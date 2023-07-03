The best online casinos are transforming the way we wager, bringing all the casino games you can imagine to the comfort of your home.

That’s right – no more driving to a brick and mortar casino. No more crowds and stuffy air. But yes to awesome bonuses and convenience!

And while that’s great news, knowing which casino sites are worth your time can be tricky with so many options. This is why we’ve done all the work for you and put together a list of the 10 best online real money casinos. Ignition Casino topped our list thanks to its bold selection of games, a fantastic welcome bonus up to $3,000, and a poker app with tournaments.

Let’s review all the top online casinos together, shall we?

1. Ignition — Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses

Low wagering requirements

250+ slots and table games

Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables

24/7 live chat and on-site help forum

Fantastic online poker games and tournaments

Cons:

Doesn’t offer free spins bonuses

First up, we have the top-rated Ignition Casino – a fantastic all-round casino with a wide range of slots and table games as well as industry-leading poker tournaments.

There’s a generous welcome bonus for both casino games and poker, phenomenal customer support, and a solid range of fast and secure payment options ready for you.

Real Money Casino Games – 4.8/5

No matter what kind of bettor you are, Ignition Casino has something for you. There’s a bold variety of classic table games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps, as well as a variety of 1, 3, and 10-hand video poker games.

We found a nice variety of slot games from top providers such as Rival, RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, and more, so you’re sure to find fan favorites like Golden Buffalo, Reels & Wheels, and even progressive jackpot giants like Shopping Spree.

The live dealer casino manages to impress as well with a variety of live dealer roulette (American and European), baccarat, Super 6, and over 30 blackjack tables in a wide variety of table limits perfectly suited to your bankroll – regardless of whether you’re a recreational player or a high-roller.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.9/5

New players can live it large thanks to Ignition Casino’s generous welcome package. Players depositing by credit card will get two 100% match bonuses good for up to $1,000 each, while crypto players will get two 150% bonuses good for up to $1,500 each.

The first bonus is only usable on Ignition’s impressive poker app and is unlocked gradually by placing real money bets at the tables, while the second bonus is usable on Ignition’s casino games and comes with a super low 25x wagering requirement – one of the lowest in the industry.

You’ll also find a variety of other bonuses, including the weekly boost, bumping your regular reloads with a little extra cash, poker freeroll promotions, and more.

Misc – 5/5

Ignition’s industry-leading poker app gives players access to a wide range of games, including Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and what it refers to as Zone Poker, which is a fast-paced game where players can opt to instantly fold and move to a new table.

There are also a number of tournaments available with guaranteed prize pool events, Sit-and-Go jackpot tournaments, and some pretty massive events that get scheduled fairly regularly, letting players play for a chance at some truly impressive prizes.

Our favorite feature is the in-built anonymous tables, letting players compete without revealing their identity, making for a level playing field for everyone.

There are also a variety of other features like player notes and hand replays, and the mobile app manages to bundle all of this into the perfect experience for the poker fan on the move.

2. Cafe Casino — Best Online Casino for Progressive Jackpot Games

Pros:

350% crypto welcome bonus

250% fiat bonus

Over 30 progressive jackpot games

9 Hot Drop Jackpot games

Fast payout methods

Cons:

Limited live dealer game selection

Cafe Casino has become our top pick for progressive jackpot games thanks to a diverse selection of jackpot slots and table games, as well as a very handsome welcome bonus, loyalty program, and a weekly mystery reload bonus.

Real Money Casino Games – 4.7/5

You’re going to find a rather diverse selection of slots and table games at Cafe Casino from providers like Spinomenal, Woohoo Games, and Rival (to name a scant few).

Cafe’s biggest draw is its slots, though, where you’ll find classic fruits-and-sevens style games like 5 Times Vegas (which has a fantastic neon aesthetic) to exciting historically themed games like Caesar’s Empire, Caesar’s Triumph, and Terracotta Wilds.

Where we were most impressed was the selection of progressive jackpot games – and not just slots, either.

In addition to a nice array of Hot Drop Jackpot games and exciting slots like Cyberpunk City and 777 Deluxe, we found progressive jackpot bingo and a variety of casino poker games, making it easy to chase big winnings without getting bogged down on the same 2-3 games.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Depending on whether you’re depositing by credit card or cryptocurrency, you’ll have access to one of two bonuses. Credit card players will get a 250% match up to $1,500 on their first deposit, while crypto gamblers will get a massive 350% match up to $2,500.

No matter which option you choose, you’ll need to meet Cafe Casino’s industry-standard wagering requirements before you can cash out your bonus winnings.

There’s also a weekly mystery bonus that drops every Thursday to keep players rolling in the bonus funds. The nice thing about this is that the constant change keeps things fresh, so if you don’t like what’s offered, you only have to wait a week for a fresh new deal.

