    • Bacon & Legs Drag Brunch

    Definitely not your typical Sunday champagne brunch

    Man in drag
    This is one brunch that’ll certainly leave a buzz, and it won’t just be from the champagne. | Image provided

    Join Fanci DisMount Stratton, the beautiful host of this delicious brunch alongside waitresses who have nothing on the amount of serving that is about to go down.

    We’ll take ours with an extra side of sauce, please. 

    Featuring Lady Geisha, Aloe Vera and Aida Stratton, don’t miss a very special Sunday brunch – the kind that you definitely don’t see too often at the local pancake house or diner.

    What: Bacon & Legs Drag Brunch When: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 pm. Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. How much: $15 More: citywinery.com

