The best Canadian online casinos offer everything from slots to live dealer games and some of the biggest jackpots in the industry.

If you’re hoping to find a casino that’s both fun and trustworthy, the online casino sites featured in this in-depth guide are exactly what you’re looking for. Jackpot City is the best of the bunch, but every one of these casinos is ready to take that top spot.

Let’s see what they’re made of!

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City : Best overall

: Best overall Slots.lv : Best online slots variety

: Best online slots variety Spin Casino : Top mobile casino

: Top mobile casino Bitstarz : Top pick for crypto players

: Top pick for crypto players PlayOJO : No wagering requirements

: No wagering requirements Royal Panda : Best casino with a sportsbook

: Best casino with a sportsbook Bodog : Offers poker tournaments

: Offers poker tournaments Casumo : Top pick for live dealer games

: Top pick for live dealer games 7bit Casino: Exciting casino tournaments

1. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Nearly 500 online casino games

Massive progressive jackpots

Offers penny slots and must-fall jackpots

Fresh bonus offers every day

Accepts 15 different banking options

Cons:

Does not support crypto

$50 withdrawal minimum

Jackpot City has strong roots that can be traced back to 1998, making them one of the oldest CA online casinos in the business. They have stayed around for so many years, thanks to their expert customer support and top-notch bonus offers.

Now, with links to software titans like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, their game selection is also second to none.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

There are nearly 500 games on tap at Jackpot City, with most of those being the best online slots.

If you love chasing progressive jackpots, those prize pools regularly reach seven figures and beyond here. There’s even a handy running tab on the homepage to let you know the total. Will you hit one? Probably not — but it’s nice to put a number to the dream.

For those who prefer (slightly) better odds, they have must-fall jackpots that payout every day. You’ll also find penny slot options if you just want to splash around without risking your entire paycheck.

Overall, we are looking at a mind-blowing jackpot prize pool that regularly exceeds C$30,000,000, with plenty of high-RTP, high-payout online gambling options.

Besides slots, you’ll also find reliable mainstays like blackjack, video poker, and roulette. They also offer scratch cards, which isn’t a given these days.

The live dealer offerings are quite impressive as well. There are multiple roulette and blackjack tables, but they also have less-ubiquitous options like bingo, dreamcatcher, and sic bo on tap. Don’t worry if you can’t get a seat, as they allow unlimited bet-behind.

These tables are available in various languages, and the live casino is quite posh, making you feel like you’ve managed to sneak away from home for a few hours in Vegas.

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

New users are treated to a 100% match on their first deposit, which caps out at C$400. You get the same match deposit for the next three, giving you a total of C$1,600.

Several other offers are available here, including a daily bonus designed to keep you logged in. While these give you quite a bit of opportunity to boost your bankroll, the wagering requirements can be quite steep, and some only give you seven days to qualify, so be sure to read the fine print.

The offers are tilted heavily towards play on online slots, as they’ll count 100% towards the playthrough requirements. Other games like video poker and blackjack contribute much less, so expect to have to grind out that bonus if you prefer table games.

Banking: 4.7/5

There’s no shortage of banking options to choose from here — we counted 9. These include old standbys like credit and debit cards and modern options like e-checks, NeoSurf, and MuchBetter.

You’ll have to deposit at least C$10 to start, which is fairly standard (although you can find casinos with lower minimum requirements if you look hard enough).

Withdrawal minimums are different, as you’ll need at least C$50 in your balance to get your money off the site. All cashouts are also subject to a 24-hour holding period, and once that’s over, it will take anywhere from 1-7 business days for your money to hit your account.

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in Canada for Slot Games

Pros

Around 200 high-quality slots

Variety of table and jackpot games

Inclusive banking options

Speedy crypto payouts

Solid loyalty program and benefits

Cons

The user interface needs improvement

No downloadable app

If action games are what you’re after, then Slots.Iv has you covered. The standard welcome package starts at $5,000 and increases if you use Bitcoin to up to $7,500. The site is very easy to navigate, even for beginners. Some players say that the site’s design needs some improvements as the graphics are boring and unappealing.

There are a wide variety of real money games and table games to keep you entertained. The jackpot games promise the payout of a lifetime, and players have been known to win big.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

One of the biggest drawing cards is the variety of online real money slots, table games, live dealer games, and jackpots. It’s simple to build up your online bankroll, or you can practice and play in demo mode.