Misc – 4.8/5

In addition to the standard progressive jackpot fare, Cafe Casino offers up 9 fantastic slots connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network. These slots play like their standard counterparts except for one delightful change – they each have three must-drop jackpots attached.

There’s the Hourly Jackpot, which is automatically triggered once every hour and is usually a couple of thousand dollars when it does. Then there’s the Daily Jackpot which is often closer to $25k when it finally drops. Finally, we have the Super Jackpot, which automatically triggers before it reaches $300,000.

3. Slots.lv — Top Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros:

Generous welcome packages

Superior mobile compatibility

300+ online slots

Big progressive jackpots

24/7 chat support and online forum

Cons:

Lower payout caps on some methods

If you’ve already checked out Cafe Casino, Slots.lv might look a little similar – you’re not going mad.

These two casinos are sister sites, and while a lot of the great qualities of one can be found at the other, there’s enough difference to justify both of them being on this list, especially where their welcome bonuses are concerned.

Real Money Casino Games – 4.7/5

Slots.lv lives up to its name with a diverse selection of slots from some of your favorite providers. We had a grand old time on big-name slots like Golden Buffalo, Instant Inferno, and the exciting jackpot classic Reels & Wheels, but that’s barely scratching the surface.

The table game selection is also worth checking out. We found American and European roulette, baccarat, a variety of casino poker, and eight distinct blackjack games, including single and double deck blackjack and an exciting variation known as Zappit, which lets players zap a hand and redraw if it’s 15, 16, or 17.

We were a little let down by the video poker variety given there was only Bonus Deuces Wild, Double Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, and Joker Poker – though the last two did offer 1, 3, and 10-hand games which help to mix things up.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

Outside of the welcome bonus, Slots.lv doesn’t have much in the way of regular offerings, though they do reach out to players via email periodically with various reload bonuses.

The welcome bonus itself should keep players busy for a while as it’s broken up over their first 9 deposits. Crypto players will get a 300% match on their first deposit up to $1,500, with eight 150% match offers up to $750 each after that.

Payments by credit card will get you a 200% match up to $1,000, with the remaining eight getting 100% up to $500 each.

Misc – 4.6/5

The Slots.lv mobile casino site is the real reason we had to include it on this list. It’s instant-play, meaning you don’t have to download any extraneous apps and can enjoy the games right from your browser, but it’s so easy to use and navigate that it blows the competition out of the water.

If you’re the sort of person who likes to get a few spins at the slots or enjoys some blackjack on their lunch break, this is the casino for you.

4. BetOnline — Best Online Casino with Sports Betting

Pros:

Three generous welcome bonuses available

300+ slots and table games

Amazing sportsbook and live sports betting

Accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Casino welcome bonus only applies to Betsoft games

BetOnline is a well-established online sportsbook and casino known for its competitive odds, solid selection of casino games, and surprisingly decent poker. Sporting over two decades of experience in the industry, BetOnline has become one of the most trusted online casinos going.

Real Money Casino Games – 4.6/5

Even though the sportsbook is BetOnline’s claim to fame, it manages to provide a surprisingly robust casino game variety thanks to its selection of premium software providers like Concept Gaming, Nucleus, and Betsoft.

You’ll have access to a great selection of slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games, with new games added regularly.

BetOnline also has daily slots, blackjack, and roulette tournaments with free entry for players who have made a deposit within the last 30 days. You’re also able to rebuy into the tournament for only $5 in the event things go south too fast.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

New BetOnline players have a few great welcome bonus codes to choose from, including:

BET1000 – 50% match bonus up to $1,000 in sports betting funds. This bonus has a lean 10x wagering requirement.

– 50% match bonus up to $1,000 in sports betting funds. This bonus has a lean 10x wagering requirement. CRYPTO100 – a 100% match crypto bonus good for up to $1,000 in sports betting funds with a 14x wagering requirement.

– a 100% match crypto bonus good for up to $1,000 in sports betting funds with a 14x wagering requirement. POKER1000 – a 100% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000 usable at the poker tables. This bonus is unlocked gradually by earning rake in real money games.

– a 100% match on your first deposit of up to $1,000 usable at the poker tables. This bonus is unlocked gradually by earning rake in real money games. BETCASINO – a 100% match bonus good for up to $1,000 on BetOnline’s casino games that you can claim 3 times on your first three deposits. This bonus is only usable on Betsoft-branded casino games.

Misc – 4.7/5

The BetOnline sportsbook is a thing of beauty. You’ll find very competitive odds on over 30 sports ranging from the classics like baseball, basketball, football, and so on all the way down to some less conventional markets like darts, the lottery, and even politics.

The live betting section is similarly fantastic, with several of the live events streamable to your preferred device without leaving the website, making it a breeze to make to-the-second bets.

