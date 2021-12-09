2021 Gift Guide

It’s the season of giving, and we’ve rounded up some fantastic gift ideas from local businesses and organizations.

Carpenters’ Hall

Constructed in 1774, Carpenters’ Hall was the site of the First Continental Congress. Today, the historic landmark is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm and is free to the public. The on-site gift shop features an eclectic collection of souvenirs and gifts related to colonial and revolutionary history, including books, prints, and more. Top items include An Ingenious Excuse: The True Story of Patrick Lyon and the First Great American Bank Robbery, Carpenters’ Hall print by Loud De Moll, and Robert Smith: Architect, Builder, Patriot by legendary preservationist and historian Charlie Peterson. Shop on-site or virtually at carpentershall.square.site/. Shoppers can receive 10% off an online order with code “VP1221.” Each purchase helps maintain and preserve American history and the legacy of Carpenters’ Hall.

Center for Art in Wood

Shop The Center for Art in Wood either online or in-person for handmade wooden gifts. The museum shop features one-of-a-kind wood art, jewelry pieces, and bowls from more than 50 talented artists. If you’re looking for an ideal holiday present, The Center for Art in Wood’s shop includes many ornaments, including a hand-painted and turned holly piece by local artist Robert Rosand for $50. The shop also has many featured items, including intricate wall workpieces by Philip Roberts ranging from $250 to $550, turned wooden bowls by David Lory and Alan Adler starting at $24, and Tara Locklear’s jewelry made from reclaimed skateboards. Shop in person or virtually at the-center-for-art-in-wood.myshopify.com. Museum holiday hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders for shipping will be accepted until Dec. 17.

Toile

If you have a fashionista on your list, then Toile, a woman-owned boutique in Fishtown boasting clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home goods from local and independent designers, is the place to shop till you drop for that fashion forward friend or family.

Highlights include Leather Accessory line by Bianca Rachele, boasting O-Ring Belt designed with 100% of genuine leather and a hand forged steel hardware by Ellen Durkan for the ring. For those who are more focused on wellness and healing, Toile also stocks The Conjure Wellness Healing Mists, a collection of aromatherapeutic gem essences. 1333 Frankford Avenue | 267.587.7221 | toile.myshopify.com

Chestnut Hill Business District

Surprise your loved one with a Chestnut Hill gift certificate to one of over 220 retailers, businesses, and restaurants. Available in convenient $25 and $50 denominations, the certificates are the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys distinctive boutique shopping, delicious culinary experiences, luxurious personal services, and the charming backdrop of Philadelphia’s urban village. Order gift cards in person at the Chestnut Hill Welcome Center at 8514 Germantown Avenue by calling 215-247-6696 or purchase at chestnuthillpa.com.

Theatre Exile

Support the local arts by purchasing tickets to South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile’s 25th anniversary season! The second show in the season, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Ozzie Jones, is a Tony Award-nominated show which made its Broadway debut in 2011. The Motherf**ker with the Hat will heat up the Theatre Exile’s stage from Feb. 3 through 27. Just released from prison, Jackie lives with his childhood sweetheart Veronica and is staying clean with the help from his too-smooth sponsor Ralph D. Things are looking up for Jackie until he spots another man’s hat in their apartment. Tickets to The Motherf**ker with the Hat are available now and can be purchased at theatreexile.secure.force.com or by calling 215-218-4022.

Cocktail Workshop

If you have an at-home-mixologist or even a bookworm on your shopping list, then this book is the perfect gift for their bookcase. The Cocktail Workshop: An Essential Guide to Classic Drinks and How to Make Them Your Own, written by spirit savant Steven Grasse and esteemed travel, food, and spirit author Adam Erace, is an immersive dive into 20 classic libations and the tools used to build each one. It’s a great beginner book to help craft elevated, classic beverages from Martinis and Negronis to whiskies and postmodern slushies.

You can purchase the book on Amazon for $24.99 for the hardcover or on the Kindle for $14.99. The book is also available at Art in the Age on-site or online – 116 N 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com.

