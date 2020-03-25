The Rundown | March 26-April 2

What we’re digging on social media…

@Covidelphia | Instagram

A look at life – and the lack, thereof – in Philadelphia thanks to the coronavirus. The images aren’t fancy, but it offers what it’s calling a “visual time capsule” of life as we know it with the virus. It’s young and looking for submissions, so if you have a good depiction, follow this page and tag what you’re seeing as we all collectively wait in place to see what the future holds. | instagram.com/covidelphia/

@Picsofppacarsparkedillegally | Instagram

We especially love this page because it makes a point to call out the city’s most beguiled agency. It’s a daily dose of irony featuring PPA cars parked illegally, to the fact that the authority is still ticketing and booting even though its leader, Scott Petri, informed city residents that both would be held off at kiosks, meters and residential areas during the shutdown. | instagram.com/picsofppacarsparkedillegally/

If you’re a fan of images of Philly life you wouldn’t readily notice, you need to check out the work of Heidi Wiley @HSWStreets on Instagram. | Image via Instagram

@HSWStreets | Instagram

We’ve been hyping street photographer Heidi Wiley for a while now, and during the outbreak, we see this as an appropriate time more than ever to let you know that we’ve been following Wiley since the beginning and her photos of life in Philadelphia are some of the best we’ve seen anywhere. Give her a follow. You just might get inspired to dust off your camera. | instagram.com/hsw_streets/

The Philly Captain | YouTube

The most Philly dude out there. We love this guy who, for the past five years, takes us around to the Philadelphia many of us forgot exists and shows us all the shenanigans that take place. His most recent video is looking at life under the EL in the age of corona. Cops are kicking people in encampments out who have nowhere to go and shelter in place. It’s a conundrum that Cap conveys expertly. | youtube.com/channel/UCN_nfTW6C5G0cufi7l8tf7A

Things Found in Walls | Facebook

It’s an invitation-only Facebook group, but admittance is light and content is pretty eye-opening. Like the guy who found a slew of honeycombs in the floorboards of his new house to the guy who moved into his new home and found a copy of “The Anarchist’s Cookbook” in his basement, this list is interesting and somewhat disturbing at the same time. | facebook.com/groups/621567838362729/

Consider the following podcasts….

It’s Always Soccer in Philadelphia

Actually it’s not thanks to Covid-19 but it’s without question a 45-minute think tank about the Union, MLS and world soccer. It’s happening every week whether they play or not, and if you know the sport and you know Philly, you’re in for a treat. Hosted by Kevin Kinkead, this pod actually was voted among the best sports blogs in Philadelphia. | art19.com/shows/its-always-soccer-in-philadelphia

The Philly Blunt Podcast

We’re fans of the hosts, but it’s the guests who make this one. From former drug kingpin George Martorano to a professional cuddler, this podcast doesn’t care much about social norms, constraints or subscribing to groupthink of any kind. Which, as you can guess, is right up our alley. | stitcher.com/podcast/greg-caputo/the-philly-blunt

Our resident sexpert Timaree Schmit has a podcast and it’s one definitely worth a listen. | Image courtesy: SexwithTimaree.com

SEX with Timaree

We’re partial because she’s a regular contributor to PW, but also because she’s got a great podcast to boot. Schmit (“Dr. Schmit, if you’re feeling nasty”), dives into all things sex with a collection of guests ranging from certified sex doctors like herself to burlesque dancers. Think of this one as the sex-ed class we all wished we had before hitting college and realizing we don’t know a damn thing about just how awesome “doing it,” can truly be. | sexwithtimaree.com/subscribe-on-itunes/

Streets Dept.

