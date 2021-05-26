Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • The Bellevue Hotel

    Greg Burton caught this shot of The Bellevue Hotel on a magnificent day in Philadelphia. You can see more of his work on Instagram: @burtonlens. If you have a photo you’d like to share with the city, send it to…

    Greg Burton caught this shot of The Bellevue Hotel on a magnificent day in Philadelphia. You can see more of his work on Instagram: @burtonlens. If you have a photo you’d like to share with the city, send it to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com or tag us on social at #PWBigPic.

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More

    Up Next in The Big Picture

    • GW fountain
      All around stoic

      Asim Ahmen took this beautiful photo of the Washington Monument Fountain framed against wispy clouds at Eakins Oval during his visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 2. Have a photo for the Big Pic? Email it to news@philadelphiaweekly.com or tag us…

      • Jan 6, 2021
    • Alleyway activity

      Workers move about on the 1700 block of Chancellor Street in the Rittenhouse neighborhood in late December. Talya Amati Lewis, a street photographer who spends a lot of time in Philly and New York, snapped this because she said the…

      • Feb 5, 2021
    • People march on street at festival
      Winter has no chill

      After the week that was, we dedicate this week’s Big Picture to warmer temperatures and the only thing cold being your favorite beverage of choice. This shot, by photographer Jeff Fusco on the roof of AKA University City reminded us…

      • Sep 6, 2019
    • Raphael Tiberino
      ‘The New Plague’

      This piece, titled, “The New Plague,” depicts life in Philadelphia in the age of COVID. Artist and educator Raphael Tiberino began painting at the age of four and has been in the spotlight as a professional creative for over 25…

      • May 5, 2021

    Most Popular This Week

    1. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
    2. Interests, News, OpinionNational progressives are watching Philly’s D.A. race
    3. Opinion, Voices of Our CityVoices | May 13-20
    4. From the Editor, OpinionI gotta go, but I’ll miss raising hell at PW
    5. News, People‘I’m going to kick Krasner’s ass’
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events
    Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
    Join Now

    Hide this message