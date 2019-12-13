The Scene: Drunk Santa

Santa has had one too many.

You probably would have, too, if you had to fly around the world and deal with taking pictures with millions of children every year. Drink up with the big man while there is no kids present.

Visit the Garage and get your picture taken with Santa! He may be a little drunk from all the $5 CityWide specials they’ll be serving up, but let’s face it, so will you! Pop Up Polaroid will there to snap photos of you and the bearded man from the north. Santa will be giving away some early Christmas presents to you naughty kids. So get here early and grab yours before they’re all gone!

What: Photos with Drunk Santa Where: Garage, 100 E. Girard Ave. When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m. How much: Free. More: facebook.com