Street art curator Conrad Benner and his Instagram page have flowed into an equally interesting pod filled with not just artists, but movers and shakers within the city. Our personal favorite was one from last season when profound insight into the inner workings of City Hall arrived from council member Helen Gym. However, Benner is celebrating season No. 3 and his latest guest is HAHA mag founder and art historian Ginger Rudolph. | streetsdept.com/podcast-season-3/

UNTOLD with Mike Adam

Mike Adam is the Philly-based DJ for Manhattan’s WNEW (102.7-FM) radio station. Late last year, Adam made a really good passion project out of telling the stories of America’s homeless population and trying to convey the personalities that coincide. These stories go into great detail and accurately portray that, for many Americans, being a person experiencing homelessness and despair is anything but a choice. | https://tunein.com/podcasts/Storytelling-Podcasts/UNTOLD-With-Mike-Adam-p1288237/

What we’re watching…

Peaky Blinders | Netflix

Compelling and visually accurate, we’re watching this one with interest as a good period crime drama is hard to find. Without giving too much away, it’s all about control between a series of British mafia families and the push-pull with the government. The plot of this show and its main star in Tommy Shelby (actor Cillian Murphy) is still riveting, six seasons later.

Onward | Amazon Prime

Like Frozen II, Disney released this one early, most likely for all the parents suffering from having to work a full-time job full of emails from nagging co-workers with screaming kids in the background. It’s for purchase now, but with a little patience you’ll be able to rent this one, and for those with Disney+ it’ll be the next new thing before you know it.

Hillary | Hulu

A documentary on the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton as she fought to become the first woman in office. We all know the result, but knowing the story provides pretty good insight into how these things work – behind the scenes. This also provides a look into life as the Clintons during this time and yes, husband and former President Bill Clinton’s infidelity still somehow manages to surface, because, why not?

Probably one of the rare instances you’ll find comedian Bert Kreischer with his shirt on. | Image: Wikicommons

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy | Netflix

We honestly thought this comedian and his shirtless act would get tired following his first special, but the second one is just as funny, and you can get past his less than perfect physique because you’ll be too busy laughing at his depiction of life as he knows it. Kreischer is actually one of a number of new stand-up comedic acts Netflix released just this month.

Mind Field | YouTube Originals

Before social distancing was a thing, YouTube director Michael Stevens quarantined himself for three full days to see what it was like. With no tech, clocks or things to really do, Stevens’ chronicling of just how lonely isolation can put a great deal into perspective and that we can hunker down in front of a TV or our smartphones to pass this shitty time in American history.

A sampling of the restaurants still hoping to serve you up something great. | Image provided

Because a virus shouldn’t keep you from great food…

Restaurants and bars throughout Philly are battling through the coronavirus and all of the restrictions that come with it. To help both them and you – our hungry readers – PW has a few things working:

Online at philadelphiaweekly.com, you will find a long, long list of restaurants and what they’re offering during the ordered shutdown of dining in. Since the rules and business climate seemingly change on a daily basis, we encourage you to, first, check it out, and, second, call the restaurant to make sure it still is offering these specials and services. If you want to be added to the list, send an email to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com.

PW is offering incredible online advertising opportunities for restaurants and businesses. They can take advantage of our reach online and through social media, such as Instagram, to reach thousands of our readers who are stuck inside their homes but still want a good meal. Email sales@philadelphiaweekly.com to find out how you can get your message out.

Finally, below is a sampling of all of the restaurants and businesses that have reached out to us with offers and deals they’re offering. Again, please check the websites and call the venues to learn more, as many also have merchandise and gift card offers.

The Olde Bar

will be providing a static limited menu of a la carte offerings as well as a family-style meal offering to be available through Caviar, Ubereats and touchless pickup in the store from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. | theoldebar.com

Mei Mei

will be offering takeout and curbside orders through calling the restaurant and Grubhub. Full menu available 4 p.m.-10 p.m. | meimeiphilly.com

Talula’s Table

is open from 7 a.m. -5 p.m. every day and offering an assortment of custom pick-up items, as well as a gourmet shopping experience where the guests can call or come in. The shop allowed only 10 guests in the space at a time. Guests are encouraged to call ahead. | talulastable.com

The Bourse Food Hall

is offering “Taste of The Bourse”: fare from five food hall vendors delivered to your front door in one order via Grubhub. Check out the “Delivering Right to Your Table” section on the website for more info. Additionally, each patron who orders delivery through March 27 and tags @TheBoursePhilly on Instagram with hashtag #BourseDeilvers, will go into the running to win a $25 gift card.|theboursephilly.com

