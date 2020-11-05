The BIG Three | Nov. 5-12

Election aftermath (or fallout)

At the time of this report, there was still no clear winner of who was slated to be the 47th President of these United States. Pennsylvania, specifically Philadelphia, is (was?) at the center of the political universe as both candidates are hoping the Keystone State and its counties like Bucks, Montgomery, and, of course, Philadelphia would deliver a win in their favor. With millions of mail-in ballots needing to be counted after the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline, that said, we still await which way Philly and the state swung. Knowing Philly, it’ll be interesting to see the fall out either way and just how soon our business can remove the plywood from their windows.

Philadelphia, meet your first Black female beer maker, Charise McGill. | Image courtesy: Kory Aversa

Show your support for Black-owned beer

Shoutout to Philadelphian Charise McGill for showing that beer making isn’t just for dudes with big beards and round bellies. Through her partnership with Doylestown Brewing Company, McGill’s French Toast Bites Ale made her the first Black woman in Pennsylvania to debut a brew. There are several ways to get your hands on a can of French Toast as McGill struck a partnership with goPuff to deliver a large share of the beer. You can find it under goPuff’s Beer and Philly Local Favorites section of the site. We’re also told that French Toast Bites Ale is also available at local beer distributors across the city and that there are select bars and restaurants carrying it as well. For more on this special brew, check out this week’s The Rundown. Cheers, Charise.

Movie buffs can enjoy a whole lot of conversation when it comes to film right here in Philadelphia all month long. | Image: Visit Philadelphia

All kinds of film festivals going on this month

Fall means film in Philadelphia (say that shit 10 times fast). This week, movie buffs can get into both the First Glance Film Festival and the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival. All of the information you need to know about the former located in this week’s The Rundown both in print and online at philadelphiaweekly.com. The latter in PAAFF, kicks off Nov. 5 and is going all-virtual with over 85 comedies, dramas and documentaries to choose from. PAAFF runs through Nov. 15 and in addition to movies also plans to feature a host of live music and panel conversations. | Nov. 5-15; paaff.org/