The Clay Studio

Shop at Old City-based The Clay Studio either online or in-person for a variety of handmade specialty gifts. The shop features one-of-a-kind ceramics, including tableware, decorative art objects, jewelry, tiles, books, and boutique items created by over 140 artists, many of which are local to the Philadelphia area. The Clay Studio’s Ornaments from the Artist’s Studio collection celebrates the holiday season with handmade ornaments starting at just $19.95! Decorate your tree with one of Kip O’Krongly’s colorful farm animal ornaments or Nicole Aquillano’s intricate blue and white hand-drawn designs depicting the Ben Franklin Bridge, Eiffel Tower, snowflakes, and more. Fifty percent of all purchases from The Clay Studio go directly to the artists, and 50% of proceeds return to the non-profit operations of The Clay Studio, which serves 35,000 people, including 2,000 underserved school children each year. Online orders must be received by Dec. 12 to ensure delivery by Dec. 25. Curbside pickup is also available through Christmas Eve. Free local delivery for purchases over $100. theclaystudio.org

CraftNOW

This holiday season, CraftNOW introduces its second published work, “Craft Capital: Philadelphia’s Cultures of Making,” edited by Glenn Adamson. The book commemorates Philadelphia’s dedication to art and history from 1751 through 2019 – the fifth anniversary of CraftNOW – and tracks the transformation of Philadelphia’s expanding craft world. The book highlights the evolving history of Philadelphia and its skilled artists using photo essays from more than 10 local contributors. Purchase “Craft Capital” at local Head House Books, located at 619 South 2nd Street.

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root, a fermented and distilled hemp-based, non-alcoholic spirit, is perfect for someone looking to explore no or low alcohol cocktails this holiday season. Pathfinder Hemp and Root has gift packages for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages for the holidays. The Pathfinder & Coffee Package ($60) is the ideal present for those coffee lovers on your list. The package includes one bottle of The Pathfinder – non-alcoholic spirit, a bag of Moonraker Coffee Roasters, a modern house blend of coffee beans, and an Art in the Age archway bottle tote to place the gifts in. Another gift idea package is the “Off the Sauce” package ($100). This gift is a great alternative for those who are not coffee drinkers. This package includes 1 bottle of The Pathfinder – non-alcoholic spirit, a bottle of Topo Chico Mineral Water, a gold foil Art in the Age rock glass to pour your ingredients in, a copy of Good Drinks by Julia Bainbridge and an Art in the Age canvas tote. Both packages can be purchased at Art in the Age on-site and online – 116 N 3rd Street | 215.922.2600 | artintheage.com.

Limited edition beers

2SP Brewing Company and Wawa are continuing their tradition of launching three limited-edition beers just in time for the holiday season. In its fourth year, the collaboration between 2SP Brewing Company’s Head Brewer, Bob Barrar, and Wawa’s Manager of Concept Development and “coffee guru,” Michael McLaughlin, brings about a brand-new brew – Winter Reserve Mocha Latte Stout (4-pack, 16 oz cans, $12.99), a 6.7% ABV full-bodied oatmeal stout with rich chocolate flavors and creamy mouthfeel. And also, back by popular demand is: Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – 500 ML, ABV 8.2%: An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels for nine months. With the addition of Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee, this beer is silky smooth with a lot of nuance from bourbon barrels, including notes of vanilla and chocolate. $10.99 each. Also, Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Stout – 500 ML, ABV 8.2%: An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Jamaican Rum barrels for nine months. 2spbrewing.com

MANNA

MANNA, an essential service that provides medically tailored meals to residents with critical illnesses in the Philadelphia region, has launched their 2021 Holiday Shop. Shoppers can choose from individual items such as fresh baked goods to MANNA-branded blankets and YETIs. In addition, this year MANNA is offering a “Made in Philly” holiday box featuring Philly Lovers’ local favorites, including coffee, a tote bag, magnets and more. The best part? All proceeds from any gift purchased will benefit MANNA to help them give to residents as well. mannaholidayshop.org

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The museum has all kinds of great holiday gift items available this year – in addition to a number of special events taking place. For you gift givers, you’ll find ornaments, calendars, locally crafted pieces and more at store.philamuseum.org.

Museum of the American Revolution

From tickets for an unforgettable experience to gift memberships for an entire year of special offers, the Museum of the American Revolution has unique gift options for all ages. In the museum’s shop onsite and online, find unique items for the whole family at all price points, from books to apparel and even home decor. This year, check off everyone on your list while supporting the Museum in a meaningful way. See all of the gift ideas at amrevmuseum.org.