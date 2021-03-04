Bitcoin of America is on the Rise: 800+ Locations

With such high demand, Bitcoin ATM operators are placing more and more locations across the country.

You may have recently noticed a Bitcoin ATM at your local gas station or convenience store. It is very likely that one of those machines are operated by Bitcoin of America. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). They offer several different services along with their Bitcoin ATMs. They have locations in almost every major city across the USA. Bitcoin of America has been known to provide fast and hassle-free transactions to their customers. They also offer top of the line customer support, which makes them one of the best in the industry.

Because Bitcoin has been such a relevant topic, many people have been wondering how to buy bitcoin. Bitcoin of America provides several different style tutorials. They have guides on their website that help customers navigate through the process. They even have a YouTube channel with video tutorials, making it easy for users to follow along.

When you visit a Bitcoin of America location, they offer phone and email support to all customers. They even have live chat on their website to help assist with any questions a customer might have. To make things even easier, Bitcoin of America locations are often in places you already shop. This means you can purchase Bitcoin while filling up a tank of gas or buying groceries.

If you are new to Bitcoin, Bitcoin of America offers a great alternative option. They recently launched a Tablet Program. A Bitcoin tablet allows a customer to interact with another person, instead of a machine. If you prefer a face-to-face purchasing experience, their tablet program is a great option for you! You can find a Bitcoin tablet location in smaller cities. The reason for this is that most ATMs are in major cities and customers often drive hours just to get to a location. Bitcoin of America has placed their tablets in small towns, saving customers money and time. However, there are still tablet locations in major cities to help accommodate all customer’s preferences.

With all of the hype surrounding Bitcoin, many business owners have wondered how they can get involved. Bitcoin of America offers a host program, where business owners can get their hands on a Bitcoin ATM. The signup process is all digital, which makes it fast and easy. Store owners have the opportunity to earn some passive income for their business, increase their store foot traffic, and take advantage of extra advertising.

Bitcoin of America markets each location with a budget dedicated to that specific store. They provide posters, stickers, and any marketing materials needed for each location. They even handle everything from customer support to maintenance and marketing. You can visit Bitcoin of America’s website to sign up as a host and view locations near you!

