You want to remodel your bathroom, but you’re feeling overwhelmed by the choices in Philadelphia. How do you find the best contractor for your project?

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. We’ve done the research for you and found the top five bathroom remodeling services and contractors in the city. We’ve looked at their skills, reputation, offerings, and results.

Ready to see who made the cut? Here are the best options for your bathroom makeover in Philadelphia, starting with our top pick, Pine Street Carpenters Inc.

Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia 2024

Our guide focuses on their expertise, services offered, customer feedback, and contact info. By the end of our article, you’ll have all the necessary information to make a well-informed decision, ensuring your bathroom remodeling project is a success.

1. Pine Street Carpenters Inc. – Overall Best Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

Pros

Excellent craftsmanship and design

Comprehensive design-build services

Full project management

Wide range of services offered

High customer satisfaction ratings

Cons

Few reviews on Yelp

Why Choose Pine Street Carpenters Inc.

Pine Street Carpenters Inc. stands out for its exceptional craftsmanship and comprehensive design-build approach to bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia.

Since 1993, they have specialized in projects of all sizes, from bathroom remodels to whole-house renovations, ensuring each project is managed with precision and attention to detail.

Services Offered

Pine Street Carpenters offers a wide array of services, including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-house renovations, historic renovations, and additions. They provide complete design services featuring 3D renderings and detailed construction concepts.

Their offerings extend to custom cabinetry, interior accents, and the installation of windows and doors, making them a versatile choice for various remodeling needs.

Summary

Pine Street Carpenters Inc. offers top-tier bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, marked by their excellence in craftsmanship and design. Their wide range of services, combined with a strong customer satisfaction record, makes them a reliable choice.

2. Gersy’s General Remodeling – Extensive Bathroom Remodeling Portfolio

Pros

Free cost estimates

8 years of experience

Covers 30 miles around Philadelphia

Large bathroom remodeling portfolio

Cons

No physical address

Why Choose Gersy’s General Remodeling

Gersy’s General Remodeling specializes in creative, unique designs that add value to your home. Their extensive portfolio in bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia makes them a reliable choice. The team’s dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in their high-quality workmanship and responsiveness.

Services Offered

Gersy’s General Remodeling can change your living space the way you want. They are experts in bathroom and kitchen remodeling in Philadelphia. They can make your home’s important areas more modern.

The company also does ceramic tile and hardwood floor work. They can install, fix, or replace them for you. Plus, Gersy’s can paint your home inside and out. They guarantee high-quality and beautiful results.

Summary

Gersy’s General Remodeling is a top choice for bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, known for its extensive experience, creative designs, and customer-focused approach. Their high-quality services and strong customer relationships make them a reliable and trustworthy choice for any home remodeling project.

3. Myers Constructs – Best for Custom Residential Remodeling

Pros

Specializes in custom remodeling

Eco-friendly construction processes

Variety of remodeling services

Award-winning brand

Cons

Limited user reviews

Why Choose Myers Constructs

Myers Constructs is an award-winning firm excelling in custom residential remodeling and restoration in the Philadelphia metro region. Their specialty lies in bringing new life to older homes using eco-friendly and sustainable methods.

Services Offered

Myers Constructs offers a broad range of services, including bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia plus also kitchen remodeling, tailored to meet specific client needs. They also specialize in home renovation and planning, focusing on both functionality and aesthetics.

Historical renovation and restorations are among their expertise, respecting the original character of older homes. They offer services for outdoor spaces, work/play spaces, and home-energy efficiency improvements.

Additionally, Myers Constructs provides baseline maintenance services to ensure the longevity and value of your home improvements.

Summary

Myers Constructs is a distinguished choice for custom residential bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, known for its passion for revitalizing older homes with eco-friendly practices. While their online reviews are limited, the available feedback highlights their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

4. Dezigns Construction – Best for Wide Range of Services

Pros

High-quality workmanship standards

Uses modern technologies and equipment

Dedicated emergency service crews

Cons

Limited online reviews

Why Choose Dezigns Construction

Although they’re not specifically known for bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, Dezigns Construction stands out for its commitment to delivering world-class workmanship across a wide range of services.

The company uses modern technologies and equipment to ensure high-quality results. Plus, the team’s dedication to getting the job done right the first time reflects their reliability and professionalism.

Services Offered

Dezigns Construction mainly specializes in roofing services, including replacement, maintenance, and asset management. They are experts in handling various roofing needs with efficiency and quality.

They may also offer bathroom remodeling services with the same commitment to quality. Just fill out the request form on the official website to learn more about their additional services.

Summary

Dezigns Construction is a reliable choice for clients seeking a wide range of services, especially roofing, in their construction and remodeling projects. While they focus on roofing services, their commitment to quality workmanship, use of modern technologies, and efficient service make them a noteworthy option for bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia.

5. dRemodeling – Best for Extended Warranty

Pros

Five-year warranty against defects

Over 1000 satisfied customers

14 years of experience

Cons

Limited service area

Why Choose dRemodeling

dRemodeling stands out in Philadelphia as one of the highest-rated remodeling companies. It offers a unique five-year warranty against latent defects in workmanship, a testament to their confidence in quality and durability.

