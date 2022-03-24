What to do: March 24 -29

Hey there – last week I asked you who is your favorite Philly bartender but I didn’t tell you why I want to know. It’s two-fold but quite simple.

While my beat here at the Philadelphia Weekly is to, primarily, curate a week of fun excursions, events, and things to do for the adventurer in us all, I hope to turn this into a community bulletin board of a kind – a place we can find something to do or, just as easily, find a spot with good music or good lighting (for the best selfies) or good drinks.

That’s where the bartenders come in. My personal favorite has pretty much given up the profession because her consulting and marketing business has taken off. The nerve of some people being successful in what they really want to do; selfish, he said with a dry throat.

So my friends and I need a new bartender. Judging by Derek Shuman and Caroline Hearn, we should head over to Paddy Whacks to take in the charms of Kathleen Petrucelli. I’d love to follow up on their recommendation however, while they named their favorite bartender, they neglected 1) to say why ‘Madame Petrucelli’ (That’s a good name for a cocktail) stands out from the rest and they 2) did not say where she tends bar; Paddy Whacks Northeast or South Street. Details, I need details!

Meanwhile over at McGillin’s Olde Ale House (1310 Drury St, 19107), I think we have two guys at opposite ends of the bar. Nathan Hicks impressed emailer Matthew Hope, while Nathan’s brother-in-barkeeping John Doyle received high marks from Shawn McMullen. Don’t know why, though; maybe do the Kid-N-Play kick step for shots. That’d get them my vote.

KEEP THEM COMING, MY WEEKLY PHILLIES —

WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE BARTENDER IN THE CITY AND WHY?

Email your answers to len@philadelphiaweekly.com so we can tell them you sent us.

And now – while we wait for our drinks…

THURSDAY MARCH 24

HELLBENDER

A ‘spellbinding and sickly satisfying’ coming-of-age horror film from Yellow Veil Pictures taht tells the tale of a lonely teen’s discovery of her family’s ties to witchcraft. The A.V. Club says the punk-rock scary movie by the filmmaking Zelda and John Adams is ‘one of the more unique takes on both occult horror and coming-of-age tales we’ve seen in a while.’

cinéSPEAK presents The Adams Family’s Hellbender; Thurs March 24, Door opens 6:30 PM, Screening 7 PM; The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

MISS LISA LISA’S DRAG SHOW*

Hosted by the fabulous Miss Lisa Lisa, Bob & Barbara’s Lounge is home to Philly’s longest-running drag show every Thursday night. Lisa Lisa and her dynamic group of performers put on an interactive show guaranteed to get everyone in the crowd singing and dancing along. * I have a friend at PhillyCAM who sings the praises of Lisa Lisa every time he sees me. So this is a ‘Sylver Alert’ – I’ll see you there!

Miss Lisa Lisa’s Drag Show; Thurs March 24, 9;30 PM, Bob & Barbara’s Lounge,1509 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

FRIDAY MARCH 25

THE WONDER YEARS*

Started in Lansdale; now they’re here! The raucous punks celebrate the anniversary of their landmark release Upside with a hometown performance for the ages. * What would you do if they sang you a song? DON’T BE RUDE!

The Wonder Years: The Upsides & Suburbia Anniversary Tour; Fri March 25, 8 PM; The Fillmore, 29 East Allen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

DJ LO-L LIVE COMEDY ALBUM RECORDING*

Come out and support DJ LO-L as he records his first comedy album! Enjoy some opening acts and a special musical guest as well. * When a comedian does an album, they (usually) perform on 2 or 3 nights to different audiences. The crowd that responds best determines how the shows get edited down to one performance. We can part of history in the making, people.

