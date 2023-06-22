If you’re not gambling with cryptocurrency, you’re missing out. With bigger bonuses, faster payouts, and more games, it’s easy to see why players prefer the best Bitcoin casinos.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top 10 crypto casino sites available right now. These casinos are all known for their generous bonuses, exciting games, and sterling support – and the award-winning BitStarz is the king of the pack.

Read on to see just what makes BitStarz so good – and why we had such a hard time picking between any in our top ten.

Best Crypto Casinos

BitStarz: Best overall

Ignition: 35+ live dealer games

Super Slots: 400% crypto bonus

Flush: Best new crypto casino

Bovada: Top BTC casino with sports betting

Red Dog: Best crypto promo codes

7Bit: Over 100 progressive jackpot slots

Mbit Casino: Best loyalty program

Jackbit: Best selection of provably fair games

Wild.io: Premium VIP experience

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins

Award-winning support

Over 4,600 slots and table games

Payouts within 10 minutes

Exclusive games available

Cons:

Live casino games unavailable in some countries

Our #1 crypto casino pick is BitStarz, an award-winning powerhouse of a casino that offers thousands of exciting casino games, near-instant payout times, and a hearty welcome bonus. This is a perfect pick for new and experienced crypto players alike.

Crypto Bonuses – 4.9/5

As a new player, you’ll get a 125% match worth up to 1 BTC on your first deposit when you sign up using our link. This bonus also comes with 180 free spins spread across several games, with 20 spins being released every day for nine days.

Once that’s done, your second and third deposits will see a 50% match bonus worth 1 and 2 BTC, respectively, as well as a 100% match on your fourth deposit of up to 1 BTC. That’s a total of 5 BTC in potential bonus funds over 4 deposits.

After that, you’ll have a 50% Monday reload bonus, Wednesday free spins bonuses, as well as entry into a ton of exciting giveaways.

Game Variety – 5/5

BitStarz’s impressive collection of games consists largely of slots from top providers like BGaming, BetSoft, Reflex Gaming, and more.

Thankfully, you won’t have to try to slog through all 4,600 to find what you’re looking for, as BitStarz has implemented a great navigation system that lets you sort games by Hot and Cold, Bonus Buy slots, and so on. This really takes some of the struggles out of searching.

The table game selection doesn’t disappoint, with a nice blend of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, tri-card poker, sic bo, and so on. Compared to the massive slots catalog, the table game offering might seem a bit small, but we found it had almost everything we wanted to play.

There’s even a powerful live dealer casino, filled to the brim with all manner of exciting twists on classic casino games – but it is severely limited to large chunks of BitStarz’s customer base due to some fairly strict geo-restrictions.

So if you can’t connect from certain parts of the world, you’re going to be missing out on a lot of it.

Bitcoin Banking – 4.7/5

Payout times at BitStarz are amazing, with most crypto withdrawals resolving in under 15 minutes (and many of those in only 6-9 minutes).

There are also no fees on any crypto transactions, and you’ll be able to load up your account with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron, and Tether.

Customer Support 5/5

Players will have 24/7 access to the award-winning customer support team via email and live chat. We had little need to reach out to the team, but when we did, we were met with representatives that were friendly, courteous, and very knowledgeable, and we walked away with answers to our questions in just a few minutes.

>> Get up to 5 BTC in bonuses + 180 free spins at Bitstarz

2. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

$3,000 crypto welcome bonus

Fair wagering requirements

Over 250 casino games

Impressive customer support options

Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables

Feature-rich poker app

Cons:

Doesn’t offer much in the way of reload bonuses

Ignition Casino is primarily known for its powerful online poker app and tournaments – but poker is not the only game of cards Ignition knocks it out of the park with. We found some truly impressive live blackjack with limits perfectly suitable for all skill levels.

Crypto Bonuses – 4.8/5

New players will get up to $3,000 in bonuses when they make their first deposit. This package comes in the form of two 150% bonuses worth $1,500 each, with the first bonus being usable at Ignition’s extensive casino game library with only 25x wagering requirements.

The second bonus is available for use on the Ignition poker app, and instead of standard wagering requirements, you’ll actually unlock the bonus over time by staking real money at the poker tables and tournaments.

This is one of our favorite welcome offers and is perfect for players who want to experience a little bit of everything.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

Ignition has a much smaller collection of casino games than our #1 pick but manages to do a lot with what it does have.

