Picture Perfect

    John Weiseman recently captured this image near Rittenhouse Square. If you have a picture you’d like to share with us – and everyone else – you can email it to news@philadelphiaweekly.com.

    Up Next in The Big Picture

    • City skyline

      PW reader Bettina Ricks sent us this great shot that was taken on a beautiful spring day near City Hall around 15th and Market, facing north. If you have a photo you’d like to share with everyone, email it to…

      • Dec 8, 2020
    • crew
      Headed back

      Chris Morris, a part-time crew coach at Conestoga High School, took this picture from the Schuylkill River as the crew is returning to Boathouse Row from practice. Practice ends everyday with this lap around the river bend to Boathouse Row…

      • Dec 20, 2020
    • GW fountain
      All around stoic

      Asim Ahmen took this beautiful photo of the Washington Monument Fountain framed against wispy clouds at Eakins Oval during his visit to Philadelphia on Jan. 2. Have a photo for the Big Pic? Email it to news@philadelphiaweekly.com or tag us…

      • Jan 6, 2021
    • City Hall lit up
      Lit!

      City Hall is absolutely glowing in this photo submitted by Jeff Freedman. Have a pic you think shines as well? Send it our way via mail@philadelphiaweekly.com or tag us on social media using the hashtag #PWBigPic.

      • Dec 13, 2019

