Live music headed our way

Looking to enjoy a night out at a concert? Here are a few shows that you’ll want to catch.

Najee, Michael Lington and Paul Taylor

Unwind and enjoy the smooth jazz sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flautist Najee and chart-topping saxophonists Michael Lington and Paul Taylor when they perform in The Event Center at Rivers Casino on Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49. riverscasino.com

Black Dice

Black Dice is an abstract electronic blues band currently based out of Los Angeles and Madrid, Spain. Formed in 1997, the band has roots in American DIY hardcore culture, evolving to incorporate sonic aspects of dub, techno, hip hop, tropicalia, and musique concrete while maintaining a crude punk aesthetic. Catch them Nov. 9 at 8:30pm at Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

Mavis Staples

That message – a clarion call to love, to faith, to justice, to brotherhood, to joy – lies at the heart of “We Get By,” Mavis Staples’ 12th studio album and first full-length collaboration with multi-Grammy Award-winner Ben Harper. You can see Staples perform Oct. 26 at City Winery. citywinery.com

Frazey Ford

Frazey Ford released her critically acclaimed album “U kin B the Sun” via Arts & Crafts in 2020. With its graceful collision of soul and psychedelia and sometimes ’70s funk, it’s a body of work that invites both self-reflection and wildly joyful movement, and ultimately sparks a quiet transcendence. Experience the record live at World Cafe Live on Oct. 29. wl.seetickets.us

Ashnikko

Blue-haired alt-pop superstar Ashnikko has had a huge year with the release of her widely acclaimed mixtape “DEMIDEVIL,” firmly solidifying herself as a 2021 Artist to Watch and proving that she has moved well beyond her viral TikTok days. See for yourself when she plays The Fillmore on Oct. 27. thefillmorephilly.com

Christian Leave

Critically-acclaimed alt-breakout Christian Leave is hitting the road with bedroom pop giant beabadoobee this fall. Beyond piling up 6 million total streams and counting, his latest EP went straight into the top spots in high-profile playlists. Find out why when you see him at Union Transfer on Nov. 2. utphilly.com

Jinjer

After dropping one of the most anticipated metal albums of the year, “Wallflowers” – which commanded the charts worldwide by achieving No. 1 and top 10 rankings in the U.S. and beyond – Jinjer wasted no time hitting the road in Europe, once again proving that if there is a chance to tour, even in these strange times, JINJER will risk almost anything to give their fans a show to remember See Jinjer on Nov. 24 at TLA. venue.tlaphilly.com

Image | Elli Lauren

Caamp

Caamp will be making a stop atThe Fillmore on Nov. 12. Caamp was formed by Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, who bonded over a shared love of music, love of home and inspiration they culled from Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing together, quickly growing a rabid fan base. thefillmorephilly.com

Hayden Pedigo

Texas guitarist Hayden Pedigo is playing PhilaMOCA on Nov. 2 in support of his new album “Letting Go,” out now via Mexican Summer. His first release on the label, “Letting Go” combines the American Primitive guitar picking styles of John Fahey with experimental sound design and manipulation. The album has gained support from NPR Music, Rolling Stone Country, Aquarium Drunkard, Bandcamp, and more. philamoca.org

Chris’ Jazz Café

Chris Jazz Café welcomes two stellar acts to its stage in November: The John Pizzarelli Trio and Davina & The Vagabonds on Nov. 5 and 6 and Nov. 26 and 27, respectively. Pizzarelli, the world-renowned jazz guitarist, singer and recent Grammy Award-winning producer, debuted his first solo guitar album of his five decade career a few months ago. Altoona native Davina Sowers fronts this quirky, high-energy, retro-infused, jazz-meets-blues outfit that was founded in 2006 and has steadily won fans around the globe. chrisjazzcafe.com

Hayes Carll

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hayes Carll will perform at Ardmore Music Hall on Nov. 2 in support of his highly anticipated album “You Get It All,” out Oct. 29 via Dualtone. Produced by Kenny Greenberg and Alison Moorer, “You Get It All” is the award-winning troubadour’s eighth album and follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed release, “What It Is. What It Is.” wl.seetickets.us

The Front Bottoms

Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms are currently on the road for their first proper headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album “In Sickness & In Flames.” The tour, which features special guests Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague, will stop at The Fillmore on Oct. 22. thefillmorephilly.com

__________________________

Laugh, scream, have a good time

From laugh-out-loud to a horror convention, here are a few things we’ll be checking out in the coming days and weeks.