We found a little over 250 slots and table games from some of the biggest names in the industry – Bovada, Rival, Genesis, RTG, and more – so there is no shortage on big name slots like Golden Buffalo, A Night with Cleo, and even progressive jackpot giants like Reels & Wheels.

Their table game selection consists mostly of single and multi-deck blackjack, video poker, and casino poker games, with pleasant surprises like craps thrown in for good measure.

Where Ignition really impressed us is with its live dealer casino.

We found over 30 live dealer blackjack tables ranging from low-limit Early Payout blackjack games to exciting high-stakes tables with $250-$10,000 table limits – making this perfectly suitable for recreational players and high rollers alike.

There’s also American and European roulette, baccarat, and Super 6, making Ignition a solid choice for players looking to capture a Vegas-adjacent experience.

Bitcoin Banking – 4.7/5

Ignition Casino only accepts a few of the most popular cryptocurrencies, so players can deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Thankfully, there are no fees on crypto transactions, and you’ll get some impressive payout speeds on some of them – but even the slowest crypto withdrawal should happen in under 24hrs.

Customer Support – 4.9/5

You’ll have access to 24/7 customer support via email and live chat as well as Ignition’s impressive on-site support forum… though you may not need it as Ignition has one of the most impressive Help Centers we’ve seen. Most of the questions we could think of were easily answered without having to talk to anyone.

Now that is customer service.

>> Get up to $3,000 for poker and casino games at Ignition

3. Super Slots – Best Crypto Casino Bonus

Pros:

400% crypto welcome bonus

Over 400 slots and table games

Tons of bonuses and promotions

Daily slots, roulette, and blackjack tournaments

18 crypto payment options

Cons:

Jackpot slots are hard to find

Super Slots delivers an impressive collection of slots and crypto bonuses – starting with a very generous 400% first deposit bonus.

Crypto Bonuses – 4.7/5

Start your account off strong by using the CRYPTO400 promo code while making your first deposit. This will net you a massive 400% match bonus good for up to $4,000 in bonus funds. This bonus comes with a higher wagering requirement, but considering how big the match percentage is… it’s really worth claiming.

In addition to that, you’ll find a bunch of other great promotions, including:

10% weekly rebates

Weekly free spins by playing the game of the week

$35,000 in daily prizes for slots, blackjack, and roulette tournaments

Progressive jackpot for live dealer blackjack

Refer-a-friend bonuses

Game Variety – 4.8/5

With a name like Super Slots, you’d probably expect this casino to have a bunch of really good slots.

You’d be right.

At the time of writing this, there are over 400 slots alone (with more added all the time), with a large chunk of them being provided by BetSoft, meaning you’ll find gems like Golden Dragon Inferno, Rags to Witches, and Stampede. Don’t worry, though, you’ll also find games from Yggdrasil, Nucleus, and more – so there’s plenty of variety.

You’ll also have access to a ton of table games thanks to having two live dealer casinos and a massive collection of blackjack, roulette, casino poker, and more – though we found the video poker options to be a bit lackluster.

Bitcoin Banking – 4.8/5

Super Slots is one of the best online casinos for crypto banking options. With favorable deposit and payout limits (up to $100,000 per transaction), and over 15 forms of accepted cryptocurrency, this is a perfect choice for players holding Tron, Shiba, Doge, and more.

Customer Support – 4.6/5

There is a fairly in-depth FAQ section available that will answer a fairly large number of questions. For anything else, there’s 24/7 support available via live chat and email. Both options are surprisingly fast and helpful.

>> Use CRYPTO400 to get a 400% match bonus at SuperSlots

4. Flush – Best New Online Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

Over 2,000 slots and table games

150% welcome bonus

Tons of tournaments

24/7 live support

Flush Originals

Cons:

Hard to find table games

Would like to see more bonuses

Even though it only just opened its doors in 2022, Flush Casino has proven it has what it takes to hang with the biggest names in the industry. Exciting games, a generous welcome bonus, and tons of tournaments with massive prize pools make this a fantastic choice for crypto fans.

Crypto Bonuses – 4.6/5

New players have access to a tiered welcome bonus. If they deposit between $10 and $200, they’ll get a 100% match to their deposit with 30x wagering requirements. However, if they deposit between $200 and $1,000, they’ll get a 150% match bonus with 35x wagering requirements instead.

Beyond this, there are plenty of other giveaways and tournaments – but not too much in the way of reload match deposit bonuses. Most of these are time-limited offers as well, so it’s best to resort to Flush’s promotions page to learn more about the active offers.

