The ground-breaking Jay-Z curated two-day festival, Made in America, returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Labor Day Weekend for the 10th year. Since its inception, the festival has brought the biggest names in music, and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love.

Festival goers have the option to purchase a single-day ticket to enjoy a portion of the weekend-long event. The one-day passes are now available on madeinamerica.frontgateticket.com.

Saturday, Sept. 4, lineup: Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi’erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, Destin Conrad.

Sunday, Sept. 5, lineup: Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, 26AR.

The festival not only honors artists and music lovers, but it also benefits organizations like Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare, United in Community and more that are vital to accomplishing much-needed positive work through Cause Village.

Produced by Roc Nation, this year’s festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance.

Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city, according to organizers.

To purchase one-day, or two-day tickets for Made In America, visit madeinamerica.frontgateticket.com.

VIP packages offering access to the Presidents’ Quarters, VIP viewing deck, air-conditioned lounge, premium cash bar, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging stations, dedicated fast lane entrance, an exclusive Made In America Festival gift item, VIP concierge, and more are available for $750. Existing ticket holders can upgrade to VIP for $600.

Purchase VIP packages here: vipnation.com/tour_date/made-in-america-philadelphia-pa-09-04-2021

As with most events these days, there are COVID rules and restrictions. The Made In America festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the city, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit vaccinefinder.org.

For the latest on the Made In America Festival, visit madeinamericafest.com.

________________

Grab breakfast, check out some art, more

Breakfast is back at a local restaurant, photographers can sharpen their skills, and more exciting events are just ahead.

Photoshop for Photographers

Adobe Photoshop is a program designed for many disciplines. By learning how to use the very powerful Photoshop tools designed specifically for photographers, you’ll discover how to make your good photos into great photos. Learn Photoshop in a small group setting, with lots of opportunity for questions and discussion. By the end of the series, you’ll have added some incredibly useful tools to your post-processing toolbox. Live, fully interactive virtual learning Session 1: Sept. 12, 10am – 1pm. Session 2: Sept. 19, 10am – 1pm. princetonphotoworkshop.com

Peace Day Philly

Peace Day Philly is the Philadelphia area initiative for the United Nations International Day of Peace, Sept. 21. Peace Day Philly encourages and offers programs and activities related to personal, local and global peace and justice each September. Peace Day Philly is in its 11th year and became an NGO affiliated with the United Nations in 2018. They will be presenting free, mostly virtual programs Sept. 14-21. peacedayphilly.org/events



A Proper Send-Off

The Clay Studio’s last exhibition at their Old City location, “A Proper Send-Off” will launch on Aug. 28 – an exhibition and benefit auction highlighted by works gifted by long-term supporters. Led by a significant group of works from Helen Drutt’s collection, “A Proper Send-Off” also includes unique pieces gifted by Barbara Horowitz, Larry and Mickey Magid, Brian Harding, Kathryn Narrow, and Bobbie Adams, among others. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the care and display of “The Clay Studio Collection,” which features the works of talented artists who have contributed to the success and longevity of The Clay Studio’s nearly 50-year history. “The Clay Studio Collection” will be on display for the first time once The Clay Studio relocates to 1425 N. American St. later this winter. theclaystudio.org

The Wasp’s Nest

Join Paper Doll Ensemble for The Wasp’s Nest, a devised sitcom-style presentation about a zany group of magical beings. A motley crew of Pearl, Fiorella, and unlucky Lucifer struggle with a seemingly simple task: what to do with a community garden? Spoiler alert! It gets messy. Created almost entirely via Zoom, this digital presentation deals with themes including politics, power, the prison-industrial complex, sex and gardening. Tickets are pay what you decide. The show is available on demand between Sept. 9 – Oct. 2. For more, visit fringearts.com.

