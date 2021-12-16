Eat, drink, be merry

Christmas is almost here, and we’ve rounded up some great places to eat, drink and be merry. Be sure to contact the establishment in advance to check on hours, availability, reservations, COVID rules, etc.

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American tavern on Independence Mall, offers folks an evening of festive fare courtesy of Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden. This Christmas, dine at Red Owl Tavern and enjoy a robust, prix fixe meal for $65 per person with offerings including Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Local Cheese of the Day, Roasted Amish Chicken, Scallops, and Braised Moroccan Spiced Lamb Shank with sweet potato purée, pearl onions, braised kale, and lamb jus. Pair with a heaping side such as garlic-smashed potatoes, delicata squash, and sautéed mixed veggies for the ultimate holiday feast. 433 Chestnut St | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17 and Sansom streets offers diners a spirited multi-course meal with small plates, sweet treats, entrées, and everything in-between. Chef Mackenson Horebe crafted a flavorful lineup with standout dishes including Glazed Lamb Chops, Ricotta Ravioli, Beef Short Rib with glazed root vegetables and grilled broccoli, Branzino Filet served alongside lemon-scented potato, wilted spinach, and citrus, an all-vegan Cauliflower Curry, and house-made Cheesecake with wild berry compote for dessert. The three-course, all-day feast is available for dine-in from 10am – 7pm on Dec. 25, and is priced at $55 per person. 121 South 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse has a top-notch selection of holiday fare available for take-away and dine-in this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests dining at Urban Farmer can enjoy elevated offerings served a la carte including an 8oz. Pennsylvania Ham ($28) prepared with bourbon apple cider glaze, and a 10oz. 1855 Beef Ribeye ($40) crafted with red wine beef jus, and horseradish aioli. For those looking to celebrate at home, Urban Farmer’s Christmas At Home ($185) feeds 4 – 6 people and is available for pick-up on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from noon – 3pm. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Steak 48

Steak 48, located in Center City, will be open for the holidays to serve upscale classic and creative steakhouse fare. Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This holiday season, Steak 48 is pleased to offer diners their upscale, modern steakhouse offerings. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature offerings – a variety of prime steaks, fresh raw bar and seafood options, creative appetizers, hearty sides and indulgent desserts. steak48.com

The Wayward

The Wayward, located in Center City in the East Market Neighborhood, (within the Canopy Hotel) will be open on Christmas Eve and day with a special pre-fixed holiday menu. Course 1 – choice of Salad Verte or Butternut Squash Soup. Course 2 – choice of Cast Iron Roasted Whole Branzino or Brick Oven Roasted Cornish Hen. Course 3 – Sweet Potato Crème Brûlée. thewayward.com

Revolution Chop House

Revolution Chop House, located at Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, featuring holiday specials in addition to their standard classic American steakhouse offerings. Enjoy seasonal holiday special menu items including Potato Leek Soup (chive oil, crispy leeks), Roast Prime Rib (choice of 16 oz. or 22 oz. cut, whipped potatoes, asparagus, beef jus, bearnaise sauce), and Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding (vanilla crème anglaise, hot chocolate shooter), plus additional steakhouse options. vfcasino.com

The Olde Bar

Garces Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner is back by popular demand. The Olde bar presents Chef Jose Garces’ twist on the traditional Christmas Eve meal with seven courses for $85 per person for the prix fixe tasting menu. Dec. 24. 125 Walnut Street | 215-253-3777 | theoldebar.com

The Fin

Executive Chef Valentin Bay presents Feast of the Seven Fishes – 7 Fish Seafood Boil

This will run from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24. Cocktail special: tarragon and thyme vesper (London dry gin, vodka, blanc vermouth, tarragon and thyme tincture,lemon oil). 1000 Frankford Ave. | (888) 377-3818 | thefinusa.com

Izakaya by Yanaga

Feast of the 7 Fishes Sushi Dinner Presented by Kevin Yanaga. $60 per person

minimum 2 people to serve. Dec. 22-23. 1832 Frankford Ave | (267) 310-3554 | byyanaga.com