Game Variety – 4.8/5

With over 2,000 games to choose from, players will have plenty of variety available – so there’s no need to worry about being bored.

However, navigation is a bit rough, so if you’ve got a specific game in mind (or are looking for table games in general), you’ll have to lean heavily on the search bar.

But we can’t complain, with so many great games from providers like Spinomenal, BGaming, Booming Games, and more – it’s a library worth exploring.

Bitcoin Banking – 4.7/5

For being a crypto-exclusive casino, we were surprised to see that it only accepted a few crypto options.

Players can load up their accounts with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Withdrawal limits are a little more limited than we like to see – capped at $5,000 per week – but the processing time for each payout is pretty fast on the upside.

Customer Support – 4.6/5

Flush Casino offers 24/7 live chat support that is on par with any of the casinos we’ve checked so far. We’d like to see a fully-developed help center, but for as new as this casino is, it’s doing great.

>> Get up to a 150% match bonus on your first deposit at Flush Casino

5. Bovada — Best Bitcoin Casino Site With Sports Betting

Pros:

Up to $1,250 bonus on the first deposit

Great selection of slots and table games

Competitive odds on over 30 sports

Solid poker app

Over 30 jackpot slots

Cons:

Betting lines posted late in the day

Dual lines to discourage sharp bettors

Rounding out our top five online casino sites is Bovada. This crypto casino is mostly known for its online sportsbook, but it manages to back that up with a great live casino, online poker app, and plenty of top-notch slots.

Crypto Bonuses – 4.6/5

Players can use the BTCCWB1250 promo code to get a 125% match on their first deposit of up to $1,250. This bonus comes with an impressive 25x wagering requirement and opens you up for two more 125% match bonuses over your next two deposits – though these have higher wagering requirements attached.

If you’d rather place a few extra sports bets when getting started, you can instead claim Bovada’s Bitcoin sports welcome bonus worth 75% up to $750 with a very low 4x rollover requirement.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

In addition to a robust sportsbook and an online poker app that rivals anything you’ll find at Ignition, Bovada offers a very solid online casino experience.

You’ll find over 200 slots from popular providers like RealTime Gaming, Genesis, and Betsoft, as well as plenty of blackjack, baccarat, roulette games, and more. We even found a nice amount of poker and poker variants like Pai Gow Poker, Andar Bahar, and Teen Patti.

Bitcoin Banking – 4.6/5

While Bovada has some steep fees for credit card depositors, crypto players get to enjoy fee-free transactions when depositing with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. Both deposits and withdrawals are fast and easy, with fairly reasonable transaction limits.

Customer Support – 4.7/5

Players will have 24/7 access to the support team via live chat and email, in addition to a very in-depth FAQ center and on-site support forum. Every time we used the live chat, the agent on the other end was able to get back to us within just a few minutes and was extremely helpful.

>> 125% up to $1,250 welcome bonus available at Bovada

Taking A Closer Look – Comparing the Best Crypto Casinos

Crypto Casino Welcome Bonus Games Available Cryptos Accepted BitStarz 125% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins Claim 4 BTC in reload bonuses Slots, specialties, keno, dice, blackjack, baccarat, Bitstarz Originals, roulette, video poker games, progressive jackpots Bitcoin, Litecoin, Doge, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash Ignition 300% casino and poker bonus up to $3,000 (BTC) Slots, online poker, live dealer games, progressive jackpots, video poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, dice, keno, virtual sports betting Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Ethereum Super Slots 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000 Slots, live dealer games, progressive jackpots, video poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, dice, bingo, keno, scratch cards Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT, ETH, AVAX, Binance, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, USDC, Solana, Polygon, TRON + 4 more Flush 100% welcome bonus up to $200 150% welcome bonus up to $1,000 Slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, live dealer tables, TV game shows, Flush Originals, dice, keno Bitcoin, DOGE, Litecoin, Ethereum Bovada $3,750 crypto bonus with your first 3 Bitcoin deposits Online sports betting, slots, live dealer games, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, video poker, bingo, keno Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, USDT

How We Ranked the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

Crypto Bonuses:

One of the best ways to draw in new players is a generous welcome bonus – and the best Bitcoin online casinos know it. We’ve looked at every casino’s welcome package, reload bonus, and more to make sure we only show you the most generous casinos around.

