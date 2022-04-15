Search for:

    • Plants for sale locally: Where to buy plants in Philadelphia

    Plant people are our kind of people, but how do you become a plant person in the first place? Well, you buy plants.

    The facade of Urban Jungle on Passyunk Avenue, a brick garage with a big opening and lots of lush plants inside.
    Urban Jungle on East Passyunk in South Philly is one location to procure plants. (Photo courtesy of Urban Jungle.)

    Self-described “Philly’s Okay-est plant dad” Eric Smith recently provided key tips for anyone who can’t stop murdering plants.

    If this is you, please consider reading this first.

    Anyway, Smith also provided PW with a rundown of some of his favorite local spots to spend some green to procure some greenery. Check out this list and see where you need to go this weekend if you’re embarking on a plant parent journey. Bonus points: Smith’s personal experience and commentary follows each location’s listing; his comments follow his initials under each entry.

    STUMP

    956 North 2nd Street
    267-804-5753

    ES: “Found in Northern Liberties and University City, STUMP not only has an impressive array of plants, but some really gorgeous planters.”

    Urban Jungle

    1526 East Passyunk Avenue
    215-952-0811

    ES: “Urban Jungle also offers landscaping services, and doesn’t just sell indoor plants, but tons of veggies and shrubs. As a bonus, stop by ILLExotics nearby, where you can check out plants and some very cute reptiles.”

    Proper Goods

    2032 Frankford Avenue
    areyouproper.com

    ES: “A newer shop in Fishtown, they boast a great selection of plants, as well as beautiful home goods and wellness items, from crystals to bundles of sage.”

    City Planter

    814 North 4th Street
    215-627-6169

    ES: “A huge shop in Northern Liberties where you can get anything from tiny succulents to huge, trough size planters.”

    Sister Sunflower

    7904 Germantown Avenue
    267-551-1996

    ES: “Located in Chestnut Hill-not too far from Laurel Hill Cemetery-this lovely shop stocks plenty of succulents and beautiful planters.”

    Cultivaire

    915 N. 28th Street
    267-319-8494

    ES: “In Brewerytown, this plant shop also offers up installations and showcases local art from Philadelphians in addition to having a wildly good plant selection.”

    Greensgrow Farms

    5123 Baltimore Avenue (Greensgrow West)
    2501 East Cumberland Street (Greensgrow Farm)
    2503 East Firth Street (Greensgrow Office)

    ES: “And of course, there’s Greensgrow Farms in Fishtown and West Philadelphia. Both are open Thursday through Sunday, though I recommend following them on Instagram or signing up for their newsletter, to keep posted on closures, sales, and events.”

