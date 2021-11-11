Gobble, gobble, gobble it up

Bank & Bourbon

Bank & Bourbon’s historic Thanksgiving Day experience is back. Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Joe Thomas Jr. have prepared a festive meal featuring flavorful seasonal salads and soups; signature charcuterie and cheese displays from local farms; a robust carving station featuring savory turkey, prime rib and salmon and mouth-watering sweet treats from its kitchen full of pies and cookies galore. bankandbourbon.com

Steak 48

This Thanksgiving, Steak 48 will offer special seasonal menu items in addition to their full menu of a la carte offerings. Guests can enjoy turkey offered as a main entrée, as well as seasonal sides, including truffle mashed potatoes, stuffing and praline sweet potato alongside the restaurant’s signature offerings of prime steaks, fresh raw bar and seafood options, creative appetizers, hearty sides and indulgent desserts. steak48.com

Dolce Italian

The restaurant features a pre-fixed menu featuring choices of first, second, main and dessert. Thanksgiving classics, including Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Roasted Turkey & Gravy, and Turkey and Pumpkin Cheesecake, will be offered alongside Italian specialties like Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Stuffing with Spicy Italian Sausage and Warm Apple Crostata with Vanilla Gelato. dolceitalianrestaurant.com

The Wayward

The Wayward’s French-inspired seasonal menu items will be offered a la cart alongside a select few Thanksgiving dishes available only on Thanksgiving day. Seasonal menu items include Smoked Honeynut Squash (raclette, pumpkin seed), Pan Seared Scallop (served with butternut squash, maitake, lardo, preserved lemon), Half Roasted Chicken (pan roasted vegetables, saffron aioli, vin verte). thewayward.com

Revolution Chophouse

Thanksgiving dinner features roasted turkey, herbed stuffing, whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, sage turkey jus. Also check out “The Gobble” sandwich to-go (roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce with warm gravy served on a Liscio’s roll). vfcasino.com

Bridget Foy’s

Bridget and the Foys will resume their special holiday dinners again in-person starting with Bridget Foy’s Thanksgiving Dinner. Bridget Foy’s will be open from 1pm to 7pm with dine-in service inside in the dining room, bar and bar lounge, and outside under the heated covered patio. Dinner includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry compote and gravy. Also, Bridget Foy’s will offer take-out and pre-order for packages and pies. 200 South Street. bridgetfoys.com

Fork

Fork will be open and taking reservations 1pm – 8pm on Thanksgiving Day, serving a four-course prix-fixe menu for $95/person. The entree will be served to share per two people. Visit the website for the full menu. Reservations are available via OpenTable. 306 Market Street. forkrestaurant.com

Garces Trading Company

Garces serves up a Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the trimmings. Let Garces do the cooking so you can spend more time with your family. Thanksgiving dinner is prepared with ease with Garces’ heat-and-serve meal. Reheat instructions will be provided. Minimum of 2 servings. garcestradingcompany.com

El Camino Real

Forget the dirty dishes, grocery shopping and cooking. Make the Thanksgiving holiday simple this year. Order your homemade turkey dinner from El Camino Real with easy pick up in Northern Liberties. All orders must be in by Nov. 23. 1040 N. 2nd St. elcaminophilly.com

Chez Colet

Sweet moments are returning! Executive Chef Edward Hancock is bringing local goodness and a taste of French Art de Vivre to “Action de grâce,” and it’s going to be one to remember! (Action de grâce is translated into Thanksgiving in French.) Chez Colet at Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square presents the single most lavish Thanksgiving meal and buffet in the city. 120 S. 17th St. sofitel-philadelphia.com

Positano Coast

Positano Coast is featuring trays to go. Each tray serves 10 guests. 48 hours notice requested. Visit the website for details. 212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor. positanocoast.net

Sophie’s BBQ

Sophie’s BBQ in downtown Ardmore is offering Thanksgiving turkeys this year with whole birds at $150 and half birds for $80 each. Each order includes cornbread, cranberry stuffing and brisket gravy. Catering menu pricing and orders also available for extra sides with any bird purchase. 64 Rittenhouse Pl. sophiesbbq.com

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop is teaming up with Philadelphia-based Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie to provide a sweet and spirited Thanksgiving for all with a decadent cordial and pie combo. To get started, folks can choose a sweet or savory Hand Pie Pack, followed by selecting preferred Art in the Age cordial pairing – including Blueberry, Sierra Fig, Spiced Maple, and Apple Crisp. Pre-order is available online and pick-up is on Nov. 24 at Art in the Age. Additionally, on Thanksgiving Eve, Art in the Age will host a Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market from 3 – 6pm. 116 N. 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | http://artintheage.com

Image | Courtesy of Forsythia

Forsythia

Chef Christopher Kearse’s contemporary bar and restaurant in Old City boasts an elevated, carefully curated dinner menu available for takeaway. For $100 per person, a robust lineup of Thanksgiving fare includes Cherry-Smoked Turkey Leg, Turkey Thigh Confit, Cornbread and Turkey Neck Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts, Lacinato Kale and Fregola Sarda Salad, Lobster and Pumpkin Bisque, House Baked Focaccia, and Spiced Cider Crumb Cake, in addition to complimentary wine Pairings. Online ordering can be made by visiting Forsythia’s website, and pick-up will be on Nov. 24. The deadline for purchasing the takeaway meal is Nov. 21. 233 Chestnut Street | 215.644.9395 | forsythiaphilly.com