5. MyStake — Best Online Casino Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Several bonuses to choose from

Over 3,000 online casino games

Crash gambling and other mini-games

Great sports betting options

Cons:

Very little support information on website

Hard to find table games

Rounding out our top 5 online casinos is MyStake.

Established in 2020, this casino proves you don’t need decades of experience to be a real competitor – just a couple thousand top-quality casino games, a solid sportsbook (with amazing esports markets), and some really cool specialty games.

Real Money Casino Games – 4.5/5

With over 3,000 games to choose from (from 60+ software providers), no matter what games you prefer, you’re liable to find them here.

With that many games available, you really need to have a solid navigation system in place – which is where MyStake misses the mark.

We had a difficult time finding table games even after we knew more or less what was there and had to resort to using the search bar. Not a huge ordeal, but it makes surfing for something new a hassle.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

There are quite a few bonuses available for both the casino games and sportsbook, and we definitely recommend checking them out – especially the mini-game bonuses.

New players will have access to a 170% crypto welcome bonus good for up to $1,000 in free play. This bonus comes with a very reasonable 30x wagering requirement, which should be easy to clear for players of all skill levels.

Misc – 4.5/5

MyStake really knocks it out of the park with its specialty game section (known as Mini Games on site).

There’s a variety of fun titles like Plinko, Ice Field, Armada, and more… but we kind of fell in love with Dino, which is MyStake’s take on the Crash gambling style of games.

Instead of a rocket or plane taking off, you’re wagering on how long a cartoon dinosaur will last before a massive rock comes out of space and strikes him.

A little dark? Yes. But incredibly fun.

How We Ranked the Top Online Casinos

It’s not easy ranking casinos when there are so many good ones out there – but that’s sort of our job, so here’s a look at what criteria we used to score them by.

Real Money Casino Games

We did a deep dive into each casino’s gaming library and scored them based on size, variety, and quality. We made sure that each online casino site we recommend sources its games from trusted software developers such as Betsoft and Rival.

Bonuses and Promotions

Does the casino have a massive bonus with great wagering requirements? What’s the loyalty program look like? We made it our business to know these things so we could award points appropriately and let you make an educated decision about which online casino to join.

Misc

We also check plenty of other things before assigning points to the best casinos online, including but not limited to:

How reliable the customer service is

Variety of banking options, payout speed, and withdrawal limits

How reputable the online casino is

Reviews from other players on the internet

What Makes Ignition the Best Real Money Online Casino?

You’ve probably noticed that we have some fantastic casinos on this list, which may mean that you’re not entirely sold on why Ignition ranked first place. The answer is simple… Well, it isn’t simple at all, but here are a couple of our reasons for scoring it so high.

Industry Leading Poker App: The Ignition Casino poker app is an amazing piece of software. Not only are you able to enjoy exciting online poker from your PC or mobile device, but all tables are anonymous, meaning that other players cannot use UI exploits to track your name and monitor your playing style, thus learning your weaknesses.

Bold Welcome Bonus: The Ignition Casino welcome bonus is really two bonuses in one. Half of it can be used on Ignition’s amazing online casino game selection, while the other half can be used on the poker app to play exciting games and tournaments.

Superior Customer Support: Ignition Casino’s 24/7 live chat support is supplemented by an impressive help center and fantastic on-site help forum making players feel safe and well-cared for.

Why Should I Play Casino Games Online?

Real money online casinos have been around for a while now, though we feel they’re really starting to come into their prime. If you’ve not made the switch from land-based casinos to online casino sites, here is why we think you should:

Welcome Bonuses: Land-based casinos rarely hand you a bonus the moment you walk in the door, which is a crying shame if you ask us because that’s exactly what online casinos do. Some online gambling sites let you double or even triple your first deposit after signing up.

Game Selection: Online casinos laugh at the limited floor space offered by land-based casinos. Thanks to the flexibility afforded by being a digital casino space, online casinos can offer hundreds (even thousands) of exciting slot games, virtual table games, and more.

Mobility: Nearly all online casinos are optimized for use on your phone, tablet, or other mobile device. This lets you play anywhere you have a signal. Literally anywhere.

FAQs & Guide to Using Online Casino Sites

Are games at online casinos rigged?

No, so long as you’re playing at trusted online casinos, you shouldn’t have to worry about the games being rigged.

Most reputable online casino sites use only trusted game providers like Betsoft, Nucleus, Rival Gaming, and so on, and are regularly checked by third-party regulatory bodies like Curacao eGaming.

Can you win real money playing online casino games?

Yes, you can win real money by playing popular casino games. Now, it’s important to note that you’re not guaranteed to win (it is called gambling, after all), but so long as you’re playing at a legit real money casino, it is possible to walk away with a payout.

