Catching up with Close Cash

Philadelphia rapper Close Cash is preparing for the release of his upcoming project entitled “The Pregame,” a five-single masterpiece set to drop in mid-October.

Since the pandemic started, Cash has been working hard in the studio. Back in August, he dropped a video from a joint project featuring local creative Hashland. The single “Flavors” racked up more than 20,000 streams on Spotify. He was also most recently featured on Holland producer Teeze’s Meditape, with his track, “Whats da Vision?”

Cash’s first taste of music was with a children’s choir, and later adolescent choir, at Willingboro Presbyterian Church in New Jersey. Cash began to learn piano in the second grade and then percussion (via Cherokee High School band and orchestra) from his sophomore to senior years of high school. His first start in rap was with the “Rhyme Soul-Jahs” in the sixth grade.

He released his first mixtape, “Smooth Sailings” in January 2012 under the name of Alovett. After taking a hiatus from music, he released his first self-produced project, “Neck Of The Woods (Part One)” in November 2017.

In May 2018, he relocated to Philadelphia, where he met Hashland (an artist and DJ) via an iffe Lifted show at Kung Fu Necktie. Close Cash became fully immersed in the Philadelphia music scene and released his first album, “4:08,” a year later on May 30, 2019.

This January, Cash teamed up with Hashland and Myka to create the supergroup known as TIL-3. All three mesh together to create an alternative hip-hop sound that embodies the true spirit of underground nightlife and all it has to offer.

Close Cash tributes his singing influences to the likes of Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, T-Pain, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd and Travis Scott. He also tributes his rapping influences to the likes of Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Drake, Big Sean and A$AP Rocky.

PW recently caught up with him to talk about the Philly music scene and his upcoming projects.

‘Philadelphia’s music scene is the most slept on in the world. But it’s fated with the same “egosystem” as many other places. To which there’s a commonality of mindset that it’s “one vs. other” as opposed to everyone can win.” – Philadelphia hip hop artist Close Cash

How did the pandemic and all of its closures affect you? Other than working in the studio, how did you spend your self-isolation time?

More than anything, this pandemic has given me a new mindset and expanded my purpose. Having the time to really stretch my versatility and exercise all avenues of my potential has been crucial to sharpening my sound and brand. I’ve really been able to get better with my workflow, what sounds I add to give the music more texture, and being recognizant of how different flows appropriate to certain parts of the instrumental.

My last project, “4:08” was a lot less organized. If I had to compare the next two projects, they really blow it out of the water. We’re at the point now where making a hit record is pretty effortless, all that’s lacking is the exposure. Working with NoCap215, my visuals are now going to be shot with both a camera and a drone.

Allowing for a solid step up in quality as of recent. I want to stay in the lane of making films, not necessarily music videos. Something that tells a story, makes you feel something and grips you from start to finish.

Close Cash has been working hard in the studio since the pandemic started He does this suggesting that Philly’s scene doesn’t get the respect it deserves. | Image: Daquan Harris IG: @lost96er

How would you describe the Philadelphia music scene? Is this the place you want to be right now?

In terms of hip-hop? Philadelphia’s music scene is the most slept on in the world. Like when you want to talk about talent per capita, I don’t see a city higher than Philly to be honest. But it’s fated with the same “egosystem” as many other places. To which there’s a commonality of the mindset that it’s “one vs. other” as opposed to everyone can win.

Shoutout to the many beacons speaking out against this though and I believe the city is (slowly but surely) getting closer to a point where all the artists will share a similar page.

Either way, competitive nature isn’t bad either and it’s needed for everyone to want to be the best they can. I believe the only difference is how you carry your wins and how you carry your losses.

Other than the release of “The Pregame” in mid-October, what’s ahead for you? Assuming the pandemic clears up at some point, what do you want to be doing and working on?

More clothing in my store! That’s one of my low-key, yet high-key priorities right now alongside my music. Before November, expect a plethora of items to be dropped on my website. Also going to be doing some more giveaways.

Also, we’re planning to not only drop “The Pregame” but also my next album “Private Party” before the year is up as well. Depending on the status of COVID, I would like to try some album-release events because that is something I never got to do with the release of “4:08.”

I miss doing shows more than life itself. That’s really my favorite part of being a musician.

Performing live is really an adrenaline like no other. My people know how crazy we get when the gloves are off. Soon as that kick hits, it’s go time. Energy at 10, I don’t like any dead silence… like none whatsoever. I need it to be controlled mayhem, like you could lose your life but you’re in heaven at the same time. I really hope live shows aren’t a thing of the past, that would be devastating and really make me question my career. Until then, it’s just about creating the best content imaginable and finding out all the ways that we can continue to personally push the envelope.

What are the best ways for your fans to keep up with what you’re doing?

Easily, my website and Instagram! My website is simple: www.close.cash and all of social media handles are @closecash.