Since it might be easy to get lost in all the options here, below are the three online slot games to pay extra attention to.

Big Money Bigfoot by RealTime Gaming offers a 97% RTP and a simple yet engaging gaming experience. This 25-payline slot has features like Scatters and Wilds, and ultra-simple graphics. Collect at least three scatters to get a series of respins, and watch as any symbol on the table may transform into a Wild.

Galaxy Stars by Radi8 is a high volatility 20-payline slot with a 96.2% RTP and max wins potential of 5,000x wager. The main attraction of this game is its variety of Wild symbols. In addition to regular Wilds, Sticky Wilds and Multiplier Wilds may appear in the bonus round once you’ve collected at least three scatter symbols.

Dragon’s Siege by Qora Games boasts a variable RTP of up to 98% and is perfect for high-rollers who appreciate stunning visuals. This slot offers a max win potential of 40,000x. The game is packed with special features, including random progressive jackpots, Scatter Rounds, Multiplier Symbols, and the Pick Your Hero Bonus.

Bonus Offers: 4.8/5

Players at Slots.lv have two options for the welcome bonus. They can use fiat currency and get a match deposit bonus of up to $5,000 or use cryptocurrencies and get as much as $7,500 in crypto bonuses. And the best part is both bonuses come with a standard 35x wagering requirement.

And simply by playing games at Slots.lv, you are eligible to score loyalty points as part of the MySlots Rewards Program, which can be redeemed for real cash prizes.

Playing video poker, table games grant you a single reward point for each $1 you wager, while specialty games contribute as much as 15 reward points per $1 wagered.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Players at Slots.lv are awarded the ultimate level of freedom and can be flexible in their gaming choices. One of the site’s best features is its special focus on supporting Bitcoin users. The site supports five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Other payment options include transfers, banking deposits, and credit cards. Most of these options don’t require any fees. It’s important to note that payouts will take a minimum of 24 hours when players use cryptos.

The site offers an on-the-go gaming experience using your device and a secure internet connection. The games allow you to win big from the comfort of your mobile phone or smart device. There is currently no mobile app to download yet.

3. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in Canada for Mobile

Pros

Well-established casino brand

Dedicated mobile app

Amazing welcome offers for new players

Large range of slot games

Excellent customer support

Cons

Doesn’t accept crypto

You can’t play games for free

Spin Casino makes it look and feel like you are playing in a real-life casino. The app’s design is astounding, and we wish more online casinos would up the ante as they have. The layout makes it easy to navigate, and each game contains information about what to expect. This makes the selection process much less overwhelming.

One of the features to mention is the hot and cold game options and the unique ability that allows you to “favorite” games. You will be given a list of your favorites when you log in, so you never have to worry about losing your favorite game.

Gaming options: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has over 400 online games, most of which are slots. The standout feature of this casino is its incredible jackpot games, these include titles such as Major Millions, Wheel of wishes, Mega Moolah, and Treasure Nile. These games allow up to win over $30 million worth of cash.

Other gaming options include table games such as blackjack and roulette. You’ll find over 15 baccarat variants inside Spin Casino’s library. Still, slot machines are the star of the show here, and no game is as thrilling as the mighty Mega Moolah.

Notable software providers on the site include Microgaming, Evolution, NetEnt, and many more.

And in case you miss that retail casino energy, you’ll be happy to hear that Spin is one of the best online casinos in terms of live dealer games, boasting 50+ channels with top-tier croupiers.

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

New players are welcomed with an offer of up to C$1000. It’s important to note that you must be registered to claim this offer. The bonus is broken down into three deposits of $10 or more. The first deposit will give you a 100% match up to $400. The second up to $300 and the third an additional $300.

Spin Casino has a prestigious loyalty club program that allows you to earn points while you play and then convert those points into bonus money. The higher level player you become, the more points you’ll earn. To earn points, deposit $10, and Spin Casino will credit your account with 2,500 points straight away.

Banking Options: 4/5

Deposits and withdrawals at Spin Casino are effortless. The processing time is relatively quick and, in most cases, instant. Players can deposit as little as $10 and withdraw $50. Cashing out takes between 24-48 hours to process. The funds will be paid into your account within 1-5 working days.

To ensure safe and protected withdrawals, you must provide various documents when withdrawing substantial sums. These consist of a photocopy of your driver’s license, a utility bill copy, and a double-sided copy of the credit card used to fund your Spin Casino account.

