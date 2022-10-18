The Continuing Surely-Ongoing List of Many Reasons to Hate Kanye West

The most horrific, most menacing month of Kanye West, or Ye – on or (kicked) off Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, now Parler, and the internet at large during his long, controversial career – gloriously cascaded into hell with a Revolt TV Drink Champs episode on Sunday night that sought to poke, mean edged holes in everything from the Black Lives Movement and George Floyd’s passing to Ye’s own White Lives Matter t-shirts featuring the Pope.

From lashing out at “Jewish Zionists” and “Jewish record label owners” to agreeing with the loathsome Candace Owens (it is Owen’s husband that owns Parler and sold it to Ye), Kanye West’s Revolt (ing) TV showcase alone makes a hard case for never allowing yourself to listen to classics such as 808s & Heartbreak ever again.

October isn’t over, so this is a living, Top Ten testament to the stupidity of Kanye West.

The shirt

October had barely started when Kanye West wore a t-shirt of his with the colorful, hurtful phrase “White Lives Matter” during his YZY SZN 9 runway presentation that took place in Paris. To make (Black) matters worse, he made Black models those shirts in what one Twitter responder called, “the culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting,” wrote @Blu_Alexia.

The double down

No sooner than the likes of Global Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson berated Kanye for the “White Lives Matter” shirt and his worldview of “pure violence,” he mocked the editor, only to find that Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid chimed in their support of Karefa-Johnson. After seeing that, Kanye pulled Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber into the fray with ““Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know.”

Then Kanye called into question his old friend and one-time collaborator John Legend for this Tweet: “THOSE BOOTS GAB WAS WEARING WERE F—–G TRAAAAAAAAAAASH BUT I’M SURE JOHN LEGEND STILL WANTS A PAIR. AND JUSTIN GET YOUR GIRL BEFORE I GET MAD.”

Oh, and then he called Black Lives Matter a “scam.”

The Tucker Carlson interview

Anybody going on Tucker Carlson’s show is open to ridicule For Kanye, however? Just another day in a very weird park. While many of his antisemitic comments were edited out – then played through Vice – Fox News’ foxiest and most right of its right-wing pundits got West to discuss Lizzo’s weight, his links to the Trump administration and the Clinton family, as well as attacking abortion rights.

Dissing Diddy

Shaun “Diddy” Combs tried to broker a peace between Kanye and the rest of the world after the White Lives Matter shirts debacle in a series of private messages, a goal set for West to “Stop Hurting Our People.” To this, West Instagrammed publicly, “I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money. Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me, I’ll be quiet as Virgil. But now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

“Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance.” Then West went on to say, after calling Diddy a “Fed” (?!) that “This ain’t a game… Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me… I told you this was war…Now gone get you some business.”

Dissing Bernard Arnault

West jumped on Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, of killing Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton who in actuality died in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.

Tremaine Emory, Supreme’s creative director, urged West to not use Virgil’s name as part of a “victim campaign” and while alleging how the rappers “rode on [Abloh] in group chats” before sharing a screenshot of West’s Instagram post about YZY SZN 9 from earlier in the day in which he proposed discussing “more important things like how late the show was or how Bernard Arnault killed my best friend.”

“Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum,” Emory said. “You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

The DEFCON/death con thing

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” wrote Kayne on Twitter as his levels of antisemitism began to rise, and stupidly, considering that the U.S. military defense alert state is known as DEFCON. But. Wait. He can’t be antisemitic. According to Kayne, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

When the tweet was taken down for “violating the service’s policies against hate speech” and West was later locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts, he put up a photo of he and Mark Zuckerberg together and joshed about the two once being buddies. There’s a scary hang.

Dov Charney

When the American Apparel now Los Angeles Apparel founder who printed Kanye’s White Lives Matter t-shirts, Dov Charney refused to release the shirts after West’s “Death con 3 on Jewish People” tweet, Charney encouraged West to visit the Holocaust Museum to see what his effect meant to Jewish people. West then told Charney to visit Planned Parenthood, “our Holocaust Museum,” in reference to Black America. Charney is kind-of-a-dick for printing these shirts in the first place, but standing up for Jews is always cool, so good on Dov.

Pete Davidson

Along with calling “Skeet” Davidson a heroin addict during his Drink Champs thing at Revolt.TV, he kept mentioning the SNL comedian having sex with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in front of a fire, as well as discussing the size of the comic’s dick. WTF. West also mentioned the Drake had sex with his one-time mother-in-law Kris Kardashian. WTFWTFWTF.

Candace Owens

When Candace Owens is the only person to defend you, you’re in trouble. “If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic,” Owens said during her Daily Wire podcast a week ago. “You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust. That’s if you’re an honest person, you’ll admit that, right?”

Which reminds me…. George Floyd

Owens’ new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, has greatly influenced Kanye West, so much so that one screening and West is saying blather such as this: “They hit [Floyd] with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that. They said he screamed for his mama; mama was his girlfriend. It’s in the documentary.” It doesn’t matter that billions have watched, over and over, police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until Floyd died. Candace Owens and Kanye West know differently.

Parler? Really?

Criticized as being a possible tool in hyping the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol building, Kanye West will more than likely own the right wing social media site by the time you read this as he’s kicked off of every other social on the planet. As a smart businessman up until now, if West read his own Tweets, he’d probably kick himself off his own site.