Game Variety:

Variety is the spice of life. Every casino on this list follows that creed – but bigger isn’t always better. Not only do we have casinos like BitStarz with their massive libraries of crypto games, but even Ignition, with only around 250 games, manages to deliver a thoughtfully robust casino experience.

Bitcoin Banking:

We made sure every casino on this list has a nice mix of crypto banking options, fast payout times, and reasonable deposit and withdrawal limits.

Customer Support:

Finally, every casino on this list offers sterling customer service. We’ve looked into how each one operates and have scored and ranked them based on how easy they are to get ahold of, how knowledgeable their team is, and so on.

What Makes Bitcoin Casinos Better Than Traditional Ones?

Here is a list of our favorite reasons for playing at crypto gambling sites over traditional online casinos.

Payout Speed: Your average wait time when withdrawing crypto can range from a few minutes to a single day, which is incredibly fast when compared to most fiat methods, which can be anywhere from 1-10 days, depending on the method used.

Security: Crypto payment options are incredibly secure and fully anonymous. There’s no need to send sensitive banking information back and forth, keeping you safe and sound.

Bigger Bonuses: In almost every BTC casino we’ve investigated, their bonuses are considerably higher for crypto players than most fiat bonuses offered. This is fantastic as it gives players even more playtime on their favorite games – and more chances to win.

Types of Games Available at Bitcoin Casinos

Contrary to what you might believe, the best crypto casinos offer more games than land-based betting venues!

Aside from classic slots and table games, popular crypto casino sites feature unique specialties and original titles. Let’s take a closer look at the games you can play online.

Online Slots & Jackpot Games

Online slots are practically self-explanatory – just push the button and watch the wheel turn! If you get 3+ matching symbols during a spin, you’ll win a prize that’s proportional to your stake. The best crypto casinos feature thousands of classic reels in addition to jaw-dropping jackpots.

Speaking of which, 7Bit is the best casino site for high-limit slots. Our team found 1,200+ slots and 136+ progressive jackpots in their collection! Progressive jackpots typically feature six and seven-figure prizes! If you play at the right time, you could win $2+ million with a single spin.

Online Poker & Video Poker

Video poker is generally played against the computer, and you can explore endless variants of the beloved classic from home. Ignition is the best gambling site for seasoned veterans. Play Wild Texas, Jacks or Better, Double Double Poker, Deuces Wild, jackpot poker, and more.

Ignition’s tables are purported to be 5-10% softer than average. Unlike other big-name poker platforms, they don’t secretly hire professionals to skew the house edge in their favor. Finally, you can enjoy 24/7 online poker against real people.

Keno

Keno is a common specialty game found with most crypto and Bitcoin casinos. It’s much like playing the Powerball or Mega Millions – you’re given a card that’s numbered 1 through 80. First, pick up to 10 numbers and fill them in! You can also select the numbers automatically.

Next, choose your betting amount and determine how many games you want to play. This can be done virtually through the casino’s website, so there’s no need to fill out a physical ticket.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular card games in existence, and you can play it from home with the best crypto casinos. In addition to classic blackjack, players can explore dozens of unique variants.

Gamblers on the hunt for a realistic betting experience should check out live dealer blackjack. When you play live blackjack, a professional dealer shuffles the next hand on your video feed.

Roulette

Roulette is notorious for its unpredictable nature, but it’s also known for delivering epic payouts on a silver platter. You’ll place bets on different squares before the ball is set into motion. If the ball lands on your number, you’ll win 35:1. Wagers on red and black and odd or even pay 1:1.

The best crypto casinos feature American, European, French, and live dealer roulette. Players can wager as little as $1 per spin, but high rollers can spend thousands of dollars per game.

Baccarat

When you play baccarat online, you can bet on the player or the banker to win the final game. Regardless, the computer (or live dealer) does almost all the work. Baccarat is largely based on luck and mathematics – in Las Vegas, people crowd around the tables with notebook in hand.

Two cards are dealt, face up, to the player and the banker. In this case, if you choose to bet the banker, the dealer would serve as the “player”. Whichever hand totals closest to nine wins the game! Baccarat is primarily meant for high rollers, and scoring a tie pays out 8:1.

Bingo

Gamblers can play several different variants of bingo with online casinos. 75-ball bingo is most commonly played in the United States – this game features a 5 x 5 grid, and players are usually given one free space in the middle. Match numbers, create a vertical or horizontal line, and win.

