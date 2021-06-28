Eat up, Main Line

Main Line Today and Today Media have announced the debut of Main Line Today Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running Aug. 23 and Sept. 5. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus for lunch ($24.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity) and dinner ($36.95, plus tax, beverage and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner or both – dine-in or takeout.

“Main Line Today Restaurant Week will be a 14-day celebration of our region’s top chefs, restaurants and purveyors,” said Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. “We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. We spent months talking to our culinary community and gathering input to see how we can best offer our support. We’re proud to have the community’s support as we present something we hope will be truly memorable and impactful – not just this year but in years to come.”

For its inaugural year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

Image | Courtesy of Amis Trattoria

The early list of participating restaurants includes:

333 Belrose Bar & Grill

Al Pastor

Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar

Amis Trattoria

Avola Kitchen + Bar

Cornerstone Bar & Grill

DiFabios

Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill

Jasper’s Backyard

La Cabra Brewing

Liberty Union Bar and Grill

Lola’s Garden

NECTAR

Pizzeria Vetri

Pomod’oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant

Rams Head Bar & Grill

Revival Pizza Pub

Ryan Christopher’s BYOB

Stove & Tap Lansdale

Stove & Tap Malvern

Stove & Tap West Chester

Terrain café

The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

The Gables at Chadds Ford

The Goat’s Beard

Victory Brewing Company

In addition to the restaurants, the program also supports the local farmers and purveyors hit hardest by the pandemic. The latter will have a chance to shine at the first-ever Purveyor Showcase, held on Aug. 17. Participating eateries will receive tickets to this exclusive event, so they can connect with purveyors, network with other chefs and restaurants, and get energized for the days ahead.

Restaurant and purveyor registration is now open. The first-year goal is more than 50 participating restaurants, and organizers have already confirmed 30. Look for the full list of restaurants, chefs and menu teasers in early July.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by presenting sponsor Firstrust Bank, with additional support from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County’s Brandywine Valley, Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR

Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For more information and registration forms, visit MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week or call (610) 325-4630.