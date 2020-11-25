Bitcoin ATM’s are Booming: Take Advantage of this Zero Risk/Zero Cost Opportunity with Bitcoin of America

Bitcoin of America is registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum).

Bitcoin of America works directly with the customer without any third-party intermediaries. Currently, they have over 450 ATM locations. These locations range anywhere from small to big cities. One city in particular that has continued to expand at a rapid pace is Philadelphia. If you are looking to buy bitcoin in Philadelphia, Bitcoin of America has got you covered.

What Does Expansion Look Like for Bitcoin of America?

Bitcoin of America has helped hundreds of small businesses earn extra income during these unprecedented times. BOA’s President and founder, Sonny Meraban believes that now is the time to become involved in Bitcoin whether you’re a customer or a business owner.

“The price of Bitcoin is about to hit the highest it has ever been and has the potential to surpass that,” he said.

Bitcoin of America has made it easy for any small or large business to become involved. These businesses vary anywhere from a gas station to a liquor store. There is zero knowledge of Bitcoin required. You may be wondering, what’s in it for you? There are several benefits to hosting an ATM at your location. Bitcoin of America provides free online advertising, increased foot traffic, and passive income. They handle everything from customer support to maintenance.

Meraban hopes to see rapid growth in the ATM business within the next two years. According to Coin ATM Radar, the number of Bitcoin ATM’s is increasing at a steady pace. Meraban has big plans for 2021. He is about to revolutionize the Bitcoin ATM business.

“We are on our way to creating a universal ATM. We want ours to do it all. Our machines will function as a traditional ATM with the addition of cryptocurrency capabilities”, Meraban says.

Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange with hundreds of locations around the United States.

Are There Other Hosting Opportunities Besides ATMs?

Bitcoin of America recently launched their tablet program. It is referred to as a “Bitcoin ATM in the palm of your hands.” BOA’s tablets allow for customers to have a face-to-face purchasing experience. A customer simply walks into any BOA location and hands the merchant cash. The merchant is responsible for making the transaction. Most tablet locations are in rural areas, giving customers who live far from major cities access to cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin tablets are similar to Bitcoin ATMs in that they are flexible when it comes to hosting. Whether you own a phone repair shop or your located in a mall, BOA’s tablets are small and take up little to no space. BOA’s tablet program has been successful for beginners looking to become involved in cryptocurrency.

This is just one of the many ways Bitcoin of America is working to help educate the public on the basics of Bitcoin. They believe that there are still a large number of people who are not using it due to lack of understanding. Bitcoin of America provides instructions on their website and a YouTube Channel with tutorials. BOA even has several published articles on the different services they offer. Each service is explained and compared so customers can see what the best fit is for them.

How to Host a Bitcoin of America Location?

Bitcoin of America is urging store owners to become involved in this zero risk-zero cost opportunity. BOA offers a digital sign-up process under the “host” tab on their website. Because the signup is all digital, the turnaround time is quick. Once your application is approved by Bitcoin of America’s top-notch compliance team, they get you up and running so you can start earning!