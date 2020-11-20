Time to feast!

Looking for a great Thanksgiving meal?

We asked Philly restaurants to send us their best deals, and they responded. There are loads of options – including a few from folks happy to provide some holiday cheer for those looking for adult libations. Check out our listings below to find the Thanksgiving meal that is perfect for you, but, after the city announced new COVID restrictions on Monday, be sure to contact the restaurant before heading over to see if anything has changed.

Scarpetta

Scarpetta at The Rittenhouse is offering a four-course, prix fixe Thanksgiving menu. Dishes include Italian favorites with a holiday twist like pancetta wrapped heritage turkey, sweet potato gnocchi with brown butter and sage and pumpkin cheesecake made with Philadelphia cream cheese and kabocha pumpkin. $75 per person. scarpettarestaurants.com.

Lacroix

Lacroix, the Rittenhoue’s signature restaurant that remains closed at this time, is offering a special takeaway menu for families and friends to enjoy a luxurious Thanksgiving meal in the comforts of their own homes. The menu has been curated by Lacroix’s Executive Chef Jon Cichon with a focus on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients and includes luxury add-ons. Dishes include Herbs de Provence roasted turkey breast, maple glazed turkey thighs, safe and chestnut bread stuffing, cartelized brussels sprouts with pancetta, Foie Gras Torchon and seasonal marmalade and Osetra Caviar. $450 plus option add-ons ranging from $10 – $165 (Feeds 8-10 people). rittenhousehotel.com.

Presidential Suite Private Thanksgiving Feast

For the first time ever, you can be thankful with up to 15 of your closest family and friends with a Thanksgiving celebration in our newly renovated presidential suite at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square. You and your guests will enjoy the Presidential Suite all to yourselves for three hours and at only $65 per person (10 person minimum). Plus dinner. sofitel-philadelphia.com

Chez Colette

Enjoy a family-style dinner in Chez Colette for up to four people. All courses served family-style. First course includes Pickled Shrimp Cocktail, Caesar Salad, Charred Octopus Tartine and Cheese & Charcuterie Board. Entrees include Herb Brined Turkey, Roasted Garlic Turkey Jus, Short Rib Pot e Feu, Seared Salmon, Crab Veloute, Pickled Onions. Vegetables/ Starches include Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Cornbread Stuffing, House Made Cranberry Chutney. Dessert includes Salted Caramel Apple Tart, Pumpkin Cremeux and Chocolate Pot de Crème. Each table will enjoy a selection of all dishes above! $65 per person. Take-out/pick-up must be placed by Nov. 20. Pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. To-go orders are available for up to 15 people. $60 per person. sofitel-philadelphia.com

Devil’s Alley/Smokin’ Bettys

Thanksgiving dinner at Devil’s Alley in Rittenhouse Square or Smokin’ Betty’s in Midtown Village is an annual tradition! First course – Butternut Squash Soup; Main Course – pick one Roasted Turkey or Bourbon Glazed Ham; select three sides including mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, charred brussels sprouts, whipped sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese or grilled sweet potatoes; Dessert – pick one Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie. Available for $45 per person for adults, or $20 per person for children (minus the soup). Devilsalleybarandgrill.com smokinbettys.com

Fork

Fork will be open and taking reservations from 1 to 7pm on Thanksgiving. Available for parties of up to four inside, and groups of up to six outside, guests can enjoy Fork’s feast at $75 per person. To start, each person at the table will have their choice of Green Salad with Walnuts and Pears, Grapes and Burrata, Carrot Ginger Soup or Boston Mackerel with Sweet Potato. Similarly, each guest will choose their entree from the line-up of: Trout with Shaved Leeks, Short Rib with Jus and Horseradish or Green Meadow Farm Turkey with Cranberry Chutney and Gravy. Family-style sides, served for every table, include: Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts, Anadama Herb Stuffing, Parker House Rolls, Mashed Potatoes and Wild Rice Stuffed Squash. To cap off the meal with something sweet, each guest will take their pick of Classic Apple Pie, Kabocha Squash Pie, Salted Honey Custard Pie or Dark Chocolate Budino. forkrestaurant.com

Red Owl Tavern

Thanksgiving Day at Red Owl Tavern: Breakfast Pick-Up: 8 – 11am. Thanksgiving Menu: 11am – 7pm. 3-course prix fixe for $55, or available al la carte. Visit redowltavern.com for details.

