Welcoming 2022 after a long 2021

Parties

Blind Barber

Dance into the new year at Philadelphia’s speakeasy bar in Midtown Village. Tickets are on sale now for New Year’s Eve at Blind Barber Philly on Dec. 31, from 8pm to 2am, with a two-hour open bar (starting at 8pm), with a complimentary midnight toast and music from DJ Grotzy Versache. Tickets are $50 and on sale now at bit.ly/blindbarbernye. Table, bottle and VIP service is available by emailing Philly@blindbarber.com.

The Trestle Inn

NYE-A-GO GO!, a disco dance party, returns to the Trestle Inn starting at 8pm. Shake in the new year at Philly’s only Go Go dance party, featuring DJ Billa on vinyl and Go Go by Trestle Specials Vera Marrona, Billy Dee and Marsha Katt. The $50/person admission includes a menu cocktail and champagne toast, $200/per couple for the VIP package, doors open at 8pm.

Upstairs at 700 Club

The biggest ball drop north of Spring Garden continues a 20-plus year tradition. The 700 will have DJ SomebodyBlessedMe spinning tracks for the dancing folks upstairs from 10pm-2am, and many, many good people enjoying the festivities at the downstairs bar. In addition to drink specials all evening, all will gather outside of the bar as 2022 becomes imminent to watch the ball descend as they countdown the end of 2021 and ring in the new year. Vax required. explorenorthernliberties.org

Craft Hall

Morgan’s Pier, Philadelphia’s summer destination hotspot, is bringing the summer heat this New Year’s Eve at Craft Hall. FCM Hospitality and the team at Morgan’s Pier will be taking over the 35,000 square-foot venue to offer nightlife goers all the party with none of the pretentiousness to ring in 2022. Pre-sale tickets start at $75. Every ticket will include an open bar including premium spirits, local beers, and wine, spirited party favors, midnight champagne toast, light food fare, and DJ entertainment. crafthallphilly.com

Five Parties, Five Different Vibes, Five Hour Open Bars

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group are back with some of the biggest celebrations to end the year, with parties at Tradesman’s, Blume Burger, Bru Craft and Wurst, Finn McCool’s and Sueno. Each property will offer a five-hour premium open bar from 9pm to 2am, early evening complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres, live DJ performances spinning, DJ-led countdown to New Year’s and more. Semi-formal attire requested for all parties. Visit joonbug.com for details about all of the celebrations.

The Dolphin Tavern

Resident Dolphin DJ and party-person extraordinaire Wassup Gina and upcoming superstar Polari’s Firestone are throwing the ultimate house, disco, and drag extravaganza this NYE and you don’t want to miss out. There is absolutely no dress code but they encourage you to be creative and go all out with your look. There will be pop-up drag performances all night by our host MISS THING and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. They highly advise you to buy discounted presale tickets to secure entry for $20 as cover will rise to $30 at the door day of (that is, if there are any left). dolphinphilly.com

Vesper Center City

Vesper is back with their annual New Year’s Eve Party from 9pm to 2am with two floors of music with DJ Smooth in the Main Room and Christiano Jordano in the Upstairs lounge. Prices start at $79 and go up to $119, and all include a five-hour open bar. VIP bottle service is available for $250 and includes hand passed Hors D’oeuvres, and choice of bottles throughout the night. Visit Vesper at vespersportsclub.com for tickets and reservations. Dinner is also available from 7pm to 9pm in the dining room.

Concourse Dance Bar

Looking for the perfect location to have a ball and dance your way into 2022? Look no further than Concourse Dance Bar, located below street level at 1635 Market Street. This Instagram-perfect location will provide you with everything you need to start the year off right including a premium open bar, DJ entertainment, access to their ice bar, champagne toast at midnight and more. concoursedancebar.com

Jerry’s Bar

Take in the New Year’s Eve Golden Disco Party from 8pm to 2am. Sounds by DJ Rocdaspot. Dinner Menu and New Year’s Eve specials. Kitchen open until 1am. Complimentary toast at midnight. jerrysbarphilly.com

Burlesque, dance at Tabu

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the heart of the Philly gayborhood with a surprisingly affordable night of glamour and glitz. For several years, Philly burlesque institutions HoneyTree EvilEye and Flirt Vonnegut hosted a massively popular burlesque show and dance party on New Year’s Eve at Tabu, and after last year’s hiatus they’re finally back in the venue. Audience members can enjoy burlesque and drag performances throughout the night. The night kicks off when doors open at 9 pm, pop up performances begin at 9:30 and culminate in a midnight champagne toast! Burlesquenye2022.eventbrite.com

Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail, the Southern-inspired restaurant, bar, and live music venue on Headhouse Square known for its extensive array of brown spirits, is ringing in the new year in style with a Burlesque & Blues Masquerade Party on New Year’s Eve starting at 9pm. Price is $25/person for the burlesque show, three-course prix fixe dinner $75/person, $150/person for VIP access for the evening; tickets at Eventbrite.

