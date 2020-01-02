If you’re a woman in Philly, you should know that you always have a strong support system behind you. Meet up with other successful and creative ladies in the city each month at this networking event. Get inspired and share ideas with some people who understand you.

The group is kicking off 2020 with a monthly happy hour and will gather at R&D Cocktail Bar in Fishtown from 6-8 pm for eats, drinks and good company. Swag on swag on swag, too!

Free to register, food and drink is pay-as-you-go.

Grlpwrphl is a city collective for women in Philadelphia to network, collaborate, get inspired and share their story through events and workshops, conferences, weekend retreats, body-pos photo shoots and more.

What: Grlpwrphl Happy Hour. When: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 6 pm. Where: R&D Cocktail Bar, 1206 Frankford Ave. How much: Free. More: eventbrite.com

