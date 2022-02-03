Rundown: February 3-10

Food & Drink

Patchwork

Patchwork, a lively restaurant and bar focused on New American cuisine, is now open at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia.

The menu, curated by Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden, is inspired by Mid-Atlantic ingredients that can be found in local farms and fisheries, such as Cape May oysters, the signature Patchwork burger, sirloin steak frites with truffle fries and whiskey au poivre, and more. The 8-seat bar boasts a plethora of rotating local brews on draft, global wines, as well as signature cocktails crafted by in-house mixologists showcasing local and regional distilleries such as New Liberty Distillery and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey.

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Brunch is back: Wm. Mulherin’s Sons is debuting a new brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 am until 2 pm featuring rustic Italian dishes inspired by classic and seasonal flavors.

Menu highlights include an oatmeal brulée with caramelized banana, maple and sunflower and a roasted broccolini vegan caesar to start, followed by steak and eggs with crispy potatoes, and of course a selection of pasta dishes such as the mafaldine carbonara with roasted pork belly and a sunny side egg. Those with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss the decadent Italian-style French toast. Alongside these flavorful dishes comes a fresh list of creative brunch cocktails, from the Walk Of Shame, featuring gin, d’arancia Rossa, grapefruit, and bianco lambrusco, to the Other Side of the Pillow — a modern twist on the classic mimosa.

Volvér

Chef Jose Garces is thrilled to introduce Chef Jezabel Careaga as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Careaga’s residency will run through March 13. Funding will help support the initiatives of Fuerza for Humans, a non-profit focusing on mental health for the restaurant community.

The Chefs in Residency Program is a new program to support and raise up rising star minority chefs with a focus on Black, Brown, LGBTQ and Female chefs impacted by the pandemic.

Currently, Careaga’s menu will include Picada, Escabeche de Berejena Toast, Empanadas, Tamales Saltenos, Vacio con Papas Estrelladas, Estofado, Locro, Queso y Membrillo and Panqueque Con Dulce De Leche.

Finding Food on Mondays

The Bourse Food Hall

The Bourse, Old City’s modern artisanal food hall, offers a plethora of stellar and diverse options for those in need of a quick bite during lunch break or post-sight seeing on nearby historic Independence Mall. Vendors open on Mondays include The Marino Bros. for authentic Philly cheesesteaks, Abunai Poké with an array of BYO poké bowl offerings, Freebyrd Chicken boasting over-the-top fried chicken sandwiches, Rebel Taco with scratch-made Mexican fare, and Menagerie Coffee for freshly brewed coffee, pastries, and more.

MilkBoy

MilkBoy operates seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Served till 3pm, breakfast includes the fan-favorite breakfast burrito composed of tater tots, chihuahua cheese, drunken beans, guacamole, and scrambled eggs, followed by a robust lunch and dinner menu of elevated fast casual fare featuring the famed MilkBoy burger prepared with 6oz heritage Hereford beef, Tommy sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle, a veg-friendly cauliflower cheesesteak crafted on Liscio’s Bakery Signature Hoagie Roll, garlic aioli, grilled cremini mushrooms, fried onions, and Yard’s Beer Whiz, and much more.

North 3rd

North 3rd in Northern Liberties serves hearty pub fare with an ever-evolving menu of seasonal fare. Folks dining on a Monday evening can select from a variety of sandwiches, appetizers, and entrées including seared Atlantic salmon composed of garlic spinach, Thai curry sauce, and basmati rice, seared duck breast with truffle mashed potatoes, confit and croissant stuffing, and drizzled with brandied cherry jus, steak frites prime sirloin prepared with hand cut fries, garlic spinach, red wine and shallot reduction.

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern on Independence Mall is serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Mondays, in addition to a bustling bar program helmed by Lead Bartender Christopher Devern. Locals and visitors dining at the Old City restaurant and bar can indulge in a smattering of winter dishes available for dinner service including braised Moroccan spiced lamb shank composed of sweet potato puree, pearl onions, braised kale, and lamb jus, and short rib gnocchi crafted with parsnip purée, butternut squash, winter radish, and manchego.

Events

Reading Terminal Market To Host Lunar New Year Lion Dance

On Saturday, February 5 at 12 pm, performers from the Philadelphia Suns will do a traditional Lion Dance through Reading Terminal Market to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The group will parade through the aisles, stopping at Tambayan, Tea Leaf, Sang Kee Peking Duck, Four Seasons Juice Bar, and Little Thai Market to enjoy a head of cabbage. It is a Chinese custom for the lion to eat cabbage during the dance because it symbolizes wealth and the lion then shares that prosperity with the audience. Masks are required inside Reading Terminal Market. All performers will be fully masked for the duration of the event and the same is expected of all attendees.

Neon Currents

Contemporary work from eight regional neon artists are on display at two locations. Simultaneously staged at the Neon Museum of Philadelphia and The Art Trust at Meridian Bank in West Chester, Neon Currents features large installations, mixed media, and sculpture—showcasing the creative, exciting and inspiring ways neon is used beyond the traditional application of signage. Entering the world of neon from different pathways, the exhibiting artists include neon glass blowers, designers, and instructors. Curated by Eve Hoyt, the exhibits feature artists Len Davidson, Alissa Eberle, Eve Hoyt, Danielle James, Victoria Ahmadizadeh Melendez, Fred Musso, Mark Naylor, Haley Ryane Meushaw. Details at https://neonmuseumofphiladelphia.com/.

Philly Gumbo Mardis Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardis Gras with Philly Gumbo at City Winery and bring your beads! Philly Gumbo has pioneered New Orleans Music and Mardi Gras celebrations in Philadelphia, thrilling audiences with their party-hearty, dance-inducing mix of New Orleans R&B, blues, funk, soul and reggae for more than three decades. Feb. 26, 8 pm.

Up All Night Moshulu Boat Party

It’s time to Live While YOU’RE young! With a sound system, light show, and pyrotechnics like no other venue, The Deck at Moshulu Boat is a one-of-a-kind party experience with spectacular views of the Philly skyline and Ben Franklin Bridge. It’s a wonderful place to capture pics for social media. This is a rain or shine event, 21 & over, March 11 at 10 pm. Details at Eventbrite.

South Philly Heavyweight Boxing

South Philly heavyweight fighter Sonny Conto will go against Mike Marshall of Danbury, CT, in a six-round heavyweight fight at The Event Center at Live! Casino & Hotel on Thursday, February 24 at 7 pm. Details at Philadelphia.livecasinhotel.com.