The document approval process is quick and typically won’t prolong your withdrawal by more than a single business day. Keep in mind that using someone else’s credit card is not permitted; the cardholder’s name must match yours.

Spin Casino is fully compatible with the Canadian Dollar, ensuring no losses due to currency conversion. The platform employs 128-bit Secure Socket Layer digital encryption, a standard used by prominent global financial institutions.

4. BitStarz – Best Online Casino for Canadian Crypto Players

Pros

Instant withdrawal and deposits

Supports ten cryptocurrencies

Over 4,000 casino games

Incredible crypto bonuses and promotions

Up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins bonus

Cons

Some games aren’t available in CA

BitStarz is the original Bitcoin casino and is very well known for its exclusive 20 free spins available to all new players. Other exciting features include affiliate programs, promotions, VIP access, and inclusive tournaments.

Bonuses such as free spins and reload bonuses ensure that players never get bored, and live tournaments are always available.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

BitStarz comes dressed to impress when it comes to the casino games on offer. The site is easy to navigate because games are divided into different categories. Select between Bitcoin slots, jackpots, table games, live casino games, and BTC-exclusive Games.

The games are easy to play, and with over 4,000 titles, players are spoilt for choice. The live dealer games are a major drawcard and are Provably fair so players can ensure they have a fair shot at the money.

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

New players at Bitstarz can take advantage of incredible bonuses, starting with its crypto welcome offer of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins. There are also 20 no-deposit free spins up for grabs just for signing up for an account.

On top of that, players can get a piece of the action with the Tesla Giveaway. Slot Wars and Table Wars are also regular promotions on the site that you can get your hands into.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

BitStarz accepts one of the most extensive numbers of fiat and cryptocurrencies. This allows them to cater to a worldwide audience. The site accepts fiat currencies and other payment channels like Interac, Neosurf, and more.

They are also one of the first casinos to accept Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, Litecoin, and more.

5. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in Canada With No Rollover

Pros

Around 3,000 casino games

Over 50 live dealer games

Free spin bonuses with no wagering

User-friendly interface

Cons

Does not support cryptos

PlayOJO is one of the most popular Canadian online casinos in the business. Its easy-to-use format and huge selection of fun betting games make it stand out. The bonus offers are top-class, and the site continues to grow in popularity. Another notable feature is the 80 wager-free spins welcome offer. This is available for new players that join the site.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

As previously mentioned, there are thousands of games available at PlayOJO, including table games, as well as popular slot games like Book of the Dead. A big chunk of the game selection at PlayOJO is composed of slots, but it also has an incredible live dealer section. Over 50 games are available, and the betting limits are perfect for low and high-stake rollers.

The site is well laid out, and it’s easy to see the most popular games at a glance, helping you decide what to play next.

Bonus Offers: 4.5/5

PlayOJo’s welcome bonus allows players 80 free spins once they deposit $10 or more. These wager-free spins can be used on the game Thor and The Trials Of Asgard. This is an excellent bonus, one of the best we have seen.

Players can also take advantage of the following:

Kickers: These are available every 24 hours. Players can win gifts, free cash, or extra spins

These are available every 24 hours. Players can win gifts, free cash, or extra spins Ojo’s Reel Spinoffs : These are exciting live tournaments that occur daily. The top 3 players will win a free spins package.

: These are exciting live tournaments that occur daily. The top 3 players will win a free spins package. The Ojo Wheel : Spin the wheel with no betting requirements and win instant cash prizes.

: Spin the wheel with no betting requirements and win instant cash prizes. Club Ojo: This exclusive VIP program rewards members with prizes, promotions, and perks. Those who play regularly will be offered membership.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

There are several different payment options, but players that use Neteller and Skrill may be disappointed as they will be charged extra fees. Payout is speedy, though you may need to refresh your screen before the funds appear in your account.

The withdrawal process is speedy and it usually takes 24 hours for the funds to reflect on your account. This will depend on the type of bank you use. eWallet accounts and bank transfers may take a few days to reflect.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Games Selection

This refers to the number of games available on the site — the more they have, the better. We also examine the quality of these games, not just the sheer number, to ensure that your money is well-spent.

Bonuses and Welcome Offers

The best online casinos offer new players a financial incentive to sign up, but not every welcome offer is worth your time. We dig into the fine print to determine if a site’s bonuses are all they’re cracked up to be — or if they’re just fool’s gold.