Their team provides exceptional craftsmanship and stunning designs, particularly in bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia and kitchen remodeling. dRemodeling is known for its availability and responsiveness, offering 24/7 support to address customer concerns.

Services Offered

dRemodeling specializes in bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, catering to various styles from traditional to spa-inspired bathrooms. They also excel in kitchen remodeling, creating functional and welcoming spaces.

Unique to dRemodeling is their full-time, in-house design service, assisting clients throughout the remodeling process. This comprehensive approach ensures a seamless and tailored remodeling experience.

Summary

dRemodeling is a premier choice for those seeking quality kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia. Their extended five-year warranty, exceptional customer service, and in-house design expertise ensure a high-quality, customized remodeling experience.

Importance of Bathroom Remodeling

Bathroom remodeling is more than just a home improvement project; it’s an investment in your home’s functionality, safety, and aesthetic appeal. Here’s why it’s so important:

Enhanced Functionality and Utility

Remodeling your bathroom allows you to improve its functionality. This might mean adding more storage space, installing a double vanity, or upgrading fixtures to make the bathroom more user-friendly. A well-planned remodel can transform a cramped, impractical space into a functional, efficient area.

Improved Aesthetics and Home Value

A fresh, modern bathroom can significantly enhance the overall aesthetic of your home. Whether installing contemporary fixtures, updating the tiles, or changing the color scheme, a bathroom remodel can breathe new life into an outdated space.

Additionally, a remodeled bathroom can increase your home’s value, making it a smart investment for the future.

Upgrade for Modern Lifestyle Needs

Our needs and lifestyles change over time, and your bathroom should reflect this. Modern bathroom designs focus on creating a space that caters to your current lifestyle.

For example, you may want to incorporate energy-efficient fixtures, a walk-in shower for easy access, or smart technology for enhanced comfort and convenience.

Enhanced Comfort and Relaxation

The bathroom isn’t just a functional space; it’s also a personal retreat. A remodel can transform your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary where you can relax and unwind. Luxurious touches like a soaker tub, a rain shower, or heated floors can turn everyday routines into indulgent experiences.

Addressing Safety Concerns

An important aspect of bathroom remodeling is addressing any existing safety issues. This could include fixing slippery floors, installing grab bars, or updating the electrical wiring to meet current standards.

A safe bathroom is particularly crucial for households with young children, elderly family members, or individuals with mobility challenges.

Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia: Impact on Your Home’s Value

Bathroom remodeling can significantly impact the value of your Philadelphia home, an aspect that’s especially important in a city with a rich mix of historic and modern architecture. Here’s how such a project can affect your home’s worth and appeal:

Enhanced Market Appeal

A remodeled bathroom in Philadelphia’s competitive real estate market can make your property stand out. A modern, updated bathroom is often a key selling point and can attract more potential buyers, especially those looking for a move-in-ready home.

Increased Home Value

A well-executed bathroom remodel is known to offer a good return on investment (ROI). An updated bathroom can significantly increase a property’s market value in Philadelphia, where housing styles can range from charming rowhouses to contemporary condos.

Depending on the scale of the remodel, homeowners might recoup a substantial portion of their investment.

Modernization of Older Homes

Philadelphia is home to many older properties. A bathroom remodel can bring these older homes into the modern age, adding contemporary comforts while preserving their unique historical character. This blend of old and new can be particularly appealing in the Philadelphia market.

Luxury Appeal

Adding high-end features through a bathroom remodel can significantly boost a home’s luxury appeal in some of Philadelphia’s more upscale neighborhoods. Features like a spa-like bath, high-quality tiles, or designer fixtures can attract buyers looking for luxury properties.

Current Trends in Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

Trends in bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia reflect a blend of the city’s rich history and contemporary lifestyle, with homeowners looking for both comfort and style. Here are some of the current trends:

Spa-Like Features and Luxury Touches

In Philadelphia, there’s a growing demand for bathrooms that serve as a personal retreat akin to a luxury spa. Features such as large soaker tubs, rainfall showerheads, and body sprayers are popular. Heated floors and towel racks add an extra touch of luxury, transforming the bathroom into a space for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Neutral Color Palettes and Natural Materials

Many homeowners in Philadelphia are opting for neutral color schemes in their bathroom remodels.

Shades of white, beige, and gray create a timeless and serene ambiance. Natural materials like stone, marble, and wood are being used to add warmth and texture, complementing the city’s historical aesthetic while keeping the look modern and fresh.

Smart Technology Integration

Smart technology is making its way into bathroom design in Philadelphia. This includes features like digital showers with temperature control, automated toilets, and mirrors with built-in LED lighting and touch technology.

The smart features not only enhance convenience and efficiency but also add a contemporary edge to your bathroom.

Statement Lighting and Fixtures

Bold lighting fixtures are becoming a focal point in bathroom designs.

From vintage chandeliers to modern pendant lights, statement lighting adds character and style to the space. Similarly, high-end fixtures in finishes like matte black, brushed gold, or copper are popular for adding a touch of elegance and uniqueness.