Food and Drink

Bank and Bourbon

Enjoy a selection of starters including Tuna Crudo and Choptank Sweets Oysters, signature entrees including Sixty-South Salmon and Roasted Lancaster Chicken. End 2021 on a sweet note with a chocolate crunch bar or crème brûlée cheesecake. The New Year’s Eve dinner is available for $105 per adult with an optional $40 wine pairing. Reservations available on Resy. Bankandbourbon.com

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Ring in the New Year at McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Philadelphia’s oldest bar. DJ starting at 9pm plus over-the-top decor and party favors. $10 cover charge with in/out privileges (if they have capacity). No reservations needed. Mcgillins.com

Izakaya by Yanaga

$60 per person, minimum of two people. Chef’s Tasting Menu of seven courses includes a choice of one menu item from each category: small, ramen, robata, sushi maki, sashimi, chirashi, and sides. Complimentary black sesame ice cream and champagne toast. Sake pairing (additional fee). Byyanaga.com

Forsythia

Christopher Kearse’s contemporary French bar and restaurant in Old City is saying au revoir to 2021 in style with a can’t miss French Disco Dance Party, fit with small plates, themed cocktails, bubbly, and of course – disco, in celebration of New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 starting at 8pm. Alternatively, the acclaimed restaurant is offering a black truffle tasting takeaway menu with complimentary wine pairings for those looking to spend an elegant evening at home. Forsythiaphilly.com

REX at The Royal

Philly’s sexiest new restaurant and destination for elevated Southern and Lowcountry cuisine is celebrating New Year’s Eve with fabulous fare, live music, and plenty of bubbly, craft cocktails, wine pairings, and more, followed by a bustling brunch service on New Year’s Day. Reservations at opentable.com

Positano Coast

Come for dinner and stay for the afterparty! Positano Coast in Old City presents their annual New Year’s Eve dinner and after-dinner party. Dinner service starts at 3pm with a special NYE menu available including signature and special offerings. The last dinner reservations are at 9:30pm. The after-dinner party starts at 10pm, with tickets for $20 including a cash bar, live DJ, party favors and a complimentary midnight toast. All other food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Call 215-238-0499 to make your reservations for dinner and the after-dinner party. Positanocoast.net

Royal Boucherie

Old City’s atmospheric and lively neighborhood restaurant and bar is bringing back burlesque for one night only in celebration of New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31. Ring in the New Year with Chef Matt Buehler and team featuring an array of new and returning French fare, served a la carte, plus exquisite French wines and champagne for sipping. Noted burlesque performers Mia Romantic and Sophie Spruce will mingle with guests at the first-floor bar, followed by elaborate performances starting at 11pm in the upstairs dining room. Royalboucherie.com/

Chez Colette

Ring in the New Year with Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square with a lavish four-course meal to end the year, including a complimentary glass of bubbly. All dinner guests will enjoy complimentary access to Liberte Lounge for the New Year’s Celebration with DJ until 2am. The experience is $80 per person with a glass of champagne, not including tax, beverages, and gratuity. For reservations, visit OpenTable or call 215-569-8300. Sofitel-philadelphia.com

Volvér

Chef Jose Garces presents a special five-course dinner for New Year’s Eve at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad Street. For $95 per person, guests will enjoy starters that include snapper tartare, winter greens salad, and crispy soft shell shrimp. For entrees, guests can pick from roasted halibut or lamb chops, with both served with haricots verts and baby carrots, and choice of dessert from Marcona Almond Marjolaine or Mocha Pot De Creme. Reservations are available by calling (215) 670-2302 or visiting OpenTable. Volvér will also offer a special New Year’s Eve Pre-Theatre Fixed Price Menu for three courses. Philadelphia.volverrestaurant.com

Figo Ristorante

Ring in 2022 with dinner and complimentary champagne at Figo Ristorante in Northern Liberties. Their full dinner menu will be available with the following specials, including jumbo shrimp cocktail, crab cake, grilled calamari, 16 oz. bone-in ribeye, vegetable lasagna, and more. Look for an extensive cocktail, wine and sparkling list to toast in the New Year, including four sparkling options, the Figo espresso cocktail trays, and make-your-own boozy soda tableside trays. Call 267-245-9625 or visit OpenTable for reservations. Figoitalian.com

Harper’s Garden

Celebrate 2022 at Harper’s Garden, one of Center City’s top restaurants. Their new chef, Chaz Brown, has put together a $85/person Pre Fixe Menu including a three-course meal, two cocktails, and a champagne toast. Reservations are available in the main restaurant, their newly enclosed and heated veranda and their heated greenhouses for a more private table. Harpersgardenphilly.com