What is the most trusted online casino?

The most trusted online casino, based on online player reviews, fairness, payout speed, and customer support, is most definitely Ignition Casino.

This online casino is licensed in Curacao, but more importantly, it operates with huge revenue and offers big withdrawal limits, in addition to offering 24/7 customer service via live chat and email.

Tips for Picking the Best Online Casino for You

Picking the best online casino site can feel like an impossible task if you’re new to online gambling.

There are just so many factors to consider, and once you’ve made that deposit, you’re kind of stuck there for a while. Don’t worry, we’re professionals and have dealt with this before – and have come up with a few good questions you can ask yourself to ensure you pick the best online casino for you.

What casino games do you like to play? Whether you’re looking for a specific slot like A Night with Cleo (you ol’ dog, you!) or you’re specifically looking to play live dealer games, it’s important to find a casino that you’ll actually enjoy. What bonus terms are you comfortable with? Not all welcome bonuses are created equal. Some of the big beefy bonuses look enticing at first glance, but when you read the terms of the bonus, the massive wagering requirements make the whole thing feel like a grind. Try to find a bonus that offers a balance that you are comfortable with.



What other features do you need? Do you need a superior mobile app, or do you like to bet on sports in addition to playing casino games? Ask yourself these questions to make sure you join an online casino that fits your specific needs.

Last Look at the Top 5 Online Casino Sites

Ignition: Our #1 pick delivers an exciting gambling experience thanks to an amazing poker app and a fantastic library of casino games from some of our favorite providers. You can check it out for yourself by signing up and claiming up to $3,000 in bonuses split between the poker and casino games.

Cafe Casino: This robust online casino has a ton of slots, a live dealer casino, a fantastic loyalty program, and an exciting new mystery bonus every week. Sign up and claim your 350% welcome bonus and explore some of the biggest jackpots in the industry.

Slots.lv: Easily our favorite mobile casino experience, Slots.lv is packed with great progressive jackpot slots and table games. New players can sign up here and get up to $7,500 in bonus funds across their first nine deposits.

BetOnline: Not only does BetOnline offer competitive sports betting lines, but it’s also packed with fantastic casino games, online poker, two live dealer casinos, and a ton of crypto bonuses. Sign up today and claim one of three great welcome bonus offers.

MyStake: Our final casino serves up a fantastic online sportsbook, live dealer game selection, over 3000 games, and some of the best specialty games around (we’re particularly fond of the Dino crash gambling game). Sign up today and get a 170% match on your first deposit.

How to Sign-Up At the Best Online Casino Sites

Start playing some of the best online casino games today by taking a few minutes to follow this step-by-step guide to setting up your first casino account at Ignition – our top pick. The sign-up process is similar if you want to join another online casino, too.

Step 1: Getting Started

Follow this link to make your way to the Ignition Casino landing page. The registration form should automatically load up, but if it doesn’t, go ahead and click the orange Join button at the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Register Your Account

Fill out the simple registration form with your name, date of birth, contact information, and so on. After that’s all filled out, check the box to declare that you’re old enough to gamble and click Register.

Step 3: Claim your Bonus

Once you’ve verified your account and are logged in, head to the Ignition Casino cashier page and make your first deposit to claim your welcome bonus. That’s it.

Signing up takes just a few minutes from start to finish, and now you’re ready to enjoy the best poker and casino game experience the industry has to offer.

Tips & Strategies for New Online Casino Players

Are you new to the world of online gambling and want to start strong? Here are a few of our favorite tips to help you maximize your chances.

Choose the Right Game: While everyone loves a good slot machine, many of them come with a huge advantage for the house. We recommend you stick with games that have a low house edge, like blackjack, baccarat, craps, single-zero roulette (think European or French roulette), and higher-RTP slots.

Know Your Game: It’s important to know which bets have the best odds, especially when playing craps and roulette. And if you’re playing something like blackjack, feel free to have a cheat card or a tab open on a strategy site to help you know when you should hit or stand.

Bet Small: This is one of the hardest tips to follow for most players. They wanna bet big and win big, but with the volatility of online casino games, if you’re betting half of your bankroll on a single wager, you could very easily be out of funds in just two bets.

Most experts agree that betting 1-3% of your total bankroll will not only increase your total playtime (meaning you’ll have more fun) but should also increase your likelihood of walking away with more than you started with.

Have You Found the Best Online Casino Site for You?

Whether you’re looking for online poker, live casino games, or just a few rounds of online slots, it’s pretty clear that there’s no shortage of trusted online casino sites.

While Ignition Casino is the overall best online casino so far as we’re concerned, we think it’s probably still worth your time to check out the other casinos on this list. See which ones speak to you.

Regardless of where you decide to enjoy your real money games, remember to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.