The Olde Bar

Three Thanksgiving packages are available, including one that’s $95 (serves 2 with leftovers), $60 per additional guest that includes a feast from start to finish. Other packages are a cheese and charcuterie display ($30), and whole pies that are $18 each. www.TheOldeBar.com

El Camino Real

Order your homemade turkey dinner from El Camino Real today with easy pick up in Northern Liberties. Multiple packages from which to choose. All packages are picked up on Wednesday Nov. 25 with reheating instructions included. All orders must be in by Nov. 23. elcaminophilly.com

The Twisted Tail

The Society Hill Southern-inspired restaurant and bar is offering a safe alternative for those not interested in spending hours in the kitchen on Thanksgiving. From noon-9pm on Nov. 26, The Twisted Tail will offer a prix-fixe meal ($49/person, $25/child under 10) with guest’s choice of entrée, including Roasted Lancaster Turkey, Braised Short Rib, Pineapple Glazed Ham, Herb Crusted Prime Rib or Honey-BBQ Glazed Salmon, plus a bevy of sides served family style, including mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, cornbread stuffing, and more. Dessert will include fresh baked mini pumpkin, pecan and apple pies. Reservations can be made by calling 215-558-2471. Thetwistedtail.com

Hudson Table

Order by Nov. 20 for pick-up Nov. 25 between 2-6pm. Feeds four people. $125 per kit. Their high-end meal kits are back for a limited time. Reheating/finishing instructions will be provided. This meal kit is intended to be 4 servings. Brined and Roasted Turkey Breast with Gravy and Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Garlic and Sage Stuffing, Creamy Pumpkin Soup, Twice Baked, Potato Casserole, Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Seasonal Berry Cobbler. hudsontable.com

Franklin Social

Pick up a complete Thanksgiving dinner for your home at Franklin Social. Meals prepared for 4, complete with pre-heating instructions. 10-12 lb. Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Soy Glazed Green Beans with Bacon, Roasted Asparagus, Country stuffing, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Dinner Rolls with Whipped Butter, Pumpkin Pie. $98 per dinner, schedule pick up date and time at Franklin Social. franklinsocialphilly.com

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Hawthornes Beer Cafe has a new pastry chef and baker – and will do holiday pies for the first time. This is also a preview of a special new bakery-oriented concept from the owners coming soon. Pre-order holiday pies. They have Dutch Apple Crumb Pie, Streusel Pumpkin Pie, Gluten Free Almond Apple Pound Cake Loaf, and Crumb Coffee Cake Loaf. You can order via website Hawthornecafe.com or call ahead to (215) 627-3012. Pick up dates Tuesday Nov. 24 and Wednesday Nov. 25 from 9am to 8pm.

Oui Pastries

Pre-order through Nov. 25 (closing at 2pm). Brioche Buns, Packs of 4 $4; Pumpkin Loaf $8; Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing 6” $26; Rye Pecan Chocolate Pie 9” $26; Apple Rye; Brown Butter Pie 9” $26; Rye Pumpkin Pie 9 $26; Pumpkin Cheesecake $26. ouipastries.com

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer, Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse, is offering its coveted Thanksgiving to-go menu again this year, boasting a full spread of holiday favorites. Urban Farmer’s Thanksgiving to-go package is available for pre-order now for $180 and serves 4-6 people. All orders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day from noon-3 pm. In addition, Urban Farmer is offering a three-course plated Thanksgiving dinner from 4 – 9 pm on Thursday, Nov. 26. The prix fixe dinner from Executive Chef Sonny Ingui is $85/person. urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Jet Wine Bar