As you might expect, bingo tickets are numbered 1 through 75. You can also purchase more than one bingo ticket per game. This practice will drastically improve your winning chances!

Other popular online bingo variants include jackpot bingo, 80-ball bingo, and 90-ball bingo.

Scratch Cards

If you’ve ever purchased a scratch ticket in the convenience store, you’re ready to enjoy online scratch cards! Your job is to match symbols and/or numbers. Crypto gambling platforms like Super Slots and Red Dog have tens of different “lottery” tickets with flexible buy-in minimums.

Like many lottery tickets, virtual scratch cards feature multipliers that can transform your $1 purchase into a six-figure payout. The possibilities are endless when you play scratch cards!

Craps

Players can enjoy craps with nearly any reputable online casino. While there are many different ways to roll the dice; the basic rules stay the same. Before the first shooter makes a come-out roll, other players must wager on either the “Pass Line” (win) or the “Don’t Pass Line” (lose).

If the come-out roll is a 7 or 11, pass line bets win. If the shooter rolls a 2 or 3, pass line bets lose. If the shooter rolls a 12, there’s a “push” and nobody wins or loses. Any other number becomes a “point”. Craps variants also feature lucrative (but unlikely) side bet options.

Sic-Bo

“Tai Sai”, more commonly known as Sic-Bo, is a popular Asian dice game that uses three dice. You can place bets on particular outcomes, predict a specific figure appearing more than once, wager on the total sum of the dice, and gamble on “triple” outcomes (three 2s, three 4s, etc).

This dice game is almost entirely based on luck, but managing your bankroll goes a long way! You can play Sic-Bo with Bitstarz, Ignition, Super Slots, Bovada, and most of our top picks.

Live Dealer Games

Regular casino table games determine the outcome of your bets using a random number generator. Live games feature real people and physical equipment, allowing online casino players to enjoy an “in-person” betting experience from home.

With the exception of Bitstarz, all our top picks feature a jam-packed live casino selection! We recommend Super Slots if you’re looking to get up and rolling quickly.

You can enjoy live blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat, craps, Super 6, and more.

Types of Crypto Casino Bonuses Available

If you’re new to placing bets with crypto, you might not have a solid understanding of how bonuses work. In this section, we’ve explained all the different incentives you can find with popular Bitcoin casinos! Some of the best BTC promotions include free spins and free cash.

Free Spins Offers

Sites like Bitstarz give away free spins with your first deposit. Free spins are usually assigned a nominal cash value. You can use your spins to explore brand-new slots and (potentially) win real money prizes. It’s much like getting something for nothing, especially if you emerge victorious.

However, Bitstarz only allows players to withdraw 3.79 mBTC from their free spins winnings. Many casinos implement similar cashout restrictions, but you’re sure to have fun regardless.

No-Deposit Bonuses

Online casinos don’t promote no-deposit bonuses very often, and they’re typically reserved for special events. You’ll receive free cash and free spins with no initial transaction required. For example, Bitstarz will give you 25 no-deposit free spins just for verifying your email address!

Just like any other promotion, it’s worth noting that you can win real money from no-deposit bonuses! After you satisfy Bitstarz’ 40x free spins playthrough, every penny is yours to keep.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses reward active players and high rollers with generous incentives long after they’ve made their first deposit. Claim up to 4 BTC in reload bonuses with your second, third, and fourth transactions at Bitstarz! You’ll only have to deposit 0.002 BTC in order to qualify.

Reload matches often come with higher wagering requirements than regular welcome bonuses. If you’re up to the challenge, claiming a reload bonus can give you the boost needed to win big.

Cash-Back/Rebates

Cash-back bonuses, otherwise known as “rebates”, give online gamblers a second chance at redemption. You’ll receive a certain percentage of your game losses back in the form of casino cash. For example, if you claim a 10% rebate and lose $100 to the house, you’ll receive $10.

Plenty of sports betting sites (ahem, Bovada) promote rebates for horse racing enthusiasts! You’ll claim a weekly cashback rebate up to 5% on “exotic” wagers and 3% on “straight” bets.

Play-Through Bonuses

Play-through bonuses work a bit differently than regular casino bonuses. Ironically enough, they don’t carry a traditional playthrough or rollover! However, playthrough bonuses aren’t credited to your account upfront. Instead, you’ll have to “unlock” your bonus while playing certain games.

