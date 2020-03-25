Five questions: Tre Murrell

North Philadelphia’s Tre Murrell is not only a rising R&B artist but an overall entertainer.

At a young age, he also jumped in to dancing and acting. But now, especially with his newest studio production, “Do U,” his focus is on becoming the future of R&B.

Murrell gained popularity as a teen after releasing his first viral social media hit video “Hit It For Me One Time.” At one point, he had more than 80,000 followers on Vine.

After that, Murrell began to host events in the tri-state area and became a social media personality. Eventually, though, he decided to focus on bringing life to modern R&B and using his creativity and talent to shift the urban culture.

Murrell’s “Do U” captures that R&B heartfelt sound with a new 2020 tempo added and is available on YouTube. PW recently caught up with Murrell to talk about his music and how the city has impacted his career.

How has living in North Philadelphia impacted your music and your career? How does your music reflect living here?

Living in North Philadelphia held a big impact on my career just by seeing things around me – such as viewing the less fortunate every day, friends not making it past 25 and seeing a whole bunch of rappers where I come from.

The first thing my culture looks at when you put North Philly and music together is rap. So I’m just grateful to bring a different style to the table.

I get my style and wordplay from this city. When I say that, I mean the way I can connect through music. All the songs I write come from the heart and every situation around me. Philadelphia reflects on my music a lot.

It’s a crowded playing field out there for up-and-coming performing artists. What sets you apart from the rest? How are you carving out a unique niche in the industry?

What sets me apart from others is my character, sound and drive. I love being around any type of music, even if it’s just an instrument playing. I’m what you would call an all-around spirit.

When I’m around others, I make sure I’m bringing my sound to the air and not a mirror. When I’m in the studio, I’m my biggest critic. I make sure I’m getting everything out that I heard while I was writing it and then go into having fun and finding new tricks in the booth. I’m very hard on myself, but that’s just because I know I can do better, just the drive in me.

I’m carving out a unique niche in the industry by studying those who came before me. Making sure I’m in the loop of what’s needed to know about the singers and performers that I look up to.

You just released “Do U.” Talk a little about how it came together. What inspired you? What has the response been?

What inspired me to write “Do U” was a feeling of not knowing if these women feel the same way I do. The way I feel about her, does she feel the same? Before I get in too deep, does she feel the way I do? The response on the song has been nothing but great feedback so far, it’s one of those relatable tracks.

When you’re not in the studio or turning out videos, what do you like to do? Tell our readers a little about yourself when you’re not in the music spotlight.

In my spare time, I love to link with other creators and create. From time to time, I have these small events where local creatives come together and vibe out to their favorite song or make one from scratch. I also love to link with friends and go down to the gym and run some basketball.

What does the future hold for you? Where do you see yourself five years from now?

My future holds a singer that’s gonna pave the way for anyone coming after me to get inspired and focus on sharing their gift with the world. In five years, I see myself at my peak, selling out arenas and stamping my name on billboards. Providing for my family and giving back to the Philadelphia area.