The Biology of Games

Join Thirsty Dice for The Biology of Games: A night of animal themed games, biologists and board game designers. Speakers include Elizabeth Hargrave, designer of Wingspan; Dominic Crapuchettes, designer of Oceans & Evolution and founder of NorthStar Games; Ana Alonso, second-year PhD student at University of Pennsylvania; and Katie McCluskey, Entomology Research Technician/Lab Manager University of Pennsylvania Dept. Of Biology andMES/ML Dual Candidate. Oct. 21 at 6pm. thirstydice.com

The Chinese Lady

Directed by Justin Jain. Featuring Bi Jean Ngo and Dan Kim. In 1834, 14-year-old Afong Moy becomes the first Chinese woman to set foot on U.S. soil, dreaming of bridging the two countries’ cultures with her political savvy and philosophical prowess. But as she delights curious white people with displays of her daily life, does her (side)show bridge the cultural gap or widen it? Presented by InterAct Theatre Company. The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Oct. 29 – Nov. 21. interacttheatre.org

Jim Norton

Jim Norton brings his national standup tour to Helium Comedy Club Oct. 28-31. Norton was recently seen in the Netflix feature film “The Irishman” starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. He is also featured in the most recent season of Netflix’s standup series “The Degenerates,” which premiered on New Year’s Day 2020. philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Monster-Mania Con

Monster-Mania Con is bringing the largest horror convention ever to the Greater Philly Expo in Oaks the weekend of Oct. 22-24. Joining will be: Addams Family star Christina Ricci, horror host Joe Bob Briggs, stars from the Halloween film series, and many more. phillyexpocenter.com

Photo Credit: Christian Payment

Whitmer Thomas

Whitmer Thomas, the Alabama-born LA-based multidisciplinary artist, has announced a December U.S. tour featuring new material and songs. Thomas’ debut comedy special “The Golden One,” was produced by Bo Burnham, Chris Storer, and A24, and was released by HBO in February 2020 to rave reviews. Catch Thomas Dec. 9 at PhilaMOCA. eventbrite.com

Mohanad Elshieky

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky is headlining Philly Punch Line on Oct. 27. He is a digital producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and earned his stripes in Portland, where he’s a local favorite. punchlinephilly.com

_________________________

World Vegan Day

World Vegan Day is right around the corner on Nov. 1, and to celebrate the veg-friendly bash we’re highlighting go-to Philadelphia restaurants offering ridiculously delicious plant-based fare.

Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge

The eclectic Northern Liberties diner and lounge serves up a satiating vegan fare with starters including Silky Hummus ($9) and Seitan Wings ($12), as well as crowd-pleasing handheld sandwiches including Crispy Maitake Mushroom ($14) crafted with vegan buttermilk marinade, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and vegan poblano aioli, served on a vegan sweet potato bun, and the Impossible Burger ($10) prepared with a 4 oz patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and vegan thousand island, served on a vegan sweet potato bun. 435 Spring Garden St. | 215.592.8838 | silkcityphilly.com

Photo Credit: Lexy Pierce

Sor Ynez

The Mexico City-inspired restaurant in South Kensington offers an abundance of plant-based dishes with an authentic Mexican flare, including the meat-less and dairy-free Vegan Mixiote ($18) crafted with eggplant, chayote squash, nopales, carrot, celery root, kale, chipotle sauce, and steamed in banana leaves, served with fried red onions and rice, Sikil Pak ($12) prepared with Mayan pumpkin seed hummus, pomegranate, crudite, and house chips, and Alt Pastor Tacos ($12) composed of spit-roasted cauliflower, red chile, pineapple, salsa verde, onions, and cilantro. 1800 N American St. | 215.309.2582 | sorynez.com

Triangle Tavern

Triangle Tavern on East Passyunk Avenue, home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, offers a plethora of creative, unique vegan friendly fare sure to impress the elite of food enthusiasts with all-vegan dishes including Spaghetti & Meatballs ($15), Seitan Wings ($13), Roast Beef ($12), Cheesesteak ($12), Crab Cake ($11), Red or White Pizza ($12), and much more. 1338 S 10 th St. | 215.800.1992 | triangletavernphilly.com

Sabrina’s Café

The locally grown group of popular restaurants puts a twist on the classic Philly cheesesteak with the meatless and dairy-free, fan-favorite dishes Veggie Philly Cheesesteak crafted with marinated seitan as the base, topped with sautéed onions and long hots served with a vegan cheese on a Sarcone’s roll, and Tofu Scramble prepared with spiced tofu, sauteed onions, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, and shallots. Fairmount | 1804 Callowhill St | 215.636.9061 | University City | 227 N 34 th St | 215.222.1022 | sabrinascafe.com

Square 1682The modern American kitchen boasts a rich and spice-forward, vegan entrée with the signature Cauliflower Curry ($26) composed of madras curry, coconut milk, crispy chickpeas, and spinach. 121 South 17 th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com