Let’s take Ignition’s 300% crypto bonus up to $3,000. The first 150% of your bonus up to $1,500 is released immediately, and you can play 250+ casino games. The other 150% of your bonus is reserved for online poker, and you’ll need to unlock these funds within 30 days of redemption. .

Why is BitStarz the Best Online Crypto Casino?

If you’re wondering why we’ve picked BitStarz as our #1 choice when there are so many great options, we’ve put together a list of just why this BTC casino stands head-and-shoulders above the competition.

Award-Winning Casino:

You read that right: BitStarz wins awards. On its front page, you’ll see several awards listed for everything from Player’s Choice to Customer Support… and after playing on BitStarz for a while, we can say those awards are well-earned.

Game Variety:

We found well over 4,600 exciting slots and table games from some of our favorite providers – and some we were not as familiar with. Everything we tested offered a fantastic gambling experience.

Regular Giveaways:

BitStarz has frequent promotions where players can earn a shot at winning fantastic prizes (such as a Tesla car) simply by playing the games you’re already there to enjoy. This is one of our favorite ways that BitStarz shows it cares.

How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Casino For You

With so many excellent Bitcoin casinos online these days, finding the right one for you can seem like an impossible task.

If you’re on the fence, evaluate your priorities and keep the following in mind:

Casino Games & Sports Betting

You can play classic slots, progressive jackpots, video poker, live dealer games, blackjack, roulette, and countless other specialties with the best crypto gambling sites. Plus, crypto casinos like Bovada feature tens of sports categories. It all comes down to your needs!

Our top picks check all the boxes, but different crypto casinos specialize in different areas. For example, if you’re primarily here to play online poker, we’d suggest getting started with Ignition.

Bonuses

It’s no secret that bonuses come in all shapes and sizes; and we’d suggest avoiding high-limit incentives unless you’re going to be committed the entire way through. Larger bonuses usually come with more difficult playthroughs, and the rollover at Bitstarz can take a bit of effort.

Some promotions are intended for high rollers. Other bonuses appeal towards beginners with loads of free spins, accessible deposit minimums, and low wagering requirements! You should aim to pick a welcome bonus that aligns with your style of play (and your spending limits).

Accepted Forms of Cryptocurrency

For the vast majority of players holding BTC, this factor won’t influence your decision. Every crypto casino we’ve reviewed currently accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, BCH, and Litecoin payments. If you have lesser-known altcoins stashed away, that’s where you might run into some trouble.

Thankfully, BTC gambling sites like Super Slots and 7Bit accept a wide range of stablecoins and altcoins. Aside from the “Big Four”, you can use Cardano, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, TRON, AVAX, Ripple, USD Coin, USDT, and several forms of crypto to bank your funds with either platform.

Popularity & Third-Party Reviews

Before you sign up with any Bitcoin casino, you should look for positive player testimonials on third-party review sites. Check platforms like Reddit and Trustpilot for any new circumstances, outages, or management changes that would harm your casino’s reputation.

It’s easy to separate positive, authentic reviews from misleading or fake information. Be on the lookout for any major, unresolved complaints levied against the casino. While you’re there, see what real people have to say about their experience with any casino.

Keep your eyes peeled for comments regarding customer support and withdrawal speeds.

Where to Buy Bitcoin for Crypto Casinos

Before you gamble with the best Bitcoin casino sites, you should purchase cryptocurrency from a reputable exchange platform. While you can use a debit or credit card to make deposits with crypto gambling sites, Bitcoin bettors will benefit from larger bonuses and expedited payouts!

You can purchase tens of different cryptocurrencies with exchange platforms.

After making a new exchange profile, it’s easy to deposit funds with a credit/debit card, e-wallet, or bank transfer. To account for processing fees, you should deposit more cash than you’ll need!

Players can exchange their cash for Bitcoin with one click. From there, transfer the BTC you just purchased to your casino account balance. Now, you’re ready to enjoy the latest crypto games!

Bitstarz doubles as a free crypto exchange platform. You can use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a debit/credit card to purchase 5+ forms of cryptocurrency after creating a new account. Even if Bitstarz isn’t your cup of tea, not to worry – you can use 100+ crypto exchange sites instead.

Each crypto exchange platform implements unique trading fees and determines their own range of digital assets. Whether you’re ready to purchase cryptocurrency in smaller quantities or bulk, eToro is the best platform available.

They feature a wide range of digital assets! Users can buy, trade, and sell 8+ forms of cryptocurrency. Purchase BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more with PayPal or a debit/credit card! Players can buy as little as $10 or as much as $50,000 (equivalent) at once.