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American tavern on Independence Mall offers locals and tourists an evening of giving thanks among a bevy of mouthwatering, seasonal fare courtesy of Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden and team. This year, dine at Red Owl Tavern and enjoy a prix fixe meal for $65 per person with offerings including Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Local Cheese of the Day, Roasted Amish Chicken, Scallops, and Elverson Farms Turkey. Pair with a savory side such as garlic-smashed potatoes, delicata squash, and sautéed mixed veggies for the ultimate Thanksgiving feast. 433 Chestnut St | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

Image | Square 1682

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets is offering guests an all-day feast fit for a foodie this Thanksgiving, available for dine-in from 10am – 7pm. Guests can choose a la carte or $65 three-course prix fixe meal with satiating, seasonal dishes from Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe, including Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Crab Dip, Herb Crusted Salmon, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Cauliflower Curry, and Apple Pie. Each entrée is served with a heaping portion of whipped sweet potato, classic brioche stuffing, and French green beans. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square is serving up a family-style Thanksgiving dinner to be enjoyed on-site or in the comforts of home on Nov. 25 from noon – 10pm. For $55 per person, guests can select a preferred protein including Roasted Lancaster Turkey, Braised Short Rib, and Pineapple Glazed Ham, as well as decadent side dishes such as Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, and Cornbread Stuffing. To cap off the feast, enjoy freshly-baked Pumpkin, Apple, or Pecan Mini Pies for dessert. All takeaway orders must be received by Nov. 18. Preferred pick-up times are 11am – 2pm on Thanksgiving. 509 S. 2nd St. I 215.558.2471 I thetwistedtail.com

Urban Farmer

For $95 per person, guests dining at Urban Farmer for Thanksgiving Dinner can enjoy a sophisticated three-course culinary experience including Roasted Cauliflower and Roasted Garlic Soup, Short Rib Gnocchi, Pennsylvania Roasted Turkey, 1855 Farms Prime Rib, Kabocha Squash Risotto, and Classic Pumpkin Pie or Bourbon Pecan Tart for dessert. An array of delightful sides consists of cornbread turkey stuffing, roasted carrot and parsnip, and housemade cranberry sauce. For those looking to partake in a holiday spent at home, Urban Farmer’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go ($190) feeds 4 – 6 people and is available for pick-up on Nov. 25 from noon – 3pm. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Image | Courtesy of Bloomsday

Bloomsday

Bloomsday will have a selection of pastries that can be pre-ordered through email at patrick@bloomsdaycafe.com. Once a query is received, an order form will be sent with the full menu where pastries and quantity can be selected. Following this, customers will receive an invoice and schedule a time to secure payment over the phone. The pre-order window ends Nov. 21 at noon. Pastry pickup is from 10am-3pm on Nov. 24. bloomsdaycafe.com

Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. will be offering Thanksgiving dinner packages, “sides” packages, crabcake platters, baked brie, and other platters for pick-up in the Italian Market, Ardmore Farmers Market, Wayne, and Rittenhouse. Preorders must be placed by Nov. 19 by 3pm. Pick up times will be on Nov. 24 from 11am-3pm and Nov. 25 from 9am-noon. Turkeys will be available to pre-order for pick up at Rittenhouse. The Rittenhouse, Ardmore, Franklin, and Wayne locations will also be featuring a special Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich with cranberry sauce and butternut squash stuffing on a pretzel roll ($10.99). dibruno.com

Lil Pop Shop

For Thanksgiving, Lil Pop Shop will be offering a selection of pies available for preorder. Preorders will close Nov. 19 at 5pm and can be picked up at the West Philadelphia Lil Pop Shop location or Rally Coffee. Lil Pop Shop’s Thanksgiving pie menu includes Pumpkin with Sugar Leaves ($30), perfectly spiced silky smooth pumpkin custard in an all-butter pie crust garnished with sugar pie crust cookie leaves. lilpopshop.com

Image | Bondfire Media

Oyster House

For Thanksgiving, Oyster House will be selling oyster stuffing, pies and trays of shrimp cocktail for pick up from 1pm-5pm on Nov. 24 from 1pm-5pm. To place a preorder, call Oyster House at (215) 567-7683. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 at 5pm. Menu offerings for preorder include a Shrimp Cocktail Platter ($78) that has two dozen jumbo Gulf shrimp, served with cocktail sauce & lemons, and Cornbread Oyster Stuffing ($36) that serves 4-6 people. oysterhousephilly.com

Pie Bird Farm

For Thanksgiving, Pie Bird is offering a special holiday selection of their sweet and savory pies, which are currently available for preorder through their website for farm pick up on Nov. 23 from 10am-6pm and Nov. 24 from 10am-2pm. The menu includes Double Crust Apple (starting at $15), Apple & Cranberry Lattice (starting at $15), and Heirloom Squash & Pumpkin (starting at $15). piebirdfarm.com

Porco’s Porchetta & Small Oven Pastry Shop

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Porco’s will be offering their Turketta sandwich, aka “Porco’s Gobbler” through Dec. 4. This sandwich is a skin-on turkey breast filleted and rubbed with pork lard then doused in a herb mixture and slow roasted. It is finished with a brioche roll and a house cranberry mostarda along with a slice of savory pudding (aka Porco’s version of stuffing) and topped with homemade Turkey gravy along with a slice of heirloom tomato, and lettuce. smallovenpastryshop.com

Revolution Taco

Revolution Taco will be offering a soft corn tortilla stuffed with fried turkey breast, mole gravy, and tamarind cranberry compote for the month of November. Diners can choose a platter of 2 ($9.89) or 3 ($14.59). therevolutiontaco.com