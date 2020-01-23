Join Fanci DisMount Stratton, the beautiful host of this delicious brunch alongside waitresses who have nothing on the amount of serving that is about to go down.

We’ll take ours with an extra side of sauce, please.

Featuring Lady Geisha, Aloe Vera and Aida Stratton, don’t miss a very special Sunday brunch – the kind that you definitely don’t see too often at the local pancake house or diner.

What: Bacon & Legs Drag Brunch When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 pm. Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. How much: $15 More: citywinery.com

Related