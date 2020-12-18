Still shopping? Clear your list with these ideas

It’s not too late to get that perfect gift for the person who could use a good drink (that’s pretty much all of us after this year) or who wants some tasty treats. We’ve rounded up a few places and gifts you’ll want to check out.

2SP Brewing Company

To keep the holiday tradition alive, Delaware County neighbors and friends 2SP Brewing Company and Wawa have partnered yet again for the highly anticipated release of Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout. It’s available at select Wawa locations, 2SP Brewing Company in Aston, and across the four-state region of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey at select distributors all holiday season long. That beer buff on your shopping list? This one is for them. 120 Concord Rd #101-103 | 484-483-7860 | 2spbrewing.com

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop has hit the nail on the head this year for imbibers across all holiday shopping lists with the addition of its new gift packages featuring all-inclusive DIY cocktail kits. Available now through the holidays for purchase online and via curbside pick-up, Art in the Age’s gift packages include three cocktail kits: Martini Gift Package, Old Fashioned Gift Package, and Beginner Bartender Gift Package, as well as the ultimate Art in the Age fan package, including branded glass, flask, tote, mug and more. All packages are available for $120 on its website. In addition, Art in the Age offers a variety of spirits, bitters, shrubs, glassware, books, and more available for purchase online or in-store. 116 N. 3rd Street | 215-922-2600 | artintheage.com

Image: Courtesy of Forsythia

Forsythia

Old City’s modern French bar and restaurant from Chef Christopher Kearse has crafted a stellar gift basket fit for the most discerning foodies on your shopping list. The robust holiday gift basket includes cheese, saucisson sec, house-made pasta and sauce, macaroons, truffle honey, jam, fresh-baked Forsythia focaccia and a bottle of wine for $100. Orders required one-day in advance of pick up. Available for online ordering until Monday, Dec. 21, and ready for pick up on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Additionally, Forsythia is offering a gift card special. Guests who purchase $500 total receive an additional $100 gift card to enjoy themselves, or as an added gift! 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

For the beer lovers on your holiday shopping list, you’ll want to hit up Philadelphia Brewing Company, one of Philadelphia’s oldest and largest breweries. From pale ales to porters, Philadelphia Brewing Company offers an array of craft brews that are sure to impress. Treat your loved ones to a six pack of Kenzinger Pilsner or Walt Wit Belgian-Style White Ale this holiday season and win the award for best gift-giver. Available now in single bottles, six packs, and cases for in-store pick up and online ordering. Check out the website for merchandise including growlers, glassware, T-shirts, and more. 2440 Frankford Ave | 215.427.2739 | philadelphiabrewing.com

Image: Courtesy of Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” is offering holiday bundles perfect for the wine connoisseur on your list, consisting of a stellar selection of wine gift packs and a premium cheese package. There are five wine gift packs to choose from, and each pack has three bottles included. The bundles are sorted by Black Owned/Operated, Female Winemakers, Orange Is The New Wine, Au Naturel, and Rosé All Day, and range in price from $55-$99. As for the assorted cheese and accoutrements, the package consists of three cheeses, house made pimento cheese, two buttermilk biscuits, pickles and jam for $25. Additional holiday gifts include gift certificates and Jet Wine Bar T-shirts, stickers and tote bags. Red and green tissue paper is available as gift wrap for all holiday bundles if desired. All of the above offerings are available now for purchase online, in-store or over the phone. Pick up is available until Friday, Dec. 24. 1525 South Street | 215.735.1116 | jetwinebar.com

