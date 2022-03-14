How to help Ukraine: Five ways you can make a big impact right now

For all our faults as a people, Americans consistently demonstrate compassion in the face of incalculable tragedy, offering to help strangers they’ve never met – sometimes faraway in places they’ve never heard of.

Ukraine is a place most of us have heard of, probably. The cities of Kyiv and Odessa we might’ve seen in movies or even visited at some point. In the Philly area, about 60,000 people claim Ukrainian heritage, with about 16,000 Ukranian emigres calling the Delaware Valley home, according to reporting by Noah Zucker for Philly Voice.

Given Philly’s obsession with realness, the specter of Soviet-style disinformation and profligate mind games and deception is a glaring philosophical assault on our local values and customs.

Do you think that dirtball Vladimir Putin would ever get out of line at a Sixers game? Gimme a break. The bum. Save that for cities that aren’t afraid of the sports fanbase.

But more than our shared values or the cold, emotionless DNA connection is our figurative connection as sibling democracies, one much older and the other much younger. The younger, Ukraine, is now under grave threat of being forcibly led astray away from fairness, multiculturalism, fact-based policy debates, and individual rights and toward the cave dwelling ignorance of superstition and rumor, propaganda, whataboutism, rampant corruption, and societal standards and laws that constantly change based upon the whim of whoever is the most senior bureaucrat holding a rifle pointed at that state’s citizens.

These are big issues, admittedly. Overwhelming even. So, how, exactly, can Philadelphians help?

Here are five ways you can make a difference right now for Ukraine as the country heroically resists the Russian occupying force. Most involve monetary donations. Cash is the most effective way to help any one organization, cause, or humanitarian effort. Low on cash? No problem. You can express your First Amendment rights at no cost aside from a few minutes of your time, and we’ve provided instructions for that, too.

Still want to do more? You could always go above and beyond and stop whining on Facebook about gas prices since Russia’s illegal war and sanctions imposed on the rogue nation are affecting global oil supply. Gas prices might be higher for a little bit. This is where it actually matters: does freedom have price? And are human lives worth more than refilling our gas tanks?

Besides, nobody needs to know how high the gas price is at the Sunoco down the way. We can see it, it’s the big lit up sign.