DJ LO-L Live Comedy Album Recording; Friday March 25, 8 PM; Lucky 13 Pub, 1820 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, 19148; Saturday March 26 8 PM; Craft Beer Store, 35 Baltimore Pike, Springfield PA 19064

MICHAEL COLYAR*

Michael Colyar has been slaying audiences for over 30 years, packing out shows night after night with his wit, charm and unique sense of style – the man’s sharp! His legacy in comedy is set and yet he still gives his heart to the craft (and his time to philanthorpany – the man’s a giver, I tell ya!). * I just want his hat budget.

Michael Colyar; Fri-Sun March 25-27, 7:30 PM, 10 PM ; Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom Street, Philadelphia 19103

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Chronicling the story of the chart-topping duo, from their humble start as Tom & Jerry to their 60s breakthrough and beyond, George Clement and Brendan Jacob Smith (as Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel) create an immersive and transcendent experience.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story; Fri March 25, 8 PM; Merriam Theater at The Kimmel Center, 250 S Broad St, Philadelphia, 19102

SATURDAY MARCH 26

ART-ISH*

What is “Art-ish”? It’s an evening of live performances with some of Philadelphia’s most exciting emerging artists, musicians, and performers – such as Beano French, Seraiah Nicole, jewelry craftsman Devin McNutt, visual artist Kristen Buck and much, much more. And its at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, so – yeah! * I heard there’s gooing to be whiskey and rum tastings, too. I get to break out my monogrammed pandemic chalice.

Art-ish; Saturday, March 26, 8 PM – 12 AM; Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, 19130

SMITH MEMORIAL PLAYGROUND PLAY-A-PALOOZA 2022*

Celebrate the start of playground season with games, crafts, performances, music, dance, food, giveaways, and unstructured play across Smith’s sprawling 6.5-acre property in the heart of Philly. * Man, they didn’t have a ‘playground season’ when I was little. That giant sliding board – I’d still be on that thing! Matter of fact, I’m going back.

Smith Memorial Playground Play-A-Palooza 2022; Saturday, March 26, 12 PM – 4 PM; 3500 Reservoir Drive Philadelphia, 19121

RAVI COLTRANE

According to the New York Times “There are few saxophonists in jazz today as silvery and deft as Ravi Coltrane.” Tthe son of musicians Alice and John (yes, THAT John Coltrane), Ravi and his band take audiences on a fascinating journey of imaginative musical improvisations and scintillating jazz symphonics.

Ravi Coltrane; Saturday, March 26, Doors: 7:30 – 9:30 PM; Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, 19104

SUNDAY MARCH 27

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT FOR UKRAINE

Wrap up a beautiful spring weekend with glorious music, in person or via livestream. Join Kimberly Fisher and John Koen of The Philadelphia Orchestra, Grammy-nominated pianist Mark Livshits, and six incredible competition winners and finalists from past Philadelphia International Music Festivals for a concert dedicated to relief efforts for the valiant people of Ukraine and a portion of the proceeds will go to organizations that support those efforts.

Philadelphia International Music Festival “Winners’ Circle Concert”; Sunday, March 27, 7 PM; Valley Forge Military Academy & College, 1001 Eagle Road, Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087; For livestream details, visit pimfonline.org

TUESDAY MARCH 29

JUDAS PRIEST with special guest QUEENSRŸCHE

The first name, last name of one of the greatest bands in music history is Judas Priest, who – after 50 years and 50 million albums sold – are a two word definition for heavy metal (which I know is two words too; work with me here!). A one word definition would be their opener Queensrÿche, who have an impressive history of thier own.

Judas Priest With Special Guest Queensrÿche; Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 PM; The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

WAITRESS*

The hit Broadway musical comedy, brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, serves the weekly Phillies with “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” in a hilarious celebration of friendship, womanhood, and ‘a well-made pie.’ * Who in the service industry hasn’t thought about their life and said to themself “this should be a movie…or at least, a Broadway musical?”

Waitress; Tuesday, Mar 29 thru Sunday, Apr 03, The Academy Of Music, 240 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102; Visit kimmelculturalcampus.org for showtimes & tickets.

