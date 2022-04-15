Plants for sale locally: Where to buy plants in Philadelphia

Self-described “Philly’s Okay-est plant dad” Eric Smith recently provided key tips for anyone who can’t stop murdering plants.

If this is you, please consider reading this first.

Anyway, Smith also provided PW with a rundown of some of his favorite local spots to spend some green to procure some greenery. Check out this list and see where you need to go this weekend if you’re embarking on a plant parent journey. Bonus points: Smith’s personal experience and commentary follows each location’s listing; his comments follow his initials under each entry.

956 North 2nd Street

267-804-5753

ES: “Found in Northern Liberties and University City, STUMP not only has an impressive array of plants, but some really gorgeous planters.”

1526 East Passyunk Avenue

215-952-0811

ES: “Urban Jungle also offers landscaping services, and doesn’t just sell indoor plants, but tons of veggies and shrubs. As a bonus, stop by ILLExotics nearby, where you can check out plants and some very cute reptiles.”

2032 Frankford Avenue

areyouproper.com

ES: “A newer shop in Fishtown, they boast a great selection of plants, as well as beautiful home goods and wellness items, from crystals to bundles of sage.”

814 North 4th Street

215-627-6169

ES: “A huge shop in Northern Liberties where you can get anything from tiny succulents to huge, trough size planters.”

7904 Germantown Avenue

267-551-1996

ES: “Located in Chestnut Hill-not too far from Laurel Hill Cemetery-this lovely shop stocks plenty of succulents and beautiful planters.”

915 N. 28th Street

267-319-8494

ES: “In Brewerytown, this plant shop also offers up installations and showcases local art from Philadelphians in addition to having a wildly good plant selection.”

5123 Baltimore Avenue (Greensgrow West)

2501 East Cumberland Street (Greensgrow Farm)

2503 East Firth Street (Greensgrow Office)

ES: “And of course, there’s Greensgrow Farms in Fishtown and West Philadelphia. Both are open Thursday through Sunday, though I recommend following them on Instagram or signing up for their newsletter, to keep posted on closures, sales, and events.”