Banking Options

Getting your money on and off a site easily is something most players never think about — until it becomes difficult to do so. We vet all the sites on our list to ensure they accept a wide range of currency options and that their deposit and withdrawal standards are fair and easy to meet.

Popular Payment Methods at Top Canadian Online Casinos

The online gambling industry in Canada has grown tremendously over the past few years, and with it, demand for convenient and secure payment methods. Players want to ensure their transactions are safe, fast, and hassle-free. Below are some of the most popular payment methods available at Canadian online casinos.

Interac : Interac is one of the most widely used payment methods in Canada, allowing users to transfer money directly from their bank account to an online casino. It is known for its security features and low fees, making it a top choice for many players.

: Interac is one of the most widely used payment methods in Canada, allowing users to transfer money directly from their bank account to an online casino. It is known for its security features and low fees, making it a top choice for many players. Credit and Debit Cards: Visa and Mastercard are two of the most popular credit and debit card options for Canadian online casino players. They offer a safe and convenient way to make deposits and withdrawals, with most transactions being processed instantly.

Visa and Mastercard are two of the most popular credit and debit card options for Canadian online casino players. They offer a safe and convenient way to make deposits and withdrawals, with most transactions being processed instantly. eCheck : eCheck is an electronic version of a traditional paper check. This method is favored by those who prefer the familiarity of checks but want the speed and convenience of electronic transactions. eCheck deposits may take a bit longer to process, but they are still a popular choice for many Canadians.

: eCheck is an electronic version of a traditional paper check. This method is favored by those who prefer the familiarity of checks but want the speed and convenience of electronic transactions. eCheck deposits may take a bit longer to process, but they are still a popular choice for many Canadians. E-wallets : E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller provide a secure and speedy way to manage your online casino transactions. These digital wallets allow you to store funds and make transactions without sharing your financial information with the casino. E-wallets also typically have lower fees than some other payment methods.

: E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller provide a secure and speedy way to manage your online casino transactions. These digital wallets allow you to store funds and make transactions without sharing your financial information with the casino. E-wallets also typically have lower fees than some other payment methods. Cryptocurrencies : Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are gaining popularity among Canadian online casino players due to their security, anonymity, and fast processing times. Some online casinos offer exclusive bonuses for players using cryptocurrencies as their preferred payment method.

: Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are gaining popularity among Canadian online casino players due to their security, anonymity, and fast processing times. Some online casinos offer exclusive bonuses for players using cryptocurrencies as their preferred payment method. Paysafecard : Paysafecard is a prepaid card that can be purchased at various retail locations across Canada. Players can use the Paysafecard to deposit funds into their online casino account without the need for a bank account or credit card. This makes it a popular choice for those who value privacy and security.

: Paysafecard is a prepaid card that can be purchased at various retail locations across Canada. Players can use the Paysafecard to deposit funds into their online casino account without the need for a bank account or credit card. This makes it a popular choice for those who value privacy and security. Bank Transfers: For players who prefer to transfer money directly from their bank account, many online casinos in Canada offer the option of using a bank transfer. While this method may take longer to process compared to other options, it remains a safe and reliable choice for many players.

What Casino Games Do Canadian Online Casinos Offer?

Canadian online casinos offer a diverse range of casino games to cater to various player preferences. From classic table games to slots and live dealer games, there is something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at some of the most popular casino games available at Canadian online casinos.

Poker

Poker is a renowned card game enjoyed by players globally. Online casinos in Canada provide numerous poker variants such as Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Seven Card Stud, and more. Players can participate in cash games, tournaments, and sit-and-go events with options catering to different skill levels and bankrolls.

Blackjack

Another widely played card game found in Canadian online casinos. The game’s objective is to have a hand value of 21 or as close to it as possible without going over while also beating the dealer’s hand. Many online casinos offer different blackjack variations, including Classic Blackjack, European Blackjack, and Multi-Hand Blackjack, each with its unique rules and strategies.

Roulette

Roulette is a classic casino game involving a spinning wheel and a small ball. Players place bets on where the ball will land when the wheel comes to a stop. Canadian online casinos offer several types of roulette, including American, European, and French Roulette, as well as more innovative versions like Multi-Wheel Roulette and Live Dealer Roulette.

Slots

Slots are incredibly popular in both land-based and online casinos. Canadian online casinos boast an extensive selection of slot games, ranging from classic 3-reel slots to modern video slots with 5 reels and multiple paylines. Players can also find progressive jackpot slots, where the prize pool increases with each bet placed, offering the chance to win life-changing amounts of money.