The Franklin Fountain

Franklin Ice Cream Bar, & Shane Confectionery will be closed for as long as it’s deemed necessary. They will continue to offer ice cream and candy through Caviar’s local delivery services and will remain open at ShaneCandies.com/Shop, where they’ve discounted bonbons, seasonal candy, and Easter confections by up to 50 percent. Gift cards to both The Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionery are also available at 10 percent off, to be enjoyed during healthier times. | forsythiaphilly.com

Forsythia

the modern French restaurant in Old City from Chef Christopher Kearse is launching a specialty pick-up and delivery service. Patrons can call the restaurant to place orders from a daily menu posted on the website. Pick-up and delivery is available Tuesdays through Sundays. Additionally, Kearse is offering a special three-course Chef’s Tasting Menu for $30 per person on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, to help make stay-at-home weekends a little special. Those within a mile of the restaurant can choose free delivery or pick-up, while all other orders must be for pick-up. The delivery and pick-up windows are 5 to 8 pm each day.

Lalo

Is extending the delivery cap for all Familya Style orders and any delicious catering trays. Patrons can get free delivery within a 10-mile radius of Center City between 11:30 am and 5 pm. Lalo will also be offering curbside pickup outside The Bourse Food Hall’s 5th street entrance. | lalophilly.com

The Twisted Tail

Headhouse Square’s Southern-inspired restaurant, bar, and juke-joint, has added pick-up and expanded delivery. Patrons can call to order for pick-up in addition to a newly added free delivery option within a three-mile radius. Guests can order for both options between noon and 10 pm. The Twisted Tail is also available on Uber Eats. | thetwistedtail.com

Café Ynez

The Mexico City-inspired all-day café in Point Breeze has expanded its delivery and pickup availability to Caviar, GrubHub and Eat Street, as well as calling in an order for pickup. Patrons can enjoy delicious fare Mondays through Saturdays between 11 am and 9 pm, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | cafeynez.com

Rex 1516,

The restaurant and bar on South Street offers its entire menu of elevated Southern cuisine on Caviar daily from 3 to 9 pm, as well as the Rex 1516 Family Dinner. | rex1516.com

Khyber Pass Pub

An Old City favorite, offers delivery for, brunch, lunch, and dinner with options sure to please meat-lovers and vegans alike. This Southern-inspired menu offers dishes such as house-made Gumbo ($11), the Fried Green Tomato BLT ($17) made with slab bacon, mayo, and tabasco peppers remoulade, and Vegan BBQ Pulled Pork ($17) with spicy vinegar-ketchup barbecue sauce and coleslaw. | khyberpasspub.com

MilkBoy

Offer delivery for lunch and dinner. Features include a local favorite, the Hangover Burger ($16) with Thai chili mayo, grilled onion, bacon, egg, American cheese, and pickled peppers, Wings ($13) with a choice of sauces such as buffalo and BBQ, and a Caulisteak Sandwich ($12) with cauliflower, mushrooms, Tommy sauce, and American Cheese. | MilkBoy Chestnut St: milkboyphilly.com, MilkBoy South St: milkboysouthstreet.com

Urban Farmer

Located on Logan Circle, offers lunch and dinner featuring some of their signature dishes. Patrons can order a Filet ($44) for delivery during lunch and dinner. | urbanfarmerrestaurant.com

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” located on South Street, offers a newly expanded and vast selection of natural wines, dynamic reds, whites, and rosés. It will be serving to-go wines and snacks. | jetwinebar.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

Proudly located in Kensington, offers a wide selection of to-go options for some of Philly’s favorite brews. Guests can enjoy pick-six packs or growlers of staple brews such as Kenzinger and Pennsylvania Pale Ale or mix and match packs of Commonwealth Ciders. | philadelphiabrewing.com

bartaco

Known for upscale street food inspired by Southern California and Brazil and Uruguay, is offering delivery and takeout (with curbside pickup). | bartaco.com

Fogo de Chão

Just launched Fogo To-Go that offers a myriad of take-out selections available for curbside pickup, as well as delivery in select markets. | fogo.com

Related