Cry Baby Pasta

Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Two Seatings 5:00pm & 7:30pm. Only prex fixe menu available: $55 per person. 627 S. 3rd Street | 267-534-3076 | crybabypasta.com

La Famiglia

Join them until Dec. 30th, Tuesday to Friday, for their Seven Fish Menu. Reservations required. 8 S. Front Street | (215) 922-2803 | lafamiglia.com

Bridget Foy’s

Christmas Day: Reservations from 3pm to 8pm. New for this year: Winter Lobster Feast for Christmas Eve and Day. 200 South Street | 215-922-1813 | bridgetfoys.com

Craft Hall

Craft Hall debuts Santa Claus Brunch on Dec. 19, from 11am to 3pm. Free photos taken with children. Santa will even head out to the puppy porch during the event for pics with the pups. The menu is part of the new Bubbles and Brunch, with a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, beer, wine and house drinks for only $39.95 for adults and kids under 21 only $15, and kids under 5 free. 901 N Delaware Ave | (267) 297-2072 | crafthallphilly.com

Sweet Holiday Wonderland

Candytopia presents Sweet Holiday Wonderland through the end of the year. The final days of Candytopia in Philadelphia are filled with sugar, spice and everything nice as this major attraction adds extra sugar, sparkle and blind for the holidays. Head to Philadelphia Fashion District for a deliciously immersive and outrageously interactive party. Candy lovers and visitors are invited to wear their Santa hats, reindeer ears, glittery scarves and festive garb to add to the holiday vibes. 901 Market St Suite 1150 | candytopia.com/philadelphia

The Rittenhouse

With offerings for Christmas and New Year’s as well as a festive seasonal cocktail menu, The Rittenhouse is the perfect destination to celebrate the season. On Christmas Eve, enjoy a festive jazz performance by the Cecilia Fernebrog Duo, a Swedish musician who creates a soulful, modern, and exciting environment while incorporating Philadelphia’s diverse music traditions. Complement the sounds with The Library Bar’s holiday cocktails such as the Jingle Brew featuring Hornitos Tequila, triple sec, homemade hibiscus simple, and fresh lime juice and Dark Light made with Bombay Sapphire gin, cranberries, apples, and lime garnished with rosemary sprig and fresh cranberries, to name a few. On Christmas morning, guests are invited to Lacroix to enjoy breakfast along with several festivities around the property including a beautiful outdoor chalet. rittenhousehotel.com

Bank and Bourbon

Celebrate Christmas at Bank & Bourbon. Enjoy a complete festive holiday buffet amongst your closest friends and family with a selection of seasonal salads, including a Roasted Squash Salad, Brussels Sprouts Caesar, carving stations featuring Montreal Smoked Short Rib, Honey-Baked Virginia Ham and Whole Roasted Verlasso Salmon, displays of seafood, local cheeses and favorites like Whipped Ricotta and Bourbon Glazed Carrots. End the meal with sweet treats, including Chocolate Yule Log, seasonal pies, cookies and more. The Christmas buffet is $85 per adult, $25 per child with optional $35 wine pairing. Bankandbourbon.com

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Philadelphia’s oldest continuously operating tavern and one of the oldest in the country, has been creating happy holiday memories for 161 years. It is transformed into a winter wonderland during the holidays. It’s like Christmas on steroids, and the family that owns McGillin’s (husband/wife/son) can provide decorating tips and show how to make holiday cocktails, like Poinsettia Punch and a Candy Cane Martini. Its cocktail prices do not pop up during the holidays – all Christmas cocktails $8-11. mcgillins.com

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop is a one-stop-shop for gift giving this season with their Holiday Market, held every Saturday and Sunday in December. Shoppers can expect a variety of local vendors offering books, clothing, plants, and more for sale in addition to Art in the Age’s extensive selection of Tamworth Distilling and New Liberty Distillery craft spirits and curated gift packages, glassware, bar tools and cocktail mixers. 116 N 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com/

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, EPABID is hosting a slew of festive events this holiday season, including photos with Santa for children and pets, pop-up music performances, spirited decorations adorning the Avenue, and much more, during the month of December. For more information about Deck the Ave and upcoming holiday happenings on East Passyunk Avenue, go to visiteastpassyunk.com