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a couple bottles of wine (or four), which is why the experts at Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard”, are offering two Thanksgiving to-go wine packages, including a 2 Liter Pack ($75) boasting a Gruner Veltliner, Brunn, Austria 1L and a Pais, Cacique ‘Pipeno’, Chile 1L; and a 4 Pack ($129), boasting Grechetto, Scacciadiavoli, Italy, Amfora Riesling, Matic, Slovenia, Agiorgitiko, Halkia, Greece, and Zweigelt-Blaufrankisch, Pittnauer, Austria. Orders for both wine packages can be placed in-store at Jet Wine Bar, by calling 215-735-1116.. Orders can be placed and picked up until Wednesday, Nov. 25. jetwinebar.com

Fond

Fond, the acclaimed contemporary American restaurant on East Passyunk, is offering a decadent Thanksgiving spread to-go for those uninterested in spending ample time in the kitchen this holiday. Guests can choose from Turkey, two ways with gravy, a rosemary-brined turkey breast or foie gras and sage stuffed thigh, Chestnut Rosemary Potato Filling, Orange Cranberry Sauce, White Miso Butterscotch Sweet Potatoes and Frisee Salad. These dishes are available à la carte or as a complete package for $50/portion. Additionally, guests can enjoy desserts from Chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 and can be picked up on Nov. 25 from noon-7 pm or Nov. 26 8 am – noon. www.fondphilly.com

Rex 1516

Rex 1516, Philadelphia’s go-to for elevated Southern cuisine, is offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go for two ($120) and four ($230), including Buttermilk Biscuits, Chanterelle & Green Bean Strudel, Smoked Brisket Shells & Cheese, Andouille & Cornbread Stuffing, Smoked Turkey Roulade, and Sweet Potato Pie. Beverage offerings from Beverage Manager Alex Tack, include an Aperitif ($25 for 2 / $45 for 4) with London Dry Gin, bonded apple brandy, dry vermouth, curried lemon, mint and a Digestif ($30 for 2 / $55 for 4) with Laphroaig Scotch, blended scotch, luxardo bitter Bianco, lemon-cayenne shrub, parsley. Rex 1516 is taking pre-orders through Nov. 23 for pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Orders can be placed by calling 267-319-1366 or via email (lucio@sojournphilly.com, heather@rex1516.com). www.rex1516.com

Art in the Age

Art in the Age, Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop, is teaming up with Philadelphia’s famous Isgro Pastries to ensure every Thanksgiving table is sweet and spirited this holiday with a cordial and pie combo. Guests can choose between three options, including: AITA Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial + Blueberry Crumb Pie, AITA Spiced Maple Vodka + Heritage Pumpkin Pie, or AITA Apple Crisp Brandy + Apple Crumb Pie. Each combo is $75 and is available for pick-up. Guests can pick up their cordials and pies on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (pre-order deadline: Nov. 20). www.artintheage.com

Square 1682

Square 1682, Rittenhouse’s modern American kitchen + cocktails, is offering an affordable three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner to-go, boasting a selection of small plates, including Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Whipped Buratta and Kale Salad; plus, guests’ choice of entrée, including Slow Roasted Turkey Breast, Herb Crusted Salmon, and Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder; and Apple Pie and Red Velvet Cake for dessert. The three-course dinner is $55/person and orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 215-563-5008. www.square1682.com

Feast Your Eyes

Feast Your Eyes has adapted its Thanksgiving menu so folks can order as little as two portions. Besides the à la carte menus, it offers a Box of Thanksgiving: a complete meal for 2 to 4 with many of the classics and a selection of vegan and gluten-free options. Both curbside pick up and delivery the Wednesday before and on Thanksgiving Day are offered. Since family gatherings will be smaller, all of its turkeys are in the smaller range this year. The farm providing turkeys has a limited quantity of these smaller turkeys so ordering early is encouraged. Feastyoureyescatering.com

Eatible Delights Catering

Are you looking to upgrade your Turkey Day feast? Eatible Delights Catering of Northwest Philly has deluxe options that go beyond the traditional Thanksgiving bird. They offer Top Round Roast Beef, Grilled Salmon, Smoky Sticky BBQ Ribs, and Turkey Wings as non-traditional mains with soulful sides such as creamy four-cheese macaroni and cheese, candied yams, wild rice, collard greens, and more. Order no later than Monday, Nov. 23. Call 215-236-3900. Eatibledelightscatering.com