Accessible and Aging-in-Place Design

More Philadelphia homeowners are making their bathrooms accessible for aging. They add walk-in showers, grab bars, and big doorways for mobility aids.

These features make the bathroom safe and easy for everyone. They also increase the home’s value.

Costs of Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

The cost of bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia can range between $4,000 and $50,000. The cost generally depends on factors like bathroom square footage, the type and style of tub and shower, removal of existing fixtures, and potential plumbing installation needs​​.

Factors Affecting the Cost of Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

Several factors can influence the bathroom remodeling cost in Philadelphia, each contributing to the overall budget. Understanding these can help in planning and managing your remodeling project effectively:

Size and Scope of the Project

The overall size of your bathroom and the scope of the bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia play a significant role in determining the cost. A complete overhaul involving structural changes, moving plumbing, or altering electrical wiring will cost more than a simple cosmetic update. The more extensive the project, the more expensive it becomes.

Quality and Selection of Materials

The types of materials and fixtures you choose significantly impact the total cost. High-end materials like natural stone tiles, premium-grade countertops, and designer fixtures will increase the budget. Conversely, choosing more standard or budget-friendly options can keep costs down. The key is to balance quality and style with your available budget.

Labor Costs and Contractor Fees

Labor costs a lot in remodeling. The cost changes with the work’s difficulty and skill level. You need experts for emergency plumbing in Philadelphia or electrical work, but they cost more. Also, contractor fees for managing and overseeing the project add to the budget.

Special Features and Upgrades

Incorporating special features and upgrades, such as heated floors, custom cabinetry, or high-tech showers, can significantly increase the cost. These features, while enhancing comfort and luxury, require additional materials and labor, thereby impacting the overall budget.

Geographical Location and Accessibility

Your home’s location in Philadelphia can affect the remodeling cost. Local rules, permits, materials, and labor can vary. Also, working in a high-rise or a house can change the costs of labor and logistics.

How to Choose the Right Bathroom Remodeling Contractor in Philadelphia

Choosing the right bathroom remodeling contractor in Philadelphia is a crucial step in ensuring your project’s success. Here are some tips to help you make an informed decision:

Check Contractor Credentials and Licenses

Start by verifying that the contractor is properly licensed and insured to perform bathroom remodeling work in Philadelphia. For example, plumbers, electricians, fire suppression contractors, and complete demolition contractors in Philadelphia need a specific trade license.

Also, check for any certifications from professional associations, which can be a sign of their commitment to their craft and ethical business practices.

Review Portfolio and Past Projects

Look at the contractor’s portfolio and past work. See if they have skills and quality. Find projects like yours. This shows their design and work quality. A good portfolio with different styles shows they are flexible and skilled.

Seek Referrals and Recommendations

Ask people you know in Philadelphia who remodeled their bathrooms for recommendations. They can tell you how reliable, hardworking, and friendly the contractor was.

Discuss Project Timeline and Communication

Know how the contractor runs their projects. Talk about the timeline and communication for your bathroom remodel. A good contractor should update you regularly, answer your questions, and be honest about any problems.

Get Multiple Quotes and Contracts

Get quotes from different contractors to compare costs, but don’t go for the cheapest one. Check the work, materials, and expertise in the quotes. Make sure the quotes have everything included. When you pick a contractor, get a contract with all the details, like payments, materials, and deadlines.

FAQs About Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

Have questions about bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia? Explore our list of straightforward answers to find the information you’re seeking.

What Is the Most Expensive Thing About a Bathroom Remodel?

The most expensive part of a bathroom remodel is typically the plumbing and installation of new fixtures, especially if you’re changing the layout or upgrading to high-end fixtures. Costs can also escalate with the use of luxury materials for countertops, flooring, or wall finishes.

How Long Does a Bathroom Remodel Typically Take?

A typical bathroom remodel can take anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks, depending on the scope of the project. It can take even longer if you’re making significant structural changes or waiting on custom materials.

What Permits Are Required for a Bathroom Remodel in Philadelphia?

In Philadelphia, permits are generally required for a bathroom remodel if you’re making structural changes, moving plumbing, or doing electrical work. It’s best to check with the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections for specific requirements related to your project.

How Can I Ensure My Remodel Aligns With My Budget?

To ensure your remodel aligns with your budget, start with a clear and detailed plan, allocate a portion of your budget for unexpected costs, and regularly communicate with your contractor about spending. Also, choose cost-effective materials and solutions.

What Should I Do to Prepare for a Bathroom Remodel?

To prepare, clear out your bathroom, make decisions about design and materials beforehand, set up a temporary bathroom if necessary, and discuss the project timeline and expectations with your contractor. Also, ensure you have all necessary permits and approvals.

Final Thoughts on Bathroom Remodeling in Philadelphia

We have done the hard work for you and reviewed the top bathroom remodeling companies and contractors in Philadelphia.

You will be amazed by the fine work of Pine Street Carpenters Inc. and the other competitors. They all have their own advantages in skills, customer service, affordability, and quality. If you want to give your bathroom a new look, you can trust any of these options. They are the best of the best in Philadelphia’s remodeling industry.

Don’t forget, the secret to a great remodel is finding a contractor that matches your needs and tastes.