Image | Courtesy of Red Owl Tavern

Breakfast is back

Red Owl Tavern, the contemporary kitchen and bar perched across from Independence Hall in Old City, is bringing back the crowd-pleasing daily breakfast service with a revamped menu from Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden featuring signature staples and brand-new offerings, in addition to an elevated weekend brunch. Locals and visitors are welcome to join Red Owl Tavern, located on the first floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, for the return of breakfast at the beloved Old City eatery. In preparation for the re-launch, Dearden crafted an extensive menu of classic dishes and seasonal fare, paired perfectly with locally-sourced coffee, and brunch cocktails including Mimosas and Bloody Marys. redowltavern.com

___________________

Music and theater take the spotlight

Concerts and theater productions are ramping up again. Here are a few of our favorites. But, again, check with venues before heading out as COVID rules can vary.

Image | Jay Gilbert

The Immediate Family

Esteemed rockers The Immediate Family have premiered their new music video “Fair Warning” via UltimateClassicRock.com. The track is the new single from the band’s highly anticipated new self-titled album, available Aug. 27 on Quarto Valley Records. The band’s fall tour kicks off on Nov. 3, and they will be playing the Ardmore Music Hall on Nov. 21. Tickets and details: ardmoremusichall.com

The Ongoing Plight of the Ferryman

Local production company Brainchild Stageworkx will open its dark musical comedy loosely based on the legend of the Ferryman on Oct. 1. Kharon the Ferryman (Kage Harris) is tasked with carrying souls to the other side, but has become bored with the monotony of his task. Azrael (Sophia Waninger), the angel of death, wants to maintain the natural order of things. What do you do when you don’t want to do the only thing you have to do? Plays and Players Theater, 1714 Delancey Street. Tickets and details: stageworkx.com

Twelfth Night

When Viola is shipwrecked in an unfamiliar land, they disguise themselves as a man setting off a chain of events that lead them, and everyone they encounter, on an exciting and often hilarious journey of self-discovery in this well-loved Shakespeare comedy. This production explores, explicitly and in-depth, the beautiful and exciting journeys of all of the characters in this heartwarming and raucously funny play, to discover who they really are, what they really want, and break the shackles of expectation for their gender and sexuality that society has held them in for too long. Join Indecorous Theatre Company for this outdoor Twelfth Night filled with laughter, love, music, and stunningly gorgeous language. Historic Strawberry Mansion. Sept. 11 at 4:30 pm. Indecoroustheatre.com

Sean Chambers

Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist/singer Sean Chambers has announced a string of tour dates in support of his Quarto Valley Records label debut CD, “That’s What I’m Talkin About” (a tribute to legendary former Howlin’ Wolf guitarist Hubert Sumlin), which came out on July 9. Chambers, who is a former member of Hubert Sumlin’s touring band, will be playing at Jamey’s House of Music on Sept. 30. This will be a special CD release party. Tickets: jameyshouseofmusic.com

AVATAR

AVATAR is hitting the road this fall and will be coming to Theatre of Living Arts on Sept. 5. Ambitious sorcerers of the highest order, AVATAR smashes the boundaries between band, theater troupe, and cinematic masterminds, with a series of celebrated albums and videos, and the immersive world of Avatar Country, a fantastical land where metal rules supreme. AVATAR songs are new anthems for the ages, precision heat-seeking missiles targeting a cultural landscape ready for fresh songs to champion from a band with a giant persona to rally behind. venue.tlaphilly.com

________________________

Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash

Netflix in September

Netflix has a host of new shows coming out next month, and here are a few we won’t miss – along with the date they will debut. Head over to netflix.com for more shows and details.

Afterlife of the Party

A social butterfly (Victoria Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all … dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky. Sept. 2.

Kate

Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Sept. 10.

Lucifer

This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Say a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Bring tissues. Sept 10.

Prey

On his bachelor party weekend, Roman, his brother Albert and their friends go on a hiking trip into the wild. When the group hears gunshots nearby, they attribute them to hunters in the woods. However, they soon find themselves in a desperate bid for survival when they realize that they have fallen prey to a mysterious shooter. Sept. 10.

Q-Force

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat – they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight guy Agent Buck. Sept. 2.

Dear White People

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 finds the characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and ‘90s-inspired musical event, Dear White People Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back. Sept. 22.