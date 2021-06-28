Search for:
Pointing Hand
Join the altPhilly membership program for exclusive content and awesome perks. Become a Member

    • Eat up, Main Line

    Main Line Today Restaurant Week to debut

    Al Pastor
    Image | Courtesy of Al Pastor

    Main Line Today and Today Media have announced the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running Aug. 23 and Sept. 5. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both – dine-in or takeout.

    “Main Line Today Restaurant Week will be a 14-day celebration of our region’s top chefs, restaurants and purveyors,” said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. “We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. We spent months talking to our culinary community and gathering input to see how we can best offer our support. We’re proud to have the community’s support as we present something we hope will be truly memorable and impactful – not just this year but in years to come.”

    For its inaugural year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

    Image | Courtesy of Amis Trattoria

    The early list of participating restaurants includes:

    333 Belrose Bar & Grill

    Al Pastor

    Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar

    Amis Trattoria

    Avola Kitchen + Bar

    Cornerstone Bar & Grill

    DiFabios

    Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill

    Jasper’s Backyard

    La Cabra Brewing

    Liberty Union Bar and Grill

    Lola’s Garden

    NECTAR

    Pizzeria Vetri

    Pomod’oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant

    Rams Head Bar & Grill

    Revival Pizza Pub

    Ryan Christopher’s BYOB

    Stove & Tap Lansdale

    Stove & Tap Malvern

    Stove & Tap West Chester

    Terrain café

    The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

    The Gables at Chadds Ford

    The Goat’s Beard

    Victory Brewing Company

    In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic. The latter will have a chance to shine at the first-ever Purveyor Showcase, held on Aug. 17. Participating eateries will receive tickets to this exclusive event, so they can connect with purveyors, network with other chefs and restaurants, and get energized for the days ahead.

    Restaurant and purveyor registration is now open. The first-year goal is more than 50 participating restaurants, and organizers have already confirmed 30. Look for the full list of restaurants, chefs and menu teasers in early July.

    Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County’s Brandywine Valley, Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR
    Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.

    If you read this story and liked it, consider joining altPhilly, our membership program that offers exclusive content, instant access to the editor and awesome perks for like-minded Philadelphians. At PW, our coverage goes against the grain of the local mainstream media.

    Join altPhilly Now
    Learn More
    • Eugene Zenyatta

      Eugene Zenyatta was raised on old-time Memphis 'rasslin' and strongly prefers the company of dogs to people. His greatest heartbreak came in the 2010 Breeders' Cup Classic.

    Up Next in Food / Drink

    Most Popular This Week

    1. OpinionArts and money
    2. NewsFood, festivities and ALL the fireworks planned for this summer’s Wawa Welcome America celebration
    3. OpinionThe dangers of being afraid to offend
    4. NewsIs Larry Krasner above the law?
    5. LGBTQ / Sex, Sex with TimareeTalking to your kids about porn
    More Popular Articles

    Upcoming Philly Events

    More Events
    Enjoying Philly Weekly?Consider joining altPhilly, an exclusive community with access to members-only content and more. Learn More
    Join Now

    Hide this message