviews, ratings, and testimonials online, or ask for references from previous clients. You can also contact them directly and ask them questions about their services, prices, and guarantees.

A trustworthy tree service in Philadelphia will be transparent, honest, and friendly, and will answer all your inquiries promptly and professionally.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tree Service in Philadelphia

You may have some questions about tree service in Philadelphia, especially if you have trees on your property that need care or removal. We answer the internet’s most common questions that can help you understand more about this service.

Why Would I Need To Remove a Tree?

Sometimes, trees can become hazardous, diseased, or dead, and pose a risk to your safety and property. Removing a tree can prevent accidents, infections, and damage from falling branches or roots. It can also improve the appearance and health of your landscape by allowing more light and space for other plants.

How Is Tree Removal Carried Out?

Tree removal is a complex and dangerous task that requires specialized equipment and skills. A tree service in Philadelphia will assess the situation and determine the best method to remove the tree safely and efficiently. This may involve cutting the tree into sections, using a crane or a bucket truck, or felling the tree in one piece.

The tree service in Philadelphia will also dispose of the tree and clean up the site after the removal.

Will the Tree Removal Process Damage My Property?

A tree service in Philadelphia will take every precaution to protect your property and minimize any impact from the tree removal process. They will use tarps, mats, and ropes to shield your lawn, driveway, and structures from debris and damage. They will also inspect the site before and after the removal to ensure everything is in order.

Do I Need a Permit To Remove a Tree?

Depending on the location, size, and condition of the tree, you may need a permit from the city of Philadelphia to remove it. You can check the Philadelphia Tree Removal Regulations to see if your tree requires a permit and how to apply for one. A tree service in Philadelphia can also help you with the permit process and advise you on the best course of action.

Can I Replant a Tree After Removal?

Yes, you can replant a tree after removal, as long as you choose a suitable location and species for your site. You should also consider the size, shape, and growth rate of the new tree, and how it will affect your landscape in the future. A tree service in Philadelphia can help you select and plant the right tree for your needs and preferences.

What Should I Look For in a Tree Company?

When hiring a tree service in Philadelphia, look for several factors, such as:

Experience and reputation : Check their reviews, ratings, and references to see what their previous customers say about their work.

: Check their reviews, ratings, and references to see what their previous customers say about their work. Certification and insurance : A good tree company will have certified arborists on staff and also have liability and workers’ compensation insurance to protect you and their employees in case of any accidents or injuries.

: A good tree company will have certified arborists on staff and also have liability and workers’ compensation insurance to protect you and their employees in case of any accidents or injuries. Services and prices: A professional tree service in Philadelphia would have various services, from tree care and maintenance to tree removal and stump grinding. They will also provide you with a free estimate and a written contract that outlines the scope, cost, and duration of the project.

Why Is It Necessary for a Tree Company To Have Insurance?

Insurance is necessary for a tree service in Philadelphia to protect you and them from any potential liabilities or losses that may occur during the tree service.

For example, if a branch falls and damages your roof, or if a worker gets injured on your property, the insurance will cover the costs and claims. Without insurance, you may be held responsible for the damages and injuries, and end up paying a lot more than you expected.

Why Should I Prune My Trees?

Pruning your trees is beneficial for several reasons, such as:

Improving tree health : Pruning can remove dead, diseased, or damaged branches that can harm the tree or spread infections. It can also improve the air circulation and sunlight exposure for the tree, which can enhance its growth and vitality.

: Pruning can remove dead, diseased, or damaged branches that can harm the tree or spread infections. It can also improve the air circulation and sunlight exposure for the tree, which can enhance its growth and vitality. Enhancing tree appearance : It can shape and balance the tree, making it more attractive and appealing. It can also remove any unwanted or unsightly branches that may interfere with your view or landscape design.

: It can shape and balance the tree, making it more attractive and appealing. It can also remove any unwanted or unsightly branches that may interfere with your view or landscape design. Preventing tree hazards: May reduce the risk of branches falling or breaking during storms or high winds. It can also prevent the branches from growing too close to power lines, buildings, or other structures, which can cause damage or fire.

What If a Tree Needs To Be Removed, Will My Property Be Protected?

If a tree needs to be removed, a tree service in Philadelphia will protect your property by using the appropriate equipment and techniques to safely and efficiently remove the tree. They will also clean up the site and dispose of the tree after the removal. They will also inspect your property before and after the removal to ensure that no damage has occurred.

Why Is It Important To Have a Multi-Service Company?

Having a multi-service company is important because it means that you can get all your tree needs met by one reliable and experienced provider.

A tree service in Philadelphia can offer you a variety of services, such as tree care, tree removal, stump grinding, land clearing, and more. This way, you can save time, money, and hassle by dealing with one company instead of multiple contractors.

What Is a Certified Arborist?

A certified arborist is a professional who has passed a rigorous exam and met the standards set by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). A certified arborist has the knowledge and skills to provide quality tree care and service. They also follow the ISA code of ethics and stay updated on the latest trends and practices in the industry.

What Are Some of the Benefits of Keeping or Planting Trees on My Property?

Keeping or planting trees on your property can have many benefits, such as:

Enhancing your curb appeal : Trees can add beauty and value to your property by creating a natural and inviting look. They can also provide shade, color, and texture to your landscape.

: Trees can add beauty and value to your property by creating a natural and inviting look. They can also provide shade, color, and texture to your landscape. Improving your environment : They can improve the quality of your air by producing oxygen and filtering pollutants. Having trees can also reduce noise, erosion, and flooding by absorbing sound and water. They can also provide habitat and food for wildlife and birds.

: They can improve the quality of your air by producing oxygen and filtering pollutants. Having trees can also reduce noise, erosion, and flooding by absorbing sound and water. They can also provide habitat and food for wildlife and birds. Saving your energy: Planting or caring for trees can help you save energy by cooling your home in the summer and warming it in the winter. They can also reduce your carbon footprint by storing carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Hire the Best Tree Service in Philadelphia 2024

Choosing a tree service in Philadelphia is not a decision to be taken lightly. You want a company that can provide you with the best quality, safety, and satisfaction for your tree care needs. By considering the factors of location, safety measures, and customer satisfaction, you can find the right company for you.

Don’t settle for less than the best when it comes to your trees.

Contact a professional tree service company in Philadelphia today and enjoy the benefits of having healthy and beautiful trees on your property.