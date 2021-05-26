Greg Burton caught this shot of The Bellevue Hotel on a magnificent day in Philadelphia. You can see more of his work on Instagram: @burtonlens. If you have a photo you’d like to share with the city, send it to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com or tag us on social at #PWBigPic.
The Bellevue Hotel