Baccarat

This is a sophisticated card game that has gained popularity among high rollers and casual players alike. In online casinos, players can find various versions of baccarat, such as Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, and Baccarat Banque. The game is relatively easy to learn, with the primary goal being to predict whether the player’s or banker’s hand will be closest to a total of 9.

Craps

Craps is a fast-paced and thrilling dice game that has been a staple in casinos for many years. Canadian online casinos offer craps in both digital and live dealer formats, allowing players to experience the excitement of the game from the comfort of their own homes. Players place bets on the outcome of a roll or series of rolls, with numerous betting options available.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games provide an immersive gaming experience by combining the convenience of online casinos with the atmosphere of a land-based casino. Players can interact with professional dealers and other players through chat while watching the action unfold in real-time. Popular live dealer games in Canadian online casinos include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: FAQs

Are Canadian Online Casinos Trustworthy?

Yes, as long as you stick with online casinos that are licensed and trusted by a large number of players – like the ones in this list – you can be sure that they are safe and trustworthy.

Are There Withdrawal Limits at Canadian Online Casinos?

Yes, there are withdrawal limits at most CA online casinos. This amount will vary depending on the casino and which currency is accepted. Some casinos allow VIPs extra perks and faster withdrawals of larger amounts.

What is a Payout Percentage at Canadian Online Casinos?

Payout percentage refers to the fact that online slots can be calibrated to pay out a percentage known as the “return to player,” or RTP. RTPs can dip as low as 75% (meaning you’d get back 75 cents for each dollar you wager) or reach as high as 99%.

Remember, though, that the more often a machine pays out, the smaller those payouts are likely to be.

Can I Play for Free at Canadian Online Casinos?

You don’t necessarily have to play for real money. Many casinos allow you to play their games in “demo” mode, which means you get the game’s full functionality without having to risk any of your hard-earned cash.

Do I Have to Download Software to Play at a CA Online Casino?

No, you don’t have to download any software if you don’t want to. However, many sites offer mobile device apps that may offer features you won’t find elsewhere, so it may be worth sacrificing some of your phone’s memory to download an app or two.

Comparison of the 5 Best Casinos in Canada

Let’s look at Canada’s top 5 online casinos and why they stand out above their competitors.

Jackpot City: If you enjoy playing video slots, this is the best Canadian online casino for you, as they have hundreds of them on offer. Take advantage of their C$1,600 welcome bonus and sign up for an account now.

Slots.Iv: Known for its reliability and payout speed, this Canadian casino earned the #2 spot on our list. The welcome bonus package is worth a whopping $5,000, and the Bitcoin bonuses are worth over $7,500.

Spin Casino: With over 450 of the best online casino games, including table slots and video poker games, there’s something here for everyone. They offer welcome packages of 100% up to C$1,000, and you can get your piece of the action when you register today.

BitStarz: This world-famous crypto casino has won multiple awards. It’s perfect for players who prefer to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The first deposit bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins; you can claim it as soon as possible.

PlayOJO: One of the most popular online casinos, this site offers new players 80 wager-free bonus spins. You can grab those right now, all you have to do is join the casino.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in Canada

If you’re new to the online gaming world, you can use this step-by-step guide on how to sign up at one of these sites so you can start playing today. We have used our top pick JackpotCity as an example, but most online gambling sites follow the same basic principle.

Step One: Go to the Casino’s Website

Click the orange “Sign Up” button on the JackpotCity home screen

Enter your personal information

Click “submit”

Step Two: Check Your Email

Watch out for an email notification from the online casino site

Once you see it, follow the prompt to verify your email

Don’t forget to check your spam folder in case it doesn’t show on your inbox

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit

Once you’ve confirmed your account, select your preferred banking option

Enter your payment information and select how much you wish to deposit (don’t forget the deposit bonus!)

Now you’re ready to play and have some fun

Which of the Best Online Casinos in Canada is Right for You?

Picking an online casino is no easy feat, especially since Canadian players have many options. Hopefully, the reviews above will make it easier to find the perfect one for you, regardless of which game or stakes you play.

Jackpot City is our favorite, as it offers generous bonuses, many different games, and a top-notch reputation. However, feel free to try out a few until you find your favorite.

Regardless of your chosen site, remember to have fun and play responsibly!