Finally, eToro is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They’re 100% safe to use, and they offer the lowest fees available. New users can buy and sell crypto for a 1% fee.

Guide to Using Online Crypto Casinos

Is it safe to play at online crypto casino sites?

So long as you’re sticking with trusted crypto online casinos (like the ones on this list), it’s perfectly safe to play Bitcoin casino games.

Can I play games for free at Bitcoin casino sites?

Yes. Quite a few of the top crypto casino sites out there will let you play their games for free in “practice” mode. This is a great way to find out if a particular game suits your tastes without risking any real money. Bitstarz allows you to play free games, for example.

Do Bitcoin casinos offer deposit bonuses?

Most Bitcoin casinos offer generous welcome bonuses and reload bonuses these days. Certainly, everyone on our list does. You’ll find everything from BitStarz’s generous 5 BTC welcome bonus to Super Slots’ 400% match crypto bonus, and more.

Last Look at the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

BitStarz: This award-winning casino offers over 4,600 exciting slots, a generous welcome bonus, and regular giveaways – and it’s our top pick for the best crypto casino out there. Sign up and get up to 5 BTC in bonuses plus 180 free spins.

Ignition: Our favorite BTC casino for live dealer games, Ignition also plays host to exciting poker tournaments and plenty of high-stakes games. When you sign-up and deposit, you will qualify for a 300% crypto match bonus on your first deposit.

Super Slots: With over 400 slots, daily casino tournaments, and two live dealer casinos, Super Slots packs a serious punch. Use the promo code CRYPTO400 to get a 400% crypto match bonus of up to $4,000.

Flush: This brand-new Bitcoin online casino is nailing it right out of the gate. Enjoy over 2,000 slots and table games by signing up today and claiming your 150% match bonus with your first deposit of over $200.

Bovada: Our last BTC casino is a beautiful blend of sports betting, poker, and online casino games. New players can use the BTCCWB1250 promo code to get up to a $1,250 welcome bonus on their initial crypto deposit.

How To Start Playing Bitcoin Casino Games

If you’ve heard everything you need to hear and are ready to start enjoying exciting crypto casino games, why not sign up at our #1 pick: BitStarz? This step-by-step guide will have you playing games in mere minutes with an exclusive deposit match bonus and plenty of free spins.

Step 1: Head Over to BitStarz

Use this link to head over to the BitStarz landing page and get a 125% match bonus on your first deposit. Once there, click the Sign-Up button to get started.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Follow the prompts and provide your email address and create a username and password. Accept the terms and conditions and click the button letting BitStarz know you’re interested in bonuses… you are interested, right?

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Now you need only make a crypto deposit, claim the welcome bonus, and start playing. That’s it. The whole process took you just a couple of minutes, and now you’re ready to enjoy some of the best Bitcoin casino games from our favorite award-winning crypto online casino!

Tips and Tricks for Playing at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

While there is no guarantee that you will win when playing Bitcoin games (it is gambling, after all), there are a few things you can do to help swing luck in your favor to win more often – or at least minimize losses. Here are some of our favorite tips from Bitcoin casino games pros.

Research Your Casino: Do a little bit of research before signing up to make sure the casino meets your requirements for a trustworthy gambling site. Is it regulated by a third party? Does it use trusted software? What do payout times look like?

Play Games with a Low House Edge: We recommend playing games like blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette (specifically European and French single-zero varieties). All of these games offer an excitingly low house edge if you know how to bet properly and will give you nearly 50/50 odds with each bet if you know what you’re doing.

Play Provably Fair Games: Provably Fair casino games are a variety of casino games that allow you to verify the fairness of your bet. Provably Fair games are extremely popular at modern crypto casinos, and we are big fans of their transparency.

Manage Your Bankroll: The downfall of many crypto gamblers is the failure to manage their spending. That’s why we recommend you set a budget before you sit down to play and stop once you have spent that amount of money. This helps protect you from overspending by chasing your losses.

Ready to Start Playing Games at the Best Crypto Casino Sites?

No matter where you choose to play – you’re sure to have a positive crypto-gambling experience with any casino on this list.

While many of the top Bitcoin casinos presented would be an excellent choice, we feel that BitStarz offers the best value, thanks to its generous welcome bonus, a massive library of games, and blazing-fast payout speed.

Two last things to remember: Make sure you focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: