Moving long distances can be a real challenge, especially when you’re trying to find a reliable moving company in Philadelphia. You want a mover who’s trustworthy, efficient, and won’t break the bank. We’ve done the legwork for you.

This article discusses how top long-distance movers in Philadelphia can help both newcomers moving to the city and locals relocating elsewhere.

While Trinity Relocation Group is our #1 option due to its wide range of services and affordable rates, the best option for you will depend on your specific needs. Our guide aims to help you choose the most appropriate mover for your situation.

Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia

We assessed the best long-distance moving companies in Philadelphia to determine their level of expertise and range of services. Each company brings something unique to the table, whether it’s exceptional service, affordability, or 24/7 support. Keep reading to find out which one fits your moving needs and makes your transition as smooth as possible.

1. Trinity Relocation Group – Overall Best Long-Distance Movers in Philadelphia

Pros

Free 30-day storage

Pre-screened movers

Bonded and insured

Full-service or DIY moving

Offers packing equipment and instructions

Cons

No real-time quotes online

Why Choose Trinity Relocation Group?

Trinity Relocation Group distinguishes itself from other long-distance moving companies in Philadelphia by offering a personalized moving experience. According to Trinity’s website, they thoroughly assess and evaluate moving companies before matching them with clients.

This involves verifying that the companies possess valid DOT and FMCSA licenses, as well as confirming their safety track record and insurance coverage. Additionally, Trinity ensures that each moving company provides customers with a binding contract that solidifies all terms, including pricing.

Services Offered by Trinity Relocation Group

Trinity is a brokerage that specializes in assisting individuals with the transportation of their possessions when relocating.

With an extensive network of moving partners, Trinity is able to connect you with the most suitable option for your specific moving requirements. Apart from facilitating the search for the ideal moving company, Trinity also offers additional services such as:

Screening service providers

Negotiating discounts

Confirming bookings by collecting deposits

Providing customer service support throughout your entire moving process

Contacts

You can contact the company via telephone at (855) 565-9397.

Summary

Trinity Relocation Group is a comprehensive moving company aiding individuals in moving to new homes, whether it involves downsizing or relocating across the country. With over 15 years of experience, Trinity not only provides direct moving services but also mediates with other moving companies to secure the best arrangements for their customers.

2. Allegiance Moving & Storage – Best for Extra Services

Pros

Wide carrier network

Full-service movers

Residential and commercial relocating

Nationwide and local relocation

Free storage service for up to 30 days

Cons

Final moving prices differ from the company’s estimate

Why Choose Allegiance Moving & Storage?

We selected Allegiance Moving & Storage for their exceptional range of extra services, which stand out in the moving industry. The free storage service for up to 30 days is a unique offering that adds value, especially for those in need of temporary storage solutions.

Their commitment to transparent pricing, with a guarantee of no hidden fees, offers customers peace of mind. Moreover, their 20-plus years of experience reflects their reliability and expertise in handling various moving needs.

Services Offered by Allegiance Moving & Storage

Allegiance Moving and Storage offers more than just local and long-distance moving services. Collaborating with carriers, they provide packing and unpacking for personal, commercial, and special items like antiques and artwork. The company also offers temperature-controlled storage solutions suitable for short- and long-term needs, including overnight options.

Additionally, they have partnerships with specialized movers for auto transport services, accommodating personal or fleet vehicles alongside their standard moving services.

Contacts

Customers can contact Allegiance by dialing (833) 649-2032. Their representatives are accessible round the clock, every day of the week.

Summary

Allegiance Moving & Storage is a well-known long distance moving company in Philadelphia. It links you with a skilled moving company based on the specifics of your move. They collaborate with professional movers specializing in international, local, and interstate moving services.

3. Safe Ship Moving Services – Best for Full-Service Packing and Unpacking

Pros

24/7 support throughout your relocation

Free storage upon request

Veteran and family-owned

Services for moving cars available

Cons

Must contact for pricing

Why Choose Safe Ship Moving Services?

Safe Ship Moving is an authorized intermediary connecting individuals, families, and businesses with reputable transportation providers for their relocation needs. This means you get to work with top carriers in the industry who assist in packing, transporting, and unpacking your personal or office belongings.

Services Offered by Safe Ship Moving Services

Safe Ship, a licensed moving broker, focuses on the safe and affordable relocation of household items. They offer interstate and long-distance moving services for residential families, military personnel, and corporate offices.

Safe Ship handles all aspects of the move, from initial paperwork and meticulous planning to thoroughly screening carriers for the best fit. They take charge of packing, secure boxing, transportation, and organizing items at the new location for a stress-free move.

Contacts

For additional information on Safe Ship Moving Services and to inquire about a price estimate for your long-distance relocation, please visit their website at Safe Ship Moving Services or contact them directly at (888)-798-2852.

Summary

Safe Ship Moving Services offers a dependable and safe option for individuals, families, and businesses looking to make a long-distance move from Philadelphia. They are dedicated to accommodating your specific requirements and financial constraints, ensuring a customized and affordable moving experience.

4. America First Moving – Best for 24/7 Support

Pros

25 years in the industry

24/7 expert customer care

100% binding estimates

Feature flat rates and transparency in pricing

Cons

Mixed customer reviews

Why Choose Safe Ship Moving Services?

America First Moving offers simple and efficient moving services, accompanied by round-the-clock expert customer support and guaranteed fixed-price quotes.

The company has built strong personal connections with a carefully chosen group of top-notch, reputable carriers. As a result, they are able to negotiate affordable and highly competitive rates.

Services Offered by Safe Ship Moving Services

America First Moving is a company owned by a family with more than 25 years of experience in nationwide transportation logistics for residential and commercial relocations.

They specialize in long-distance moving and also offer professional packing services. America First Moving provides accurate and guaranteed cost estimates, ensuring trustworthy and dependable service from experienced logistics professionals.

Contacts

You can request one of the company’s services through its website or by calling its toll-free number, (855) 718-1368.

Summary

America First Moving has been in the nationwide logistics industry for over 25 years. They boast one of the most extensive networks of on-site movers in the United States. Additionally, they are licensed as a moving broker by the Department of Transportation.

5. Odyssey Moving Group – Best for Rush Moving

Pros

30 days of free storage and redelivery

Collaboration with hundreds of business and residential movers

Continental US long-distance moving specialist

AARP, AAA, military, and student discounts

Cons

Few customer reviews

Why Choose Odyssey Moving Group?

We selected Odyssey Moving Group for its exceptional efficiency in rush moving scenarios. Their ability to quickly mobilize a network of professional movers is a standout feature, particularly for those who need urgent relocation.

The company offers easy access to a broad range of services, covering everything from packing to storage, simplifying the moving process for you. Plus, their moving coordinators provide personalized support to address any concerns or requests promptly.

Services Offered by Odyssey Moving Group

Odyssey serves as a link between individuals relocating and moving companies, helping customers find moving services that match their needs and budgets. They partner with a wide range of domestic and international movers, leveraging high business volumes to secure competitive and cost-effective deals.

The companies in Odyssey’s network provide extensive services, including packing and unpacking, various storage options, and auto relocation services, catering to both residential and commercial clients.

Contacts

For additional information about Odyssey Moving Group and to inquire about a price estimate for your long-distance relocation, please visit their website at Odyssey Moving Group or get in touch with them directly at (855) 716-1986.

Summary

Odyssey Moving Group is a reputable and dependable option for your long-distance relocation to and from Philadelphia. As a licensed, bonded, and insured moving broker approved by the US Department of Transportation, Odyssey Moving Group connects customers with a diverse selection of affiliated moving companies.

6. National Moving Services – Best for Discounted Prices

Pros

Discounted long distance move

Movers with expertise

Complete mover screening

Simplifies moving

Cons

Final charges is based on carrier’s tariff

Why Choose National Moving Services?

National Moving Group is a top choice for long-distance moving, primarily due to their enticing offer of $300 off on state-to-state relocations. Their extensive experience of over 15 years in the moving industry ensures reliability and expertise.

Another thing that sets them apart is their commitment to providing 100% support throughout the moving process. Additionally, their professional network offers secure, climate-controlled storage solutions in case you need a temporary storage space.

Services Offered by National Moving Services

National Moving Group acts as a middleman, connecting customers with prescreened moving companies. They verify partners’ licenses, insurance, and reputations, and help negotiate fair quotes. Their customer service is available 24/7 during your move, and they also supply packing materials, boxes, and moving kits.

The company facilitates residential, commercial, and interstate moves, along with commercial delivery services. Additionally, they arrange automobile transportation and provide various services like crating, packing, furniture pad wrapping, unpacking, and both short- and long-term storage options.

Contacts

To learn more about National Moving Services and request a quote for your long distance move, you can visit their website at National Moving Services or contact them directly at 844-875-1545.

