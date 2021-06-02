John Weiseman recently captured this image near Rittenhouse Square. If you have a picture you’d like to share with us – and everyone else – you can email it to news@philadelphiaweekly.com.
Picture Perfect
More Popular Articles
Most Popular This Week
- NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
- Interests, News, OpinionNational progressives are watching Philly’s D.A. race
- Opinion, Voices of Our CityVoices | May 13-20
- From the Editor, OpinionI gotta go, but I’ll miss raising hell at PW
- News, People‘I’m going to kick Krasner’s ass’