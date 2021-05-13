State of Our City | May 13-20

New spots for Parks on Tap

Parks on Tap has announced two new, season-long locations for 2021. The official season opening for both outside the famous Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) and at the all-new South-to-Christian Trails End (entry ramp at South Street and South 27th Street) took place May 6. Patrons can enjoy sweeping riverfront views, fresh food, beers on tap, wine and non-alcoholic beverages in a secure outdoor environment with comfortable chairs and clean restrooms. For more information, hours and more, visit parksontap.com.

Image: Marius Masalar

Hitting the right notes

The International Songwriting Competition has announced its 2020 winners, and Philly is well represented. Taking second place in the blues division were Frank Bey, Rick Estrin, Christoffer Lund Andersen, Kathy Murray (Frank Bey) for “All My Blues are Paid.” Congrats to all, and check out the complete list of winners and their music at songwritingcompetition.com/winners.

Image | Tim Koen

New music from Bazmati Vice

Bazmati Vice, Philly’s spicy blend of funk, rock, jazz and blues, worked on a new album for 18-plus months. It dropped last week on all streaming platforms and is definitely worth a listen. “Onward & Outward” features vocalist Ari Michaels on about half of the tracks. Check out the new music and see how far the band has come from its first iteration back in the day at Haverford College. Visit bazmativice.com for all of the details.