Summary

National Moving Services is a reliable and hassle-free choice for your long distance move from Philadelphia. The company facilitates residential, commercial, auto, and long-distance moves and offers professional packing and unpacking services, crating, and furniture padding. You can also buy moving kits, packing supplies, and moving boxes from National Moving Group.

Why Hire Professional Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia?

Hiring professional long-distance movers in Philadelphia offers several significant advantages:

Expertise in Long-Distance Logistics

Professional movers have the experience and knowledge to handle the logistics of a long-distance move. They are skilled in planning routes, handling interstate travel requirements, and dealing with any unexpected issues that may arise during a lengthy transit.

Proper Handling of Belongings

Long-distance moves require careful packing and handling to ensure that your belongings are safe and secure over thousands of miles. Professional movers have the right tools and techniques to pack your items properly and reduce the risk of damage.

Efficiency and Time-Saving

Professional movers can pack and load your belongings much faster than you might be able to do on your own. This speed and efficiency can save you a significant amount of time, which is especially valuable if you are on a tight schedule.

Reduced Stress and Hassle

Moving over long distances can be stressful. By hiring professionals, you can alleviate much of this stress. They handle the heavy lifting and the minute details of the move.

Insurance Coverage and Protection

To legally offer their services, long-distance movers in Philadelphia are required to have insurance coverage. In the unfortunate event that your valuable possessions are damaged during the move, you have the option to apply for financial compensation.

However, if you choose to handle the move by yourself, you may not receive any payout unless you get moving insurance.

Services Offered by Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia

Long-distance movers in Philadelphia offer a range of services to facilitate your move, which can include:

Packing and Unpacking Services

Experienced long-distance moving companies are available to help with the packing and unpacking process upon your request. They can also provide their own packing materials for added convenience if desired.

Loading and Unloading

Long-distance moving companies typically offer assistance with loading and unloading your items and boxes. It is important to prioritize long-distance movers in Philadelphia who are willing to transport your belongings upstairs or use hoisting methods when needed.

Storage Options

The best long-distance moving companies, whether they are based in Philadelphia or elsewhere, have the capability to offer overnight storage solutions.

Certain moves may require several days to complete when crossing the United States, making it crucial to find a company that provides affordable storage options.

Specialty Item Handling

Special care is necessary to ensure their safety when handling bulky objects like pianos or large antiques like grandfather clocks. It is also possible to request custom crates for unique items like chandeliers or artwork.

Customized Moving Plans

To enhance the customization of your relocation strategy, a range of services may be offered, such as:

Virtual assessments, which are frequently the most effective method for obtaining a precise evaluation without actually visiting your residence, are utilized to offer estimates.

Assistance is provided for items such as vintage furniture and artwork, including the option of crafting them for protection.

There are a variety of options for the size of the moving team. While a one-bedroom or studio apartment may only require one or two movers, a larger four or five-bedroom house could necessitate up to six individuals.

Cleaning services are available to assist you in avoiding leaving a mess behind after you move out.

Choosing the Right Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia

Beware of long-distance moving companies in Philadelphia that may not offer satisfactory service. It is important to be cautious about their reputation and areas of expertise.

Local Reputation and Reviews

It is crucial to conduct extensive research and carefully review feedback from reputable sources to ensure the company’s credibility. Valuable insights can be obtained from websites such as Yelp, Google, and the Better Business Bureau, which serve as excellent platforms for customer reviews.

Check for Licensing and Insurance

To ensure the safety of your belongings during the move, it is important to confirm that the moving company has the necessary licenses and insurance. You can verify their credentials by checking the registered mover database on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website.

Specialization in Long Distance Moves

Choose a company that specializes in long-distance moves. These movers will have the experience to handle the logistics and challenges associated with moving across state lines.

Ask about their experience with similar moves. Plus, confirm that they have the necessary equipment and expertise to transport your belongings safely and efficiently.

Transparent Services and Pricing

If you have a preference for either hourly rates or flat rates, opt for a moving company that offers transparent pricing devoid of any concealed charges.

Make sure to request a comprehensive quote that clearly outlines all the expenses associated with your move, especially if you are considering payday loans to cover your relocation costs.

Customer Service and Support

Consider the supplementary services provided by the relocation company, such as assistance with packing, unpacking, and storage alternatives. These services can assist in saving you time and energy throughout the relocation procedure, depending on your present requirements.

How Much Do Long Distance Movers Cost in Philadelphia, PA?

When preparing for a relocation over a significant distance, it is crucial to inquire about the expenses involved. The cost of engaging in long distance moving services in Philadelphia can fluctuate based on several factors.

For shorter distances and smaller residences, the price may start at slightly above $2,000. However, for larger homes and moves across the country, it could soar to over $13,000.

Factors Affecting Costs

The best moving companies in Pennsylvania typically take into account various factors when determining the cost of a move. These may include the distance of the move, the weight of your belongings, and any additional services that you may need, such as packing and storage.

It is important to note that these extra services may come with additional charges, so it is advisable to discuss your requirements with the moving company in advance.

Moving out of state requires more careful consideration compared to a local move. For instance, you may need to arrange overnight storage and accommodations for yourself for several days.

Moving companies may often charge per job rather than per hour for out-of-state moves. It is crucial to obtain personalized quotes from different moving companies in order to get an accurate estimate based on your specific needs and requirements.

Planning Your Long-Distance Move in Philadelphia, PA

Before reaching out to any of the best long-distance moving companies in Pennsylvania, strategize your budget, timeline, and other crucial factors. Here’s a guide to help you plan effectively:

Creating a Moving Timeline

Start by setting a realistic moving date and work backward to create a detailed timeline. This timeline should include major tasks like hiring movers, packing, transferring utilities, and changing your address.

Allocate enough time for each task and set reminders for important deadlines. Begin this process at least 8-12 weeks before your move to avoid last-minute rushes.

Organizing and Decluttering

Reducing the amount of things you have to transport can greatly cut down on expenses. Think about selling or giving away items you no longer require and only packing the essential belongings.

Setting a Budget

Obtaining a quotation for your estimated moving expenses is recommended to ensure accurate budgeting.

This is particularly crucial for long-distance moves, as they tend to be more costly. Some of the best long-distance moving companies in Philadelphia provide their hourly rates online, while others require a formal quote.

Scheduling Utilities and Services

Make sure you don’t experience any shortage of electricity, water, or gas after relocating to your new residence. It’s important to arrange for the utility services to begin on the same day as your move.

Address Change and Notifications

To ensure a smooth transition, inform all relevant companies and organizations, including government services and subscriptions, about your change of address.

Update your address information online prior to the arrival of your long-distance movers. This will help prevent any potential privacy breaches or the delivery of packages to your previous residence by mistake.

Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia FAQs

Have questions about long distance movers in Philadelphia? Explore our list of straightforward answers to find the information you’re seeking.

What Is the Average Commute Time in Philadelphia?

The typical employee spends approximately 31 minutes commuting to work. Although this exceeds the national average in the United States, it is not the longest commute time on record [1].

When Should I Begin Contacting Moving Companies?

It’s advisable to start contacting any of the best moving companies at least 6-8 weeks before your planned move date. This time frame allows you to get quotes, evaluate different services, and book your preferred mover well in advance, ensuring availability. For peak moving seasons, like summer, consider reaching out even earlier.

How Much Would a Philadelphia Move Cost for a One-, Two-, or Three-Bedroom House?

To receive a quote from most long-distance moving companies, whether in Philadelphia or elsewhere, you will typically need to provide them with detailed information.

This includes the size of your home, the number of your belongings, the estimated time and distance of the move, and any additional requirements, such as hoisting or walk-ups. These factors will impact the final cost of your move.

How Do I See All of the Moving Companies for Philadelphia, PA?

To see all of the moving companies in Philadelphia, PA, you can use Google Maps or online directories like Yelp. These platforms allow you to search for moving companies in the area and view ratings, reviews, and contact information. It’s also a good idea to ask for recommendations from friends or family who have recently moved in the area.

What Is the Housing Market Like in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia’s housing market is “somewhat competitive” as of late 2023. At $246,000, the typical home price is 1.8% less than it was a year ago [2].

A house usually takes sixteen days to sell. If you want to learn more about Pennsylvania’s real estate market and the finest home equity loans, do some research.

Who Are the Top 3 Interstate Movers in Philadelphia, PA?

The best long-distance movers in Philadelphia are Trinity Relocation Group, Allegiance Moving & Storage, and Safe Ship Moving Services.

Long Distance Movers in Philadelphia: Final Words

Long-distance movers in Philadelphia ease the relocation process, whether you’re moving to or from the city. These companies save time, reduce stress, and can be cost-effective, especially with insurance for damaged items. They provide secure transport and various services, including loading, unloading, driving, and furniture moving.

In general, Trinity Relocation Group is our top pick due to its experience and wide network of movers. However, the best moving company for you will ultimately depend on your specific needs as someone who is relocating to a new area.

